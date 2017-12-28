₦airaland Forum

2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by Tiwaz2: 2:42pm
Nigeria is already at the bottom Vote wisely! Before you go to the poll, take the candidate manifesto, read their plans & ensure you are satisfied before you vote him Don’t vote for any candidate because your father is voting the candidate.

Source: http://www.ngyab.com/politics/2019-election-timetable/

Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by DLondonboiy: 2:44pm
We can't wait...

Buhari would be voted out on the 16th and sent to daura on the 21st and sent to hell on the 25th...

We must do it!!

Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by XBLadez: 2:45pm
If he has not died before then, Buhari will surely be kicked back to his cowshed in Daura.

Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by kcmichael: 2:45pm
Yes ooooo I like the spacing,18m votes loading for buharia

Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by madridguy(m): 3:01pm
tongue
Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by Mazeltovscotty(m): 3:16pm
XBLadez:
If he has not died before then, Buhari will surely be kicked back to his cowshed in Daura.
snap and upload ur voters card for us to see

Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by XBLadez: 3:17pm
Mazeltovscotty:
snap and upload ur voters card for us to see
After you.

Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by GreenMavro: 5:51pm
ThankGod we know wen PMB is leaving grin grin grin

Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by moyinoluwabun(m): 5:52pm
Time to vote out d clueless. Which option is even fair set?

Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by daewoorazer(m): 5:52pm
Y'all getting happy....

It's DOA as long as the major contenders are Buhari and Atiku....

It's another day to sign a treaty to suffer Nigerians the more.

Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by AnonyNymous(m): 5:52pm
Wow. . . its closer than ever. This is going to be fun

Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by fatymore(f): 5:52pm
Wow.. O
Wow.. Wow... Wow
Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by sarrki(m): 5:52pm
PDP have lost the election already

They are evil

Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by BizBayo: 5:52pm
Loading commentus
Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by Ritacool: 5:52pm
Hmmmmm
Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by kolafolabi(m): 5:53pm
Nice one..

Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by candidbabe(f): 5:53pm
Nigeria is doomed
Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by tballeyy(m): 5:53pm
kcmichael:
Yes ooooo I like the spacing,18m votes loading for buharia
God forbid 18m

Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:53pm
I do hope the date would be sacrosanct. Anyway, it is noted.
God bless Nigeria and Nigerians.
Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by Heywhizzy(m): 5:53pm
Ain't voting on that day.. can't afford to waste vote on power hungry oldies to become president
Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by ideology(m): 5:53pm
XBLadez:
If he has not died before then, Buhari will surely be kicked back to his cowshed in Daura.
votes don't win election in Nigeria

Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by Ratello: 5:53pm
Nice one, Nigerians must be massively involved in this exercise......time to vote your conscience
Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by Nightking04(m): 5:53pm
Can't wait to see PMB out of office! cool cool

Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by Spaxon(f): 5:54pm
FINALLY I NOW KNOW WHEN DULLA.RDINHO IS LEAVING OFFICE...

HE WOULD BE VOTED OUT COME 16th February 2019....
Come rain come shine..







Imagine o.
I typed "dullar.dinho and Nairaland changed it to "president Buhari"

Mbok I cannod laff

Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by Gkemz(m): 5:54pm
DLondonboiy:
We can't wait...

Buhari would be voted out on the 16th and sent to daura on the 21st and sent to hell on the 25th...

We must do it!!

If the votes of the reasonable masses would count and outnumber that of the suffering and smiling zombies.

Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by xreal: 5:54pm
Now, the politicians will be humble till election.

Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by Akinz0126(m): 5:54pm
Ahmed buhari my vote is all urs
Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by 14teenK: 5:54pm
When buhari enters for second tenure and still takes another 2years vacation.

Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by Playz: 5:54pm
Another Chance to make things better in this Country...
But who to vote for

Re: 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) by bamidelee: 5:55pm
XBLadez:
If he has not died before then, Buhari will surely be kicked back to his cowshed in Daura.
what guarantee you that you'll be alive also by then

