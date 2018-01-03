₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Audi Ditches Russian Doll Car Design So That You Can Differentiate All Its Model by Automotive1(m): 2:51am
You don’t have to be a design expert to easily see that Audi’s designs have been quite repetitive in recent years, but all that is about to change.
Plenty of automakers fall into the pattern of creating many different cars with the same look which makes it easier for the public to recognize the brand.
Audi's chief executive said the repetitive design process was used to make Audis more recognisable in newer and emerging markets. “Now we are well known in major markets like China, we can begin to change this philosophy and give each car its own look.”
By getting rid of the internal combustion engine to adopt a fully electric powertrain, Audi’s designers believes the biggest step forward for design will come when the marque launches more electric cars after the E-tron quattro SUV, which will give them more freedom to alter the proportions and pave the way for a new design that will go in a very different way.
Audi began the process of design differentiation with the Q2. The model features a reinterpretation of the brand’s signature grille as well as wedge-shaped headlights and large air inlets. These has been followed by the all-new A8 flagship and the sleek A7 Sportback.
Source https://autojosh.com/audi-ditches-russian-doll-car-design-can-better-differentiate-car-models/
|Re: Audi Ditches Russian Doll Car Design So That You Can Differentiate All Its Model by Edoloaded: 7:17am
|Re: Audi Ditches Russian Doll Car Design So That You Can Differentiate All Its Model by shaddi(m): 7:17am
|Re: Audi Ditches Russian Doll Car Design So That You Can Differentiate All Its Model by kaycious: 7:17am
|Re: Audi Ditches Russian Doll Car Design So That You Can Differentiate All Its Model by SnakeXenzia(m): 7:17am
|Re: Audi Ditches Russian Doll Car Design So That You Can Differentiate All Its Model by chijioke17(m): 7:17am
|Re: Audi Ditches Russian Doll Car Design So That You Can Differentiate All Its Model by Lajet: 7:17am
|Re: Audi Ditches Russian Doll Car Design So That You Can Differentiate All Its Model by unitysheart(m): 7:19am
Okay. I never get money to buy car. I will be ready when Audi will be ready.
|Re: Audi Ditches Russian Doll Car Design So That You Can Differentiate All Its Model by pythonkid(m): 7:19am
|Re: Audi Ditches Russian Doll Car Design So That You Can Differentiate All Its Model by BTT(m): 7:19am
I'd rather this doesn't change.
But then, who am I in the scheme of things.
|Re: Audi Ditches Russian Doll Car Design So That You Can Differentiate All Its Model by ABBEYsammy01(m): 7:20am
|Re: Audi Ditches Russian Doll Car Design So That You Can Differentiate All Its Model by ABBEYsammy01(m): 7:20am
|Re: Audi Ditches Russian Doll Car Design So That You Can Differentiate All Its Model by Guilderland1(m): 7:22am
AUDI cars are always good in wasting fuel, I rather buy innoson or Ogbuawa motorcycle from NNEWI.
|Re: Audi Ditches Russian Doll Car Design So That You Can Differentiate All Its Model by buskie13(m): 7:23am
God bless us all that don't have to have nice cars this year
|Re: Audi Ditches Russian Doll Car Design So That You Can Differentiate All Its Model by AiiVee(m): 7:25am
Alrighty..Innoson, oya oo start production of our own Nigerian made cars
For AiiVee, car gats come this year
|Re: Audi Ditches Russian Doll Car Design So That You Can Differentiate All Its Model by dreamworld: 7:42am
|Re: Audi Ditches Russian Doll Car Design So That You Can Differentiate All Its Model by elRamani: 7:47am
my grannie's best brand � ;Dmy grannie's best brand �
|Re: Audi Ditches Russian Doll Car Design So That You Can Differentiate All Its Model by ironheart(m): 7:48am
Do you mean boring car design?
