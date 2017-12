Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Folashade Tinubu-Ojo Welcomes Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage (Photos) (32721 Views)

Tinubu's First Daughter Welcomes Bouncing Baby Boy After Years Of Marriage



Congratulations are in order for the Iyaloja-General of Nigeria, Chief (Mrs) Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, who has welcomed a bouncing baby boy after many years of waiting. The baby was reportedly given birth to on Monday, December 25th. Both the mother and baby are in good health, according to reports.



Chief (Mrs.) Folashade Tinubu-Ojo is the first daughter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and is married to Hon. Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo, a member of the House of Representatives.



Who has that Tinubu's dance meme? Congratulations.Who has that Tinubu's dance meme? 1 Like

Congratulations oooo



By default, some kids are destined to suffer...some are destined otherwise like this pretty baby



Babies don’t bring their food from heaven, be that rich dad and Mum



Kids deserve d best





wow! This is babajide,babatunde......Jide tinubu is back 7 Likes 1 Share

iyaloja don give birth our next omo loja 18 Likes 2 Shares

Congrat.

more blessings. 1 Like

Which Kin house be this wey look like 2 bed room apartment. 60 Likes 2 Shares

EASY39:

Which Kin house be this wey look like 2 bed room apartment. Pls upload the picture of your 20 bedroom flat, let's compare Pls upload the picture of your 20 bedroom flat, let's compare 51 Likes 3 Shares







Wow,thank God for safe delivery. Wow,thank God for safe delivery.

LionDeLeo:



Pls upload the picture of your 20 bedroom flat, let's compare poverty is a disease. poverty is a disease. 5 Likes

Congratulations





What do I know She just welcomed the baby? From where please? Doesn't look like she just gave birth....What do I know 13 Likes

EASY39:

Which Kin house be this wey look like 2 bed room apartment.

LionDeLeo:



Pls upload the picture of your 20 bedroom flat, let's compare

Both of you, kindly come forward



Congrats to the couple...BUT



I hope it's not an "arrangee" baby.



Not beefing but the timing is suspicious. Christmas Day is way too much of a coincidence.



May we NEVER suffer from barrenness. The pain is better imagined and not experienced.



See the irony of Life...a billionaire's relative seeks children for years, while some wretched brokeass teenagers are impregnating themselves effortlessly at 1st attempt 24 Likes 1 Share

That's Babatunde



BTW, which house be that? 3 Likes

Congratulations. Akotun ayikaaaaa oooo.

Congratulations

Thieves in high places 1 Like

ojun50:

iyaloja don give birth our next omo loja naso jare naso jare 2 Likes

Congrats o

Good news from Asiwaju's family..Congratulations! 1 Like

Omoloja of Lagos, you are welcome. 1 Like

Congrats!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 1 Like

Good

EASY39:

Which Kin house be this wey look like 2 bed room apartment.

Evans, you didn't get your full information about the apartment. Sorry. Evans, you didn't get your full information about the apartment. Sorry. 2 Likes 1 Share

GeneralOjukwu



Congrats to the couple...BUT



I hope it's not an "arrangee" baby.



Not beefing but the timing is suspicious. Christmas Day is way too much of a coincidence.



May we NEVER suffer from barrenness. The pain is best imagined



Amen.