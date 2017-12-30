₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Appointment Of Dead Men Into Boards Of Parastatals: Presidency Explains by OKDnigeria: 2:46pm
The presidency has reacted to the controversy generated by its appointment, Friday evening, of 1,468 Nigerians into the boards of agencies and parastatals.
|Re: Appointment Of Dead Men Into Boards Of Parastatals: Presidency Explains by erifeoluwasimi: 3:00pm
i suspect that lai Muhammed has been training this one
|Re: Appointment Of Dead Men Into Boards Of Parastatals: Presidency Explains by NwaNimo1(m): 3:01pm
Ghosts workers.... Of the highest levels.
|Re: Appointment Of Dead Men Into Boards Of Parastatals: Presidency Explains by NwaNimo1(m): 3:02pm
Anyway, as long as they still get bank accounts let their families chop!
I don't care anymore.
|Re: Appointment Of Dead Men Into Boards Of Parastatals: Presidency Explains by id911: 3:04pm
Na lie go kill una for that presidency. You told us earlier that nobody can nominate candidate for Buhari. See what governance has been reduced to in Nigeria. smh
It's like Nigerians are the most timid and docile people on earth to continue to accept these bunch of people currently occupying Aso Rock. I've never heard such type of explanation from the presidency, it's a pity
|Re: Appointment Of Dead Men Into Boards Of Parastatals: Presidency Explains by kessyur: 3:05pm
Quite unfortunate. Shame to PMB aides.
|Re: Appointment Of Dead Men Into Boards Of Parastatals: Presidency Explains by factsandfigures: 3:05pm
Garba Shehu just succeeded in telling us that the new SGF and aides of PMB are so incompetent that they will compile and release a sensitive list like that without cross-checkng it.
Do we need another evidence that with men like this at the helm of affair,Nigeria is in deep trouble......
NB. I still have the feeling that the media team of PMB are either clueless or deliberately sabotaging PMB...
|Re: Appointment Of Dead Men Into Boards Of Parastatals: Presidency Explains by DieBuhari: 3:11pm
Only Yoruba Muslims will accept this rubbish explanation.
|Re: Appointment Of Dead Men Into Boards Of Parastatals: Presidency Explains by ckmayoca(m): 3:14pm
awon wayray
|Re: Appointment Of Dead Men Into Boards Of Parastatals: Presidency Explains by lordkush: 3:18pm
only brownies will accept this rubbish tale by moonlight
|Re: Appointment Of Dead Men Into Boards Of Parastatals: Presidency Explains by LibertyRep: 3:18pm
How can the people in the presidency fail to verify such a thing as little as the list of appointees before making it public?
How do we continue to entrust complex governance issues into the hands of these people?
Granted that humans are prone to mistakes but the President ( if he's truly in charge) has to make some people pay for this gross negligence.
|Re: Appointment Of Dead Men Into Boards Of Parastatals: Presidency Explains by NgeneUkwenu(f): 3:18pm
Mr. Spokesman Shut up! You guys are lazy and unproductive....apologize and move on...instead of embarrassing yourselves and the govt the more...
|Re: Appointment Of Dead Men Into Boards Of Parastatals: Presidency Explains by Joejonah(m): 3:23pm
A list of party members submitted since 2015 after election was churned out in 2017 as credible nigerians to pilot the affairs of our dear country, when the so called corruption fighter don't know them.
Updated Ghost workers of Buhari
1. Umar Dange
2. Garba Attahiru
3. Senator Francis Okpozo
4. Rev Fr Christopher Utov
5. DIG Donald Ugbaja
|Re: Appointment Of Dead Men Into Boards Of Parastatals: Presidency Explains by Joejonah(m): 3:24pm
NgeneUkwenu:
There is no amount of apology that will wipe out this national disgrace. They want to rule us even in their grave.
|Re: Appointment Of Dead Men Into Boards Of Parastatals: Presidency Explains by wordcat(m): 3:24pm
Obi Igwe of the blessed memory said in one of his albums "Operation Change 98" that in Nigeria...
The distribution of amenities is based on tribe.
Award of Contracts goes to Old Boy.
Employment is based nepotism
While Promotion and Appointment goes to Party Members.
OKDnigeria:
|Re: Appointment Of Dead Men Into Boards Of Parastatals: Presidency Explains by babyphaze07(m): 3:26pm
Government of failures and excuses..... success is damn far from her.....
|Re: Appointment Of Dead Men Into Boards Of Parastatals: Presidency Explains by mexxmoney: 3:55pm
This government is full of incompetent and unqualified people
|Re: Appointment Of Dead Men Into Boards Of Parastatals: Presidency Explains by Masama: 4:00pm
This is pathetic. So the SSG just released it without vetting it? What a joke of a government!!
|Re: Appointment Of Dead Men Into Boards Of Parastatals: Presidency Explains by Jesusloveyou(m): 4:00pm
Wow
|Re: Appointment Of Dead Men Into Boards Of Parastatals: Presidency Explains by Saaruman(m): 4:02pm
More lies to deceive zombies. Govt of chain-ge indeed. A govt of the corrupt, by the cabal, for the DEAD!
|Re: Appointment Of Dead Men Into Boards Of Parastatals: Presidency Explains by Built2last: 4:02pm
Oga Shehu. All of you should be fired.
So even after a cmmittee by the VP you still guffed.
|Re: Appointment Of Dead Men Into Boards Of Parastatals: Presidency Explains by Pepsi101: 4:04pm
INCOMPETENT FOOLS
.
So Mr. Shehu, you mean nobody has the time to vet that document and get it up to speed with the present realities?
You lots are bunch of lazy and corrupt foools
|Re: Appointment Of Dead Men Into Boards Of Parastatals: Presidency Explains by Saaruman(m): 4:05pm
id911:When it comes to LIES, vegetable govt is second to none, even satan himself is doing his advanced PhD in lies and deception with them.
|Re: Appointment Of Dead Men Into Boards Of Parastatals: Presidency Explains by Jesusloveyou(m): 4:07pm
LibertyRep:what you call great mistake cannot even fetch me a cup of garri
|Re: Appointment Of Dead Men Into Boards Of Parastatals: Presidency Explains by Built2last: 4:09pm
NgeneUkwenu:
This handle has been hacked... Nairaland should take note
|Re: Appointment Of Dead Men Into Boards Of Parastatals: Presidency Explains by Saaruman(m): 4:10pm
NgeneUkwenu:..
|Re: Appointment Of Dead Men Into Boards Of Parastatals: Presidency Explains by possibility1234: 4:12pm
This government has exhausted it's goodwill. The gods have also deserted this government. Your time is up. Next time...
|Re: Appointment Of Dead Men Into Boards Of Parastatals: Presidency Explains by Pepsi101: 4:13pm
Masama:Imagine releasing such document without proper scrutiny
I weak for this people
|Re: Appointment Of Dead Men Into Boards Of Parastatals: Presidency Explains by Jesusloveyou(m): 4:13pm
Pepsi101:why will the staff vet a confidential documents, a document that is not supposed to be seen by the press until officially announced
|Re: Appointment Of Dead Men Into Boards Of Parastatals: Presidency Explains by Jesusloveyou(m): 4:16pm
Pepsi101:why will the staff vet a confidential documents, a document that is not supposed to be seen by the press until officially announced
|Re: Appointment Of Dead Men Into Boards Of Parastatals: Presidency Explains by popez: 4:23pm
Jesusloveyou:
Repeat the nonsense you just said.....
|Re: Appointment Of Dead Men Into Boards Of Parastatals: Presidency Explains by Pepsi101: 4:26pm
Jesusloveyou:What kind of nauseating question is this?
Do you know the job description of a secretary of the federation?
Going by your logic, why didn't the APC secretariat recall the document when its been confirmed that some of the appointees are dead?
Why didn't the vice president that headed the adhoc committee remove the names of the dead and ask for replacement from the appropriate states?
Young man stop supporting mediocrity
