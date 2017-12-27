Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bike Accident: Yusuf Buhari Had A Surgery - Presidency Releases Statement (26079 Views)

Yusuf Buhari With Yahaya Bello In London (Photo) / Yemi Osinbajo & Yusuf Buhari At IFTAR In Abuja (Photo) / Yusuf Buhari Poses With His Sister Zahra Ahead Of Her Wedding To Ahmed Indimi. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

YUSUF BUHARI STABLE IN HOSPITAL FOLLOWING BIKE ACCIDENT



Yusuf Buhari had a bike accident last night around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.



He broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.



The President and his wife, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son.



May God reward you all.



GARBA SHEHU

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media and Publicity)

December 27, 2017.





https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2000760043471410&id=1636468759900542

Like i have said I can never have empthy for anyone bearing Buhari 106 Likes 8 Shares

It is well. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Bike accident ? I'm sure he's in a London hospital now 32 Likes 5 Shares

Did his accident bring down the price of rice? No. None of my business 53 Likes 4 Shares

Thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin 48 Likes 3 Shares

Ok good to know that he is in a stable condition.



But what are you doing about the fuel scarcity, it has killed many people than the minor bike accident. 36 Likes 2 Shares

Honestly, I don't care, I don't want him death, but he doesn't wish himself well, why would he go on stunt ride with helmet? 14 Likes 1 Share

If God answered my prayer i don't think they will be thanking me 35 Likes

Same people who are sympathetic to buhari have not done so to victims of bokoharam attacks.Even the president have not shown sympathy to the victims,except foreign suicide attack victims. 13 Likes

What's special about the President son? Is his life more important than thousands of souls who died this year via accident? Has the presidency commemorated with the families of those that died in different accidents across the country? Why telling us the son of the president had an accident? We should fry acara abi? Next pls





Meanhwile, Where did he get fuel to ride his bike at top speed.?



Buhari should bring out the fuel he is hiding 34 Likes

Hmmmm..... whilE Nigerians are looking for fuel this Dark niggi is here wasting fuel doing stunt..





I Reserve my comment 4 Likes

koropotopoto:

Thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin potopoto man potopoto man 7 Likes 3 Shares

so it's true

Trouble sleep Buhari pikin go wake am, through reckless and senseless speeding...



Wish him quick recovery.... 2 Likes

I just hope it is not the Sins of his father that is haunting him.

El rufai son comes to mind. 1 Like

Wishing him quick and fast recovery. 6 Likes 3 Shares





Good wishes for for where?





If what I'm reading on Nairaland over tge accident matter is good news, then I'm totally shocked! President Buhari and his wife thanks Nigerians for good wishes!Good wishes for for where?If what I'm reading on Nairaland over tge accident matter is good news, then I'm totally shocked! 15 Likes

president son of course.... not a local person, so the reaction is very fast

So he even has fuel for stunts at this time. Speedy recovery lad. 14 Likes









i pray he gets better.





pls ride carefully putting political sentiments aside,i pray he gets better.pls ride carefully 14 Likes 2 Shares

Get well soon Yusuf 9 Likes 3 Shares

I thought someone was disputing the report earlier 3 Likes

How come he was frolicking with a bike when Nigerians are groaning in pain of fuel scarcity? 20 Likes 1 Share









∆ I wish him speed recovery though your papa no do well ∆ 6 Likes 1 Share

SalamRushdie:

Like i have said I can never have empthy for anyone bearing Buhari

Neither can I Neither can I 5 Likes

No problem

Foul no dey die of limb injury.

No empathy to spare for Buhari sperm cells .many have died as result of Buharis incomptence 10 Likes 1 Share

I wish him quick recovery 3 Likes 2 Shares

boy I wish you quick recovery, its not your fault that your dad is mismanaging this country.



but wait, could this be another strategy to distract us from the lingering fuel scarcity? 3 Likes