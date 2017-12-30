₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Breaking News Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen by dondo83(m): 9:52pm On Dec 29
The president appointed 206 chairmen and 1258 board members today... This was announced by the Secretary to the federation.[img][/img]
|Re: Breaking News Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen by Sprumbabafather: 9:52pm On Dec 29
|Re: Breaking News Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen by Sprumbabafather: 9:55pm On Dec 29
|Re: Breaking News Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen by dondo83(m): 9:56pm On Dec 29
I'm a fan of baba but this shows desperation ... why wait this long to now appoint so many people at once ??
|Re: Breaking News Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen by ikaboy: 10:04pm On Dec 29
dondo83:
Cost cutting my brother. Where was the money to cover salaries and emolument of 209 board chairmen??
|Re: Breaking News Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen by ejibaba(m): 10:06pm On Dec 29
good
|Re: Breaking News Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen by ejibaba(m): 10:07pm On Dec 29
ikaboy:
so who told you they were without chairmen for the last 2yrs?
|Re: Breaking News Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen by dondo83(m): 10:29pm On Dec 29
ikaboy:Do we have the money now? The answer is still no ... This is being done for election purposes simple
|Re: Breaking News Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen by ikaboy: 1:23am
dondo83:
That is politics for you
|Re: Breaking News Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen by koolgee(m): 6:32am
Okay
|Re: Breaking News Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen by Laredojohn(m): 6:33am
Election is drawing near... The boys must be fed to perform
|Re: Breaking News Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen by DjAndroid: 6:33am
At the administration's injury time?
OK.
|Re: Breaking News Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen by KBdownloads(m): 6:33am
Salaries have not been paid all over the country yet this man is busy appointing more goons in preparation for 2019, your plan no go work baba
|Re: Breaking News Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen by Allee90: 6:33am
Expect dominance by Hausa Fulanis
|Re: Breaking News Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen by AWONEYAN(m): 6:35am
Where is the list
|Re: Breaking News Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen by ibnzubair(m): 6:35am
The boards are paramount to proper governance.
Where is APC? They should add it to the list of Mr President's achievements.
You know, approving board chairs is not an easy feat. It takes integrity
|Re: Breaking News Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen by FullDepth1: 6:36am
1 billion dollars to fight bokoharam...
206 chairmen and 1258 board members.
All within this short period. The elections are fast approaching. Sai Baba is engineering new techniques for his 2ND term... The new Nigerian Robert Mugabe..
Nigerian Youths, what is the way forward?
|Re: Breaking News Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen by tstx(m): 6:37am
His son is in the hospital ooo... and he's here appointing chairmen and board members
|Re: Breaking News Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:37am
If I no see my oldman name for the list, I won't take it lightly with APC
|Re: Breaking News Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen by jamesibor: 6:37am
dondo83:
Preparations for elections in top gear.
|Re: Breaking News Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 6:37am
Whats this one ?
|Re: Breaking News Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen by justikay2000: 6:38am
Nepotism and lailaism govt
|Re: Breaking News Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen by OyebadeMikwhiz(m): 6:39am
dondo83:say baba ganging, Nigerians are in serious trouble for having this slow poke as a president. most Nigerians leaders are clueless and lack vision.
|Re: Breaking News Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen by jamesibor: 6:40am
ejibaba:
They were. Buhari dissolved all boards as soon as he took over.
|Re: Breaking News Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen by AnodaIT(m): 6:41am
If you have not convert your Naira to bitcoin or dollar you better do it now, election year is here and spending will increase which will negatively affect the Naira
|Re: Breaking News Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen by DuBLINGreenb(m): 6:41am
Him no see me appoint? Na wa oh
Out of 209 my name no dey I no gree oh me sef be board chairman
|Re: Breaking News Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen by Pavore9: 6:43am
More expenses.
|Re: Breaking News Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen by kings09(m): 6:45am
Yet they ll say money no de
|Re: Breaking News Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen by ecdcyber: 6:46am
So Boss Mustapha still dey
|Re: Breaking News Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen by free2ryhme: 6:46am
dondo83:
Press release without a federal government letter-headed paper
this govt dont dey craze no be today
|Re: Breaking News Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen by free2ryhme: 6:47am
dondo83:
97% are Hausa Fulani
|Re: Breaking News Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen by Doerstech(m): 6:50am
And the boards Are?
