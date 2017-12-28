₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Should Have Gotten A Bigger Venue" Davido Says As Eko Hotel Is Over Crowded by PcNnews(m): 11:28pm On Dec 27
Its hitting up in Eko Hotel,thick with souls that came for the 30 Billion Tour, Davido took to Snapchat to wish he had arranged for a bigger Venue.
News by Joel: https://joelsblog.com.ng/i-should-have-gotten-a-bigger-venue-davido-says-as-souls-storm-his-show-tonight
|Re: "Should Have Gotten A Bigger Venue" Davido Says As Eko Hotel Is Over Crowded by Legalosas: 11:43pm On Dec 27
Number 9ja artiste for 2017. No doubt
|Re: "Should Have Gotten A Bigger Venue" Davido Says As Eko Hotel Is Over Crowded by davibid: 11:43pm On Dec 27
Davido
Blessing follow you
More crowd continue to follow you
Best Artist anywhere, any day and anytime
#30BillionGang
|Re: "Should Have Gotten A Bigger Venue" Davido Says As Eko Hotel Is Over Crowded by Brimmie(m): 11:44pm On Dec 27
I still don't understand why they all use Eko Hotel??
Is it that we don't have a bigger and more secured Event Center in Lagos??
|Re: "Should Have Gotten A Bigger Venue" Davido Says As Eko Hotel Is Over Crowded by afamaustin(m): 11:44pm On Dec 27
Am the life and direct
|Re: "Should Have Gotten A Bigger Venue" Davido Says As Eko Hotel Is Over Crowded by Jh0wsef(m): 11:44pm On Dec 27
say sahara dessert?
|Re: "Should Have Gotten A Bigger Venue" Davido Says As Eko Hotel Is Over Crowded by Sleekbabx(m): 11:44pm On Dec 27
Maybe the stadium would have been better
|Re: "Should Have Gotten A Bigger Venue" Davido Says As Eko Hotel Is Over Crowded by biggerboyc(m): 11:44pm On Dec 27
Oboe baddest
|Re: "Should Have Gotten A Bigger Venue" Davido Says As Eko Hotel Is Over Crowded by michresa(m): 11:44pm On Dec 27
,,,,,hmmmm
na ur time dude,,,,
make use of it and thread softly,,,,,,
plan better next time,,,
abi u dey fear say fuel no go mk people turn up??
|Re: "Should Have Gotten A Bigger Venue" Davido Says As Eko Hotel Is Over Crowded by neloyah(f): 11:44pm On Dec 27
when they told you to use stadium,you refused
|Re: "Should Have Gotten A Bigger Venue" Davido Says As Eko Hotel Is Over Crowded by MrsAnyanwu(f): 11:45pm On Dec 27
12 posts and it hits front page, Davido Strong ooo
|Re: "Should Have Gotten A Bigger Venue" Davido Says As Eko Hotel Is Over Crowded by tempest69: 11:45pm On Dec 27
Live and direct @ eko hotel.
Madding gan
|Re: "Should Have Gotten A Bigger Venue" Davido Says As Eko Hotel Is Over Crowded by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 11:45pm On Dec 27
Him for use teslim balogun stadium...stadium wey that uncouth bariga boy wey dey claim king of lagos no fit fill
|Re: "Should Have Gotten A Bigger Venue" Davido Says As Eko Hotel Is Over Crowded by ChineseBuggati3(m): 11:45pm On Dec 27
no pics.. ?rubbish
|Re: "Should Have Gotten A Bigger Venue" Davido Says As Eko Hotel Is Over Crowded by madmadu(m): 11:45pm On Dec 27
pictures?
|Re: "Should Have Gotten A Bigger Venue" Davido Says As Eko Hotel Is Over Crowded by Afrok(m): 11:45pm On Dec 27
Its madness right now? He should be talking about getting a psychiatric hospital instead
|Re: "Should Have Gotten A Bigger Venue" Davido Says As Eko Hotel Is Over Crowded by fuckerstard: 11:45pm On Dec 27
Naso, go use stadium now.
|Re: "Should Have Gotten A Bigger Venue" Davido Says As Eko Hotel Is Over Crowded by Olibboy: 11:46pm On Dec 27
30 billion gang
|Re: "Should Have Gotten A Bigger Venue" Davido Says As Eko Hotel Is Over Crowded by Emeritus001(m): 11:46pm On Dec 27
We hear u
|Re: "Should Have Gotten A Bigger Venue" Davido Says As Eko Hotel Is Over Crowded by Brimmie(m): 11:46pm On Dec 27
neloyah:
It will flop Ehnnnnn! You expect those Ajebor Fans to be dragging Space with you in an Open Space!?
|Re: "Should Have Gotten A Bigger Venue" Davido Says As Eko Hotel Is Over Crowded by Piradodre(m): 11:46pm On Dec 27
it's madddnezzz out here
|Re: "Should Have Gotten A Bigger Venue" Davido Says As Eko Hotel Is Over Crowded by Foodforthought(m): 11:47pm On Dec 27
Who is he talking to? These guys just can't do without social media. Only Bastards are allowed to quote me negatively
|Re: "Should Have Gotten A Bigger Venue" Davido Says As Eko Hotel Is Over Crowded by Evidence1000(m): 11:47pm On Dec 27
Davido and mouth ehn...
|Re: "Should Have Gotten A Bigger Venue" Davido Says As Eko Hotel Is Over Crowded by EWAagoyin(m): 11:47pm On Dec 27
Should have used stadium instead
|Re: "Should Have Gotten A Bigger Venue" Davido Says As Eko Hotel Is Over Crowded by Write2018: 11:47pm On Dec 27
Like Olic4, just an open ground
If you write good articles, send me a pm now.
|Re: "Should Have Gotten A Bigger Venue" Davido Says As Eko Hotel Is Over Crowded by herdekunley9ja(m): 11:47pm On Dec 27
Shatta wale rite now nd some Davido haters
|Re: "Should Have Gotten A Bigger Venue" Davido Says As Eko Hotel Is Over Crowded by Afrok(m): 11:47pm On Dec 27
neloyah:refused? Remember someone used stadium and the crowd couldn't fill up a room
|Re: "Should Have Gotten A Bigger Venue" Davido Says As Eko Hotel Is Over Crowded by ShawttySoFyne(f): 11:47pm On Dec 27
It really is pretty occupied.
