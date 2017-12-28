Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "Should Have Gotten A Bigger Venue" Davido Says As Eko Hotel Is Over Crowded (23696 Views)

Yomi Casual And Grace’s White Wedding At Eko Hotel (Photos) / 'I Won't Reply DMs Again' - Davido Says After A Fan Lied That He Initiated Chat / I am Booked Till August! Davido Says (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





News by Joel: Its hitting up in Eko Hotel,thick with souls that came for the 30 Billion Tour, Davido took to Snapchat to wish he had arranged for a bigger Venue.News by Joel: https://joelsblog.com.ng/i-should-have-gotten-a-bigger-venue-davido-says-as-souls-storm-his-show-tonight 5 Likes 3 Shares

Number 9ja artiste for 2017. No doubt 10 Likes

Davido





Blessing follow you



More crowd continue to follow you





Best Artist anywhere, any day and anytime



#30BillionGang 33 Likes





Is it that we don't have a bigger and more secured Event Center in Lagos?? I still don't understand why they all use Eko Hotel??Is it that we don't have a bigger and more secured Event Center in Lagos?? 52 Likes 3 Shares

Am the life and direct 3 Likes 2 Shares

say sahara dessert? 1 Like

Maybe the stadium would have been better 10 Likes

Oboe baddest

,,,,,hmmmm

na ur time dude,,,,

make use of it and thread softly,,,,,,







plan better next time,,,

abi u dey fear say fuel no go mk people turn up?? 4 Likes

when they told you to use stadium,you refused 6 Likes

12 posts and it hits front page, Davido Strong ooo 5 Likes

Live and direct @ eko hotel.









Madding gan

Him for use teslim balogun stadium...stadium wey that uncouth bariga boy wey dey claim king of lagos no fit fill 16 Likes 1 Share

no pics.. ?rubbish

pictures? 1 Like

Its madness right now? He should be talking about getting a psychiatric hospital instead 6 Likes 1 Share

Naso, go use stadium now.

30 billion gang

We hear u

neloyah:

when they told you to use stadium,you refused

It will flop Ehnnnnn! You expect those Ajebor Fans to be dragging Space with you in an Open Space!? It will flop Ehnnnnn! You expect those Ajebor Fans to be dragging Space with you in an Open Space!? 28 Likes 1 Share

it's madddnezzz out here

Who is he talking to? These guys just can't do without social media. Only Bastards are allowed to quote me negatively 2 Likes

Davido and mouth ehn... 1 Like 1 Share

Should have used stadium instead

Like Olic4, just an open ground



If you write good articles, send me a pm now.

Shatta wale rite now nd some Davido haters 3 Likes

neloyah:

when they told you to use stadium,you refused refused? Remember someone used stadium and the crowd couldn't fill up a room refused? Remember someone used stadium and the crowd couldn't fill up a room 8 Likes 4 Shares