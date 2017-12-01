Mandy News



The Alleged Rapist,@Therealdato has quickly gone on Instagram to debunk claims that he raped the girl,he also claimed that he was set up on purpose and that his Lawyers are Investigation the Issue.



On his Profile is an a image boldly saying SET Up and a post boldly saying, FALSE ALLEGATIONS...The Celebrity Rapist has Deleted All his Photos on his page in order to ease of the tension,yet he still trends.



Biko someone should help me ask this guy what truth is he talking about,what truth is behind the video of soldiers lashing out on him, he should better go and start planning how he will spend 21yrs of his life behind bars.





News by JoelsBlog : About an Hour ago http://www.nairaland.com/4259785/man-arrested-raping-girl-edo reported that an IG slay king, El Dato has been arrested and detained by soldiers as he will be taking to the Area Command Tomorrow.The Alleged Rapist,@Therealdato has quickly gone on Instagram to debunk claims that he raped the girl,he also claimed that he was set up on purpose and that his Lawyers are Investigation the Issue.On his Profile is an a image boldly saying SET Up and a post boldly saying, FALSE ALLEGATIONS...The Celebrity Rapist has Deleted All his Photos on his page in order to ease of the tension,yet he still trends.Biko someone should help me ask this guy what truth is he talking about,what truth is behind the video of soldiers lashing out on him, he should better go and start planning how he will spend 21yrs of his life behind bars.News by JoelsBlog : https://joelsblog.com.ng/celebrity-rapisttherealdato-denies-having-an-affair-with-the-lady-he-raped-recently/