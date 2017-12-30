Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Breaking News Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen (4032 Views)

The president appointed 206 chairmen and 1258 board members today... This was announced by the Secretary to the federation.[img][/img] 1 Like

I'm a fan of baba but this shows desperation ... why wait this long to now appoint so many people at once ?? 4 Likes

Cost cutting my brother. Where was the money to cover salaries and emolument of 209 board chairmen?? Cost cutting my brother. Where was the money to cover salaries and emolument of 209 board chairmen?? 8 Likes 1 Share

good 2 Likes

so who told you they were without chairmen for the last 2yrs? so who told you they were without chairmen for the last 2yrs? 8 Likes

Cost cutting my brother. Where was the money to cover salaries and emolument of 209 board chairmen?? Do we have the money now? The answer is still no ... This is being done for election purposes simple Do we have the money now? The answer is still no ... This is being done for election purposes simple 8 Likes

That is politics for you That is politics for you 1 Like

Election is drawing near... The boys must be fed to perform

At the administration's injury time?



Salaries have not been paid all over the country yet this man is busy appointing more goons in preparation for 2019, your plan no go work baba 1 Like

Expect dominance by Hausa Fulanis

The boards are paramount to proper governance.



Where is APC? They should add it to the list of Mr President's achievements.





You know, approving board chairs is not an easy feat. It takes integrity 5 Likes

1 billion dollars to fight bokoharam...

206 chairmen and 1258 board members.



All within this short period. The elections are fast approaching. Sai Baba is engineering new techniques for his 2ND term... The new Nigerian Robert Mugabe..



Nigerian Youths, what is the way forward? 5 Likes

His son is in the hospital ooo... and he's here appointing chairmen and board members

If I no see my oldman name for the list, I won't take it lightly with APC

Preparations for elections in top gear. Preparations for elections in top gear.

Nepotism and lailaism govt 1 Like

The president appointed 206 chairmen and 1258 board members today... This was announced by the Secretary to the federation.[img][/img] say baba ganging, Nigerians are in serious trouble for having this slow poke as a president. most Nigerians leaders are clueless and lack vision. say baba ganging, Nigerians are in serious trouble for having this slow poke as a president. most Nigerians leaders are clueless and lack vision.

They were. Buhari dissolved all boards as soon as he took over. They were. Buhari dissolved all boards as soon as he took over. 2 Likes

If you have not convert your Naira to bitcoin or dollar you better do it now, election year is here and spending will increase which will negatively affect the Naira

Out of 209 my name no dey I no gree oh me sef be board chairman 1 Like

More expenses.

Yet they ll say money no de

Press release without a federal government letter-headed paper





this govt dont dey craze no be today Press release without a federal government letter-headed paperthis govt dont dey craze no be today 2 Likes

97% are Hausa Fulani 97% are Hausa Fulani 2 Likes