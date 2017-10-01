₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,937,262 members, 4,002,180 topics. Date: Tuesday, 02 January 2018 at 07:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Photos Of Burning Lagos Transport Bus (4218 Views)
Gas Tanker Goes Up In Flames In Lagos (Photos) / Dump Truck Goes Up In Flames In Obanikoro, Lagos (photos) / 5 Passengers Dead Including A Baby After Danfo Bursts Into Flames In Lagos.PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photos Of Burning Lagos Transport Bus by EdificationBoss: 4:26pm
Burning Lagos Transport bus on Ogudu, Ifako bridge Inward Lagos was burnt down today. Incident scene has been cleared and no casualty were recorded but the bus was burnt down totally.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/01/photos-public-bus-goes-up-in-flames-in.html
|Re: Photos Of Burning Lagos Transport Bus by free2ryhme: 4:28pm
Thank God no lives were lost
But danfo drivers no dey try all
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Burning Lagos Transport Bus by Tocheagle(m): 4:35pm
Oops
|Re: Photos Of Burning Lagos Transport Bus by chukslawrence(m): 4:37pm
o
|Re: Photos Of Burning Lagos Transport Bus by NubiLove(m): 6:55pm
|Re: Photos Of Burning Lagos Transport Bus by kolawoleibukun: 6:55pm
so we still get fire fighters for lagos? na when motor don burn finish dem day come.
international regulation say make all motor get extinguisher. but that law no fit enforce for this country. the only enforced law na shandy for collection stands.
the owner of the bus don loss be that. blow blow bus penny go another day come and buy
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Burning Lagos Transport Bus by Gwilld(m): 6:55pm
Lord have mercy on your children this New Year...
|Re: Photos Of Burning Lagos Transport Bus by Romeo3(m): 6:55pm
"burning lagos transport bus"
just say "danfo" and save yourself the stress
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Burning Lagos Transport Bus by classicMan22(m): 6:55pm
than God dat dere is still fire service in dat country
|Re: Photos Of Burning Lagos Transport Bus by jamex93(m): 6:56pm
Na wa o
God help us
2018 never reach any where, bus done dey burn
|Re: Photos Of Burning Lagos Transport Bus by highbee02: 6:56pm
not for sale
|Re: Photos Of Burning Lagos Transport Bus by leksmedia: 6:56pm
OMG, I can imagine the pains the owner is feeling right now. PLease ensure you do insurance on your vehicle and always have a fire extinguisher.
For your website design, contact www.leksmediaconcept.com or call 08173091370
|Re: Photos Of Burning Lagos Transport Bus by loneatar: 6:57pm
|Re: Photos Of Burning Lagos Transport Bus by knc(m): 6:57pm
That particular motor no dey hard fall/ catch fire...
It's a pity though
|Re: Photos Of Burning Lagos Transport Bus by knc(m): 6:57pm
leksmedia:
Wow?
|Re: Photos Of Burning Lagos Transport Bus by knc(m): 6:58pm
jamex93:Lol
|Re: Photos Of Burning Lagos Transport Bus by dayleke(m): 6:58pm
O ma se o...
|Re: Photos Of Burning Lagos Transport Bus by osazsky(m): 7:00pm
so because them here say Lagos don't get 911 call,dem decide to test am whether e go work, afonja will never learn
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Burning Lagos Transport Bus by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 7:01pm
I wonder what this ones pastor will say now. yesterday dem tell you say this year na ur year. today, your car tell you... "Let us see".
Hope no one died.
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Burning Lagos Transport Bus by policy12: 7:06pm
The way this Lagos people respond to incident is questionable sharply they are towing the car.
Abeg there is need to take this Lagos emergency team to fed while will Lagos alone be enjoying every good policy why?
|Re: Photos Of Burning Lagos Transport Bus by ManMountain(m): 7:08pm
kolawoleibukun:
The presence of the fire fighting truck is actually not to prevent the bus from burning but simply to avoid the spread to other vehicles or nearby houses
|Re: Photos Of Burning Lagos Transport Bus by ManMountain(m): 7:11pm
osazsky:
I'm sure if that incidence happened on faulks road or head bridge, more than 10 of those tightly built houses would have been consumed.
Flatttooos are incapable of governing themselves
Read how aba residents treat fire http://www.nairaland.com/2575394/serious-inferno-aba-fuel-tanker
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/abacityblog.com/2017/10/opobo-junction-fire-we-called-fire-service-they-said-they-dont-have-diesel-victims.html/amp
|Re: Photos Of Burning Lagos Transport Bus by kolawoleibukun: 7:14pm
ManMountain:hahahaha wow. this is the biggest joke so far in 2018. well done. are you fire fighter or fire marshal?
|Re: Photos Of Burning Lagos Transport Bus by asdfjklhaha(f): 7:29pm
How will the driver take care of his family now that his source of livelihood is gone?
(0) (Reply)
Attn: Canadian Student Visa Application / How Much Is UK Visa Fee In Nigeria 2017? / Welcome To Nigeria-lagos The City Of Excellence
Viewing this topic: talkyou, Engrobiorah(m), enyice(m), a4jasper(m), damiolly(m), taylor88(m), Rekeb, mebad(m), ogocology, RothmasPop, Adeelijah17, MrMafia(m), aparata, Seaen(m), Adexadex, Romeo3(m), nwachivis(m), tochivitus(m), DisGuy, Isaacmacdon(m), kamarov, DiamonJ, Diamby, Rhyzer, yahya4382(m), Eddy2cute(m), yusuftaiwo2015 and 62 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6