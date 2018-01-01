Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fani-Kayode Asked Nigerians To Chase Jonathan Out Of Aso Rock (Throwback) (8799 Views)

Do you remember this?. When a man in inconsistently consistent.



Do you remember this?. When a man in inconsistently consistent.

Source: http://www.ngyab.com/2018/01/throwback-fani-kayode-asked-nigerians-chase-jonathan-aso-rock/

Ffk is indeed a disappointment







FTC on the second day of the year hmmm this year go better o 12 Likes 1 Share

Dan iska 10 Likes

The internet, and electronic media never forget.



So it seems this man has always been on the critic bench. What exactly he wants no one seems to know. 16 Likes 1 Share

That was how ineffectual buffoon later appoint him to be his spokesman. 18 Likes

Whenever you see this drug addict shouting and making noise nonstop, then know he is up to something. Not that he has the masses at heart rather....



His game plan is; make Una give me my own share oooooo. 27 Likes 3 Shares

Name, edition and date of the newspaper. 1 Like

op I doubt your claims, what is the name of the newspaper, what year. I'm waiting to see for myself.I am thomas the doubter.I see, I believe for unscrupulous post like this.





I am not holding brief for anyone. show show show..................................show op I doubt your claims, what is the name of the newspaper, what year. I'm waiting to see for myself.I am thomas the doubter.I see, I believe for unscrupulous post like this.I am not holding brief for anyone. show show show..................................show 2 Likes

Name, edition and date of the newspaper. Bigotry must have rendered you visually incapable.



It is boldly written on the top left corner of the attached image == SUNDAY TRUST.MARCH 16,2014.



The same hero that has been deified by IPOB yoot was a shameless critic of GEJ before he got his FG (media) appointment.Always running his mouth on tabloids then,look at how he is presently playing on the emotions of IPOB yoot again. Bigotry must have rendered you visually incapable.It is boldly written on the top left corner of the attached image == SUNDAY TRUST.MARCH 16,2014.The same hero that has been deified by IPOB yoot was a shameless critic of GEJ before he got his FG (media) appointment.Always running his mouth on tabloids then,look at how he is presently playing on the emotions of IPOB yoot again. 28 Likes 3 Shares

The internet, and electronic media never forget.



So it seems this man has always been on the critic bench. What exactly he wants no one seems to know. he want buhari to also invite him to come and chop he want buhari to also invite him to come and chop 3 Likes

FFK, Ipob spokesperson…. SW branch 11 Likes 1 Share

the change maggots are here.



The date on the paper is 2015. As of 2015, FFK was in the PDP so couldn't have written that. 1 Like

FFK is a very unstable, self centered and inconsistent dim wit. 9 Likes 1 Share

Bigotry must have rendered you visually incapable.



It is boldly written on the top left corner of the attached image == SUNDAY TRUST.MARCH 16,2014.



The same hero that has been deified by IPOB yoot was a shameless critic of GEJ before he got his FG (media) appointment.Always running his mouth on tabloids then,look at how he is presently playing on the emotions of IPOB yoot again.



must you insult in everything? Does my question warrant any kind of insult? Or that is the only solution you know? must you insult in everything? Does my question warrant any kind of insult? Or that is the only solution you know?

the change maggots are here.



as of 2015, FFK was in the PDP so couldn't be writing that.

keep quiet, FFK was a strong critic of GEj, always insulting GEJ just like he is doing to PMB. It was in 2014 dat GEJ invited FFk to Aso rock, He came out smiling from d meeting and 2wks later FFK joined GEJ camp.

The drug addict became rich again dat he even bought his baby mama a Range Rover. It was d coming of PMB dat we all learnt dat GEJ gave d parrot #850M.

I have never read any piece about FFK giving out scholarship to d less priviledge, empowering women or even constructing any infrastructure for his home town. All he does is to insult ones tribe or religion, jamming heads and dishing out lies to his dulllll followers. Abeg which company or factory does FFk owns Which hard work has dis parrot done in his life

I guess he is broke but PMB does not have his time. Like OBJ once said, give Fani food and he will sing for u like those early morning birds. keep quiet, FFK was a strong critic of GEj, always insulting GEJ just like he is doing to PMB. It was in 2014 dat GEJ invited FFk to Aso rock, He came out smiling from d meeting and 2wks later FFK joined GEJ camp.The drug addict became rich again dat he even bought his baby mama a Range Rover. It was d coming of PMB dat we all learnt dat GEJ gave d parrot #850M.I have never read any piece about FFK giving out scholarship to d less priviledge, empowering women or even constructing any infrastructure for his home town. All he does is to insult ones tribe or religion, jamming heads and dishing out lies to his dulllll followers. Abeg which company or factory does FFk ownsWhich hard work has dis parrot done in his lifeI guess he is broke but PMB does not have his time. Like OBJ once said, give Fani food and he will sing for u like those early morning birds. 26 Likes 3 Shares

FFK, the messiah of the Biafran pigs and idiots. I don't take drug addicts like FFK serious neither do I take drug pushers like the Biafran pigs serious. The connection between FFK and Biafrans is drugs. One traffics and sells drugs, the other take drugs without restriction. 14 Likes 1 Share

He wasn't gaining anything from GEJ then... 2 Likes

FFK 1 Like

The internet, and electronic media never forget.



So it seems this man has always been on the critic bench. What exactly he wants no one seems to know.











FFK, the messiah of the Biafran pigs and idiots. I don't take drug addicts like FFK serious neither do I take drug pushers like the Biafran pigs serious. The connection between FFK and Biafrans is drugs. One traffics and sells drugs, the other take drugs without restriction. If u had thought what u would have done with that ur skull-less head, it could have been better. Unfortunately, u stole someone's phone using it to type rubbish

Internet never forget. 4 Likes

FFK- Fallacy Fallacy Konkon 5 Likes

FFK needs to get a life 2 Likes

Internet never forgets! 2 Likes

Someone just engulfed out this throwback newspaper headline when Fani Kayode asked Nigerians to chase Jonathan out of Aso Rock



Do you remember this?. When a man in inconsistently consistent.



Source: http://www.ngyab.com/2018/01/throwback-fani-kayode-asked-nigerians-chase-jonathan-aso-rock/



the guy is just a politician and that is why I don't take him serious sadly, Nigerian youths have short memory span. the guy is just a politician and that is why I don't take him serious sadly, Nigerian youths have short memory span. 1 Like

Drugs at work 2 Likes

Name, edition and date of the newspaper.

Check the top left corner Check the top left corner 1 Like

He was running his mouth up and down until the otueke man appointed him as his spoke man. He thought the same method will work with Buhari. 10 Likes

Someone just engulfed out this throwback newspaper headline when Fani Kayode asked Nigerians to chase Jonathan out of Aso Rock



Do you remember this?. When a man in inconsistently consistent.



Source: http://www.ngyab.com/2018/01/throwback-fani-kayode-asked-nigerians-chase-jonathan-aso-rock/



lmao

d ppl calling ffk ipob waeva forget dat he was in apc b4 he left for pdp

surely he must have noticed something dat made him bounce lmaod ppl calling ffk ipob waeva forget dat he was in apc b4 he left for pdpsurely he must have noticed something dat made him bounce