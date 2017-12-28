₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,936,101 members, 3,997,832 topics. Date: Sunday, 31 December 2017 at 07:18 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Got A Job (4134 Views)
Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Didn't Get A Job In 2017 But I Learnt Alot / Thank You Nairaland! I Got A Job / Thank You Nairaland.. I Got Employed To ABM Group, Owerri Branch (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Got A Job by Dazbeane(f): 9:51am On Dec 28
Hello guys!
I once made a post here about being unemployed - between May to October. It was actually the longest period I've stayed without earning anything, remember reaching out but didn't get result.
Truth is I did not relent my effort, kept surfing net until I saw a job post from a food manufacturing company in jobinnigeria site but the job was way out of my league as such I was discouraged to apply.
I login to nairaland and I saw the same job post, a lot of people were complaining that they were underqualified but I remember that few people kept mentioning that who ever want to apply should do so as one can never tell.
Well I sent only my CV to the email and frankly speaking I didn't have much hope on it hence I would have sent a cover or application letter as well. The post was supposed to elapse in 21days so you could imagine my shock when the HR called me the next day.
He asked if I would be able to travel to Lagos the following day for an interview I told him no cos it was just too soon and I'll make it next week or online interview, he said he'll get back to me Which he did.
So I finally had an online WhatsApp video Interview with a penal of 6 of which 1 was a Chinese and 2 Caucasians. I was nervous though I know that I did well. I was employed immediately after the interview, was given a transport fare to come to Lagos for offer letter, ID, induction on the basis that I'll be the one to pay my way back.
Salary of 80k for s start plus incentives. Today makes me 2months in this job and I just had a call this morning from my department head, congratulating on my performance and a commission raise.
Thank you nairaland and the members for your words of encouragement to the hopeless and all help you've given to people. God bless you all and Merry Xmas.
132 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Got A Job by Emmysky(m): 9:53am On Dec 28
yay... congrats
1 Like
|Re: Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Got A Job by dollyjoy(f): 9:54am On Dec 28
Congratulations on your new job....... More good news to come our way 2018//.. Amen
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Got A Job by sammyogboso(m): 9:59am On Dec 28
congratulations
3 Likes
|Re: Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Got A Job by amzee(m): 10:04am On Dec 28
Congrats
More good things to come our way in 2018
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Got A Job by Dazbeane(f): 10:09am On Dec 28
dollyjoy:
Thanks dear. I'm grateful.
|Re: Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Got A Job by sparkle12345(f): 10:19am On Dec 28
Congrats dear,I tap from your blessing..
3 Likes
|Re: Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Got A Job by Oyasi: 10:20am On Dec 28
Congratulations Bro
1 Like
|Re: Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Got A Job by earthsync(f): 10:34am On Dec 28
lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Got A Job by earthsync(f): 10:34am On Dec 28
congrats dear
1 Like
|Re: Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Got A Job by Onyiridike(f): 10:35am On Dec 28
Dazbeane:
Congratulations !!
2 Likes
|Re: Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Got A Job by luckyfarms: 10:39am On Dec 28
Congratulations dear. Thank God for his blessings
1 Like
|Re: Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Got A Job by fatymore(f): 10:42am On Dec 28
Congrats bae.. More blessings for Us...
1 Like
|Re: Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Got A Job by byemx06(m): 10:46am On Dec 28
congrat bro ........I will be next in line by God grace
1 Like
|Re: Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Got A Job by free2ryhme: 11:05am On Dec 28
Dazbeane:
congrats
2 Likes
|Re: Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Got A Job by OrestesDante(m): 11:09am On Dec 28
∆ Congratulations but don't forget to pay your tithe ∆
6 Likes
|Re: Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Got A Job by Reussite: 11:12am On Dec 28
Congrats to you dear & I sincerely pray your salary gets tripled even as we step into 2018...I can't wait to testify like you.
1 Like
|Re: Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Got A Job by kayteajay111(m): 11:18am On Dec 28
Dazbeane:Congratulations dude, pls can I get the jobinnigeria site.
|Re: Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Got A Job by NeneKelvin2019(m): 11:22am On Dec 28
Congrat dear
P.s. All jobs posted on https://engineersalone.blogspot.com.ng/ are verified. Always visit us
|Re: Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Got A Job by Playz: 11:47am On Dec 28
Congratulations! Never stop Believing!
1 Like
|Re: Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Got A Job by Uniqueness01(f): 11:55am On Dec 28
Congratulations......I am next in line.
1 Like
|Re: Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Got A Job by careytommy7(m): 11:56am On Dec 28
Congrats. The pway you got the job has evidence of God written all over it. When God says yes, nobody can say no.
1 Like
|Re: Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Got A Job by dbestuncle: 12:07pm On Dec 28
congrats. am gonna get mine too this year in Jesus name. Amen
1 Like
|Re: Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Got A Job by truny(f): 12:37pm On Dec 28
Congratulations oh. I tap into this in Jesus name!!!
1 Like
|Re: Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Got A Job by Outofsync(m): 12:42pm On Dec 28
dbestuncle:
dbestuncle:Dec 28, 2017.
1 Share
|Re: Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Got A Job by Goodpeoplegreat: 12:50pm On Dec 28
God is ever faithful...
Congratulations my big brother.
1 Like
|Re: Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Got A Job by Finstar: 1:05pm On Dec 28
Outofsync:
You haven't heard of last minute miracle?
1 Like
|Re: Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Got A Job by Structuralman: 1:33pm On Dec 28
Congratulations my brother!
1 Like
|Re: Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Got A Job by kimewills(f): 1:43pm On Dec 28
Dazbeane:
Congratulationss...please do you have any professional certification that u feel may have helped you?......I have an interest in the food industry as well.
1 Like
|Re: Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Got A Job by HopeAlive14(m): 1:56pm On Dec 28
Congratulations!
Please remember to save... no amount is too small.
2 Likes
|Re: Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Got A Job by Mayorchama: 2:32pm On Dec 28
Congrats buddy... God is still faithful
1 Like
|Re: Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Got A Job by alexmakaay(m): 2:37pm On Dec 28
Dazbeane:My sis too had same experience of distance barrier but wasn't lucky.. .. She is a fresh graduate of business admin 2:1. Any hints please? Thanks.
IL Bagno Nig Ltd / For God's Sake, Please Help Me.... Am Fed Up Of Insults / A Beautiful Lady For A Secretary/ Front Desk Officer Job
Viewing this topic: Abbbeyyy(m), destiro(m), Baronesschandus(f), fadasss, Khodry(m), dafeyankee, CuppyB, Muh(m), apriko(m), DanEmakoji(m), SmallmebigGod, Atlantia(f), Enosa1(m), jeffery90(m), holuphisayor(m), mujeebkoko(m), chuxxvester(m), nwadiuko1(m), Auckland(m), Loveskid(m), NJPot(m), eddyjasper, sinaj(f), jamesilo(m), 2point5, clow(m), Iriruaga100(m), Big4wig(m), Iyajelili(f), Chitos(f), ABIDOT101, Theben(m), larrymoore(m), Donjoe19, Sholy29ice, Luckyomon(m), ishowdotgmail(m), ViktorMartins(m), Nosyke(m), Alonzo50(m), Omokoredeomoniy, closerange, mdrich(m), adewil, Ballack1(m), reservd(m), rosieflower2(f), salvation101(f), goodness11, Livebygrace, rooftop(m), ThatCEO, krypton97(m), ibnchokomah(m), Innovativeminds, Leebeedo(m), sleemoon(m), x5jakuzzy(m), Jayk1(m), Angy55(f), curiositymaster, starwar(m), kariby, dan2090, coconutwater, waveman2, menyoo(m), Icecode, tall2ce(m), arshavineering(m), cyborg123(m), abidem1(m), paajay(m), starlightRR(m), aybabz101, haryor14, Gadex200, Damony, Omaa1(f), shashabae(f), Agwoden(m), DLondonboiy, odion01, OMNIVIRUS, Aboguede, chordrylateral(m), gbenglex, DZenith(m), hansyllo(m), rose54321, Holuwhaseun01, Dozieson(m), kmcutez(f), CuteMaro(m), sakalisis(m), beinstein(m), seunben(m), Diso60090(m), QueenColeen(f), Godfullsam(m), kastgeraldino, babaskool(m), Donpizzle(m), lexyzboy, Hisxellency, walemi128(m), Xzbit91, Acidosis(m), saracus(f), OluwaTobiloba03(f), 4everyoungpresh(f), factsandfigures, Laxy009(m), Squillionaire and 100 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18