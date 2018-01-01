Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bomb Explosion In Madagali, Adamawa State, 3 Dead (1283 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Bomb blast kills 3 in Madagali local government area of Adamawa state.



More Details Later..

Source: Source: http://www.ngyab.com/2018/01/breaking-news-bomb-explosion-madagali-adamawa-state-3-dead/

Technically defeated boko haram attacking soft targets - vegetable govt. 2 Likes

New year gift from Boko boys? 1 Like

We will prevail.

Am just observing

It's quite unfortunate that Nigerians has continued to die like Rats and nothing is being done to address it. May the soul of the departed Rest In Peace! 1 Like

What is the President doing about these people that are dying everyday all thanks to Bokoharam?



What kind of inactive, dumb and useless President is this? Is it cos his children are not the targets..is that why he is calm? Why are they gambling with the lives of Nigerians?



Buhari you shall feel the loss of your loved one, so you know what Nigerians are suffering under Bokoharam....Bokoharam that you are using to play politics.. 1 Like 1 Share

Nawa o

was really hoping that this senseless deaths would have ended with last year



these boko people seem to be growing slowly but steadily



I tot someone said they have been defeated already

Tiwaz2:





Source: http://www.ngyab.com/2018/01/breaking-news-bomb-explosion-madagali-adamawa-state-3-dead/



O'Lord have mercy! O'Lord have mercy!

G



Say no to terrorism!









Search and download any music in mp3 format @ Terrorism is a pure act of wickedness, bereft of humanity.Say no to terrorism!Search and download any music in mp3 format @ https://etechvid.com

Bad

new year.new gift for Nigerians.



who na never halla

What a way to start off 2018...distasteful!





How can we use this start new year. Not again.How can we use this start new year.

Take it or leave it. Nigeria is now worst than iraq and syria. Even CNN and Ajazira are tired of reporting boko attacks cos its now too frequent to be news worthy.

.

Nigerian lives don't matter to our government nor the international communities.







#spits Religion of piss. They're not always happy even in new year#spits 1 Like





Too bad



Meanwhile,





We are all about flowers and Gardens..



Check my signature First day of the yearToo badMeanwhile,We are all about flowers and Gardens..Check my signature

ok

Welcome to 2018

Adamawa living with adamant people..

usba:

We will prevail.







How? How?

Attacking Atiku's domain...Fulani kinsmen guarding their threatened seat of power from Core Hausa kinsmen....lol

the time these politicians will start taking its citizens serious when it comes to this book haram issue is when one of their Children is affected...but I guess that will never happen cos they are all abroad...



but on the other hand ,...





its a pity

H

tell them this is New Year already that nonsense should stop

if you read this kind news on Al Jazeera Facebook, you will some slow poke Arab Muslims blaming Israel, USA and Saudi

tell them this is New Year already that nonsense should stop