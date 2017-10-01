Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Photos Of Burning Lagos Transport Bus (4218 Views)

http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/01/photos-public-bus-goes-up-in-flames-in.html Burning Lagos Transport bus on Ogudu, Ifako bridge Inward Lagos was burnt down today. Incident scene has been cleared and no casualty were recorded but the bus was burnt down totally.

Thank God no lives were lost



But danfo drivers no dey try all 2 Likes

Oops

o

so we still get fire fighters for lagos? na when motor don burn finish dem day come.



international regulation say make all motor get extinguisher. but that law no fit enforce for this country. the only enforced law na shandy for collection stands.



the owner of the bus don loss be that. blow blow bus penny go another day come and buy 2 Likes 1 Share

Lord have mercy on your children this New Year...

"burning lagos transport bus"





just say "danfo" and save yourself the stress 2 Likes 1 Share

than God dat dere is still fire service in dat country

Na wa o



God help us



2018 never reach any where, bus done dey burn

not for sale





That particular motor no dey hard fall/ catch fire...

It's a pity though

wow

Wow? Wow?

Na wa o



God help us



2018 never reach any where, bus done dey burn Lol Lol

O ma se o...

so because them here say Lagos don't get 911 call,dem decide to test am whether e go work, afonja will never learn 3 Likes 1 Share

I wonder what this ones pastor will say now. yesterday dem tell you say this year na ur year. today, your car tell you... "Let us see".

Hope no one died. 2 Likes

The way this Lagos people respond to incident is questionable sharply they are towing the car.



Abeg there is need to take this Lagos emergency team to fed while will Lagos alone be enjoying every good policy why?

The presence of the fire fighting truck is actually not to prevent the bus from burning but simply to avoid the spread to other vehicles or nearby houses The presence of the fire fighting truck is actually not to prevent the bus from burning but simply to avoid the spread to other vehicles or nearby houses

so because them here say Lagos don't get 911 call,dem decide to test am whether e go work, afonja will never learn

I'm sure if that incidence happened on faulks road or head bridge, more than 10 of those tightly built houses would have been consumed.

Flatttooos are incapable of governing themselves



Read how aba residents treat fire



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/abacityblog.com/2017/10/opobo-junction-fire-we-called-fire-service-they-said-they-dont-have-diesel-victims.html/amp I'm sure if that incidence happened on faulks road or head bridge, more than 10 of those tightly built houses would have been consumed.Flatttooos are incapable of governing themselvesRead how aba residents treat fire http://www.nairaland.com/2575394/serious-inferno-aba-fuel-tanker

The presence of the fire fighting truck is actually not to prevent the bus from burning but simply to avoid the spread to other vehicles or nearby houses hahahaha wow. this is the biggest joke so far in 2018. well done. are you fire fighter or fire marshal? hahahaha wow. this is the biggest joke so far in 2018. well done. are you fire fighter or fire marshal?