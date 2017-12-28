₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,934,922 members, 3,993,962 topics. Date: Thursday, 28 December 2017 at 08:25 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) (26783 Views)
Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel Weds Ambrose Amara (Traditional Wedding Photos) / Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) / Dolapo Badmus Weds On December 1st (Pre-Wedding Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by Emmalez(m): 4:24pm
Channel's TV presenter Maupe Ogun, is getting married to her man Mohammed Bamidele Yususf today.
Big congrats to the couple.
See some of their pre-wedding photos below;
http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-channels-tv-presenter-ogun-ties-knot-today/
15 Likes
|Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by Benjom(m): 4:29pm
Congrats to them
16 Likes
|Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by RadicallyBlunt: 4:31pm
Congrats! Let us know when you take in too oh and snap the baby bomb.
7 Likes
|Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by duduwest(m): 4:31pm
Happy married life, may God. Stand by your relationship
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by stellx(f): 4:37pm
No wonder she has been missing in action of late on sunrise daily
14 Likes
|Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by DigitOnline(m): 4:40pm
Wow!!! Congrats.. Happy for her.. Good News!
2 Likes
|Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by cummando(m): 4:42pm
Happy married life o. Stay away from bloggers
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by adax007: 5:36pm
Waoh!!!, i'm so happy 4 her...***CONGRATS***
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by Narldon(f): 6:14pm
Ok
|Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by ladeb: 6:14pm
Cingrats
|Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by DieBuhari: 6:14pm
Yoruba women fine sha
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by Primusinterpares(m): 6:14pm
Happy married life to her... I wish her all the best in her new home
2 Likes
|Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by obicoolnino: 6:15pm
Congratulations to her,e no easy to marry
|Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by fergusen(m): 6:15pm
Congratulations!
|Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by yomalex(m): 6:15pm
maupe
|Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by tstx(m): 6:15pm
seen
|Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by ikaboy: 6:15pm
Thank God for Abuja transfer. I hope other sisters will learn from her. If you are in a church, location or base for years and guys Re not forth coming, my sis change base and look new else where. You cant remain in one spot in the forest and be looking for big animal.
2018 is a year of settlement for all chronic eligible bachelors and spinsters... Amen.
Congrats to one of the finest in the world of journalism.
15 Likes
|Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by FrenchWay: 6:16pm
...
With the way she acts on Sunrise daily.
I'm 100% sure she must be a nagging woman.
Tufiakwa!
I rather marry Buhari's daughter
3 Likes
|Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by davodguy: 6:16pm
cummando:no need really.
She's always on TV daily, so she got no problem at all
2 Likes
|Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by pointstores(m): 6:16pm
Nice
|Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by Mrkumareze(m): 6:16pm
Money good o so she done buy husband. Congrats!! Don't monitor your man cos him must chop fresh kpekus outside
5 Likes
|Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by simbol(f): 6:16pm
Congratulations maupe ogun. God will bless your union.
1 Like
|Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by NubiLove(m): 6:16pm
|Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by Playz: 6:16pm
Happy Married Life Maupe!
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by jrupa(m): 6:17pm
DieBuhari:Na WETiN noaaaaaa
|Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by IMASTEX: 6:17pm
Congrats.
Meanwhile, make your love life fun full. Get SURE MEN HERBAL TEA and be sure to get a thank you from madam always.
+2348053363999.
|Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by Write2018: 6:17pm
Congratulations Maupe
If you write good articles, send me a message.
|Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by thewritingtodo(m): 6:17pm
stellx:Honestly, now we know why. Congrats to them.
|Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by triplec93(m): 6:17pm
Congrats! She seems to be older than the guy cha.
1 Like
Teni Entertainer: I Wrote 'Like Dat' For Davido. Fans React, Slam Her / Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday / Photos From Bovi's Wife, Kris Babyshower
Viewing this topic: Justice629(m), aitanofi(m), oluwapoju(m), Ifeefave86, HegenIkomkeh(m), Jozprecious, raiseblog, danie09(m), hapi(m), Tosinosu2011, Lifestone(m), cstr1001, davies123, Emvico34, emmydee(m), dwey(m), kakakibuy, abdulrazaq4(m), motionz, Geedhey(m), Badabada, ClickSis, Westadon(m), wisdom77, Sirjamo, visafoneng, carlarock, timiekay, presciainter(m), dyydxx, afroedo, Samanza89(m), Truflexunits, wese90(m), doctimonyeka(m), LadySarah(f), Nexxy007, Showab, comradeuche, capua(f), Samogbo1, IdisuleOurOwn(m), rafabenitez, JustHector(m), gifted166, Fixed, doctokwus, femi4, paulos4me50, ikay00406(m), insecticide, nnaji1976, AdaIhiala(f), excellence13, Ipheyemmy01(m), tosinmartins(f), meetme1(m), femoladosu, Bonga4, PsiData, jamesachile2, jocarfid(m), Firstinline(m), Xtranoble, monimay(m), soldierkunle, AbuEzeFemi(m), he1845, Caspian22(m), Pwill, onpoint247, cyprianessien(m), Musaf(m), lukaino(m), Ayodeji95(m), Itanna, kunlap02(m) and 151 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17