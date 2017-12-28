Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Got A Job (4134 Views)

Thanks Nairaland : I Finally Didn't Get A Job In 2017 But I Learnt Alot / Thank You Nairaland! I Got A Job / Thank You Nairaland.. I Got Employed To ABM Group, Owerri Branch (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Hello guys!



I once made a post here about being unemployed - between May to October. It was actually the longest period I've stayed without earning anything, remember reaching out but didn't get result.



Truth is I did not relent my effort, kept surfing net until I saw a job post from a food manufacturing company in jobinnigeria site but the job was way out of my league as such I was discouraged to apply.



I login to nairaland and I saw the same job post, a lot of people were complaining that they were underqualified but I remember that few people kept mentioning that who ever want to apply should do so as one can never tell.



Well I sent only my CV to the email and frankly speaking I didn't have much hope on it hence I would have sent a cover or application letter as well. The post was supposed to elapse in 21days so you could imagine my shock when the HR called me the next day.



He asked if I would be able to travel to Lagos the following day for an interview I told him no cos it was just too soon and I'll make it next week or online interview, he said he'll get back to me Which he did.



So I finally had an online WhatsApp video Interview with a penal of 6 of which 1 was a Chinese and 2 Caucasians. I was nervous though I know that I did well. I was employed immediately after the interview, was given a transport fare to come to Lagos for offer letter, ID, induction on the basis that I'll be the one to pay my way back.



Salary of 80k for s start plus incentives. Today makes me 2months in this job and I just had a call this morning from my department head, congratulating on my performance and a commission raise.



Thank you nairaland and the members for your words of encouragement to the hopeless and all help you've given to people. God bless you all and Merry Xmas. 132 Likes 4 Shares

yay... congrats 1 Like

Congratulations on your new job....... More good news to come our way 2018//.. Amen 11 Likes 1 Share

congratulations 3 Likes

Congrats

More good things to come our way in 2018 4 Likes 2 Shares

dollyjoy:

Congratulations on your new job....... More good news to come our way 2018//.. Amen

Thanks dear. I'm grateful. Thanks dear. I'm grateful.

Congrats dear,I tap from your blessing.. 3 Likes

Congratulations Bro 1 Like

lalasticlala mynd44

congrats dear 1 Like

Dazbeane:

Hello guys!



I once made a post here about being unemployed - between May to October. It was actually the longest period I've stayed without earning anything, remember reaching out but didn't get result.



Truth is I did not relent my effort, kept surfing net until I saw a job post from a food manufacturing company in jobinnigeria site but the job was way out of my league as such I was discouraged to apply.



I login to nairaland and I saw the same job post, a lot of people were complaining that they were underqualified but I remember that few people kept mentioning that who ever want to apply should do so as one can never tell.



Well I sent only my CV to the email and frankly speaking I didn't have much hope on it hence I would have sent a cover or application letter as well. The post was supposed to elapse in 21days so you could imagine my shock when the HR called me the next day.



He asked if I would be able to travel to Lagos the following day for an interview I told him no cos it was just too soon and I'll make it next week or online interview, he said he'll get back to me Which he did.



So I finally had an online WhatsApp video Interview with a penal of 6 of which 1 was a Chinese and 2 Caucasians. I was nervous though I know that I did well. I was employed immediately after the interview, was given a transport fare to come to Lagos for offer letter, ID, induction on the basis that I'll be the one to pay my way back.



Salary of 80k for s start plus incentives. Today makes me 2months in this job and I just had a call this morning from my department head, congratulating on my performance and a commission raise.



Thank you nairaland and the members for your words of encouragement to the hopeless and all help you've given to people. God bless you all and Merry Xmas.













Congratulations !! Congratulations !! 2 Likes

Congratulations dear. Thank God for his blessings 1 Like

Congrats bae.. More blessings for Us... 1 Like

congrat bro ........I will be next in line by God grace 1 Like

Dazbeane:

Hello guys!



I once made a post here about being unemployed - between May to October. It was actually the longest period I've stayed without earning anything, remember reaching out but didn't get result.



Truth is I did not relent my effort, kept surfing net until I saw a job post from a food manufacturing company in jobinnigeria site but the job was way out of my league as such I was discouraged to apply.



I login to nairaland and I saw the same job post, a lot of people were complaining that they were underqualified but I remember that few people kept mentioning that who ever want to apply should do so as one can never tell.



Well I sent only my CV to the email and frankly speaking I didn't have much hope on it hence I would have sent a cover or application letter as well. The post was supposed to elapse in 21days so you could imagine my shock when the HR called me the next day.



He asked if I would be able to travel to Lagos the following day for an interview I told him no cos it was just too soon and I'll make it next week or online interview, he said he'll get back to me Which he did.



So I finally had an online WhatsApp video Interview with a penal of 6 of which 1 was a Chinese and 2 Caucasians. I was nervous though I know that I did well. I was employed immediately after the interview, was given a transport fare to come to Lagos for offer letter, ID, induction on the basis that I'll be the one to pay my way back.



Salary of 80k for s start plus incentives. Today makes me 2months in this job and I just had a call this morning from my department head, congratulating on my performance and a commission raise.



Thank you nairaland and the members for your words of encouragement to the hopeless and all help you've given to people. God bless you all and Merry Xmas.













congrats congrats 2 Likes









∆ Congratulations but don't forget to pay your tithe ∆ 6 Likes

Congrats to you dear & I sincerely pray your salary gets tripled even as we step into 2018...I can't wait to testify like you. 1 Like

Dazbeane:

Hello guys!



I once made a post here about being unemployed - between May to October. It was actually the longest period I've stayed without earning anything, remember reaching out but didn't get result.



Truth is I did not relent my effort, kept surfing net until I saw a job post from a food manufacturing company in jobinnigeria site but the job was way out of my league as such I was discouraged to apply.



I login to nairaland and I saw the same job post, a lot of people were complaining that they were underqualified but I remember that few people kept mentioning that who ever want to apply should do so as one can never tell.



Well I sent only my CV to the email and frankly speaking I didn't have much hope on it hence I would have sent a cover or application letter as well. The post was supposed to elapse in 21days so you could imagine my shock when the HR called me the next day.



He asked if I would be able to travel to Lagos the following day for an interview I told him no cos it was just too soon and I'll make it next week or online interview, he said he'll get back to me Which he did.



So I finally had an online WhatsApp video Interview with a penal of 6 of which 1 was a Chinese and 2 Caucasians. I was nervous though I know that I did well. I was employed immediately after the interview, was given a transport fare to come to Lagos for offer letter, ID, induction on the basis that I'll be the one to pay my way back.



Salary of 80k for s start plus incentives. Today makes me 2months in this job and I just had a call this morning from my department head, congratulating on my performance and a commission raise.



Thank you nairaland and the members for your words of encouragement to the hopeless and all help you've given to people. God bless you all and Merry Xmas.











Congratulations dude, pls can I get the jobinnigeria site. Congratulations dude, pls can I get the jobinnigeria site.





P.s. All jobs posted on Congrat dearP.s. All jobs posted on https://engineersalone.blogspot.com.ng/ are verified. Always visit us

Congratulations! Never stop Believing! 1 Like

Congratulations......I am next in line. 1 Like

Congrats. The pway you got the job has evidence of God written all over it. When God says yes, nobody can say no. 1 Like

congrats. am gonna get mine too this year in Jesus name. Amen 1 Like

Congratulations oh. I tap into this in Jesus name!!! 1 Like

dbestuncle:

congrats. am gonna get mine too this year in Jesus name. Amen

dbestuncle:

congrats. am gonna get mine too this year in Jesus name. Amen

Dec 28, 2017. Dec 28, 2017. 1 Share

God is ever faithful...

Congratulations my big brother. 1 Like

Outofsync:



Dec 28, 2017.

You haven't heard of last minute miracle? You haven't heard of last minute miracle? 1 Like

Congratulations my brother! 1 Like

Dazbeane:

Hello guys!



I once made a post here about being unemployed - between May to October. It was actually the longest period I've stayed without earning anything, remember reaching out but didn't get result.



Truth is I did not relent my effort, kept surfing net until I saw a job post from a food manufacturing company in jobinnigeria site but the job was way out of my league as such I was discouraged to apply.



I login to nairaland and I saw the same job post, a lot of people were complaining that they were underqualified but I remember that few people kept mentioning that who ever want to apply should do so as one can never tell.



Well I sent only my CV to the email and frankly speaking I didn't have much hope on it hence I would have sent a cover or application letter as well. The post was supposed to elapse in 21days so you could imagine my shock when the HR called me the next day.



He asked if I would be able to travel to Lagos the following day for an interview I told him no cos it was just too soon and I'll make it next week or online interview, he said he'll get back to me Which he did.



So I finally had an online WhatsApp video Interview with a penal of 6 of which 1 was a Chinese and 2 Caucasians. I was nervous though I know that I did well. I was employed immediately after the interview, was given a transport fare to come to Lagos for offer letter, ID, induction on the basis that I'll be the one to pay my way back.



Salary of 80k for s start plus incentives. Today makes me 2months in this job and I just had a call this morning from my department head, congratulating on my performance and a commission raise.



Thank you nairaland and the members for your words of encouragement to the hopeless and all help you've given to people. God bless you all and Merry Xmas.













Congratulationss...please do you have any professional certification that u feel may have helped you?......I have an interest in the food industry as well. Congratulationss...please do you have any professional certification that u feel may have helped you?......I have an interest in the food industry as well. 1 Like

Congratulations!



Please remember to save... no amount is too small. 2 Likes

Congrats buddy... God is still faithful 1 Like