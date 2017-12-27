₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Had A Surgery - Presidency Releases Statement by metronaija2: 4:29pm
YUSUF BUHARI STABLE IN HOSPITAL FOLLOWING BIKE ACCIDENT
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2000760043471410&id=1636468759900542
|Re: Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Had A Surgery - Presidency Releases Statement by SalamRushdie: 4:30pm
Like i have said I can never have empthy for anyone bearing Buhari
106 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Had A Surgery - Presidency Releases Statement by Benjom(m): 4:32pm
It is well.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Had A Surgery - Presidency Releases Statement by MicheyJ1: 4:32pm
Bike accident ? I'm sure he's in a London hospital now
32 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Had A Surgery - Presidency Releases Statement by Remimadrid(m): 4:34pm
Did his accident bring down the price of rice? No. None of my business
53 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Had A Surgery - Presidency Releases Statement by koropotopoto: 4:37pm
Thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin
48 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Had A Surgery - Presidency Releases Statement by Monjerk: 4:38pm
Ok good to know that he is in a stable condition.
But what are you doing about the fuel scarcity, it has killed many people than the minor bike accident.
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Had A Surgery - Presidency Releases Statement by IamPatriotic(m): 4:46pm
Honestly, I don't care, I don't want him death, but he doesn't wish himself well, why would he go on stunt ride with helmet?
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Had A Surgery - Presidency Releases Statement by princechurchill(m): 4:47pm
If God answered my prayer i don't think they will be thanking me
35 Likes
|Re: Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Had A Surgery - Presidency Releases Statement by comshots(m): 4:48pm
Same people who are sympathetic to buhari have not done so to victims of bokoharam attacks.Even the president have not shown sympathy to the victims,except foreign suicide attack victims.
13 Likes
|Re: Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Had A Surgery - Presidency Releases Statement by ebujany(m): 4:49pm
What's special about the President son? Is his life more important than thousands of souls who died this year via accident? Has the presidency commemorated with the families of those that died in different accidents across the country? Why telling us the son of the president had an accident? We should fry acara abi? Next pls
Meanhwile, Where did he get fuel to ride his bike at top speed.?
Buhari should bring out the fuel he is hiding
34 Likes
|Re: Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Had A Surgery - Presidency Releases Statement by tstx(m): 4:50pm
Hmmmm..... whilE Nigerians are looking for fuel this Dark niggi is here wasting fuel doing stunt..
I Reserve my comment
4 Likes
|Re: Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Had A Surgery - Presidency Releases Statement by GoroTango: 4:50pm
koropotopoto:potopoto man
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Had A Surgery - Presidency Releases Statement by Oblitz(m): 4:50pm
so it's true
|Re: Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Had A Surgery - Presidency Releases Statement by fitzmayowa: 4:50pm
Trouble sleep Buhari pikin go wake am, through reckless and senseless speeding...
Wish him quick recovery....
2 Likes
|Re: Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Had A Surgery - Presidency Releases Statement by narutop: 4:50pm
I just hope it is not the Sins of his father that is haunting him.
El rufai son comes to mind.
1 Like
|Re: Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Had A Surgery - Presidency Releases Statement by FriendNG: 4:50pm
Wishing him quick and fast recovery.
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Had A Surgery - Presidency Releases Statement by tukdi: 4:50pm
President Buhari and his wife thanks Nigerians for good wishes!
Good wishes for for where?
If what I'm reading on Nairaland over tge accident matter is good news, then I'm totally shocked!
15 Likes
|Re: Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Had A Surgery - Presidency Releases Statement by lilmax(m): 4:50pm
president son of course.... not a local person, so the reaction is very fast
|Re: Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Had A Surgery - Presidency Releases Statement by wilsonloveth9: 4:51pm
|Re: Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Had A Surgery - Presidency Releases Statement by NavierStokes(m): 4:51pm
So he even has fuel for stunts at this time. Speedy recovery lad.
14 Likes
|Re: Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Had A Surgery - Presidency Releases Statement by DaBillionnaire: 4:51pm
putting political sentiments aside,
i pray he gets better.
pls ride carefully
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Had A Surgery - Presidency Releases Statement by Airforce1(m): 4:51pm
Get well soon Yusuf
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Had A Surgery - Presidency Releases Statement by takenadoh: 4:51pm
I thought someone was disputing the report earlier
3 Likes
|Re: Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Had A Surgery - Presidency Releases Statement by christejames(m): 4:51pm
How come he was frolicking with a bike when Nigerians are groaning in pain of fuel scarcity?
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Had A Surgery - Presidency Releases Statement by OrestesDante(m): 4:51pm
∆ I wish him speed recovery though your papa no do well ∆
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Had A Surgery - Presidency Releases Statement by Carlmax(m): 4:51pm
SalamRushdie:
Neither can I
5 Likes
|Re: Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Had A Surgery - Presidency Releases Statement by omowolewa: 4:51pm
No problem
Foul no dey die of limb injury.
|Re: Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Had A Surgery - Presidency Releases Statement by SalamRushdie: 4:51pm
No empathy to spare for Buhari sperm cells .many have died as result of Buharis incomptence
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Had A Surgery - Presidency Releases Statement by Mrsprof(f): 4:51pm
I wish him quick recovery
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Had A Surgery - Presidency Releases Statement by ogaJona(m): 4:51pm
boy I wish you quick recovery, its not your fault that your dad is mismanaging this country.
but wait, could this be another strategy to distract us from the lingering fuel scarcity?
3 Likes
|Re: Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Had A Surgery - Presidency Releases Statement by Accscholar: 4:51pm
At a clinic in Abuja? What of the ultra-modern health facility in the villa?
Quick recovery to him.
5 Likes
