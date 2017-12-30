Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Appointment Of Dead Men Into Boards Of Parastatals: Presidency Explains (17229 Views)

Buhari Appoints 3 Dead Men As Board Members: Francis Okpozo, Christopher Utov / FG Reconstitutes Boards Of Agencies, Parastatals In Education Ministry / President Buhari Inaugurates Boards Of NNPC, NCDMB & NNRA (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

The presidency has reacted to the controversy generated by its appointment, Friday evening, of 1,468 Nigerians into the boards of agencies and parastatals.



The list generated controversy after names of some dead persons were found among the appointees.

PREMIUM TIMES checks also show duplications and appointments of individuals that are no longer in the ruling All Progressives Congress.



The Presidency however downplayed the matter Saturday as, according to a spokesman of the president, there was nothing scandalous about the list.



Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES by telephone, Garba Shehu said “the list has a history” which explains the controversy around it.



“In 2015, Mr. President requested all state chapters of the party to submit names of 50 party members for board appointments,” Mr. Shehu said.



He said the names where compiled by the national secretariat of the APC and forwarded to the then secretary to the government of the federation, Babachir Lawal.



“However, complaint arose from some governors who felt they were not carried along in the process. To answer this, the president constituted a committee under the vice president to review and reflect the interest of the governors”.



Mr Shehu however said action was delayed on the report of the committee headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as President Muhammadu Buhari took ill.



“The president’s trips for medical attention slowed down completion of the process,” he said, until when Mr Buhari decided to revisit the matter recently.



“The current SGF was only directed to complete that process by releasing the list which he apparently did without altering it,” Mr. Shehu explained.



Mr Shehu admitted that errors were committed but added that “no human undertaking can be free of mistakes”.



He said the errors identified with the list were not enough to describe the exercise as scandalous, insisting that “there is no scandal”.



The spokesperson said all errors in the list would be corrected.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/253997-presidency-explains-controversial-list-board-appointments.html 2 Likes

i suspect that lai Muhammed has been training this one 75 Likes 1 Share

Ghosts workers.... Of the highest levels. 12 Likes 1 Share

Anyway, as long as they still get bank accounts let their families chop!



I don't care anymore. 7 Likes

Na lie go kill una for that presidency. You told us earlier that nobody can nominate candidate for Buhari. See what governance has been reduced to in Nigeria. smh





It's like Nigerians are the most timid and docile people on earth to continue to accept these bunch of people currently occupying Aso Rock. I've never heard such type of explanation from the presidency, it's a pity 129 Likes 15 Shares

Quite unfortunate. Shame to PMB aides. 13 Likes

Garba Shehu just succeeded in telling us that the new SGF and aides of PMB are so incompetent that they will compile and release a sensitive list like that without cross-checkng it.

Do we need another evidence that with men like this at the helm of affair,Nigeria is in deep trouble......



NB. I still have the feeling that the media team of PMB are either clueless or deliberately sabotaging PMB... 81 Likes 5 Shares

Only Yoruba Muslims will accept this rubbish explanation. 63 Likes 5 Shares

awon wayray 2 Likes

only brownies will accept this rubbish tale by moonlight 17 Likes

How can the people in the presidency fail to verify such a thing as little as the list of appointees before making it public?



How do we continue to entrust complex governance issues into the hands of these people?



Granted that humans are prone to mistakes but the President ( if he's truly in charge) has to make some people pay for this gross negligence. 12 Likes

Mr. Spokesman Shut up! You guys are lazy and unproductive....apologize and move on...instead of embarrassing yourselves and the govt the more... 5 Likes

A list of party members submitted since 2015 after election was churned out in 2017 as credible nigerians to pilot the affairs of our dear country, when the so called corruption fighter don't know them.









Updated Ghost workers of Buhari



1. Umar Dange

2. Garba Attahiru

3. Senator Francis Okpozo

4. Rev Fr Christopher Utov

5. DIG Donald Ugbaja 10 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:

Mr. Spokesman Shut up! You guys are lazy and unproductive....apologize and move on...instead of embarrassing yourselves and the govt the more...

There is no amount of apology that will wipe out this national disgrace. They want to rule us even in their grave. 36 Likes 1 Share





The distribution of amenities is based on tribe.



Award of Contracts goes to Old Boy.



Employment is based nepotism



While Promotion and Appointment goes to Party Members.



OKDnigeria:

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES by telephone, Garba Shehu said “the list has a history” which explains the controversy around it.



“In 2015, Mr. President requested all state chapters of the party to submit names of 50 party members for board appointments,” Mr. Shehu said.



He said the names where compiled by the national secretariat of the APC and forwarded to the then secretary to the government of the federation, Babachir Lawal Obi Igwe of the blessed memory said in one of his albums "Operation Change 98" that in Nigeria...The distribution of amenities is based on tribe.Award of Contracts goes to Old Boy.Employment is based nepotismWhile Promotion and Appointment goes to Party Members. 7 Likes 1 Share

Government of failures and excuses..... success is damn far from her..... 2 Likes

This government is full of incompetent and unqualified people 4 Likes

This is pathetic. So the SSG just released it without vetting it? What a joke of a government!! 4 Likes

Wow

Govt of chain-ge indeed. A govt of the corrupt, by the cabal, for the DEAD! More lies to deceive zombies.Govt of chain-ge indeed. A govt of the corrupt, by the cabal, for the DEAD! 4 Likes

Oga Shehu. All of you should be fired.



So even after a cmmittee by the VP you still guffed. 1 Like

INCOMPETENT FOOLS





.





So Mr. Shehu, you mean nobody has the time to vet that document and get it up to speed with the present realities?









You lots are bunch of lazy and corrupt foools 5 Likes

id911:

Na lie go kill una for that presidency. You told us earlier that nobody can nominate candidate for Buhari. See what governance has been reduced to in Nigeria. smh





It's like Nigerians are the most timid and docile people on earth to continue to accept these bunch of people currently occupying Aso Rock. I've never heard such type of explanation from the presidency, it's a pity When it comes to LIES, vegetable govt is second to none, even satan himself is doing his advanced PhD in lies and deception with them. When it comes to LIES, vegetable govt is second to none, even satan himself is doing his advanced PhD in lies and deception with them. 8 Likes

LibertyRep:



How can the people in the presidency fail to verify such a thing as a little as the list of appointees before making it public?



How do we continue to entrust complex governance issues into the hands of these people?



Granted that humans are prone to mistakes but the President ( if he's truly in charge) has to make some people pay for this gross negligence.

what you call great mistake cannot even fetch me a cup of garri what you call great mistake cannot even fetch me a cup of garri

NgeneUkwenu:

Mr. Spokesman Shut up! You guys are lazy and unproductive....apologize and move on...instead of embarrassing yourselves and the govt the more...

This handle has been hacked... Nairaland should take note This handle has been hacked... Nairaland should take note 22 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:

Mr. Spokesman Shut up! You guys are lazy and unproductive....apologize and move on...instead of embarrassing yourselves and the govt the more... .. .. 7 Likes

This government has exhausted it's goodwill. The gods have also deserted this government. Your time is up. Next time... 3 Likes

Masama:

This is pathetic. So the SSG just released it without vetting it? What a joke of a government!! Imagine releasing such document without proper scrutiny





I weak for this people Imagine releasing such document without proper scrutinyI weak for this people 3 Likes

Pepsi101:

INCOMPETENT FOOLS





.





So Mr. Shehu, you mean nobody has the time to vet that document and get it up to speed with the present realities?









You lots are bunch of lazy and corrupt foools why will the staff vet a confidential documents, a document that is not supposed to be seen by the press until officially announced why will the staff vet a confidential documents, a document that is not supposed to be seen by the press until officially announced

Pepsi101:

INCOMPETENT FOOLS





.





So Mr. Shehu, you mean nobody has the time to vet that document and get it up to speed with the present realities? .









You lots are bunch of lazy and corrupt foools why will the staff vet a confidential documents, a document that is not supposed to be seen by the press until officially announced why will the staff vet a confidential documents, a document that is not supposed to be seen by the press until officially announced

Jesusloveyou:

why will the staff vet a confidential documents, a document that is not supposed to be seen by the press until officially announced

Repeat the nonsense you just said..... Repeat the nonsense you just said..... 20 Likes 1 Share