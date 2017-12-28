Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) (13887 Views)

Source: Nigeria is already at the bottom Vote wisely! Before you go to the poll, take the candidate manifesto, read their plans & ensure you are satisfied before you vote him Don’t vote for any candidate because your father is voting the candidate.Source: http://www.ngyab.com/politics/2019-election-timetable/ 5 Likes 1 Share

We can't wait...



Buhari would be voted out on the 16th and sent to daura on the 21st and sent to hell on the 25th...



We must do it!! 112 Likes 7 Shares

If he has not died before then, Buhari will surely be kicked back to his cowshed in Daura. 60 Likes 6 Shares

Yes ooooo I like the spacing,18m votes loading for buharia 17 Likes

XBLadez:

If he has not died before then, Buhari will surely be kicked back to his cowshed in Daura. snap and upload ur voters card for us to see snap and upload ur voters card for us to see 22 Likes 1 Share

Mazeltovscotty:

snap and upload ur voters card for us to see After you. After you. 7 Likes

ThankGod we know wen PMB is leaving 37 Likes 1 Share

Time to vote out d clueless. Which option is even fair set? 13 Likes

Y'all getting happy....



It's DOA as long as the major contenders are Buhari and Atiku....



It's another day to sign a treaty to suffer Nigerians the more. 4 Likes 1 Share

Wow. . . its closer than ever. This is going to be fun 3 Likes

Wow.. O

Wow.. Wow... Wow

PDP have lost the election already



They are evil 11 Likes 6 Shares

Loading commentus

Hmmmmm

Nice one.. 1 Like

Nigeria is doomed

kcmichael:

Yes ooooo I like the spacing,18m votes loading for buharia God forbid 18m God forbid 18m 13 Likes 3 Shares

I do hope the date would be sacrosanct. Anyway, it is noted.

God bless Nigeria and Nigerians.

Ain't voting on that day.. can't afford to waste vote on power hungry oldies to become president

XBLadez:

If he has not died before then, Buhari will surely be kicked back to his cowshed in Daura. votes don't win election in Nigeria votes don't win election in Nigeria 2 Likes

Nice one, Nigerians must be massively involved in this exercise......time to vote your conscience

Can't wait to see PMB out of office! 1 Like

FINALLY I NOW KNOW WHEN DULLA.RDINHO IS LEAVING OFFICE...



HE WOULD BE VOTED OUT COME 16th February 2019....

Come rain come shine..















Imagine o.

I typed "dullar.dinho and Nairaland changed it to "president Buhari"



Mbok I cannod laff 6 Likes

DLondonboiy:

We can't wait...



Buhari would be voted out on the 16th and sent to daura on the 21st and sent to hell on the 25th...



We must do it!!

If the votes of the reasonable masses would count and outnumber that of the suffering and smiling zombies. If the votes of the reasonable masses would count and outnumber that of the suffering and smiling zombies. 1 Like 1 Share

Now, the politicians will be humble till election. 1 Like

Ahmed buhari my vote is all urs

When buhari enters for second tenure and still takes another 2years vacation. 6 Likes

Another Chance to make things better in this Country...

But who to vote for But who to vote for