|2019 Presidency: South West PDP Group Endorses Gov. Dankwambo by afroniger: 7:12pm On Dec 28
By John Owen Nwachukwu
http://dailypost.ng/2017/12/28/2019-presidency-south-west-pdp-group-endorses-gov-dankwambo/
|Re: 2019 Presidency: South West PDP Group Endorses Gov. Dankwambo by tuniski: 7:39pm On Dec 28
Fair enuff the politics have started. Let the best emerge freely and fairly.
|Re: 2019 Presidency: South West PDP Group Endorses Gov. Dankwambo by agwom(m): 7:41pm On Dec 28
Up PDP
|Re: 2019 Presidency: South West PDP Group Endorses Gov. Dankwambo by MrPolitics: 7:49pm On Dec 28
I want Dankwambo to be President. I believe he would do well but Nigerians love sentiments and lies so I'm not sure he can defeat Buhari
|Re: 2019 Presidency: South West PDP Group Endorses Gov. Dankwambo by XBLadez: 7:52pm On Dec 28
Afonja picked a mallam to battle it out with another mallam. Tell me some other story about slave and master.
|Re: 2019 Presidency: South West PDP Group Endorses Gov. Dankwambo by CaptainJeffry: 7:53pm On Dec 28
I know they will go for a man with little or no clout so that Buhari can easily flaw him at the polls.
Backstabbers.
|Re: 2019 Presidency: South West PDP Group Endorses Gov. Dankwambo by caprock(m): 7:55pm On Dec 28
Having another 4 years of that old man will be like hell fire for Nigerians.
Nigerians are already slaves in Libya due to bad leadership. The purchasing power of the average Nigerian has been reduced to just being able to buy garri and fufu. 4 years again will be suicidal for many Nigerians. God save us from these old men.
|Re: 2019 Presidency: South West PDP Group Endorses Gov. Dankwambo by yemaldo(m): 7:55pm On Dec 28
CaptainJeffry:So who do u suggest?
Atiku?
|Re: 2019 Presidency: South West PDP Group Endorses Gov. Dankwambo by powerkey: 7:57pm On Dec 28
Yorubas have started this nonsense again abi?
They will soon cry again.
Why always trying to prove they are smarter than others but always fail in the process?
|Re: 2019 Presidency: South West PDP Group Endorses Gov. Dankwambo by hucienda: 7:58pm On Dec 28
Would be a stroll in the park for the incumbent should Dankwambo be the flagbearer.
Virtually zero visibility and almost no name recognition.
|Re: 2019 Presidency: South West PDP Group Endorses Gov. Dankwambo by acenazt: 7:58pm On Dec 28
Lmao my state governor for President. This people must be as drunk as him
|Re: 2019 Presidency: South West PDP Group Endorses Gov. Dankwambo by acenazt: 8:00pm On Dec 28
caprock:lol u r deluded. So it's under buhari that South easterners started illegally going to libya ehn?
|Re: 2019 Presidency: South West PDP Group Endorses Gov. Dankwambo by kahal29: 8:06pm On Dec 28
MrPolitics:
I concur
|Re: 2019 Presidency: South West PDP Group Endorses Gov. Dankwambo by OnucheAdams: 8:20pm On Dec 28
Dankwambo is a lightweight politician; only a candidate from Kano/Kaduna can defeat Buhari in the polls...
|Re: 2019 Presidency: South West PDP Group Endorses Gov. Dankwambo by BruncleZuma: 9:10pm On Dec 28
Dem still dey PDP?
|Re: 2019 Presidency: South West PDP Group Endorses Gov. Dankwambo by john1035: 9:10pm On Dec 28
At least, better than Atiku
|Re: 2019 Presidency: South West PDP Group Endorses Gov. Dankwambo by NubiLove(m): 9:10pm On Dec 28
|Re: 2019 Presidency: South West PDP Group Endorses Gov. Dankwambo by LagosCiti: 9:11pm On Dec 28
The way I see this, the so called south-west PDP group that nominated this Dankwambo are actually APC spies in PDP trying to frustrate the efforts of Atiku.
Politicians are crazy
|Re: 2019 Presidency: South West PDP Group Endorses Gov. Dankwambo by pointstores(m): 9:12pm On Dec 28
OK
|Re: 2019 Presidency: South West PDP Group Endorses Gov. Dankwambo by RIPEnglish: 9:12pm On Dec 28
This groups don't has a senses at all.
|Re: 2019 Presidency: South West PDP Group Endorses Gov. Dankwambo by Oladeewontunji: 9:13pm On Dec 28
Naija
|Re: 2019 Presidency: South West PDP Group Endorses Gov. Dankwambo by Opinedecandid(m): 9:13pm On Dec 28
Sponsored.
This Afonjas, sef.
They can be used as ponds for any political 'misbehaviour'.
Too early!
|Re: 2019 Presidency: South West PDP Group Endorses Gov. Dankwambo by berrystunn(m): 9:13pm On Dec 28
Lol
|Re: 2019 Presidency: South West PDP Group Endorses Gov. Dankwambo by Thisis2raw(m): 9:13pm On Dec 28
Anything to out this Apc government is welcomed
|Re: 2019 Presidency: South West PDP Group Endorses Gov. Dankwambo by Oladeewontunji: 9:14pm On Dec 28
XBLadez:okay
|Re: 2019 Presidency: South West PDP Group Endorses Gov. Dankwambo by victorazyvictor(m): 9:14pm On Dec 28
Nill
|Re: 2019 Presidency: South West PDP Group Endorses Gov. Dankwambo by olamil34(m): 9:14pm On Dec 28
well done kukuma sell us
well done kukuma sell us
|Re: 2019 Presidency: South West PDP Group Endorses Gov. Dankwambo by Hector09: 9:15pm On Dec 28
Enough of all this endorsement, na so una endorse buhari, even witches and wizard endorse him too(buhari) bt now look at the end product
|Re: 2019 Presidency: South West PDP Group Endorses Gov. Dankwambo by Akinz0126(m): 9:15pm On Dec 28
I stand with a youth
#IstandwithAhmedBuhari#
|Re: 2019 Presidency: South West PDP Group Endorses Gov. Dankwambo by ekems2017(f): 9:15pm On Dec 28
Dankwabo is not bad. At least he has not jump from one party to another and he is trying interms of development in his state. No case with Efcc yet even though they will starting looking for fault in him just to stain his name.
PDP should pls look for a credible candidate to give Apc a run. Ayam tired.
|Re: 2019 Presidency: South West PDP Group Endorses Gov. Dankwambo by chuksanambra: 9:16pm On Dec 28
Opinedecandid:
The people you call Afonjas key in early in Political permutations. All Igbos are good for is in carrying banners in Eagle Square to support Hausa candidates. Even when we have Igbo candidates, fellow Igbos refuse to support. Imagine Ojukwu having just 1M votes.
|Re: 2019 Presidency: South West PDP Group Endorses Gov. Dankwambo by jrusky(m): 9:16pm On Dec 28
Its a free world any group or people can say whatever. After all fayose open the door and today he is no longer talking about it not because he had failed but it's a political game to clear the way for pdp to come out of their hidden and ready for the game.
I don't know this guy much but anybody is free to aspire for presidency and at the party primary the real guy will emerge. So no string it's one of those things.
