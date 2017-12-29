Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Sarah Ofili’s Traditional Wedding Photo In Delta State (20918 Views)

Model and designer, Sarah Ofili, had her traditionl wedding in Asaba, Delta state today, December 28th. Congrats to her! See more photos below

kitten wey Ikechukwu and others don turn to fairly used



God please don't allow me to be in this guy's shoes....... Amen!



I do not envy him at all

I didn't say refurbished olosho, that one is a different case.



Where are all the guys that were bashing her on behalf of Ikechukwu?



See one above me

They are ready to turn prepaid meter and install themselves inside your pussy. That's why they don't have time to make money. Rich men know the secret, they chase bills.







If my comment pain you, hide your face . Na only broke guys dey obsess over pussy mileage. Correct made guys look out for women that'll compliment and respect them. If she is a virgin, refurbished virgin, undercover virgin, fine...but, they have no time to bother over frivolity.Where are all the guys that were bashing her on behalf of Ikechukwu?See one above meThey are ready to turn prepaid meter and install themselves inside your pussy. That's why they don't have time to make money. Rich men know the secret, they chase bills.

Congrats fine girl

Na only pour man dey check pussy mileage.

Chai! See comment Chai! See comment

Na only broke guys dey check pussy mileage.

Made guys just look for women that'll compliment and respect them. They have no time to bother over frivolity.



Where are all the guys that were bashing her on behalf of Ikechukwu? you mean poor? you mean poor?

Beautiful people but did ikechukwu mean to drop her after climbing the mountain. Fine girl,me I for remain for the mountain.





Congratulations



I don't know you o pretty lady.

But....I never see this face before o. I hope am not alone CongratulationsBut....I never see this face before o. I hope am not alone

We are all recycling ourselves...... How do you think Banky W feels?

Na only broke guys dey obsess over pussy mileage. Correct made guys look out for women that'll compliment and respect them. If she is a virgin or refurbished virgin, fine...but, they have no time to bother over frivolity.



Where are all the guys that were bashing her on behalf of Ikechukwu?



See one above me

You're not really making sense here though.



No Rich man [b]of status will want to wife a woman who's been around the block and that's a fact. I mean imagine going to a business meeting only to find out that your proposed business partner used to panel beat your wife? You also don't want another Gbenga Obasanjo case on your hands.



You're not really making sense here though.No Rich man of status will want to wife a woman who's been around the block and that's a fact. I mean imagine going to a business meeting only to find out that your proposed business partner used to panel beat your wife? You also don't want another Gbenga Obasanjo case on your hands.On the other hand Rich men will happily use and pass on heavy mileage entities.

lol i was suppose to attend this wedding. pics from the groom's family house, friends/family members boarding buses to storm asaba. the girl marry into better family. is her husband Adukeh? senator Ben bruce nephew

I thought she was dating Terrytharapman



The comment deserves stupidity of the year award, so people should marry retired olosho as status symbol





see all this crawlers wey no dey sleep because of fp

I've noticed you jumping up and down on virtually every thread, glorifying sex with multiple partners.

I've noticed you jumping up and down on virtually every thread, glorifying sex with multiple partners.Your std is waiting for you

Oh shut up

Ex rapper ikewhatever

The ashawo association members are piling up. Where is your treasurer?

Ololsho wapa ni bodija Oooo... but she fine sha n was the one that got away from ikechukwu

Don't mind them. After talking trash, they'll be the ones to finish their Vaseline on her pictures.