Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity

Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by dre11(m): 8:10pm On Dec 27
Bayelsa industrial businessman, Dr. Azibapu Eruani has rekindled hope in Nigerians that the hydra-headed malaise of fuel scarcity and acute unemployment would be reduced to its barest minimum, if not eradicated as licensed privately owned refineries commences operation.

Eruani, President of the Azikel Group, conglomerate comprising Azikel Petroleum, Azikel Dredging, Azikel Power and Azikel Air said this while speaking with journalists in Yenagoa.

Decrying the yearly fuel scarcity debacle, particularly during festive periods in the country, he pointed that this challenge has become embarrassing and biting, as it has virtually crippled economic activities in the country.

The company disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday. Accordingly, Eruani noted that the challenge persists in the country because the efficiency level of existing refineries is low to satisfy consumers demand; just as the nation depends solely on the importation of fuel for local consumption.

The Azikel Group President averred that the present administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari took a pragmatic step to redress low supply, importation of fuel and price hike, by issuing licenses to privately own refineries to Nigerian businessmen, Azikel Group inclusive.

He noted that Azikel Petroleum has achieved 65% completion; and that it would soon begin operation, even as he noted that when all licensed privately owned refineries begin to dispense fuel it would shore up production capacity and fuel scarcity and insufficiency would be outlawed, and Nigeria would be like other countries where availability of petroleum product would no longer be an issue.

Said he ‘’Azikel Petroleum refinery, phase 1, 12, 000 bpsd hydro-skimming refinery would produce, premium motor spirit, liquefied Petroleum gas, heavy fuel oil, Kerosene and diesel, which is scalable as it will increase geometrically in the phase 2 level of production with over 50,000 bpsd.

‘’Azikel Group is irrevocably committed to bridging the industrial deficit in Bayelsa, we are on a fast lane of making history, building the first hydro-skimming privately owned refinery in the state and the Niger Delta, and as we pioneer this course others would follow,” Eruani submitted.

‘’it might be difficult yesterday, but we have move beyond the point of difficulty to success, and we believe that fuel scarcity in Nigeria would be a thing of the past soon.
He dismissed the erroneous impression that Bayelsa is a militant state, stressing that the people are enterprising and a whole lots of small and medium business is also thriving in the state.

Eruani alluded that the multiplier effect of adequate supply of petroleum product in the country would drastically reduce the problem of unemployment, which is responsible for brain drain, illegal means to greener pasture, particularly the Libya returnees, as well as other in pathetic conditions faced by young Nigerians in other countries.

He shared the optimism that synergy between the private sector and government at all levels is needed to advance technology driven industrialization to absorb graduates from our universities, as a well as create room for middle and low class manpower.

The Azikel Group President noted that subsidiaries under the group have created industrialization in Bayelsa and the Niger Delta, stressing that with over 1000 employees from the six geo-political zones and still counting, we have reduced unemployment challenge in the state, Niger Delta and in the country.

‘’We do not want Bayelsans, Niger Delta youths and Nigerians to be idle, we don’t want them to become illegal migrant begging for jobs and been lured into abominable social vices, such as prostitution and drug addict, cultist and robbery.

To this end, Eruani noted that an industrialised state and nation is the cardinal key to stable economic prosperity, which would in turn create institutions that would stamp out unemployment, even as he pointed that Azikel Group is on a mission to create the right values towards industrial growth, bring unemployment to its lowest ebb and promote financial freedom among all Nigerians.



Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by ManirBK: 8:24pm On Dec 27
Its PDP secret agents sabotaging our government with their wayo move that cause scarcity of fuel in the country!!!

Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by doctokwus: 8:37pm On Dec 27
Nigerians who think the coming of Dangote refinery and these other private refineries would automatically bring an end to periodic scarcity,and most importantly that the prices would be cheaper or at least less than N145 are in for a shocker.

Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by Desyner: 9:31pm On Dec 27
Good news because Dangote monopoly is not too cool.

Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by Okoroawusa: 9:31pm On Dec 27
doctokwus:
Nigerians who think the coming of Dangote refinery and these other private refineries would automatically bring an end to periodic scarcity,and most importantly that the prices would be cheaper or at least less than N145 are in for a shocker.
Please explain

Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by sleeknick: 10:37pm On Dec 27
The whole of all of una dey mad!....baskat! angry

Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:37pm On Dec 27
But FG destroyed all private refinery in ND undecided

Now ND is suddenly on their mind

The most confused government I have seen in history.

I am hopeful for the best shall. Hmmmm

Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by Ruggedfitness: 10:37pm On Dec 27
Bayelsa industrial businessman, Dr. Azibapu Eruani has rekindled hope in Nigerians that the hydra-headed malaise of fuel scarcity and acute unemployment would be reduced to its barest minimum

Wow

Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by ezex(m): 10:38pm On Dec 27
Let it be so oo God


Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:38pm On Dec 27
ManirBK:
Its PDP secret agents sabotaging our government with their wayo move that cause scarcity of fuel in the country!!!
You better stop mixing your drugs undecided

PDP agents removed oil subsidy

Are they also the ones that increased the pump price to N145 from N87 undecided

Or they entered Buhari's mouth and promised to reduced it to N40 if elected

Or maybe they held him at a gun point when he promised to fix the refineries within a year when elected undecided

You guys have shown that if re-elected, you will continue with this blame game!

You better get a better job cause there is no second chance for ya!

Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by ayatt(m): 10:38pm On Dec 27
Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by Write2018: 10:38pm On Dec 27
Since when have we been hearing about private refinery
Empty promises

Btw, good article writers should send me a message.

Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by Hardeybohwarley(m): 10:39pm On Dec 27
Cry me a river, now is the time right?

Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by DrToche: 10:39pm On Dec 27
Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by Rexphobia(m): 10:39pm On Dec 27
I can't fall for this

Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by Edonojie007(m): 10:39pm On Dec 27
Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by tochyano2: 10:40pm On Dec 27
Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by Neyoor(m): 10:41pm On Dec 27
Stolen news spotted. . .. . .
Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by NubiLove(m): 10:41pm On Dec 27
Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by ifeoluwa122: 10:42pm On Dec 27
Good development
Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by ManirBK: 10:43pm On Dec 27
Wiseandtrue:

guy, are you sure that you are okay
Na them bro.all efforts to eradicate the problem remain in-active due to their sabotage!Seems to me na that ATIKULATE causesam!

Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by HARDLABOR: 10:43pm On Dec 27
Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by crownedprinz(m): 10:44pm On Dec 27
Yah ..I still believe Buhari government...to all wailers,I am in my house come and beat me

Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by tdayof(m): 10:44pm On Dec 27
doctokwus:
Nigerians who think the coming of Dangote refinery and these other private refineries would automatically bring an end to periodic scarcity,and most importantly that the prices would be cheaper or at least less than N145 are in for a shocker.


BOVAS refines her oil and currently sells at #143. Tell

Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by Ijaya123: 10:45pm On Dec 27
In a few days from now?

Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by daveP(m): 10:46pm On Dec 27
We just need a rival for dangote. thaizall.

Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by room089: 10:46pm On Dec 27
I pray this brings to an end the 'yearly fuel scarcity'.

Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by bedspread: 10:47pm On Dec 27
LETS SEE IT HAPPEN... THATS WAT WE NEED

Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by ManirBK: 10:47pm On Dec 27
crownedprinz:
Yah ..I still believe Buhari government...to all wailers,I am in my house come and beat me
Bro this development irritates them wo!

Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by bedspread: 10:47pm On Dec 27
Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by Ologuneruagba(m): 10:49pm On Dec 27
doctokwus:
Nigerians who think the coming of Dangote refinery and these other private refineries would automatically bring an end to periodic scarcity,and most importantly that the prices would be cheaper or at least less than N145 are in for a shocker.

Dangote produce cement locally and it's still expensive than imported ones. Nigerian investors are greedy. Lets shine our eyes �.

Re: Private Refinery Vows To End Fuel Scarcity by Nasir123: 10:50pm On Dec 27
When una go start?

