"EL DATO @Therealdato Tried To Rape Me In 2012" - Lady Recounts Her Experience / EL DATO @Therealdato Arrested For Raping A Girl In Edo State (Photos) / Mother Disowns Son Over Robbery Allegation (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|@Therealdato (El Dato) Denies Rape Allegation, Deletes His Pictures On Instagram by Teniola2000: 7:31pm On Dec 29
About an Hour ago Mandy News http://www.nairaland.com/4259785/man-arrested-raping-girl-edo reported that an IG slay king, El Dato has been arrested and detained by soldiers as he will be taking to the Area Command Tomorrow.
The Alleged Rapist,@Therealdato has quickly gone on Instagram to debunk claims that he raped the girl,he also claimed that he was set up on purpose and that his Lawyers are Investigation the Issue.
On his Profile is an a image boldly saying SET Up and a post boldly saying, FALSE ALLEGATIONS...The Celebrity Rapist has Deleted All his Photos on his page in order to ease of the tension,yet he still trends.
Biko someone should help me ask this guy what truth is he talking about,what truth is behind the video of soldiers lashing out on him, he should better go and start planning how he will spend 21yrs of his life behind bars.
News by JoelsBlog : https://joelsblog.com.ng/celebrity-rapisttherealdato-denies-having-an-affair-with-the-lady-he-raped-recently/
|Re: @Therealdato (El Dato) Denies Rape Allegation, Deletes His Pictures On Instagram by Teniola2000: 7:33pm On Dec 29
More clearer photos of the IG big boy:
https://joelsblog.com.ng/celebrity-rapisttherealdato-denies-having-an-affair-with-the-lady-he-raped-recently/
|Re: @Therealdato (El Dato) Denies Rape Allegation, Deletes His Pictures On Instagram by Abjay97(m): 7:39pm On Dec 29
What are your lawyers investigating? You or your Lie?
|Re: @Therealdato (El Dato) Denies Rape Allegation, Deletes His Pictures On Instagram by KendrickAyomide(m): 7:40pm On Dec 29
We are watching
|Re: @Therealdato (El Dato) Denies Rape Allegation, Deletes His Pictures On Instagram by Teniola2000: 8:01pm On Dec 29
|Re: @Therealdato (El Dato) Denies Rape Allegation, Deletes His Pictures On Instagram by MrHistorian: 9:26pm On Dec 29
selfmadeboss:Another Bullsheet.
Nothing on earth justifies rape. . .Numbskull.
|Re: @Therealdato (El Dato) Denies Rape Allegation, Deletes His Pictures On Instagram by candlewax: 9:28pm On Dec 29
celebrity rapist? kuku kii me
Augustap
|Re: @Therealdato (El Dato) Denies Rape Allegation, Deletes His Pictures On Instagram by Kingluqman89(m): 9:28pm On Dec 29
New year koboko go fall on this one...
Na wa ooo... during this fuel scarcity.
|Re: @Therealdato (El Dato) Denies Rape Allegation, Deletes His Pictures On Instagram by RIPEnglish: 9:28pm On Dec 29
I known he will denial it, those chats is showed he is not innocency at all.
|Re: @Therealdato (El Dato) Denies Rape Allegation, Deletes His Pictures On Instagram by Flashh: 9:28pm On Dec 29
If he likes, he should deactivate. We don't care in our area.
|Re: @Therealdato (El Dato) Denies Rape Allegation, Deletes His Pictures On Instagram by Ruggedfitness: 9:29pm On Dec 29
The Alleged Rapist,@Therealdato has quickly gone on Instagram to debunk claims that he raped the girl,he also claimed that he was set up on purpose and that his Lawyers are Investigation the Issue.
How is he an Instagram Slay King?
|Re: @Therealdato (El Dato) Denies Rape Allegation, Deletes His Pictures On Instagram by Edopesin(m): 9:29pm On Dec 29
Say No To False Rape Alligations
|Re: @Therealdato (El Dato) Denies Rape Allegation, Deletes His Pictures On Instagram by AlphaStyles(m): 9:29pm On Dec 29
Oga yahaya the soja don flog my guy tire
|Re: @Therealdato (El Dato) Denies Rape Allegation, Deletes His Pictures On Instagram by favourmic(m): 9:30pm On Dec 29
In 2018, we don't want men asking for ladies number
It's old fashioned now, ask for her father's number to show your seriousness
|Re: @Therealdato (El Dato) Denies Rape Allegation, Deletes His Pictures On Instagram by johnstar(m): 9:30pm On Dec 29
Hmm
|Re: @Therealdato (El Dato) Denies Rape Allegation, Deletes His Pictures On Instagram by Burger01(m): 9:32pm On Dec 29
Slay King, celebrity rapist Make them flog that slay nyansh well well
