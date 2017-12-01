Tinubu's First Daughter Welcomes Bouncing Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage



Congratulations are in order for the Iyaloja-General of Nigeria, Chief (Mrs) Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, who has welcomed a bouncing baby boy after many years of waiting. The baby was reportedly given birth to on Monday, December 25th. Both the mother and baby are in good health, according to reports.



Chief (Mrs.) Folashade Tinubu-Ojo is the first daughter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and is married to Hon. Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo, a member of the House of Representatives.



