According to a ruling by the Magistrate, Mrs Y.O. Ekogbulu, the accused, whose residential address is unknown, is to remain behind bars in Kirikiri Prisons pending sentence at the next date of adjournment.



Prosecutor Clement Okuoimose had told the court that the accused committed the offence on Dec. 6 at Dopemu, Agege, Lagos.



He said the accused stole two phones valued at N104,000 property of Mr Samuel Ikenna., using a rope.



“The accused stole the complainant’s Samsung J7 valued at N96,000 and an itel phone worth N8,000 totalling N104,000.”



Okuoimose said the accused stole the complainant’s phones through the window.



“The complainant woke up from sleep and discovered that his two phones which he was charging had disappeared.



“He saw a long rope with nail which the accused used to remove the phones from the charger.



“The complainant called the phones several times but the accused refused to pick and he called one of the phones several days later and a lady picked it and told him that the owner was not around.



“The complainant told the lady to give him her own number in case he calls the owner’s number and it is not going through he can call her and that he has an important message for the owner of the phone,” he said.



“The lady gave the complainant her number and that led to the arrest of the accused.”



However, the accused who later confessed to the crime, attributed it to the handiwork of the devil as he pleaded for mercy.



The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which prescribes three years jail term as penalty.



The magistrate has fixed Jan. 10 for sentence.



Leverageisback:

Tugsramm:

THIS ONE NO BE THEIF,NA OLODO,u thief phone you no comot the sim, you come dey use the sim and the phone, chai, illiteracy is a bastard,anyways thank God the phone was found 21 Likes









∆ It's truly the handiwork of the devil. Your village people. You still phone you no con comot the SIM. Con leave am on again.



He's to be Imprisoned for foolishness.



I don't support stealing though ∆ 8 Likes

Leverageisback:

Brown roof people Condemn the act and move on, no need being tribalistic about it. Condemn the act and move on, no need being tribalistic about it. 7 Likes

LionDeLeo:



Condemn the act and move on, no need being tribalistic about it.

Ah ah who talk anything about tribe na person no fit get brown roof untop e hauz? Ah ah who talk anything about tribe na person no fit get brown roof untop e hauz? 34 Likes

Smooth and smart dumb criminal

Let them tie the same rope around his neck, make him stand on a stool, and remove the stool from.his leg and just watch him for 15mins ...... So he can use d phone wherever he finds himself.

Buhari needs to employ this man

LionDeLeo:



Condemn the act and move on, no need being tribalistic about it.

You are a joker....if the guy is Ibo now, all your tribal venom will come out..lol You are a joker....if the guy is Ibo now, all your tribal venom will come out..lol 13 Likes

Op you make dis your topic sound Like say ehn, chai





Someone give that guy a medal.



That's evil genius

Some people are so mean, thats how my bro and I phone was stolen same day, same hour and the most annoying part was that the new phone was not up to 2months.

Rope crime is not a crime 1 Like

whatever u wanna do in this world being educated matters 1 Like 1 Share