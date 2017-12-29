₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sarah Ofili’s Traditional Wedding Photo In Delta State by 224HITS: 11:20pm On Dec 28
Model and designer, Sarah Ofili, had her traditionl wedding in Asaba, Delta state today, December 28th. Congrats to her! See more photos below
http://www.224hits.com/photos-from-model-sarah-ofilis-wedding-in-delta-state/
1 Like
|Re: Sarah Ofili’s Traditional Wedding Photo In Delta State by Kings1464(m): 12:53am
kitten wey Ikechukwu and others don turn to fairly used
God please don't allow me to be in this guy's shoes....... Amen!
I do not envy him at all
41 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sarah Ofili’s Traditional Wedding Photo In Delta State by pocohantas(f): 12:53am
Na only broke guys dey obsess over pussy mileage. Correct made guys look out for women that'll compliment and respect them. If she is a virgin, refurbished virgin, undercover virgin, fine...but, they have no time to bother over frivolity. I didn't say refurbished olosho, that one is a different case.
Where are all the guys that were bashing her on behalf of Ikechukwu?
See one above me
They are ready to turn prepaid meter and install themselves inside your pussy. That's why they don't have time to make money. Rich men know the secret, they chase bills.
If my comment pain you, hide your face .
126 Likes 13 Shares
|Re: Sarah Ofili’s Traditional Wedding Photo In Delta State by Rencent(m): 12:53am
Gud 4 her
|Re: Sarah Ofili’s Traditional Wedding Photo In Delta State by emmayodata(m): 12:54am
Ok
|Re: Sarah Ofili’s Traditional Wedding Photo In Delta State by Airforce1(m): 12:54am
Congrats fine girl
2 Likes
|Re: Sarah Ofili’s Traditional Wedding Photo In Delta State by FiddyEn: 12:54am
Chooi
1 Like
|Re: Sarah Ofili’s Traditional Wedding Photo In Delta State by Kings1464(m): 12:54am
pocohantas:
Chai! See comment
25 Likes
|Re: Sarah Ofili’s Traditional Wedding Photo In Delta State by OduntanGabriel(m): 12:55am
O sha pra pra
|Re: Sarah Ofili’s Traditional Wedding Photo In Delta State by hAlexandro(m): 12:55am
pocohantas:you mean poor?
|Re: Sarah Ofili’s Traditional Wedding Photo In Delta State by toblosky(m): 12:55am
Beautiful people but did ikechukwu mean to drop her after climbing the mountain. Fine girl,me I for remain for the mountain.
5 Likes
|Re: Sarah Ofili’s Traditional Wedding Photo In Delta State by Franco93: 12:57am
Which mod pushed this topic to front page by this time 12:51am?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yM0XqbHAlio
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sarah Ofili’s Traditional Wedding Photo In Delta State by Atinuke123(f): 12:58am
Congratulations
But.......
I don't know you o pretty lady.
|Re: Sarah Ofili’s Traditional Wedding Photo In Delta State by dmjinc(m): 12:58am
life...
|Re: Sarah Ofili’s Traditional Wedding Photo In Delta State by Atinuke123(f): 1:01am
Congratulations
But....I never see this face before o. I hope am not alone
2 Likes
|Re: Sarah Ofili’s Traditional Wedding Photo In Delta State by Lexusgs430: 1:02am
Kings1464:
We are all recycling ourselves...... How do you think Banky W feels?
7 Likes
|Re: Sarah Ofili’s Traditional Wedding Photo In Delta State by ADRIAN88(m): 1:04am
pocohantas:
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sarah Ofili’s Traditional Wedding Photo In Delta State by kramer: 1:10am
pocohantas:
You're not really making sense here though.
No Rich man [b]of status will want to wife a woman who's been around the block and that's a fact. I mean imagine going to a business meeting only to find out that your proposed business partner used to panel beat your wife? You also don't want another Gbenga Obasanjo case on your hands.
On the other hand Rich men will happily use and pass on heavy mileage entities.
17 Likes
|Re: Sarah Ofili’s Traditional Wedding Photo In Delta State by ruggedtimi(m): 1:12am
is her husband Adukeh? senator Ben bruce nephew , lol i was suppose to attend this wedding. pics from the groom's family house, friends/family members boarding buses to storm asaba. the girl marry into better family.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sarah Ofili’s Traditional Wedding Photo In Delta State by ChiefPiiko(m): 1:14am
I thought she was dating Terrytharapman
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sarah Ofili’s Traditional Wedding Photo In Delta State by NubiLove(m): 1:16am
|Re: Sarah Ofili’s Traditional Wedding Photo In Delta State by ChiefPiiko(m): 1:17am
The comment deserves stupidity of the year award, so people should marry retired olosho as status symbol
kramer:
5 Likes
|Re: Sarah Ofili’s Traditional Wedding Photo In Delta State by SnakeXenzia(m): 1:17am
|Re: Sarah Ofili’s Traditional Wedding Photo In Delta State by romme2u: 1:24am
see all this crawlers wey no dey sleep because of fp
|Re: Sarah Ofili’s Traditional Wedding Photo In Delta State by JayIlych: 1:25am
pocohantas:
I've noticed you jumping up and down on virtually every thread, glorifying sex with multiple partners.
Your std is waiting for you
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Sarah Ofili’s Traditional Wedding Photo In Delta State by Safiaaa(f): 1:32am
JayIlych:Oh shut up
14 Likes
|Re: Sarah Ofili’s Traditional Wedding Photo In Delta State by lilcozy001: 1:32am
Don Jazzy finally react to Mo hits reunion
Mavin Producer, Don jazzy has reacted to his performance, alongside Mo’hits crew at Davido’s 30billion concert.
Davido on Wednesday night stunned the crowd as the Mo’Hits crew performed on stage.
The Mo’Hits crew comprising of Don Jazzy; the Entertainer, D’Banj; vocal powerhouse, Wande Coal; as well as Dr Sid, K-Switch, Ikechukwu and D’Prince had gone on a very painful split in 2012 over several internal disagreements.
Don jazzy in reaction wrote on his Instagram page:
“Compliments of the season with love from Boys 2 old Men.
“@iambangalee@iamdrsid One Love Africa, Back From Barbados.”
Read more here: http://www.correctmum.com.ng/don-jazzy-finally-react-mo-hits-reunion/
1 Like
|Re: Sarah Ofili’s Traditional Wedding Photo In Delta State by olamil34(m): 1:36am
Ex rapper ikewhatever
|Re: Sarah Ofili’s Traditional Wedding Photo In Delta State by JayIlych: 1:37am
Safiaaa:The ashawo association members are piling up. Where is your treasurer?
|Re: Sarah Ofili’s Traditional Wedding Photo In Delta State by newguy1(m): 1:45am
Ololsho wapa ni bodija Oooo... but she fine sha n was the one that got away from ikechukwu
|Re: Sarah Ofili’s Traditional Wedding Photo In Delta State by biggie10: 1:50am
pocohantas:
Don't mind them. After talking trash, they'll be the ones to finish their Vaseline on her pictures.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sarah Ofili’s Traditional Wedding Photo In Delta State by madjune: 2:06am
Ikechukwu is too broke to maintain any pretty lady.
