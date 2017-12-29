₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fuel Crisis: Nigeria Labour Congress Hails Senate, Threatens Mass Action by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:10pm On Dec 29
Organized labour has hailed the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, for directing the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) to cut short its recess and immediately convene industry stakeholders meeting in a bid to end the ongoing fuel crisis that has imposed hardship on the citizens.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/12/29/fuel-crisis-labour-hails-senate-threatens-mass-action/
|Re: Fuel Crisis: Nigeria Labour Congress Hails Senate, Threatens Mass Action by Paperwhite(m): 7:11pm On Dec 29
[/b]"The labour leader urged the legislators to demand for consequences of the actions and inactions of petroleum sector operators."[b]
And what're they waiting for-to only declare war when they need their own share of the national cake Useless,toothless and hypocritic labour.
Abeg wake me up when the "occupy Nigeria" hypocrites have also converge again in Ojora.
|Re: Fuel Crisis: Nigeria Labour Congress Hails Senate, Threatens Mass Action by Blakjewelry(m): 7:12pm On Dec 29
Make una kuku start the strike na... After all maybe they have not payed many of you in your respective states.. Also these mumu senator that has sitting on the pib since time immemorial
|Re: Fuel Crisis: Nigeria Labour Congress Hails Senate, Threatens Mass Action by Narldon(f): 9:10pm On Dec 29
Ok
|Re: Fuel Crisis: Nigeria Labour Congress Hails Senate, Threatens Mass Action by BruncleZuma: 9:10pm On Dec 29
|Re: Fuel Crisis: Nigeria Labour Congress Hails Senate, Threatens Mass Action by three: 9:10pm On Dec 29
#FuelSubsidyFraud
|Re: Fuel Crisis: Nigeria Labour Congress Hails Senate, Threatens Mass Action by favourmic(m): 9:10pm On Dec 29
Agidi
|Re: Fuel Crisis: Nigeria Labour Congress Hails Senate, Threatens Mass Action by Einl(m): 9:11pm On Dec 29
Labour didn't protest when the idiots raised the price of fuel.
It's now they wanna talk??
Goats. They were paid off. They didn't stand for the people.
Disappointed.
|Re: Fuel Crisis: Nigeria Labour Congress Hails Senate, Threatens Mass Action by favourmic(m): 9:11pm On Dec 29
nigeria..
|Re: Fuel Crisis: Nigeria Labour Congress Hails Senate, Threatens Mass Action by AlphaStyles(m): 9:11pm On Dec 29
I still dy wait for the 1billion boko haram fund wey them promise
|Re: Fuel Crisis: Nigeria Labour Congress Hails Senate, Threatens Mass Action by Gold4them: 9:11pm On Dec 29
|Re: Fuel Crisis: Nigeria Labour Congress Hails Senate, Threatens Mass Action by RIPEnglish: 9:11pm On Dec 29
NLC is a corruption organs since oshiomole lefted there, They will not showed up when the people are needed them mostly.
|Re: Fuel Crisis: Nigeria Labour Congress Hails Senate, Threatens Mass Action by candlewax: 9:11pm On Dec 29
The Senate are really trying but they are still being influenced by the executive arm. I appreciate them for recent feats but more still needs to be done.
|Re: Fuel Crisis: Nigeria Labour Congress Hails Senate, Threatens Mass Action by Saint83(m): 9:12pm On Dec 29
NLC
|Re: Fuel Crisis: Nigeria Labour Congress Hails Senate, Threatens Mass Action by Nawteemaxie(m): 9:12pm On Dec 29
The LegisLOOTERS have spoken!
|Re: Fuel Crisis: Nigeria Labour Congress Hails Senate, Threatens Mass Action by kings09(m): 9:12pm On Dec 29
Na now dem wake
|Re: Fuel Crisis: Nigeria Labour Congress Hails Senate, Threatens Mass Action by ajibolabd: 9:14pm On Dec 29
who is deceiving who?
|Re: Fuel Crisis: Nigeria Labour Congress Hails Senate, Threatens Mass Action by Infajay(m): 9:14pm On Dec 29
Labour Labour why ?
|Re: Fuel Crisis: Nigeria Labour Congress Hails Senate, Threatens Mass Action by tballeyy(m): 9:14pm On Dec 29
Na now Nigeria Labour Congress just wake up from sleep, selfish Labour
|Re: Fuel Crisis: Nigeria Labour Congress Hails Senate, Threatens Mass Action by free2ryhme: 9:14pm On Dec 29
Make dem dey deceive themselves for there
|Re: Fuel Crisis: Nigeria Labour Congress Hails Senate, Threatens Mass Action by solochris(m): 9:15pm On Dec 29
Still very surprised that since 2015, labour Congress no longer strike... Useless people
|Re: Fuel Crisis: Nigeria Labour Congress Hails Senate, Threatens Mass Action by free2ryhme: 9:15pm On Dec 29
did you come out from your house and protest
|Re: Fuel Crisis: Nigeria Labour Congress Hails Senate, Threatens Mass Action by free2ryhme: 9:15pm On Dec 29
see una life
single reasonable comment una no fit make
|Re: Fuel Crisis: Nigeria Labour Congress Hails Senate, Threatens Mass Action by GavelSlam: 9:16pm On Dec 29
How many years una wan practice this dance before you begin the party?
Abeg park well.
|Re: Fuel Crisis: Nigeria Labour Congress Hails Senate, Threatens Mass Action by RIPEnglish: 9:17pm On Dec 29
|Re: Fuel Crisis: Nigeria Labour Congress Hails Senate, Threatens Mass Action by Joemetry(m): 9:17pm On Dec 29
THOSE GUYS THAT WILL DO ALL THEY CAN TO PUT A GIRL ON THE LONG QUEUE AT THE GAS STATION, WITHOUT EVEN CONSIDERING THOSE THAT HAVE BEEN QUEUING FOR HOURS JUST TO HAVE HER DIGITS WITH THE HOPE OF SIPPING HER NUNU LATER,
BUT END UP GETTING A WRONG NUMBER...
I HOPE YOU CAN NOW GLADLY ADMIT THAT YOU NEED BRAIN UPGRADE...
|Re: Fuel Crisis: Nigeria Labour Congress Hails Senate, Threatens Mass Action by promiseulu(m): 9:17pm On Dec 29
Buhari till 2023 IPOB miscreant can drink river naija, for all i Care
|Re: Fuel Crisis: Nigeria Labour Congress Hails Senate, Threatens Mass Action by salbis(m): 9:18pm On Dec 29
I don't tire for naija matter. Everything jaga jaga!
|Re: Fuel Crisis: Nigeria Labour Congress Hails Senate, Threatens Mass Action by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:18pm On Dec 29
|Re: Fuel Crisis: Nigeria Labour Congress Hails Senate, Threatens Mass Action by Narldon(f): 9:19pm On Dec 29
Trailer jam your Christmas Fowl
|Re: Fuel Crisis: Nigeria Labour Congress Hails Senate, Threatens Mass Action by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:20pm On Dec 29
What would it have profited for them to go on strike
