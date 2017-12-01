Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike: Meet Nollywood Child Actors (34402 Views)

Amanda Chisom Reacts To Being Declared Wanted By Police Over Regina Daniels Stor / 16 Year Old Nollywood Child Actress Releases More Sexy Photos / Nollywood Child Star Actor Looks Almost Unrecognizable 15 Years After (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Chisom Nester Oguike, Chidinma Nester Oguike & Chinenye Oguike: Introducing New Nollywood Child Actresses





I haven't watched Nollywood films for about 3 years now. That's why I don't know most of these new upcoming actresses. I only hear about some of them here on Nairaland.



Few weeks back, I saw this movie, "My Kids And I" featuring Bolanle Ninalowo (My 1st time of watching his movie) and these 3 child actors, Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike. I guess they are sisters since they bear same surname.



The kids acted as American returnees with rude characters, except the youngest one.

Bolanle Ninalowo, their father had challenges in curtailing their excesses.



I noticed the kids have featured in a good number of movies.



They also featured in "Home Alone" which I haven't seen.



Chidinma Oguike featured in "Home Teacher" where she was sexually abused by her home teacher.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gltc9BO57DQ



They are smart child actors to watch out for.



Who has seen their movies? I haven't watched Nollywood films for about 3 years now. That's why I don't know most of these new upcoming actresses. I only hear about some of them here on Nairaland.Few weeks back, I saw this movie, "My Kids And I" featuring Bolanle Ninalowo (My 1st time of watching his movie) and these 3 child actors, Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike. I guess they are sisters since they bear same surname.The kids acted as American returnees with rude characters, except the youngest one.Bolanle Ninalowo, their father had challenges in curtailing their excesses.I noticed the kids have featured in a good number of movies.They also featured in "Home Alone" which I haven't seen.Chidinma Oguike featured in "Home Teacher" where she was sexually abused by her home teacher.They are smart child actors to watch out for.Who has seen their movies? 10 Likes 1 Share

More 3 Likes 1 Share

Gave up on Nollywood a long time ago! but they all look pretty tho 11 Likes 1 Share

Lucky children of the wealthy 10 Likes

pretty kids 1 Like

I so much love this movie... "Dad! Take us back to America".... "I don't like her, she has mouth odour" 13 Likes

In as much as I don't bother watching anything Nollywood, except by mistake. I love children with bright future.

Success to them in their endeavour. 15 Likes

make I sleep, wake me if morning do 2 Likes





Who has seen their movies?[/quote] I neva see dem 4 movies be4 ooo, or maybe it's been age's since I watch Nigerians movies They are smart child actors to watch out for.Who has seen their movies?[/quote] I neva see dem 4 movies be4 ooo, or maybe it's been age's since I watch Nigerians movies 2 Likes 1 Share

Who Is Nollywood? Here In Afghanistan We Don't Know Them? 5 Likes 1 Share







∆ ∆

Look at em; so young and beautiful; give em some time now, Dem go begin show us their boobs and thick thighs 13 Likes





Wow. I've seen my kids and i,the movie is cool. Wow. I've seen my kids and i,the movie is cool. 1 Like

They are all smart and speak fluent English.



Mitchell, Clair, & Annabel in My Kinds & I was one movie I enjoyed watching these pretty little damsel acts.



Love them all 7 Likes

Dis Kids Re Gonna Go Places D Day I Was Watchin My Kid Nd I Was Rollin On The Ground Especially D Part Dat Was Cal Me "911" Also The One Wit Der Encounter Wit Kiddnapers Dey Re Realy Smart Kids 1 Like

I enjoy their movie

They are pretty though..



I clicked on the link above to watch just some parts of the movie (ain't nobody got MB to watch a full Nigerian movie) and i must say they are good actresses unlike the regular nigerian kids that acts like robots in movies. 16 Likes 1 Share

The young shall grow!



Lovely kids!!

Fine baes

Have seen some of their movies,they are very smart and also have good command of English. 2 Likes

Those kids are something else, very funny.

awwwn fp things.

I knw only 2 for one movie with one funny cute househelp that speaks pidgin 1 Like

I haven't watched Nollywood films for about 3 years now. That's why I don't know most of these new upcoming actresses. I only hear about some of them here on Nairaland.

Loved the movie, the girls put up a professional performance that could make many so called professional Nollywood Actresses envy them



In Other News

Nigeria's Commissioner Of Enjoyment Orders For Hamburger But Got Something Weird Instead

http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/12/nigerias-commissioner-of-enjoyment.html Loved the movie, the girls put up a professional performance that could make many so called professional Nollywood Actresses envy themIn Other News

Later those perverts and paedophiles go dey talk "SEX FOR MOVIE ROLE"

I think this is publicity. I've not seen them in Nollywood movies. 1 Like



Pure talents!! These kids are good!!Pure talents!!

Saw their movie today

Ruggedfitness:





asafsdfa space booker of life.. what does asafsdfa mean? space booker of life.. what does asafsdfa mean? 4 Likes

I really like them in I love my kids.