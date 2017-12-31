₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Globacom Badly Wants 9mobile; But May Not Get It - The Cable by ijustdey: 5:32pm
By Malik Abdulganiy
|Re: Why Globacom Badly Wants 9mobile; But May Not Get It - The Cable by Degis(m): 5:38pm
Please don't sell anything of value to that man!. He is patently autocratic and has poor corporate governance history. He can't meet the conditions of sale
|Re: Why Globacom Badly Wants 9mobile; But May Not Get It - The Cable by OhGeeBee: 5:44pm
Who told you if glo acquired 9mobile it will become Nigeria's largest network??
Don't fool yourself the moment glo acquire 9mobile their subscribers will port to MTN because MTN won't just sit down they'll come up with good and better strategies while glo keep slowing down 9mobile.
Glo isn't reliable Big shows and concert is their brilliant aspect.
|Re: Why Globacom Badly Wants 9mobile; But May Not Get It - The Cable by yanshDoctor: 5:51pm
is this why glo is deducting money from all subscribers phone line?
|Re: Why Globacom Badly Wants 9mobile; But May Not Get It - The Cable by BiafraBushBoy(m): 6:19pm
Glo should just become a record label.
|Re: Why Globacom Badly Wants 9mobile; But May Not Get It - The Cable by Tocheagle(m): 6:20pm
Sell the network to me, I will make a better owner. Let me sign up for it
|Re: Why Globacom Badly Wants 9mobile; But May Not Get It - The Cable by seunlayi(m): 6:45pm
Seriously, I want them to get it and. I am sure they will.
Cheapest Internet, more 4g band, best tariff, stable Internet, genuine data packages, etc
|Re: Why Globacom Badly Wants 9mobile; But May Not Get It - The Cable by Samogbo1(m): 6:45pm
|Re: Why Globacom Badly Wants 9mobile; But May Not Get It - The Cable by festwiz(m): 6:45pm
I want Smile to get it. This will enable them widen their coverage in Nigeria.
|Re: Why Globacom Badly Wants 9mobile; But May Not Get It - The Cable by Heywhizzy(m): 6:46pm
Nawa o.. After hijacking all the Nigerian celebrities, they now want to hijack 9mobile
Anyways I pray they get it, maybe it would help improve their network service
|Re: Why Globacom Badly Wants 9mobile; But May Not Get It - The Cable by datola: 6:46pm
|Re: Why Globacom Badly Wants 9mobile; But May Not Get It - The Cable by Fukafuka: 6:47pm
|Re: Why Globacom Badly Wants 9mobile; But May Not Get It - The Cable by MinorityTribe: 6:47pm
They should just sell it to Dagote, Nigeria should be sold to Dagote.
|Re: Why Globacom Badly Wants 9mobile; But May Not Get It - The Cable by pointstores(m): 6:47pm
|Re: Why Globacom Badly Wants 9mobile; But May Not Get It - The Cable by Beehshorp(m): 6:47pm
The only thing Glo knows how to do is to sign celebrities and make them ambassadors
|Re: Why Globacom Badly Wants 9mobile; But May Not Get It - The Cable by uboma(m): 6:49pm
Glo may eventually win the bid to acquire 9mobile....
|Re: Why Globacom Badly Wants 9mobile; But May Not Get It - The Cable by emeijeh(m): 6:50pm
If this report will not put fuel in our generators and cars, then.....
E no consæn me.
Happy new year Nairalanders!
|Re: Why Globacom Badly Wants 9mobile; But May Not Get It - The Cable by slawomir: 6:51pm
gurunlocker:na man you be
their network dey useless for Benin City
they will be deducting money anyhow
glo internet speed is slower than injured snail
you might give your life to Christ before you finish downloading a porn movie with glo
the only place manageable in Benin City for glo is inside uniben and its surroundings like osasogie, edpa and ekosodin
|Re: Why Globacom Badly Wants 9mobile; But May Not Get It - The Cable by mexxmoney: 6:51pm
Make dem no try am o. I no wan join glo users for their Lamentations
|Re: Why Globacom Badly Wants 9mobile; But May Not Get It - The Cable by gurunlocker: 6:51pm
GLO... The only network where signal can go for about 3 days, the only service whereby if you on your data connection you will have to wait for 5 minutes before browsing.
The only network where there will be signal in your toilet, corner of your room and beside kitchen cabinet only..
Always have pity for them...
|Re: Why Globacom Badly Wants 9mobile; But May Not Get It - The Cable by OboOlora(f): 6:52pm
AMCON should send him the requirement for acquisition via email today, he will probably see it on Easter Monday due to his erratic network!
|Re: Why Globacom Badly Wants 9mobile; But May Not Get It - The Cable by churchee: 6:52pm
Which network is Glo please?
make dem no sell am give that man ooo glo suppose be record label
|Re: Why Globacom Badly Wants 9mobile; But May Not Get It - The Cable by ehijoshua1960: 6:55pm
|Re: Why Globacom Badly Wants 9mobile; But May Not Get It - The Cable by kolawoleibukun: 6:55pm
global com day day yeye
|Re: Why Globacom Badly Wants 9mobile; But May Not Get It - The Cable by Wealthyman01: 6:56pm
Glo, the best data network. I pray they get it.
|Re: Why Globacom Badly Wants 9mobile; But May Not Get It - The Cable by olamil34(m): 6:56pm
|Re: Why Globacom Badly Wants 9mobile; But May Not Get It - The Cable by hedonistical: 6:57pm
Nope. We don't want Adenuga's greasy, incompetent hands on 9mobile abeg. Globacom is one of the worst managed companies in Nigeria. It's even over-valued in my opinion...
If not for Adenuga's bottomless pit of money courtesy of his cash cow (the lucrative Conoil OMLs), Globacom would have since gone under.
Woeful company woeful corporate governance, woeful management woeful network.
|Re: Why Globacom Badly Wants 9mobile; But May Not Get It - The Cable by mccoy47(m): 6:57pm
I'd like glo to win for the sole fact it's a Nigerian brand!
|Re: Why Globacom Badly Wants 9mobile; But May Not Get It - The Cable by Vince77(m): 6:59pm
MinorityTribe:
