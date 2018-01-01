₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|MC Oluomo: "Allahu Akbar Appeared In My Bucket Of Water Today" by Bhelamblog: 4:59pm
As the 2018 Unveils itself with Lots of surprises the Chairman National Union of Road Transport Workers Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya Just revealed a shocking miracle that happened inside his bucket of water this morning, January 1st, According to him the Name of Allah Appeared inside the water used for mobbing house.
See below!
News from Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/01/shocking-nurtw-boss-mc-oluomo-claims.html
2 Likes
|Re: MC Oluomo: "Allahu Akbar Appeared In My Bucket Of Water Today" by Baawaa(m): 5:06pm
Is it joke or what
23 Likes
|Re: MC Oluomo: "Allahu Akbar Appeared In My Bucket Of Water Today" by Frenchkiss564: 5:08pm
I hope it stops him from being a tout and move closer to Allah
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: MC Oluomo: "Allahu Akbar Appeared In My Bucket Of Water Today" by delugajackson(m): 5:25pm
Allah always appearing to Muslims in unlikely places.
When will we see his full picture. Only signature on meat and in water.
What a fūcked up mentality.
103 Likes 13 Shares
|Re: MC Oluomo: "Allahu Akbar Appeared In My Bucket Of Water Today" by kevoh(m): 5:33pm
Looks like the mouth pigs make when they snort.
4 Likes
|Re: MC Oluomo: "Allahu Akbar Appeared In My Bucket Of Water Today" by MightySparrow: 5:40pm
The other day Allah appeared on a mango tree.
One daeHe will appear in a pot of soup!
61 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: MC Oluomo: "Allahu Akbar Appeared In My Bucket Of Water Today" by tomdon(m): 6:19pm
Why do you bring Islamic posts to front page yet only those who have sworn a useless oath can comment??
Meanwhile Christian threads are free for all.
This bondage is in everything they do.
Imagine it's inside mopping water not even drinking water
I'm no longer even interested in this scam assertion by a hooligan but the fact that nairaland is biased
47 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: MC Oluomo: "Allahu Akbar Appeared In My Bucket Of Water Today" by dominique(f): 6:19pm
Nonsense, looks like a Photoshop done by an amateur
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: MC Oluomo: "Allahu Akbar Appeared In My Bucket Of Water Today" by MasViews: 6:19pm
delugajackson:
He is not like your jesus that you can see him everywhere.
4 Likes
|Re: MC Oluomo: "Allahu Akbar Appeared In My Bucket Of Water Today" by livinus009(m): 6:20pm
Allah appeared to this tout too..
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: MC Oluomo: "Allahu Akbar Appeared In My Bucket Of Water Today" by Drzeex(m): 6:20pm
Allahu Akbar
2 Likes
|Re: MC Oluomo: "Allahu Akbar Appeared In My Bucket Of Water Today" by hazan041: 6:21pm
delugajackson:
OYO
1 Like
|Re: MC Oluomo: "Allahu Akbar Appeared In My Bucket Of Water Today" by marttol: 6:21pm
So we should fry water...continue deceiving your self,encounter a demon and mention allah's name...then you will know who the true God Is.
TO THE PICTURE NOW:looks more like a water which has been kept for long,then formed a dirty dust under (bear my grammatical error),he then put his hand inside the water or used something to write the shape out...then wait for the water to cool...he now snap it and post it online that,noexistent allah (not the name of the God I know) appeared in water.
Everybody sha wants to be relevant
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: MC Oluomo: "Allahu Akbar Appeared In My Bucket Of Water Today" by Asito(m): 6:21pm
delugajackson:
MasViews:I pray for spiritual enlightenment for both of you this new year.
3 Likes
|Re: MC Oluomo: "Allahu Akbar Appeared In My Bucket Of Water Today" by lazygal: 6:21pm
And you assume he is lying because he wants what? ..people see what they wish to..none of us hold the right to call them liars .only God knows the truth .
If he said so listen and keep shut then move on
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: MC Oluomo: "Allahu Akbar Appeared In My Bucket Of Water Today" by belloadebowale(m): 6:22pm
Allah Akbar.
1 Like
|Re: MC Oluomo: "Allahu Akbar Appeared In My Bucket Of Water Today" by chynie: 6:22pm
Is true
I believe him
We are progressing
From meat to tree to mobbing water bucket next go be amala
But why does Allah appear to Yorubas only are they holier than Hausa
22 Likes
|Re: MC Oluomo: "Allahu Akbar Appeared In My Bucket Of Water Today" by chukslawrence(m): 6:22pm
hmm
|Re: MC Oluomo: "Allahu Akbar Appeared In My Bucket Of Water Today" by lazygal: 6:24pm
MasViews:
Are you a Muslim? If yes then donnot insult Jesus ...you know jesus is isa (as) right?
If Christians wish to make a statute or picture of Jesus to conceptualize their belief then that's their business ..
Let us face our lives and make our selves ready for here after becasue in the end its your faith in God that matters and not. What we fought for here
5 Likes
|Re: MC Oluomo: "Allahu Akbar Appeared In My Bucket Of Water Today" by BenzEne1(m): 6:25pm
Its high time these funny elements stop ruining the image of Islam with these funny incidents. Most are lies from personal investigation. Is he a prophet or what? Why would Allah single him out for these incidents ?
Na so one Alfa for area say e dey see prophet and prophet dey give am powerful dua'a, that he thereafter inscribes on paper sheets and sells to gullible muslims. Total lies.
Allahu alam
2 Likes
|Re: MC Oluomo: "Allahu Akbar Appeared In My Bucket Of Water Today" by ollah1: 6:26pm
When i thought nonsense like this will end in 2017.
This happens ONLY in Nigeria. Perhaps foreign Gods are Nigerians
1 Like
|Re: MC Oluomo: "Allahu Akbar Appeared In My Bucket Of Water Today" by That3: 6:27pm
At this rate Allah would soon appear on my Dîck.
16 Likes
|Re: MC Oluomo: "Allahu Akbar Appeared In My Bucket Of Water Today" by hedonistical: 6:28pm
Lol. A prolific and unrepentant Oshodi agbero like MC is now on instagram. Sotay he is even seeking attention with a fake Allah appearance Wolf cry. Slay Omo-Ita.
Kuku kill me. Hehehehe. Abeg I need a befitting meme.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: MC Oluomo: "Allahu Akbar Appeared In My Bucket Of Water Today" by Billyonaire: 6:34pm
lol
1 Like
|Re: MC Oluomo: "Allahu Akbar Appeared In My Bucket Of Water Today" by QuietHammer(m): 6:36pm
Bhelamblog:...for mobbing his house? These bloggers no go kill person
|Re: MC Oluomo: "Allahu Akbar Appeared In My Bucket Of Water Today" by Yusuf54(m): 6:38pm
ollah1:..Not only in Nigeria,But in all over the World,u can google its..SIGNS OF ALLAH
1 Like
|Re: MC Oluomo: "Allahu Akbar Appeared In My Bucket Of Water Today" by usba: 6:40pm
1 Like
|Re: MC Oluomo: "Allahu Akbar Appeared In My Bucket Of Water Today" by MasViews: 6:43pm
lazygal:
When and where did I insult him?
|Re: MC Oluomo: "Allahu Akbar Appeared In My Bucket Of Water Today" by yeyerolling: 6:43pm
Meat,trees, snail.now water. Pls gerahere
1 Like
