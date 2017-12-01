₦airaland Forum

Folashade Tinubu-Ojo Welcomes Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage (Photos)

Folashade Tinubu-Ojo Welcomes Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage (Photos) by CastedDude: 9:10pm On Dec 28
Tinubu's First Daughter Welcomes Bouncing Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage

Congratulations are in order for the Iyaloja-General of Nigeria, Chief (Mrs) Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, who has welcomed a bouncing baby boy after many years of waiting. The baby was reportedly given birth to on Monday, December 25th. Both the mother and baby are in good health, according to reports.

Chief (Mrs.) Folashade Tinubu-Ojo is the first daughter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and is married to Hon. Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo, a member of the House of Representatives.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/iyaloja-general-of-nigeria-tinubus-daughter-welcomes-baby-boy.html

Re: Folashade Tinubu-Ojo Welcomes Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage (Photos) by CastedDude: 9:10pm On Dec 28
Re: Folashade Tinubu-Ojo Welcomes Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage (Photos) by MrHistorian: 9:11pm On Dec 28
Congratulations. kiss

Who has that Tinubu's dance meme?

Re: Folashade Tinubu-Ojo Welcomes Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage (Photos) by AJOBI77(m): 9:12pm On Dec 28
Congratulations oooo
Re: Folashade Tinubu-Ojo Welcomes Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage (Photos) by daewoorazer(m): 9:12pm On Dec 28

By default, some kids are destined to suffer...some are destined otherwise like this pretty baby

Babies don’t bring their food from heaven, be that rich dad and Mum

Kids deserve d best


Re: Folashade Tinubu-Ojo Welcomes Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage (Photos) by erifeoluwasimi: 9:15pm On Dec 28
wow! This is babajide,babatunde......Jide tinubu is back

Re: Folashade Tinubu-Ojo Welcomes Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage (Photos) by ojun50(m): 9:16pm On Dec 28
iyaloja don give birth our next omo loja

Re: Folashade Tinubu-Ojo Welcomes Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage (Photos) by Fetula4u: 9:26pm On Dec 28
Congrat.
Re: Folashade Tinubu-Ojo Welcomes Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage (Photos) by bounty007(m): 9:27pm On Dec 28
more blessings.

Re: Folashade Tinubu-Ojo Welcomes Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage (Photos) by EASY39(m): 9:38pm On Dec 28
Which Kin house be this wey look like 2 bed room apartment.

Re: Folashade Tinubu-Ojo Welcomes Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage (Photos) by LionDeLeo: 9:45pm On Dec 28
EASY39:
Which Kin house be this wey look like 2 bed room apartment.
Pls upload the picture of your 20 bedroom flat, let's compare

Re: Folashade Tinubu-Ojo Welcomes Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 9:50pm On Dec 28
Wow,thank God for safe delivery.
Re: Folashade Tinubu-Ojo Welcomes Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage (Photos) by Okoroawusa: 9:52pm On Dec 28
LionDeLeo:

Pls upload the picture of your 20 bedroom flat, let's compare
poverty is a disease.

Re: Folashade Tinubu-Ojo Welcomes Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage (Photos) by odiereke(m): 9:55pm On Dec 28
Congratulations
Re: Folashade Tinubu-Ojo Welcomes Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage (Photos) by BlackDBagba: 9:57pm On Dec 28
She just welcomed the baby? From where please? Doesn't look like she just gave birth....

What do I know undecided

Re: Folashade Tinubu-Ojo Welcomes Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 10:09pm On Dec 28
EASY39:
Which Kin house be this wey look like 2 bed room apartment.

LionDeLeo:

Pls upload the picture of your 20 bedroom flat, let's compare

Both of you, kindly come forward

Just come and .....


Re: Folashade Tinubu-Ojo Welcomes Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage (Photos) by GeneralOjukwu: 10:10pm On Dec 28
Congrats to the couple...BUT

I hope it's not an "arrangee" baby.

Not beefing but the timing is suspicious. Christmas Day is way too much of a coincidence.

May we NEVER suffer from barrenness. The pain is better imagined and not experienced.

See the irony of Life...a billionaire's relative seeks children for years, while some wretched brokeass teenagers are impregnating themselves effortlessly at 1st attempt

Re: Folashade Tinubu-Ojo Welcomes Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage (Photos) by jaymejate(m): 10:10pm On Dec 28
That's Babatunde

The return of his brother.


BTW, which house be that?

Re: Folashade Tinubu-Ojo Welcomes Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage (Photos) by simbol(f): 10:11pm On Dec 28
Congratulations. Akotun ayikaaaaa oooo.
Re: Folashade Tinubu-Ojo Welcomes Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage (Photos) by Write2018: 10:11pm On Dec 28
Congratulations
Congratulations
Re: Folashade Tinubu-Ojo Welcomes Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage (Photos) by zombieTRACKER: 10:11pm On Dec 28
Thieves everywhere


Thieves in high places

Re: Folashade Tinubu-Ojo Welcomes Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage (Photos) by Ayanshola337(m): 10:12pm On Dec 28
ojun50:
iyaloja don give birth our next omo loja
naso jare

Re: Folashade Tinubu-Ojo Welcomes Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage (Photos) by josef1(m): 10:12pm On Dec 28
Congrats o
Re: Folashade Tinubu-Ojo Welcomes Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage (Photos) by Charly68: 10:12pm On Dec 28
Good news from Asiwaju's family..Congratulations!

Re: Folashade Tinubu-Ojo Welcomes Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage (Photos) by sammylink: 10:14pm On Dec 28
Omoloja of Lagos, you are welcome.

Re: Folashade Tinubu-Ojo Welcomes Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage (Photos) by deomelllo: 10:17pm On Dec 28
Congrats!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Re: Folashade Tinubu-Ojo Welcomes Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage (Photos) by leezzz: 10:17pm On Dec 28
Re: Folashade Tinubu-Ojo Welcomes Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage (Photos) by miqos02(m): 10:19pm On Dec 28
Good
Re: Folashade Tinubu-Ojo Welcomes Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage (Photos) by farem: 10:20pm On Dec 28
EASY39:
Which Kin house be this wey look like 2 bed room apartment.

Evans, you didn't get your full information about the apartment. Sorry.

Re: Folashade Tinubu-Ojo Welcomes Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage (Photos) by issymiyake: 10:21pm On Dec 28
GeneralOjukwu

Congrats to the couple...BUT

I hope it's not an "arrangee" baby.

Not beefing but the timing is suspicious. Christmas Day is way too much of a coincidence.

May we NEVER suffer from barrenness. The pain is best imagined

Amen.
Re: Folashade Tinubu-Ojo Welcomes Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage (Photos) by Henrhyme4u(m): 10:23pm On Dec 28
Congratulation to you iyaloja general of nigeria, Yeye Aje of Africa. I'm happy for you. More of the fruit of womb n Jesus name.

