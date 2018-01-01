₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,936,721 members, 4,000,240 topics. Date: Monday, 01 January 2018 at 07:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bomb Explosion In Madagali, Adamawa State, 3 Dead (1283 Views)
|Bomb Explosion In Madagali, Adamawa State, 3 Dead by Tiwaz2: 6:41pm
Bomb blast kills 3 in Madagali local government area of Adamawa state.
Source: http://www.ngyab.com/2018/01/breaking-news-bomb-explosion-madagali-adamawa-state-3-dead/
|Re: Bomb Explosion In Madagali, Adamawa State, 3 Dead by Saaruman(m): 6:50pm
Technically defeated boko haram attacking soft targets - vegetable govt.
2 Likes
|Re: Bomb Explosion In Madagali, Adamawa State, 3 Dead by raker300: 6:50pm
New year gift from Boko boys?
1 Like
|Re: Bomb Explosion In Madagali, Adamawa State, 3 Dead by usba: 6:55pm
We will prevail.
|Re: Bomb Explosion In Madagali, Adamawa State, 3 Dead by Tocheagle(m): 7:09pm
Am just observing
|Re: Bomb Explosion In Madagali, Adamawa State, 3 Dead by Sealeddeal(m): 7:14pm
It's quite unfortunate that Nigerians has continued to die like Rats and nothing is being done to address it. May the soul of the departed Rest In Peace!
1 Like
|Re: Bomb Explosion In Madagali, Adamawa State, 3 Dead by DLondonboiy: 7:14pm
What is the President doing about these people that are dying everyday all thanks to Bokoharam?
What kind of inactive, dumb and useless President is this? Is it cos his children are not the targets..is that why he is calm? Why are they gambling with the lives of Nigerians?
Buhari you shall feel the loss of your loved one, so you know what Nigerians are suffering under Bokoharam....Bokoharam that you are using to play politics..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bomb Explosion In Madagali, Adamawa State, 3 Dead by Charles1110(m): 7:17pm
Nawa o
|Re: Bomb Explosion In Madagali, Adamawa State, 3 Dead by tuoyoojo(m): 7:17pm
was really hoping that this senseless deaths would have ended with last year
these boko people seem to be growing slowly but steadily
I tot someone said they have been defeated already
|Re: Bomb Explosion In Madagali, Adamawa State, 3 Dead by Nasarawaboy: 7:18pm
Tiwaz2:O'Lord have mercy!
|Re: Bomb Explosion In Madagali, Adamawa State, 3 Dead by NubiLove(m): 7:19pm
|Re: Bomb Explosion In Madagali, Adamawa State, 3 Dead by Terminator1234g: 7:19pm
G
|Re: Bomb Explosion In Madagali, Adamawa State, 3 Dead by Ournolly: 7:19pm
Terrorism is a pure act of wickedness, bereft of humanity.
Say no to terrorism!
Search and download any music in mp3 format @ https://etechvid.com
|Re: Bomb Explosion In Madagali, Adamawa State, 3 Dead by Gold4them: 7:19pm
Bad
|Re: Bomb Explosion In Madagali, Adamawa State, 3 Dead by xxxtedyxxx(m): 7:20pm
new year.new gift for Nigerians.
who na never halla
|Re: Bomb Explosion In Madagali, Adamawa State, 3 Dead by OversightTM(m): 7:20pm
What a way to start off 2018...distasteful!
|Re: Bomb Explosion In Madagali, Adamawa State, 3 Dead by Fynestboi: 7:20pm
Not again.
How can we use this start new year.
|Re: Bomb Explosion In Madagali, Adamawa State, 3 Dead by whatmoreng: 7:21pm
Take it or leave it. Nigeria is now worst than iraq and syria. Even CNN and Ajazira are tired of reporting boko attacks cos its now too frequent to be news worthy.
.
Nigerian lives don't matter to our government nor the international communities.
|Re: Bomb Explosion In Madagali, Adamawa State, 3 Dead by Kingwizzy16(m): 7:21pm
Religion of piss. They're not always happy even in new year
#spits
1 Like
|Re: Bomb Explosion In Madagali, Adamawa State, 3 Dead by chuksjuve(m): 7:21pm
First day of the year
Too bad
Meanwhile,
We are all about flowers and Gardens..
Check my signature
|Re: Bomb Explosion In Madagali, Adamawa State, 3 Dead by NaijaMutant(f): 7:22pm
ok
|Re: Bomb Explosion In Madagali, Adamawa State, 3 Dead by Ontarget: 7:22pm
Welcome to 2018
|Re: Bomb Explosion In Madagali, Adamawa State, 3 Dead by Jabioro: 7:22pm
Adamawa living with adamant people..
|Re: Bomb Explosion In Madagali, Adamawa State, 3 Dead by Kingwizzy16(m): 7:22pm
usba:
How?
|Re: Bomb Explosion In Madagali, Adamawa State, 3 Dead by WiLdFLame(m): 7:22pm
Attacking Atiku's domain...Fulani kinsmen guarding their threatened seat of power from Core Hausa kinsmen....lol
|Re: Bomb Explosion In Madagali, Adamawa State, 3 Dead by DrToche: 7:23pm
the time these politicians will start taking its citizens serious when it comes to this book haram issue is when one of their Children is affected...but I guess that will never happen cos they are all abroad...
but on the other hand ,...
its a pity
|Re: Bomb Explosion In Madagali, Adamawa State, 3 Dead by chidiebere2020(m): 7:23pm
H
|Re: Bomb Explosion In Madagali, Adamawa State, 3 Dead by Holycity(f): 7:24pm
tell them this is New Year already that nonsense should stop
|Re: Bomb Explosion In Madagali, Adamawa State, 3 Dead by Originality007: 7:24pm
if you read this kind news on Al Jazeera Facebook, you will some slow poke Arab Muslims blaming Israel, USA and Saudi
|Re: Bomb Explosion In Madagali, Adamawa State, 3 Dead by Holycity(f): 7:24pm
tell them this is New Year already that nonsense should stop
|Re: Bomb Explosion In Madagali, Adamawa State, 3 Dead by iamtardey: 7:24pm
oh my God... can Nigeria be peaceful for even a day? shey na like this e go dey dey?
What Is N400 Million Doing In Bayelsa Sanitation Authority Chairman's House / Free Xmas Gifts For Everyone! / Emir Of Suleja Refuses To Visit Suleja Bomb Blast Victims
Viewing this topic: kels4fun(m), Nwogu71, GAIYA73, Originality007, Efewestern, janeso(f), chuksjuve(m), raph101(m), Adeoba10(m), Securedlife(m), Mubbyleey(m), bilag17, frostylook, unbitchable(m), Constantiney, BeijinDossier, abimbolabolaw(m), saintboogie(m), ucheicon(m), Cornel101, emmalexabl(m), ojiakuchike1(m), Great2017, ova21, ezyk(m), Owoblow55, Leebeedo(m), Kevsman(m), kclef, kingblessed0, Hash86(m), kepstone, Chukwuka16, hadrisleo(m), Nneka297, elebua, pre5, onosprince(m), penukz2015(m) and 76 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3