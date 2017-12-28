Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019 Presidency: South West PDP Group Endorses Gov. Dankwambo (16041 Views)

Presidency: South East Begin Campaigns For PMB / Fayose Meets South-West PDP Leaders In Ekiti. Checkout Their New Declarations / Stop Attacking Buhari, PDP Group Tells Fayose (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

By John Owen Nwachukwu







A group drawn from the South West, Yoruba Solidarity Alliance, YSA, has picked the governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo to battle president Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.



The group in a statement signed by its coordinator, Adeniyi Femi, said Dankwambo is the most marketable presidential material for the PDP.



According to them, the 55-year-old governor is the only one who can represent the interest of the youth and defeat President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC.



The group said Nigerians have since lost faith in the APC-led Federal Government.



The group said, “Nigerians have evidently become disillusioned as a result of countless broken promises of the APC.



“Only a man of known performance and integrity like Ibrahim Dankwambo can readily appeal to the electorate during the 2019 presidential election.



“Now that the ruling party has demonstrated its inability to offer better governance, PDP cannot afford to seek the trust of Nigerians once again with any serial presidential candidate that is bogged down with moral burden and encumbrance of corruption.



“It is amply evident that the long suffering Nigerians have had enough of gerontocracy while majority of them are prepared to do away with this unworkable idea in 2019.



“What the nation needs at this time of untold economic hardship and insecurity is a much younger president who is fresh with new ideas and innovative concepts and Dankwambo is the only way out in 2019 especially with his proven achievements.”



http://dailypost.ng/2017/12/28/2019-presidency-south-west-pdp-group-endorses-gov-dankwambo/ 7 Likes 1 Share

Fair enuff the politics have started. Let the best emerge freely and fairly. 14 Likes

Up PDP 6 Likes

I want Dankwambo to be President. I believe he would do well but Nigerians love sentiments and lies so I'm not sure he can defeat Buhari 26 Likes

Afonja picked a mallam to battle it out with another mallam. Tell me some other story about slave and master. 31 Likes 1 Share





Backstabbers. I know they will go for a man with little or no clout so that Buhari can easily flaw him at the polls.Backstabbers. 80 Likes 3 Shares

Having another 4 years of that old man will be like hell fire for Nigerians.

Nigerians are already slaves in Libya due to bad leadership. The purchasing power of the average Nigerian has been reduced to just being able to buy garri and fufu. 4 years again will be suicidal for many Nigerians. God save us from these old men. 11 Likes 1 Share

CaptainJeffry:

I know they will go for a man with little or no clout so that Buhari can easily flaw him at the polls.



Backstabbers. So who do u suggest?

Atiku? So who do u suggest?Atiku? 22 Likes

Yorubas have started this nonsense again abi?



They will soon cry again.



Why always trying to prove they are smarter than others but always fail in the process? 37 Likes 2 Shares

Would be a stroll in the park for the incumbent should Dankwambo be the flagbearer.



Virtually zero visibility and almost no name recognition. 22 Likes

Lmao my state governor for President. This people must be as drunk as him 6 Likes

caprock:

Having another 4 years of that old man will be like hell fire for Nigerians.

Nigerians are already slaves in Libya due to bad leadership. The purchasing power of the average Nigerian has been reduced to just being able to buy garri and fufu. 4 years again will be suicidal for many Nigerians. God save us from these old men. lol u r deluded. So it's under buhari that South easterners started illegally going to libya ehn? lol u r deluded. So it's under buhari that South easterners started illegally going to libya ehn? 18 Likes 1 Share

MrPolitics:

I want Dankwambo to be President. I believe he would do well but Nigerians love sentiments and lies so I'm not sure he can defeat Buhari

I concur I concur 5 Likes 1 Share

Dankwambo is a lightweight politician; only a candidate from Kano/Kaduna can defeat Buhari in the polls... 9 Likes





Dem still dey PDP? 10 Likes

At least, better than Atiku 7 Likes



Politicians are crazy The way I see this, the so called south-west PDP group that nominated this Dankwambo are actually APC spies in PDP trying to frustrate the efforts of Atiku.Politicians are crazy 34 Likes 1 Share

OK

This groups don't has a senses at all. 2 Likes

Naija

Sponsored.



This Afonjas, sef.

They can be used as ponds for any political 'misbehaviour'.



Too early! 9 Likes

Lol

Anything to out this Apc government is welcomed 2 Likes

XBLadez:

Afonja picked a mallam to battle it out with another mallam. Tell me some other story about slave and master. okay okay

Nill

well done kukuma sell us



get the best prices from different stores on quickfinda.com

Enough of all this endorsement, na so una endorse buhari, even witches and wizard endorse him too(buhari) bt now look at the end product 4 Likes

I stand with a youth





#IstandwithAhmedBuhari# 1 Like

Dankwabo is not bad. At least he has not jump from one party to another and he is trying interms of development in his state. No case with Efcc yet even though they will starting looking for fault in him just to stain his name.



PDP should pls look for a credible candidate to give Apc a run. Ayam tired. 4 Likes

Opinedecandid:

Sponsored.



This Afonjas, sef.

They can be used as ponds for any political 'misbehaviour'.



Too early!

The people you call Afonjas key in early in Political permutations. All Igbos are good for is in carrying banners in Eagle Square to support Hausa candidates. Even when we have Igbo candidates, fellow Igbos refuse to support. Imagine Ojukwu having just 1M votes. The people you call Afonjas key in early in Political permutations. All Igbos are good for is in carrying banners in Eagle Square to support Hausa candidates. Even when we have Igbo candidates, fellow Igbos refuse to support. Imagine Ojukwu having just 1M votes. 18 Likes 6 Shares