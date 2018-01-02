₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Tekno As Female/Women (Photos) by khije(f): 2:03pm
...i think Adekunle is the cutest
|Re: Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Tekno As Female/Women (Photos) by khije(f): 2:05pm
Tekno
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Tekno As Female/Women (Photos) by Oluwasaeon(m): 2:07pm
Lol
|Re: Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Tekno As Female/Women (Photos) by OLAWALERICO(m): 2:36pm
tekno miles is bae
|Re: Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Tekno As Female/Women (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 3:17pm
Lol
|Re: Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Tekno As Female/Women (Photos) by honjohnbright(m): 3:44pm
Tekno is bae
Adekunle Gold is always good to go
Olamide looks like a nagging wife
Davido... well
Wizkid looks like "Suliyatu kan Aiyetoro kan" kinda girl
5 Likes
|Re: Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Tekno As Female/Women (Photos) by olamil34(m): 3:57pm
Wizzy baby wins
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Tekno As Female/Women (Photos) by festwiz(m): 4:56pm
OLAWALERICO:The line between you and becoming gay is thinner than a thread....
4 Likes
|Re: Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Tekno As Female/Women (Photos) by Mustack(m): 5:17pm
tecno win all
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Tekno As Female/Women (Photos) by lonlytroy: 7:31pm
why only techno get boobs
|Re: Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Tekno As Female/Women (Photos) by FisifunKododada: 7:31pm
|Re: Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Tekno As Female/Women (Photos) by johnstar(m): 7:32pm
Alahji
I
|Re: Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Tekno As Female/Women (Photos) by Swissh: 7:32pm
Tekno look smash able.
|Re: Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Tekno As Female/Women (Photos) by wildcatter23(m): 7:33pm
Q
|Re: Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Tekno As Female/Women (Photos) by medolab90(m): 7:33pm
[size=8pt][/size]get
|Re: Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Tekno As Female/Women (Photos) by simons17: 7:33pm
Hehehehe. I can't shout.
|Re: Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Tekno As Female/Women (Photos) by MissAprokoMedia(f): 7:34pm
Wizkid,Davido and Olamide react to photos circulating online,portraying them as transgender: - https://joelsblog.com.ng/lol-wizkiddavidoadekunle-gold-and-olamide-turn-transgender-in-new-pics-who-slayed/
Wizzy is gorgeous...I swr down
|Re: Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Tekno As Female/Women (Photos) by jashar(f): 7:34pm
Photo shop or are they now drag queens?
|Re: Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Tekno As Female/Women (Photos) by devigblegble: 7:34pm
If they really were women in real life , these are confirmed olosho
|Re: Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Tekno As Female/Women (Photos) by Lucasino(m): 7:34pm
Slay queens ❌
|Re: Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Tekno As Female/Women (Photos) by collabo4me(m): 7:34pm
Tekno won
|Re: Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Tekno As Female/Women (Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 7:34pm
Davido is cute
|Re: Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Tekno As Female/Women (Photos) by Edu3Again: 7:34pm
Bobrisky will be salivating now
|Re: Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Tekno As Female/Women (Photos) by Imarnuel04(m): 7:34pm
Bobrisky virus is spreading FAST!
Na joke o
|Re: Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Tekno As Female/Women (Photos) by ModJ1(m): 7:35pm
Lol
|Re: Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Tekno As Female/Women (Photos) by MiztaDynamic(m): 7:35pm
Am in love with Tekno
|Re: Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Tekno As Female/Women (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 7:35pm
Wizzy !
|Re: Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Tekno As Female/Women (Photos) by Blackfyre: 7:35pm
festwiz:
I been think say na only me ooo
|Re: Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Tekno As Female/Women (Photos) by Sage7(m): 7:36pm
.
Paris Hilton Is Out Of Jail. / Most Beautiful / How Many Children Does Tubaba Really Have?
Viewing this topic:
