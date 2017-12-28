₦airaland Forum

Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel Weds Ambrose Amara (Traditional Wedding Photos) / Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) / Dolapo Badmus Weds On December 1st (Pre-Wedding Photos)

Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by Emmalez(m): 4:24pm
Channel's TV presenter Maupe Ogun, is getting married to her man Mohammed Bamidele Yususf today.

Big congrats to the couple.

See some of their pre-wedding photos below;

http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-channels-tv-presenter-ogun-ties-knot-today/

15 Likes

Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by Benjom(m): 4:29pm
Congrats to them cheesy

16 Likes

Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by RadicallyBlunt: 4:31pm
Congrats! Let us know when you take in too oh and snap the baby bomb.

7 Likes

Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by duduwest(m): 4:31pm
Happy married life, may God. Stand by your relationship

28 Likes 1 Share

Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by stellx(f): 4:37pm
No wonder she has been missing in action of late on sunrise daily

14 Likes

Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by DigitOnline(m): 4:40pm
Wow!!! Congrats.. Happy for her.. Good News!

2 Likes

Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by cummando(m): 4:42pm
Happy married life o. Stay away from bloggers

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by adax007: 5:36pm
Waoh!!!, i'm so happy 4 her...***CONGRATS***

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by Narldon(f): 6:14pm
Ok
Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by ladeb: 6:14pm
Cingrats
Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by DieBuhari: 6:14pm
Yoruba women fine sha grin

26 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by Primusinterpares(m): 6:14pm
Happy married life to her... I wish her all the best in her new home

2 Likes

Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by obicoolnino: 6:15pm
Congratulations to her,e no easy to marry
Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by fergusen(m): 6:15pm
shocked Congratulations!
Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by yomalex(m): 6:15pm
maupe
Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by tstx(m): 6:15pm
seen
Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by ikaboy: 6:15pm
Thank God for Abuja transfer. I hope other sisters will learn from her. If you are in a church, location or base for years and guys Re not forth coming, my sis change base and look new else where. You cant remain in one spot in the forest and be looking for big animal.

2018 is a year of settlement for all chronic eligible bachelors and spinsters... Amen.

Congrats to one of the finest in the world of journalism.

15 Likes

Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by FrenchWay: 6:16pm
...
With the way she acts on Sunrise daily.

I'm 100% sure she must be a nagging woman.

Tufiakwa!

I rather marry Buhari's daughter

3 Likes

Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by davodguy: 6:16pm
cummando:
Happy married life o. Stay away from bloggers
no need really.

She's always on TV daily, so she got no problem at all

2 Likes

Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by pointstores(m): 6:16pm
Nice
Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by Mrkumareze(m): 6:16pm
Money good o so she done buy husband. Congrats!! Don't monitor your man cos him must chop fresh kpekus outside

5 Likes

Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by simbol(f): 6:16pm
Congratulations maupe ogun. God will bless your union.

1 Like

Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by NubiLove(m): 6:16pm
smiley
Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by Playz: 6:16pm
Happy Married Life Maupe!

13 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by jrupa(m): 6:17pm
DieBuhari:
Yoruba women fine sha grin
Na WETiN noaaaaaa
Congrats.
Congrats.
Meanwhile, make your love life fun full. Get SURE MEN HERBAL TEA and be sure to get a thank you from madam always.
+2348053363999.
Congratulations Maupe
Congratulations Maupe
If you write good articles, send me a message.
Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by thewritingtodo(m): 6:17pm
stellx:
No wonder she has been missing in action of late on sunrise daily
Honestly, now we know why. Congrats to them.
Re: Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yususf (Photos) by triplec93(m): 6:17pm
Congrats! She seems to be older than the guy cha.

1 Like

