₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,934,472 members, 3,992,558 topics. Date: Thursday, 28 December 2017 at 07:06 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity (13588 Views)
Buhari, End Fuel Scarcity Within 48 Hours Or You Resign - NANS / BBC Laments Over Nigeria's Fuel Scarcity As #End fuel crisisnow Trends / Kaduna Refinery To End Fuel Scarcity In The North In 2 Weeks- NNPC (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by dre11(m): 8:10pm On Dec 27
Posted By: John Ofikhenua, Abuja
http://thenationonlineng.net/private-refinery-vows-scarcity/
lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by ManirBK: 8:24pm On Dec 27
dre11:Its PDP secret agents sabotaging our government with their wayo move that cause scarcity of fuel in the country!!!
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by doctokwus: 8:37pm On Dec 27
Nigerians who think the coming of Dangote refinery and these other private refineries would automatically bring an end to periodic scarcity,and most importantly that the prices would be cheaper or at least less than N145 are in for a shocker.
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by Desyner: 9:31pm On Dec 27
Good news because Dangote monopoly is not too cool.
8 Likes
|Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by Okoroawusa: 9:31pm On Dec 27
doctokwus:Please explain
6 Likes
|Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by sleeknick: 10:37pm On Dec 27
The whole of all of una dey mad!....baskat!
1 Like
|Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:37pm On Dec 27
But FG destroyed all private refinery in ND
Now ND is suddenly on their mind
The most confused government I have seen in history.
I am hopeful for the best shall. Hmmmm
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by Ruggedfitness: 10:37pm On Dec 27
Bayelsa industrial businessman, Dr. Azibapu Eruani has rekindled hope in Nigerians that the hydra-headed malaise of fuel scarcity and acute unemployment would be reduced to its barest minimum
Wow
In Other News
4 Exercises You Must Do To Improve On Your Sex Life For Good
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/10/4-exercises-you-must-do-to-improve-on.html
1 Like
|Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by ezex(m): 10:38pm On Dec 27
Let it be so oo God
Pre order this or contact us on how to start mini importation business.check my signature for details
|Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:38pm On Dec 27
ManirBK:You better stop mixing your drugs
PDP agents removed oil subsidy
Are they also the ones that increased the pump price to N145 from N87
Or they entered Buhari's mouth and promised to reduced it to N40 if elected
Or maybe they held him at a gun point when he promised to fix the refineries within a year when elected
You guys have shown that if re-elected, you will continue with this blame game!
You better get a better job cause there is no second chance for ya!
42 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by ayatt(m): 10:38pm On Dec 27
b3b3b3b3
|Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by Write2018: 10:38pm On Dec 27
Since when have we been hearing about private refinery
Empty promises
Btw, good article writers should send me a message.
1 Like
|Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by Hardeybohwarley(m): 10:39pm On Dec 27
Cry me a river, now is the time right?
1 Like
|Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by DrToche: 10:39pm On Dec 27
Hehehehe
|Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by Rexphobia(m): 10:39pm On Dec 27
I can't fall for this
2 Likes
|Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by Edonojie007(m): 10:39pm On Dec 27
W
|Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by tochyano2: 10:40pm On Dec 27
Bj
|Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by Neyoor(m): 10:41pm On Dec 27
Stolen news spotted. . .. . .
|Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by NubiLove(m): 10:41pm On Dec 27
|Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by ifeoluwa122: 10:42pm On Dec 27
Good development
|Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by ManirBK: 10:43pm On Dec 27
Wiseandtrue:Na them bro.all efforts to eradicate the problem remain in-active due to their sabotage!Seems to me na that ATIKULATE causesam!
1 Like
|Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by HARDLABOR: 10:43pm On Dec 27
|Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by crownedprinz(m): 10:44pm On Dec 27
Yah ..I still believe Buhari government...to all wailers,I am in my house come and beat me
3 Likes
|Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by tdayof(m): 10:44pm On Dec 27
doctokwus:
BOVAS refines her oil and currently sells at #143. Tell
3 Likes
|Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by Ijaya123: 10:45pm On Dec 27
In a few days from now?
1 Like
|Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by daveP(m): 10:46pm On Dec 27
We just need a rival for dangote. thaizall.
1 Like
|Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by room089: 10:46pm On Dec 27
I pray this brings to an end the 'yearly fuel scarcity'.
1 Like
|Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by bedspread: 10:47pm On Dec 27
LETS SEE IT HAPPEN... THATS WAT WE NEED
1 Like
|Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by ManirBK: 10:47pm On Dec 27
crownedprinz:Bro this development irritates them wo!
5 Likes
|Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by bedspread: 10:47pm On Dec 27
Lea
|Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by Ologuneruagba(m): 10:49pm On Dec 27
doctokwus:
Dangote produce cement locally and it's still expensive than imported ones. Nigerian investors are greedy. Lets shine our eyes �.
11 Likes
|Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by Nasir123: 10:50pm On Dec 27
When una go start?
Vehicle Laden With Explosive Destroyed By Military In Konduga / Nigeria Airforce Launched Aerial Patrol Over Sambisa Forest (video) / Fire At Kano Airport; Aircraft Damaged, Fuel Tanker Burnt To Ashes
Viewing this topic: ironprocs(m), jojomario(m), smartn09(m), wasik, Samtob90(m), krypto, Xenox(m), Temptee101(m), shiishiluper, Stdaviding(m), Angelzuby, rahman137(m), rhektor(m), tizzle(m), Tycike, xbalm(m), mrmafrim, Passy089(m), passwelle, Speedo17(m), Ifedith(m), BOLTON99, pawesome(m), iamsparrow(m), drsteroid(m) and 41 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3