Man Steals N104,000 Phones With Rope In Lagos by metronaijadotng: 1:59pm
After pleading guilty to stealing two phones valued at N104,000, a 25-year-old unemployed man, Titi Seun, was on Thursday remanded in prison on the orders of an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.
According to a ruling by the Magistrate, Mrs Y.O. Ekogbulu, the accused, whose residential address is unknown, is to remain behind bars in Kirikiri Prisons pending sentence at the next date of adjournment.
Prosecutor Clement Okuoimose had told the court that the accused committed the offence on Dec. 6 at Dopemu, Agege, Lagos.
He said the accused stole two phones valued at N104,000 property of Mr Samuel Ikenna., using a rope.
“The accused stole the complainant’s Samsung J7 valued at N96,000 and an itel phone worth N8,000 totalling N104,000.”
Okuoimose said the accused stole the complainant’s phones through the window.
“The complainant woke up from sleep and discovered that his two phones which he was charging had disappeared.
“He saw a long rope with nail which the accused used to remove the phones from the charger.
“The complainant called the phones several times but the accused refused to pick and he called one of the phones several days later and a lady picked it and told him that the owner was not around.
“The complainant told the lady to give him her own number in case he calls the owner’s number and it is not going through he can call her and that he has an important message for the owner of the phone,” he said.
“The lady gave the complainant her number and that led to the arrest of the accused.”
However, the accused who later confessed to the crime, attributed it to the handiwork of the devil as he pleaded for mercy.
The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which prescribes three years jail term as penalty.
The magistrate has fixed Jan. 10 for sentence.
|Re: Man Steals N104,000 Phones With Rope In Lagos by Leverageisback(m): 2:02pm
Brown roof people
|Re: Man Steals N104,000 Phones With Rope In Lagos by Tugsramm(m): 2:07pm
Leverageisback:another developer
|Re: Man Steals N104,000 Phones With Rope In Lagos by Leverageisback(m): 2:08pm
Tugsramm:Another depender
|Re: Man Steals N104,000 Phones With Rope In Lagos by cybertyrant(m): 2:09pm
.make i shut up
|Re: Man Steals N104,000 Phones With Rope In Lagos by cybertyrant(m): 2:15pm
THIS ONE NO BE THEIF,NA OLODO,u thief phone you no comot the sim, you come dey use the sim and the phone, chai, illiteracy is a bastard,anyways thank God the phone was found
|Re: Man Steals N104,000 Phones With Rope In Lagos by OrestesDante(m): 2:20pm
∆ It's truly the handiwork of the devil. Your village people. You still phone you no con comot the SIM. Con leave am on again.
He's to be Imprisoned for foolishness.
I don't support stealing though ∆
|Re: Man Steals N104,000 Phones With Rope In Lagos by LionDeLeo: 2:40pm
Leverageisback:Condemn the act and move on, no need being tribalistic about it.
|Re: Man Steals N104,000 Phones With Rope In Lagos by Leverageisback(m): 2:44pm
LionDeLeo:
Ah ah who talk anything about tribe na person no fit get brown roof untop e hauz?
|Re: Man Steals N104,000 Phones With Rope In Lagos by MrHistorian: 4:05pm
|Re: Man Steals N104,000 Phones With Rope In Lagos by sotallcomputers: 4:06pm
Ok
|Re: Man Steals N104,000 Phones With Rope In Lagos by positivelord: 4:06pm
HAHAHAH
|Re: Man Steals N104,000 Phones With Rope In Lagos by free2ryhme: 4:08pm
metronaijadotng:
Big fat lie
|Re: Man Steals N104,000 Phones With Rope In Lagos by ayourbamie: 4:08pm
MUMU Sugomu ode olodo imbe
|Re: Man Steals N104,000 Phones With Rope In Lagos by DrToche: 4:08pm
Smooth and smart dumb criminal
|Re: Man Steals N104,000 Phones With Rope In Lagos by Agbafs2005(m): 4:08pm
Let them tie the same rope around his neck, make him stand on a stool, and remove the stool from.his leg and just watch him for 15mins ...... So he can use d phone wherever he finds himself.
|Re: Man Steals N104,000 Phones With Rope In Lagos by free2ryhme: 4:09pm
metronaijadotng:
when una lie pass devil
|Re: Man Steals N104,000 Phones With Rope In Lagos by datfreshdoc(m): 4:09pm
Sure Man next time be careful
|Re: Man Steals N104,000 Phones With Rope In Lagos by tstx(m): 4:09pm
Buhari needs to employ this man
|Re: Man Steals N104,000 Phones With Rope In Lagos by positivelord: 4:09pm
LionDeLeo:
You are a joker....if the guy is Ibo now, all your tribal venom will come out..lol
|Re: Man Steals N104,000 Phones With Rope In Lagos by QuitNotice(m): 4:09pm
Op you make dis your topic sound Like say ehn, chai
|Re: Man Steals N104,000 Phones With Rope In Lagos by cowleg(m): 4:10pm
Someone give that guy a medal.
|Re: Man Steals N104,000 Phones With Rope In Lagos by Write2018: 4:10pm
That's evil genius
|Re: Man Steals N104,000 Phones With Rope In Lagos by jtjohn(m): 4:11pm
Some people are so mean, thats how my bro and I phone was stolen same day, same hour and the most annoying part was that the new phone was not up to 2months.
|Re: Man Steals N104,000 Phones With Rope In Lagos by handsomeyinka(m): 4:11pm
Rope crime is not a crime
|Re: Man Steals N104,000 Phones With Rope In Lagos by gafar1972(m): 4:12pm
whatever u wanna do in this world being educated matters
|Re: Man Steals N104,000 Phones With Rope In Lagos by FUCKyouALL: 4:12pm
Afonja Ndi oshi. hahahahahahaha. Hardcore criminal.
