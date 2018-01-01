₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fani-Kayode Asked Nigerians To Chase Jonathan Out Of Aso Rock (Throwback) by tiwaz(m): 4:29pm
Someone just engulfed out this throwback newspaper headline when Fani Kayode asked Nigerians to chase Jonathan out of Aso Rock
Do you remember this?. When a man in inconsistently consistent.
Source: http://www.ngyab.com/2018/01/throwback-fani-kayode-asked-nigerians-chase-jonathan-aso-rock/
|Re: Fani-Kayode Asked Nigerians To Chase Jonathan Out Of Aso Rock (Throwback) by Saintsquare(m): 4:31pm
lol
Ffk is indeed a disappointment
FTC on the second day of the year hmmm this year go better o
|Re: Fani-Kayode Asked Nigerians To Chase Jonathan Out Of Aso Rock (Throwback) by Samusu(m): 4:33pm
Dan iska
|Re: Fani-Kayode Asked Nigerians To Chase Jonathan Out Of Aso Rock (Throwback) by TheUbermensch: 4:33pm
The internet, and electronic media never forget.
So it seems this man has always been on the critic bench. What exactly he wants no one seems to know.
|Re: Fani-Kayode Asked Nigerians To Chase Jonathan Out Of Aso Rock (Throwback) by Jesusloveyou(m): 4:34pm
That was how ineffectual buffoon later appoint him to be his spokesman.
|Re: Fani-Kayode Asked Nigerians To Chase Jonathan Out Of Aso Rock (Throwback) by hatchy: 4:34pm
Whenever you see this drug addict shouting and making noise nonstop, then know he is up to something. Not that he has the masses at heart rather....
His game plan is; make Una give me my own share oooooo.
|Re: Fani-Kayode Asked Nigerians To Chase Jonathan Out Of Aso Rock (Throwback) by chukslawrence(m): 4:35pm
Hmm
|Re: Fani-Kayode Asked Nigerians To Chase Jonathan Out Of Aso Rock (Throwback) by emmie14: 4:37pm
Name, edition and date of the newspaper.
|Re: Fani-Kayode Asked Nigerians To Chase Jonathan Out Of Aso Rock (Throwback) by Mightyodi(m): 4:40pm
chukslawrence:
op I doubt your claims, what is the name of the newspaper, what year. I'm waiting to see for myself.I am thomas the doubter.I see, I believe for unscrupulous post like this.
I am not holding brief for anyone. show show show..................................show
|Re: Fani-Kayode Asked Nigerians To Chase Jonathan Out Of Aso Rock (Throwback) by TheHistorian(m): 4:41pm
emmie14:Bigotry must have rendered you visually incapable.
It is boldly written on the top left corner of the attached image == SUNDAY TRUST.MARCH 16,2014.
The same hero that has been deified by IPOB yoot was a shameless critic of GEJ before he got his FG (media) appointment.Always running his mouth on tabloids then,look at how he is presently playing on the emotions of IPOB yoot again.
|Re: Fani-Kayode Asked Nigerians To Chase Jonathan Out Of Aso Rock (Throwback) by Jesusloveyou(m): 4:45pm
TheUbermensch:he want buhari to also invite him to come and chop
|Re: Fani-Kayode Asked Nigerians To Chase Jonathan Out Of Aso Rock (Throwback) by CrtlAltDel: 4:58pm
FFK, Ipob spokesperson…. SW branch
|Re: Fani-Kayode Asked Nigerians To Chase Jonathan Out Of Aso Rock (Throwback) by naijapips04: 5:01pm
the change maggots are here.
The date on the paper is 2015. As of 2015, FFK was in the PDP so couldn't have written that.
|Re: Fani-Kayode Asked Nigerians To Chase Jonathan Out Of Aso Rock (Throwback) by lakpalakpa: 5:12pm
FFK is a very unstable, self centered and inconsistent dim wit.
|Re: Fani-Kayode Asked Nigerians To Chase Jonathan Out Of Aso Rock (Throwback) by emmie14: 5:58pm
TheHistorian:must you insult in everything? Does my question warrant any kind of insult? Or that is the only solution you know?
|Re: Fani-Kayode Asked Nigerians To Chase Jonathan Out Of Aso Rock (Throwback) by agbangam: 6:41pm
naijapips04:
keep quiet, FFK was a strong critic of GEj, always insulting GEJ just like he is doing to PMB. It was in 2014 dat GEJ invited FFk to Aso rock, He came out smiling from d meeting and 2wks later FFK joined GEJ camp.
The drug addict became rich again dat he even bought his baby mama a Range Rover. It was d coming of PMB dat we all learnt dat GEJ gave d parrot #850M.
I have never read any piece about FFK giving out scholarship to d less priviledge, empowering women or even constructing any infrastructure for his home town. All he does is to insult ones tribe or religion, jamming heads and dishing out lies to his dulllll followers. Abeg which company or factory does FFk owns Which hard work has dis parrot done in his life
I guess he is broke but PMB does not have his time. Like OBJ once said, give Fani food and he will sing for u like those early morning birds.
|Re: Fani-Kayode Asked Nigerians To Chase Jonathan Out Of Aso Rock (Throwback) by efighter: 6:41pm
FFK, the messiah of the Biafran pigs and idiots. I don't take drug addicts like FFK serious neither do I take drug pushers like the Biafran pigs serious. The connection between FFK and Biafrans is drugs. One traffics and sells drugs, the other take drugs without restriction.
|Re: Fani-Kayode Asked Nigerians To Chase Jonathan Out Of Aso Rock (Throwback) by NubiLove(m): 7:00pm
|Re: Fani-Kayode Asked Nigerians To Chase Jonathan Out Of Aso Rock (Throwback) by olaolulazio(m): 7:00pm
He wasn't gaining anything from GEJ then...
|Re: Fani-Kayode Asked Nigerians To Chase Jonathan Out Of Aso Rock (Throwback) by koolgee(m): 7:00pm
FFK
|Re: Fani-Kayode Asked Nigerians To Chase Jonathan Out Of Aso Rock (Throwback) by emmyspark007(m): 7:00pm
TheUbermensch:
|Re: Fani-Kayode Asked Nigerians To Chase Jonathan Out Of Aso Rock (Throwback) by paulchineduN(m): 7:01pm
If u had thought what u would have done with that ur skull-less head, it could have been better. Unfortunately, u stole someone's phone using it to type rubbish
efighter:
|Re: Fani-Kayode Asked Nigerians To Chase Jonathan Out Of Aso Rock (Throwback) by policy12: 7:01pm
Internet never forget.
|Re: Fani-Kayode Asked Nigerians To Chase Jonathan Out Of Aso Rock (Throwback) by cinoedhunter: 7:02pm
FFK- Fallacy Fallacy Konkon
|Re: Fani-Kayode Asked Nigerians To Chase Jonathan Out Of Aso Rock (Throwback) by drips8(m): 7:02pm
FFK needs to get a life
|Re: Fani-Kayode Asked Nigerians To Chase Jonathan Out Of Aso Rock (Throwback) by Pavore9: 7:02pm
Internet never forgets!
|Re: Fani-Kayode Asked Nigerians To Chase Jonathan Out Of Aso Rock (Throwback) by robotix: 7:02pm
tiwaz:the guy is just a politician and that is why I don't take him serious sadly, Nigerian youths have short memory span.
|Re: Fani-Kayode Asked Nigerians To Chase Jonathan Out Of Aso Rock (Throwback) by yeyerolling: 7:02pm
Drugs at work
|Re: Fani-Kayode Asked Nigerians To Chase Jonathan Out Of Aso Rock (Throwback) by Topestbilly(m): 7:02pm
emmie14:
Check the top left corner
|Re: Fani-Kayode Asked Nigerians To Chase Jonathan Out Of Aso Rock (Throwback) by SladeWilson(m): 7:03pm
He was running his mouth up and down until the otueke man appointed him as his spoke man. He thought the same method will work with Buhari.
|Re: Fani-Kayode Asked Nigerians To Chase Jonathan Out Of Aso Rock (Throwback) by leezzz: 7:03pm
tiwaz:lmao
d ppl calling ffk ipob waeva forget dat he was in apc b4 he left for pdp
surely he must have noticed something dat made him bounce
|Re: Fani-Kayode Asked Nigerians To Chase Jonathan Out Of Aso Rock (Throwback) by kolafolabi(m): 7:03pm
Warri weed is actually controlling him...
