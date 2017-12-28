Thank God for Abuja transfer. I hope other sisters will learn from her. If you are in a church, location or base for years and guys Re not forth coming, my sis change base and look new else where. You cant remain in one spot in the forest and be looking for big animal.



2018 is a year of settlement for all chronic eligible bachelors and spinsters... Amen.



Congrats to one of the finest in the world of journalism. 15 Likes