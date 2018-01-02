₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lessons From Liberia's President-elect, George Weah's Victory by sixtus3606(m): 4:19pm
OSITA OPARAUGO
Stop celebrating President Elect George Weah if you have not learnt any lesson from his victory. He became President when he announced his candidacy in mid-November 2004. He contested in 2005, won the first round of voting but lost in the November 8, 2005 run-off.
Realizing he lacked the basic academic qualifications to be president apart from being a fantastic footballer which wasn't and is still not enough he went back to school and got equipped to be president.
After 12 years, he is President! He was determined in his heart to be president.
What factors are stopping you today from realizing your dream? How are you facing it? Have you given up? Winners have only one attitude, they never give up, never say no or take no for an answer, they keep walking even in the face of trials.
Some of us let dreams die but others nourish and protect them, nurse them through bad days to the sunshine and light which always comes.
You too can become a George Weah in your chosen field if you stay strong, focused and determined no matter the challenges.
See you on the wealthy side!
SOURCE: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6352965739443429376
2 Likes
|Re: Lessons From Liberia's President-elect, George Weah's Victory by Edopesin(m): 6:39pm
Popularity Was An Advantage So
7 Likes
|Re: Lessons From Liberia's President-elect, George Weah's Victory by ibori1: 6:39pm
|Re: Lessons From Liberia's President-elect, George Weah's Victory by Sparkies85(m): 6:40pm
I actually have nothing to say here
1 Like
|Re: Lessons From Liberia's President-elect, George Weah's Victory by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 6:40pm
#inspirational
1 Like
|Re: Lessons From Liberia's President-elect, George Weah's Victory by nwoke37: 6:40pm
Meanwhile, Ambode has started 911 emergency service in Lagos!!
Check it out below..
http://www.nairaland.com/4265204/lagos-gets-911-service
3 Likes
|Re: Lessons From Liberia's President-elect, George Weah's Victory by Daviddson(m): 6:40pm
I hope he doesn't become like Buhari who had a similar "12-years-after" experience, but has now largely squandered the popular goodwill he enjoyed from the majority.
3 Likes
|Re: Lessons From Liberia's President-elect, George Weah's Victory by adioolayi(m): 6:40pm
As ridiculous this may sound to some...He also believed in God and in a man of God....not an atheist!
5 Likes
|Re: Lessons From Liberia's President-elect, George Weah's Victory by Nairalanddist: 6:40pm
Octopusssy
1 Like
|Re: Lessons From Liberia's President-elect, George Weah's Victory by Badgers14: 6:41pm
/
1 Like
|Re: Lessons From Liberia's President-elect, George Weah's Victory by Giddiebabalaw(m): 6:41pm
Winners never quit goes the saying... Congrat to him. He deserves it.
2 Likes
|Re: Lessons From Liberia's President-elect, George Weah's Victory by LesbianBoy(m): 6:41pm
What lesson can one learn from buhari
1 Like
|Re: Lessons From Liberia's President-elect, George Weah's Victory by Nonnyflex(m): 6:42pm
This lesson can't be applied in Nigerian politics... Even with Nepa bill as ur certificate as long as u have godfathers (who's stronger than ur opponents godfather) you are already there.... Mind u I never mentioned anyone's name..
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lessons From Liberia's President-elect, George Weah's Victory by marvelife: 6:42pm
I need Buharis phone number
2 Likes
|Re: Lessons From Liberia's President-elect, George Weah's Victory by Chienex24(m): 6:42pm
Very true!
I can remember vividly when he came to contest for the election then, He was quickly brushed aside as only a mere footballer. But now he is the president.
It now looks like he only announced his destiny then to be fulfilled with time.
I believe God uses people to teach others important lessons in life, urging us to always believe and work hard instead of bothering yourself about being successful or not.
George Weah now has two accolades to his name: ist African to win world best player and now president-elect of Liberia, Commander of the armed forces!!
You can always be on top if you believe!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Lessons From Liberia's President-elect, George Weah's Victory by kolawoleibukun: 6:42pm
there is no lesson to learn way Nigerians no no before. the problem no be the lesson. the problem na our government. if to say na this country Weah no go see that presidency. just imagine say Okocha go contest?
some giants day ground way go block am. Liberian currency steady and e day low. Nigerians go scatter your money till you broke.
4 Likes
|Re: Lessons From Liberia's President-elect, George Weah's Victory by BlackDBagba: 6:43pm
Ok
1 Like
|Re: Lessons From Liberia's President-elect, George Weah's Victory by NubiLove(m): 6:44pm
1 Like
|Re: Lessons From Liberia's President-elect, George Weah's Victory by Raptureminded(m): 6:44pm
great lesson
1 Like
|Re: Lessons From Liberia's President-elect, George Weah's Victory by AlphaStyles(m): 6:44pm
congrats to him I hope he brings his nation up and fight for his people and don't allow corrupt practices in his country Make Liberia Great Again
1 Like
|Re: Lessons From Liberia's President-elect, George Weah's Victory by Esomchi44(m): 6:44pm
Wow
1 Like
|Re: Lessons From Liberia's President-elect, George Weah's Victory by arejibadz(m): 6:45pm
Buhari
1 Like
|Re: Lessons From Liberia's President-elect, George Weah's Victory by loneatar: 6:46pm
George weah the unlettered Mandingo
1 Like
|Re: Lessons From Liberia's President-elect, George Weah's Victory by asdfjklhaha(f): 6:46pm
If okocha and kanu contest for president they will loose woefully so I don't think his being famous had anything to do with his victory.
He simply knew people in high places that mattered.
|Re: Lessons From Liberia's President-elect, George Weah's Victory by prinsam30(m): 6:46pm
LesbianBoy:
appointing dead people I guess
1 Like
|Re: Lessons From Liberia's President-elect, George Weah's Victory by Aldebaran(m): 6:47pm
A perfect example of better late than never
Contested many years ago
Accused him of been uneducated,
Went to further his studies
Came back to contest the same election years after
And now the President
2 Likes
|Re: Lessons From Liberia's President-elect, George Weah's Victory by smithsydny(m): 6:47pm
Nigerian politician are after the money
1 Like
|Re: Lessons From Liberia's President-elect, George Weah's Victory by LesbianBoy(m): 6:47pm
prinsam30:
Jesu!
Ayemi temi bami
1 Like
|Re: Lessons From Liberia's President-elect, George Weah's Victory by wellmax(m): 6:47pm
George Weah of Liberia first sought for Liberian presidency (2005, aged 39)
He failed, obtained his SSCE (2006, aged 40), his degree (2011, aged 45) and masters (2013, aged 47).
He won election to the Liberian Senate (2014, aged 48).
He has just been declared the country's president (2017, aged 51)
All under 12 years interval.
You're not too old to succeed!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lessons From Liberia's President-elect, George Weah's Victory by DWJOBScom(m): 6:47pm
And ours couldn't find his certificate and kept contesting. His only qualification is a fraudulent chant of honestly
|Re: Lessons From Liberia's President-elect, George Weah's Victory by itsandi(m): 6:48pm
A great man
1 Like
