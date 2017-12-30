₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oga At The Top Crooner Spotted With NNPC GMD by paidangel: 6:11pm On Dec 29
The last time we saw him was at Channels Sunrise daily show pointing his finger to his Oga at the top. Today he was spotted with the NNPC GMD visiting fuel station for updates.
|Re: Oga At The Top Crooner Spotted With NNPC GMD by nerodenero: 6:16pm On Dec 29
His Oga-at-the-top made sure he was not shown the exit, besides the Oga-at-the-top might not even know their website too
|Re: Oga At The Top Crooner Spotted With NNPC GMD by abokibuhari: 6:20pm On Dec 29
|Re: Oga At The Top Crooner Spotted With NNPC GMD by Agbaletu: 6:23pm On Dec 29
www.that'sall
|Re: Oga At The Top Crooner Spotted With NNPC GMD by LessNoise(m): 6:25pm On Dec 29
That man is a LEGEND
|Re: Oga At The Top Crooner Spotted With NNPC GMD by coluka: 6:28pm On Dec 29
The man trend like fire that year
|Re: Oga At The Top Crooner Spotted With NNPC GMD by sincerlyyo(m): 6:28pm On Dec 29
You people get eyes oo.
Lol
|Re: Oga At The Top Crooner Spotted With NNPC GMD by Cashrange660: 6:33pm On Dec 29
Whether this post will reach FP or not will be made known by my oga at the top.. I cannot tell you it will reach FP and my oga at the top will say another thing. But you can check ww.nairaland(cough's) that's all
|Re: Oga At The Top Crooner Spotted With NNPC GMD by ecdcyber: 6:38pm On Dec 29
Ww.nscdc.... that's all.
|Re: Oga At The Top Crooner Spotted With NNPC GMD by KingsJohnson(m): 6:39pm On Dec 29
OGA at d top... during d gud old days, today nothing motivate or makes us happy again as a nation, bad bad news everyday...
|Re: Oga At The Top Crooner Spotted With NNPC GMD by OmoOshodi(m): 6:41pm On Dec 29
kuku kii me na
|Re: Oga At The Top Crooner Spotted With NNPC GMD by AnodaIT(m): 6:49pm On Dec 29
Lol
|Re: Oga At The Top Crooner Spotted With NNPC GMD by omowolewa: 6:51pm On Dec 29
Good for him.
Still with the 'Oga at the top'. Datz all!
|Re: Oga At The Top Crooner Spotted With NNPC GMD by coolebux(m): 6:52pm On Dec 29
Well I don't want to write a comment now
And my Oga At The Top comments something different
|Re: Oga At The Top Crooner Spotted With NNPC GMD by sorom4: 7:03pm On Dec 29
I been think say the man was sacked.....
|Re: Oga At The Top Crooner Spotted With NNPC GMD by igbodefender: 7:08pm On Dec 29
He is going to the top. If you want to become a social media celebrity. You might as well study the man's tactics.
|Re: Oga At The Top Crooner Spotted With NNPC GMD by Diablo666: 7:09pm On Dec 29
|Re: Oga At The Top Crooner Spotted With NNPC GMD by igbodefender: 7:10pm On Dec 29
Lalasticlala come and see that man that was saying Oga at the top on Channels. He is going higher o.
|Re: Oga At The Top Crooner Spotted With NNPC GMD by BRIGHT180(m): 7:19pm On Dec 29
Cashrange660:LOL
|Re: Oga At The Top Crooner Spotted With NNPC GMD by okachie1(m): 7:31pm On Dec 29
Great guy!!!
|Re: Oga At The Top Crooner Spotted With NNPC GMD by jerryunit48: 7:45pm On Dec 29
So is this his oga at the top?
|Re: Oga At The Top Crooner Spotted With NNPC GMD by begwong: 7:47pm On Dec 29
Learnt he was recently redeployed from ebonyi state to is it benue or so
|Re: Oga At The Top Crooner Spotted With NNPC GMD by paidangel: 7:53pm On Dec 29
jerryunit48:
Yes NNPC GMD is the Commandant General of the Civil defense.
|Re: Oga At The Top Crooner Spotted With NNPC GMD by Siki355(m): 8:41pm On Dec 29
d nigga is far from d press men
d guy no wan cos another earth-quake
|Re: Oga At The Top Crooner Spotted With NNPC GMD by Macgreat(m): 9:09pm On Dec 29
|Re: Oga At The Top Crooner Spotted With NNPC GMD by johnstar(m): 9:09pm On Dec 29
|Re: Oga At The Top Crooner Spotted With NNPC GMD by Ali1king: 9:09pm On Dec 29
g
|Re: Oga At The Top Crooner Spotted With NNPC GMD by thoollz: 9:09pm On Dec 29
This guy that year lol.
He cracked my ribs then. U know d funny thing about people who don't know they're saying? It's d confidence that flows with their speech.
When u r saying rubbish with confidence.
|Re: Oga At The Top Crooner Spotted With NNPC GMD by kelvyn7(m): 9:09pm On Dec 29
|Re: Oga At The Top Crooner Spotted With NNPC GMD by Narldon(f): 9:09pm On Dec 29
MY MANNEST MAN
|Re: Oga At The Top Crooner Spotted With NNPC GMD by qualityovenbake(m): 9:09pm On Dec 29
The media never, ever, ever, ever, forget.
|Re: Oga At The Top Crooner Spotted With NNPC GMD by berrystunn(m): 9:10pm On Dec 29
Popular man
