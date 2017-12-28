₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by Tiwaz2: 2:42pm
Nigeria is already at the bottom Vote wisely! Before you go to the poll, take the candidate manifesto, read their plans & ensure you are satisfied before you vote him Don’t vote for any candidate because your father is voting the candidate.
Source: http://www.ngyab.com/politics/2019-election-timetable/
|Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by DLondonboiy: 2:44pm
We can't wait...
Buhari would be voted out on the 16th and sent to daura on the 21st and sent to hell on the 25th...
We must do it!!
|Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by XBLadez: 2:45pm
If he has not died before then, Buhari will surely be kicked back to his cowshed in Daura.
|Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by kcmichael: 2:45pm
Yes ooooo I like the spacing,18m votes loading for buharia
|Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by madridguy(m): 3:01pm
|Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by Mazeltovscotty(m): 3:16pm
XBLadez:snap and upload ur voters card for us to see
|Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by XBLadez: 3:17pm
Mazeltovscotty:After you.
|Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by GreenMavro: 5:51pm
ThankGod we know wen PMB is leaving
|Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by moyinoluwabun(m): 5:52pm
Time to vote out d clueless. Which option is even fair set?
|Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by daewoorazer(m): 5:52pm
Y'all getting happy....
It's DOA as long as the major contenders are Buhari and Atiku....
It's another day to sign a treaty to suffer Nigerians the more.
|Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by AnonyNymous(m): 5:52pm
Wow. . . its closer than ever. This is going to be fun
|Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by fatymore(f): 5:52pm
Wow.. O
Wow.. Wow... Wow
|Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by sarrki(m): 5:52pm
PDP have lost the election already
They are evil
|Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by BizBayo: 5:52pm
Loading commentus
|Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by Ritacool: 5:52pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by kolafolabi(m): 5:53pm
Nice one..
|Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by candidbabe(f): 5:53pm
Nigeria is doomed
|Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by tballeyy(m): 5:53pm
kcmichael:God forbid 18m
|Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:53pm
I do hope the date would be sacrosanct. Anyway, it is noted.
God bless Nigeria and Nigerians.
|Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by Heywhizzy(m): 5:53pm
Ain't voting on that day.. can't afford to waste vote on power hungry oldies to become president
|Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by ideology(m): 5:53pm
XBLadez:votes don't win election in Nigeria
|Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by Ratello: 5:53pm
Nice one, Nigerians must be massively involved in this exercise......time to vote your conscience
|Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by Nightking04(m): 5:53pm
Can't wait to see PMB out of office!
|Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by Spaxon(f): 5:54pm
FINALLY I NOW KNOW WHEN DULLA.RDINHO IS LEAVING OFFICE...
HE WOULD BE VOTED OUT COME 16th February 2019....
Come rain come shine..
Imagine o.
I typed "dullar.dinho and Nairaland changed it to "president Buhari"
Mbok I cannod laff
|Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by Gkemz(m): 5:54pm
DLondonboiy:
If the votes of the reasonable masses would count and outnumber that of the suffering and smiling zombies.
|Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by xreal: 5:54pm
Now, the politicians will be humble till election.
|Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by Akinz0126(m): 5:54pm
Ahmed buhari my vote is all urs
|Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by 14teenK: 5:54pm
When buhari enters for second tenure and still takes another 2years vacation.
|Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by Playz: 5:54pm
Another Chance to make things better in this Country...
But who to vote for
|Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by bamidelee: 5:55pm
XBLadez:what guarantee you that you'll be alive also by then
