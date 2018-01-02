₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Innoson Motors To Manufacture Nigerian Army Vehicles by jeremy85: 9:47pm On Jan 02
Innoson Motors To Manufacture Nigerian Army Vehicles
In line with the resolve of the leadership of the Nigerian Army to domesticate manufacturing of its wares, Nigeria indigenous motor manufacturing company, Innoson Motors has entered into partnership with the Army for modification of some of its equipment, local production of armoured fighting vehicles and other military hardwares.
The partnership follows the satisfactory performance of three Innoson vehicles deployed in the troubled North Eastern region found to be durable.
According to a statement signed by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen SK Usman and made available to The Nigerian online news portal on Tuesday, the partnership was entered during a meeting between the management of the company let by the Chairman, Dr. Innocent Chukwuma and the leadership of the Nigerian Army led by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General TY Buratai at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.
Speaking on the essence of the partnership, the Chief of Army Staff said was to formalize the business relationship between the Nigerian Army and Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company.
Group photograph with Chairman, Innosson Motors, COAS Buratai and other military personnels.
"The Nigerian Army being patriotic and in a bid to encourage local entrepreneurs asked Innoson Motors to supply 3 vehicles early last year which were found to be durable and performing very well as they were employed in combat and proved to be useful, comfortable and convenient in military operations.
"Based on that the Nigerian Army acquired over 70 more variants of the Innoson vehicles which were deployed in the North East for Operation LAFIYA DOLE", Gen Buratai stated.
He further explained that the Nigerian Army desires to deepens its cooperation by partnering with Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Limited to conceptualize, design, modify and produce military hardwares.
According to the Army Chief, the specific areas of partnership between the Nigerian Army and the company include immediate supply of 100 vehicles, supply of appropriate gears, engines and chassis required for immediate modifications and repairs of armoured fighting vehicles in the North East Theatre of Operations.
Other areas according to the statement include identifying requirements for production of armoured fighting vehicle in Nigerian Army Central Workshop in Kaduna and enhancing capacity of Nigerian Army personnel to actively participate on the successful implementation of the joint ventures.
Responding, Doctor Innocent Chukwuma expressed happiness that the Nigerian Army has found his vehicles working perfectly and commended the Chief of Army Staff for his great sense of patriotism.
He promised to assist the Nigerian Army in its quest for better vehicles for its troops and resuscitation of its Special Vehicle Plant and Workshops.
Dr.Chukwuma further thanked the Chief of Army Staff for the commendation, maintaining that his company would continue to improve and expand its capacity in vehicle manufacturing and commended the Nigerian Army for the critical role it is playing in national development through the fight against insurgency in the North East and Nigeria in general.
Highlight of the occasion was inspection and handing over of 3 of the newly manufactured vehicles by the company for trial by the Nigerian Army. These newly manufactured vehicles are; IVM G80 Bigger Jeep, IVM G40 Smaller Jeep and IVM Granite Pickup.
https://leadership.ng/2018/01/02/innoson-motors-manufacture-military-vehicles-nigerian-army/
|Re: Innoson Motors To Manufacture Nigerian Army Vehicles by agwom(m): 9:50pm On Jan 02
Business as usual
|Re: Innoson Motors To Manufacture Nigerian Army Vehicles by jerryunit48: 10:04pm On Jan 02
|Re: Innoson Motors To Manufacture Nigerian Army Vehicles by dustmalik: 10:11pm On Jan 02
jerryunit48:
|Re: Innoson Motors To Manufacture Nigerian Army Vehicles by DieBuhari: 7:16am
Igbos are really doing well
|Re: Innoson Motors To Manufacture Nigerian Army Vehicles by ChineseBuggati3(m): 7:17am
2019 is near,any time they want Igbo's vote they sign one useless agreement
|Re: Innoson Motors To Manufacture Nigerian Army Vehicles by SnakeXenzia(m): 7:18am
DieBuhari:Fixed
|Re: Innoson Motors To Manufacture Nigerian Army Vehicles by free2ryhme: 7:18am
jeremy85:
Good for development
|Re: Innoson Motors To Manufacture Nigerian Army Vehicles by desire222(f): 7:18am
Afonjas wouldn't like this.
|Re: Innoson Motors To Manufacture Nigerian Army Vehicles by kaycious: 7:18am
that's good development
|Re: Innoson Motors To Manufacture Nigerian Army Vehicles by gratiaeo(m): 7:18am
This is not the first time I am hearing this news
|Re: Innoson Motors To Manufacture Nigerian Army Vehicles by Odobaone: 7:18am
|Re: Innoson Motors To Manufacture Nigerian Army Vehicles by BeijinDossier: 7:19am
Where are the naysayers?
|Re: Innoson Motors To Manufacture Nigerian Army Vehicles by LilTyRoNe: 7:20am
Be back to comment and i must confess this is my first time of doing this and also first time commenting this year and by the way this land is not for sale BEWARE
|Re: Innoson Motors To Manufacture Nigerian Army Vehicles by Tlontin(m): 7:21am
|Re: Innoson Motors To Manufacture Nigerian Army Vehicles by pedrilo: 7:21am
This is commendable
|Re: Innoson Motors To Manufacture Nigerian Army Vehicles by Lajet: 7:21am
Good to see
|Re: Innoson Motors To Manufacture Nigerian Army Vehicles by oxygen247(m): 7:22am
whom God has blessed....
|Re: Innoson Motors To Manufacture Nigerian Army Vehicles by paschal47(m): 7:22am
More of this
|Re: Innoson Motors To Manufacture Nigerian Army Vehicles by SalamRushdie: 7:22am
First they arrest him for no clear reason and now they suddenly want to give him a huge defense contract, these are all clear signs of political manuevers
|Re: Innoson Motors To Manufacture Nigerian Army Vehicles by dedollarman(m): 7:22am
Good one
|Re: Innoson Motors To Manufacture Nigerian Army Vehicles by lafuria1(m): 7:22am
I thought buhari was using efcc to deal with the igbo business man.
Ignorance and tribesmen will wipe out all of us
And by the way, this is not the first time the army has engaged innoson, this started since 2016. The army carried out their first inspection of innoson facilities in 2016.
|Re: Innoson Motors To Manufacture Nigerian Army Vehicles by tballeyy(m): 7:24am
I another means of looting for the AMIN
|Re: Innoson Motors To Manufacture Nigerian Army Vehicles by Prestdude: 7:24am
|Re: Innoson Motors To Manufacture Nigerian Army Vehicles by Tolumiide: 7:26am
good news.
|Re: Innoson Motors To Manufacture Nigerian Army Vehicles by Luukasz(m): 7:26am
Later those flatinos with inferiority complex will be shouting marginalization, they won't see this
|Re: Innoson Motors To Manufacture Nigerian Army Vehicles by dust144(m): 7:26am
The only way to tell the manufacturer to withdraw his case against efcc.
|Re: Innoson Motors To Manufacture Nigerian Army Vehicles by mgbadike81: 7:27am
lafuria1:sorry is your name.
|Re: Innoson Motors To Manufacture Nigerian Army Vehicles by darkenkach(m): 7:28am
DieBuhari:
But I thought the zombies called innoson cars fake?
|Re: Innoson Motors To Manufacture Nigerian Army Vehicles by Luukasz(m): 7:28am
DieBuhari:Here they are known as igbos but outside Nigeria they are known as Nigerians
|Re: Innoson Motors To Manufacture Nigerian Army Vehicles by DieBuhari: 7:28am
SnakeXenzia:Yoruba Muslim as expected
