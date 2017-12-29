Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fuel Crisis: Nigeria Labour Congress Hails Senate, Threatens Mass Action (14459 Views)

Organized labour has hailed the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, for directing the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) to cut short its recess and immediately convene industry stakeholders meeting in a bid to end the ongoing fuel crisis that has imposed hardship on the citizens.



NEC member of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Issa Aremu, observed that the protracted fuel crisis was a reflection of “crisis of corporate governance in the petroleum sector”.



According to the labour leader, the bane of down stream sector was “abysmal absence of accountability, transparency and openness in the administration of the petroleum resources of Nigeria,” adding that only the parliament can make a difference in “exposing the rot” in the sector.”



Comrade Aremu said the Senate leadership by urging relevant committee members to resume duty had shown that the legislature is truly a vent for public grievances, a useful organ of public opinion, adding that legislators cannot be in recess when those who elected them were groaning in filling stations.



The labour leader urged the legislators to demand for consequences of the actions and inactions of petroleum sector operators.



In his words, “There is a deep seated conflict of interest in the downstream sector; regulators are operators, regulators are importers, importers are products hoarders, regulators are also saboteurs, definitely we have a sector capture in our hands, Nigeria and Nigerians need liberation.”



The Labour leader added , “NNPC is the only public corporation that annually awards its directors long service incentives for no service at all, for non-functioning refineries, called for a total ban on importation to reinvent domestic refineries and beneficiation to crude oil.”



Comrade Aremu however said if the intervention of the legislature failed to put an end to product shortages, labour may compel all Nigerians to return to street protests like in the past.



He observed that the situation may force the ruling elites to face up to the challenges of governance of the most populous promising but badly governed country in the continent.



“The one month long fuel shortage has further worsened poverty, puts productivity on hold. We dare not enter 2018, new year with this recurring old mess,” he warned.



The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Senator Kabiru Marafa, disclosed that following the directive of the Senate President, the Committee has summoned the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, and other relevant stakeholders in the petroleum sector to a crucial meeting on Thursday January 4, 2018.

And what're they waiting for-to only declare war when they need their own share of the national cake Useless,toothless and hypocritic labour.

Make una kuku start the strike na... After all maybe they have not payed many of you in your respective states.. Also these mumu senator that has sitting on the pib since time immemorial 3 Likes

#FuelSubsidyFraud 18 Likes

Labour didn't protest when the idiots raised the price of fuel.



It's now they wanna talk??



Goats. They were paid off. They didn't stand for the people.



Disappointed. 37 Likes 3 Shares

I still dy wait for the 1billion boko haram fund wey them promise 2 Likes 1 Share

NLC is a corruption organs since oshiomole lefted there, They will not showed up when the people are needed them mostly. 10 Likes 1 Share

The Senate are really trying but they are still being influenced by the executive arm. I appreciate them for recent feats but more still needs to be done.



The LegisLOOTERS have spoken! 1 Like 1 Share

Na now dem wake 2 Likes

who is deceiving who? 3 Likes

Na now Nigeria Labour Congress just wake up from sleep, selfish Labour 9 Likes 1 Share

Make dem dey deceive themselves for there Make dem dey deceive themselves for there 5 Likes

Still very surprised that since 2015, labour Congress no longer strike... Useless people 6 Likes 1 Share

Labour didn't protest when the idiots raised the price of fuel.



It's now they wanna talk??



Goats. They were paid off. They didn't stand for the people.



Disappointed.

did you come out from your house and protest did you come out from your house and protest

single reasonable comment una no fit make see una lifesingle reasonable comment una no fit make 3 Likes

How many years una wan practice this dance before you begin the party?



Abeg park well. 2 Likes

THOSE GUYS THAT WILL DO ALL THEY CAN TO PUT A GIRL ON THE LONG QUEUE AT THE GAS STATION, WITHOUT EVEN CONSIDERING THOSE THAT HAVE BEEN QUEUING FOR HOURS JUST TO HAVE HER DIGITS WITH THE HOPE OF SIPPING HER NUNU LATER,



BUT END UP GETTING A WRONG NUMBER...



I HOPE YOU CAN NOW GLADLY ADMIT THAT YOU NEED BRAIN UPGRADE...







Buhari till 2023 IPOB miscreant can drink river naija, for all i Care

I don't tire for naija matter. Everything jaga jaga! 2 Likes

NLC is a corruption organs since oshiomole lefted there, They will not showed up when the people are needed them mostly.

