|Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike: Meet Nollywood Child Actors by lalasticlala(m): 11:49pm On Dec 27
Chisom Nester Oguike, Chidinma Nester Oguike & Chinenye Oguike: Introducing New Nollywood Child Actresses
I haven't watched Nollywood films for about 3 years now. That's why I don't know most of these new upcoming actresses. I only hear about some of them here on Nairaland.
Few weeks back, I saw this movie, "My Kids And I" featuring Bolanle Ninalowo (My 1st time of watching his movie) and these 3 child actors, Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike. I guess they are sisters since they bear same surname.
The kids acted as American returnees with rude characters, except the youngest one.
Bolanle Ninalowo, their father had challenges in curtailing their excesses.
I noticed the kids have featured in a good number of movies.
They also featured in "Home Alone" which I haven't seen.
Chidinma Oguike featured in "Home Teacher" where she was sexually abused by her home teacher.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gltc9BO57DQ
They are smart child actors to watch out for.
Who has seen their movies?
|Re: Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike: Meet Nollywood Child Actors by lalasticlala(m): 11:53pm On Dec 27
More
|Re: Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike: Meet Nollywood Child Actors by neloyah(f): 11:54pm On Dec 27
Gave up on Nollywood a long time ago! but they all look pretty tho
|Re: Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike: Meet Nollywood Child Actors by Abjay97(m): 11:58pm On Dec 27
Lucky children of the wealthy
|Re: Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike: Meet Nollywood Child Actors by temmytopsy1(f): 12:27am On Dec 28
pretty kids
|Re: Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike: Meet Nollywood Child Actors by sexybbstar(f): 12:36am On Dec 28
I so much love this movie... "Dad! Take us back to America".... "I don't like her, she has mouth odour"
|Re: Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike: Meet Nollywood Child Actors by UncleSnr(m): 12:57am On Dec 28
In as much as I don't bother watching anything Nollywood, except by mistake. I love children with bright future.
Success to them in their endeavour.
|Re: Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike: Meet Nollywood Child Actors by Okworigeorge(m): 1:23am On Dec 28
make I sleep, wake me if morning do
|Re: Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike: Meet Nollywood Child Actors by Jesse01(m): 1:51am On Dec 28
They are smart child actors to watch out for.
Who has seen their movies?[/quote] I neva see dem 4 movies be4 ooo, or maybe it's been age's since I watch Nigerians movies
|Re: Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike: Meet Nollywood Child Actors by AyoSammyTunDe(m): 7:10am On Dec 28
Who Is Nollywood? Here In Afghanistan We Don't Know Them?
|Re: Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike: Meet Nollywood Child Actors by OrestesDante(m): 7:48am On Dec 28
∆ ∆
|Re: Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike: Meet Nollywood Child Actors by veekid(m): 7:57am On Dec 28
Look at em; so young and beautiful; give em some time now, Dem go begin show us their boobs and thick thighs
|Re: Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike: Meet Nollywood Child Actors by Evablizin(f): 8:07am On Dec 28
Wow. I've seen my kids and i,the movie is cool.
|Re: Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike: Meet Nollywood Child Actors by AccessME(m): 8:12am On Dec 28
They are all smart and speak fluent English.
Mitchell, Clair, & Annabel in My Kinds & I was one movie I enjoyed watching these pretty little damsel acts.
Love them all
|Re: Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike: Meet Nollywood Child Actors by Hantonia(f): 10:15am On Dec 28
Dis Kids Re Gonna Go Places D Day I Was Watchin My Kid Nd I Was Rollin On The Ground Especially D Part Dat Was Cal Me "911" Also The One Wit Der Encounter Wit Kiddnapers Dey Re Realy Smart Kids
|Re: Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike: Meet Nollywood Child Actors by DeImmortal: 12:00pm On Dec 28
I enjoy their movie
|Re: Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike: Meet Nollywood Child Actors by booqee(f): 1:13pm On Dec 28
They are pretty though..
I clicked on the link above to watch just some parts of the movie (ain't nobody got MB to watch a full Nigerian movie) and i must say they are good actresses unlike the regular nigerian kids that acts like robots in movies.
|Re: Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike: Meet Nollywood Child Actors by Flexherbal(m): 1:45pm On Dec 28
The young shall grow!
Lovely kids!!
|Re: Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike: Meet Nollywood Child Actors by talk2saintify(m): 8:19pm On Dec 28
Fine baes
|Re: Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike: Meet Nollywood Child Actors by olureignforever: 9:35pm On Dec 28
Have seen some of their movies,they are very smart and also have good command of English.
|Re: Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike: Meet Nollywood Child Actors by mayweather145: 10:00pm On Dec 28
Those kids are something else, very funny.
|Re: Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike: Meet Nollywood Child Actors by biblegirl(f): 10:17pm On Dec 28
awwwn fp things.
|Re: Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike: Meet Nollywood Child Actors by oshe111(m): 10:18pm On Dec 28
I knw only 2 for one movie with one funny cute househelp that speaks pidgin
|Re: Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike: Meet Nollywood Child Actors by Ruggedfitness: 10:18pm On Dec 28
I haven't watched Nollywood films for about 3 years now. That's why I don't know most of these new upcoming actresses. I only hear about some of them here on Nairaland.
Loved the movie, the girls put up a professional performance that could make many so called professional Nollywood Actresses envy them
|Re: Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike: Meet Nollywood Child Actors by Terminator1234g: 10:18pm On Dec 28
Later those perverts and paedophiles go dey talk "SEX FOR MOVIE ROLE"
|Re: Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike: Meet Nollywood Child Actors by Write2018: 10:19pm On Dec 28
I think this is publicity. I've not seen them in Nollywood movies.
|Re: Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike: Meet Nollywood Child Actors by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:19pm On Dec 28
These kids are good!!
Pure talents!!
|Re: Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike: Meet Nollywood Child Actors by jrupa(m): 10:20pm On Dec 28
Saw their movie today
|Re: Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike: Meet Nollywood Child Actors by booqee(f): 10:21pm On Dec 28
Ruggedfitness:space booker of life.. what does asafsdfa mean?
|Re: Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike: Meet Nollywood Child Actors by Dadsonval(f): 10:22pm On Dec 28
I really like them in I love my kids.
|Re: Chisom Oguike, Chidinma Oguike & Chinenye Oguike: Meet Nollywood Child Actors by DieBuhari: 10:22pm On Dec 28
Igbos are really doing well
