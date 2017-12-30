Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Oga At The Top Crooner Spotted With NNPC GMD (40643 Views)

The last time we saw him was at Channels Sunrise daily show pointing his finger to his Oga at the top. Today he was spotted with the NNPC GMD visiting fuel station for updates. 67 Likes 3 Shares

His Oga-at-the-top made sure he was not shown the exit, besides the Oga-at-the-top might not even know their website too 244 Likes 8 Shares

www.that 'sall

That man is a LEGEND 365 Likes 16 Shares

The man trend like fire that year 213 Likes 5 Shares

Whether this post will reach FP or not will be made known by my oga at the top.. I cannot tell you it will reach FP and my oga at the top will say another thing. But you can check ww.nairaland(cough's) that's all 259 Likes 15 Shares

Ww.nscdc.... that's all. 69 Likes 4 Shares

OGA at d top... during d gud old days, today nothing motivate or makes us happy again as a nation, bad bad news everyday... 93 Likes 6 Shares

kuku kii me na kuku kii me na 31 Likes 2 Shares

Still with the 'Oga at the top'. Datz all! 57 Likes 1 Share



And my Oga At The Top comments something different Well I don't want to write a comment nowAnd my Oga At The Top comments something different 98 Likes 4 Shares

I been think say the man was sacked..... 17 Likes

He is going to the top. If you want to become a social media celebrity. You might as well study the man's tactics. 13 Likes 3 Shares

Lalasticlala come and see that man that was saying Oga at the top on Channels. He is going higher o. 11 Likes

Whether this post will reach FP or not will be made known by my oga at the top.. I cannot tell you it will reach FP and my oga at the top will say another thing. But you can check ww.nairaland(cough's) that's all LOL LOL 9 Likes

Great guy!!! 4 Likes

So is this his oga at the top? 1 Like

Learnt he was recently redeployed from ebonyi state to is it benue or so 1 Like

So is this his oga at the top?

Yes NNPC GMD is the Commandant General of the Civil defense. Yes NNPC GMD is the Commandant General of the Civil defense. 22 Likes

d guy no wan cos another earth-quake 32 Likes 1 Share

This guy that year lol.

He cracked my ribs then. U know d funny thing about people who don't know they're saying? It's d confidence that flows with their speech.



When u r saying rubbish with confidence. 25 Likes 1 Share

MY MANNEST MAN





The media never, ever, ever, ever, forget. 7 Likes