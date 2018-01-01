Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / MC Oluomo: "Allahu Akbar Appeared In My Bucket Of Water Today" (16091 Views)

See below!





News from Ebiwali-- As the 2018 Unveils itself with Lots of surprises the Chairman National Union of Road Transport Workers Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya Just revealed a shocking miracle that happened inside his bucket of water this morning, January 1st, According to him the Name of Allah Appeared inside the water used for mobbing house.See below!News from Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/01/shocking-nurtw-boss-mc-oluomo-claims.html 2 Likes

Is it joke or what 23 Likes

I hope it stops him from being a tout and move closer to Allah 31 Likes 2 Shares

Allah always appearing to Muslims in unlikely places.



When will we see his full picture. Only signature on meat and in water.



What a fūcked up mentality. 103 Likes 13 Shares

Looks like the mouth pigs make when they snort. 4 Likes



One daeHe will appear in a pot of soup! The other day Allah appeared on a mango tree.One daeHe will appear in a pot of soup! 61 Likes 4 Shares

Why do you bring Islamic posts to front page yet only those who have sworn a useless oath can comment??



Meanwhile Christian threads are free for all.



This bondage is in everything they do.



Imagine it's inside mopping water not even drinking water



I'm no longer even interested in this scam assertion by a hooligan but the fact that nairaland is biased 47 Likes 3 Shares

Nonsense, looks like a Photoshop done by an amateur 17 Likes 2 Shares

He is not like your jesus that you can see him everywhere. He is not like your jesus that you can see him everywhere. 4 Likes

Allah appeared to this tout too.. 12 Likes 3 Shares

Allahu Akbar 2 Likes

OYO OYO 1 Like

...continue deceiving your self,encounter a demon and mention allah's name...then you will know who the true God Is.

TO THE PICTURE NOW:looks more like a water which has been kept for long,then formed a dirty dust under (bear my grammatical error),he then put his hand inside the water or used something to write the shape out...then wait for the water to cool...he now snap it and post it online that,noexistent allah (not the name of the God I know) appeared in water.

Everybody sha wants to be relevant So we should fry water...continue deceiving your self,encounter a demon and mention allah's name...then you will know who the true God Is.TO THE PICTURE NOW:looks more like a water which has been kept for long,then formed a dirty dust under (bear my grammatical error),he then put his hand inside the water or used something to write the shape out...then wait for the water to cool...he now snap it and post it online that,noexistent allah (not the name of the God I know) appeared in water.Everybody sha wants to be relevant 13 Likes 3 Shares

He is not like your jesus that you can see him everywhere. I pray for spiritual enlightenment for both of you this new year. I pray for spiritual enlightenment for both of you this new year. 3 Likes

And you assume he is lying because he wants what? ..people see what they wish to..none of us hold the right to call them liars .only God knows the truth .

If he said so listen and keep shut then move on 3 Likes 1 Share

Allah Akbar. 1 Like

Is true

I believe him

We are progressing

From meat to tree to mobbing water bucket next go be amala



But why does Allah appear to Yorubas only are they holier than Hausa Is trueI believe himWe are progressingFrom meat to tree to mobbing water bucket next go be amalaBut why does Allah appear to Yorubas only are they holier than Hausa 22 Likes

hmm

Are you a Muslim? If yes then donnot insult Jesus ...you know jesus is isa (as) right?



If Christians wish to make a statute or picture of Jesus to conceptualize their belief then that's their business ..

Let us face our lives and make our selves ready for here after becasue in the end its your faith in God that matters and not. What we fought for here Are you a Muslim? If yes then donnot insult Jesus ...you know jesus is isa (as) right?If Christians wish to make a statute or picture of Jesus to conceptualize their belief then that's their business ..Let us face our lives and make our selves ready for here after becasue in the end its your faith in God that matters and not. What we fought for here 5 Likes

Its high time these funny elements stop ruining the image of Islam with these funny incidents. Most are lies from personal investigation. Is he a prophet or what? Why would Allah single him out for these incidents ?



Na so one Alfa for area say e dey see prophet and prophet dey give am powerful dua'a, that he thereafter inscribes on paper sheets and sells to gullible muslims. Total lies.

Allahu alam 2 Likes

When i thought nonsense like this will end in 2017.



This happens ONLY in Nigeria. Perhaps foreign Gods are Nigerians 1 Like

At this rate Allah would soon appear on my Dîck. 16 Likes

Lol. A prolific and unrepentant Oshodi agbero like MC is now on instagram. Sotay he is even seeking attention with a fake Allah appearance Wolf cry. Slay Omo-Ita.



Kuku kill me. Hehehehe. Abeg I need a befitting meme. 6 Likes 2 Shares

lol 1 Like

...for mobbing his house? These bloggers no go kill person ...for mobbing his house? These bloggers no go kill person

This happens ONLY in Nigeria. Perhaps foreign Gods are Nigerians ..Not only in Nigeria,But in all over the World,u can google its..SIGNS OF ALLAH ..Not only in Nigeria,But in all over the World,u can google its..SIGNS OF ALLAH 1 Like

1 Like

When and where did I insult him? When and where did I insult him?