4 Clear Signs Your Phone Was Hacked by eddie7: 6:45am
By Damilola Ojo http://nigeriacommunicationsweek.com.ng/4-clear-signs-your-phone-was-hacked/
With the rising vice of hacking in our society, it is important to know about some clear signs that can help you discern if your phone has been tampered with in any way. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 4 clear signs your phone was hacked.
Your Phone Suddenly Reboots Itself
This can be caused by two main things. The first is that your phone might be experiencing some performance issues, a system breakdown of some sort. The second is that it might of course have been hacked and the sudden reboot is a consequence of your phone being tapped. Other signs that accompany your phone’s sudden reboot is your phone also suddenly dialing numbers and starting applications on its own.
Noises or Echos During Your Calls
If you all of a sudden start to hear noises or echos during your calls, and this has never happened when you’re either calling those number or making the calls at that location, your phone might have been hacked and your calls are probably being monitored or listened in on.
Appearance of Mysterious Apps
You can all of sudden notice apps on your phone you don’t remember installing, while this might mean that a friend or relative might have installed it without permission, if you can’t point to anyone of those who have access to your phone as the one responsible for installing the app, then you can at that point consider that your phone might have been hacked. Hackers can plant apps on phones to snoop, perform actions on their behalf, explore calendars, access GPS etc. These ‘hacker apps’ can be even be hidden on your phone and be running in the background, this is why you might notice a rapidly decreasing battery life or your phone getting warm out of the blue without you making calls with it or working with it in anyway. To deal with this, it is best to avoid downloading just any kind of app, especially those that come with pop-up ads.
Strange Texts
If you notice strange SMS text messages on your phone or texts that appear as a single square or other strange characters, that might be an attempt by hackers to download spyware or malware onto your device. You should take note of this and be
careful of it.
1 Like
|Re: 4 Clear Signs Your Phone Was Hacked by Partnerbiz3: 7:26am
Wetin concern me
|Re: 4 Clear Signs Your Phone Was Hacked by hacmond(m): 7:27am
|Re: 4 Clear Signs Your Phone Was Hacked by Litblogger(f): 7:27am
Features of a CIA movie
|Re: 4 Clear Signs Your Phone Was Hacked by Neyo230(m): 7:27am
|Re: 4 Clear Signs Your Phone Was Hacked by thesettingz(m): 7:27am
I see no reason y someone would hack my phone anyway
|Re: 4 Clear Signs Your Phone Was Hacked by thesettingz(m): 7:28am
Litblogger:I taught u would have stopped this last year
|Re: 4 Clear Signs Your Phone Was Hacked by Nairalanddist: 7:28am
Nice tips like soft tits
|Re: 4 Clear Signs Your Phone Was Hacked by Josephjnr(m): 7:28am
Who wan even hack my phone self? E tey wen I comment for nairaland o. Hack my phone and the only thing wen u go the see na "You just withdrew your remaining 500naira in your bank account."
|Re: 4 Clear Signs Your Phone Was Hacked by chinawapz(m): 7:28am
Cool!
Check my signature
|Re: 4 Clear Signs Your Phone Was Hacked by NaoSlay(m): 7:28am
My phone is greatly protected both offline and online, I receive various security threat due to my work which involves files. So the security is upgraded automatically by the security app.
|Re: 4 Clear Signs Your Phone Was Hacked by StPete: 7:29am
This shiit happens to my phone a lot these days
|Re: 4 Clear Signs Your Phone Was Hacked by sirdjay: 7:29am
|Re: 4 Clear Signs Your Phone Was Hacked by Fynestboi: 7:29am
Noted.
|Re: 4 Clear Signs Your Phone Was Hacked by dust144(m): 7:30am
Thank you for the information what about the solution.
|Re: 4 Clear Signs Your Phone Was Hacked by cana882(m): 7:30am
In Nigeria, if any of the above should happen then it's network issue
2 Likes
|Re: 4 Clear Signs Your Phone Was Hacked by Jerrypolo(m): 7:30am
Nice.
I have experienced few of the mentioned. Who's tryna spy on me?.
|Re: 4 Clear Signs Your Phone Was Hacked by Hibiscuss(m): 7:33am
6
|Re: 4 Clear Signs Your Phone Was Hacked by oluwadeeboi(m): 7:34am
Shey in Nigeria?
|Re: 4 Clear Signs Your Phone Was Hacked by slawomir: 7:34am
if you are in Nigeria then two of those things you mentioned are caused by network providers
|Re: 4 Clear Signs Your Phone Was Hacked by Hibiscuss(m): 7:35am
I weak
|Re: 4 Clear Signs Your Phone Was Hacked by AlanSugar(m): 7:38am
Good alert but how about the remedies in the even of a phone hack. I think would come in very handy!
|Re: 4 Clear Signs Your Phone Was Hacked by tballeyy(m): 7:41am
If u try to hack my line u just waste ur time
|Re: 4 Clear Signs Your Phone Was Hacked by drkardz(m): 7:41am
Sc
|Re: 4 Clear Signs Your Phone Was Hacked by Kingsval(m): 7:41am
This happens to my Nokia Touch ...does it mean dat my precious Nokia has been hacked
|Re: 4 Clear Signs Your Phone Was Hacked by validman7(m): 7:42am
op, how do we stop it or what's the way out?
cos most of the things u wrote up there do happen with my phone, especially downloading strange apps, the stuff normally subscribes to any package from my network provider.. drains my credit.
i normally turn of "installation of apps from unknown source", but after sometimes it turns on itself.
i really need a way out...
|Re: 4 Clear Signs Your Phone Was Hacked by SnakeXenzia(m): 7:43am
thesettingz:
|Re: 4 Clear Signs Your Phone Was Hacked by izzy4shizzy(m): 7:49am
My phone is protected by the blood of jesus
Hacking is not authorized.
|Re: 4 Clear Signs Your Phone Was Hacked by otokpamike(m): 7:49am
Ways to disable,tell us please.
|Re: 4 Clear Signs Your Phone Was Hacked by Burgerlomo: 7:49am
Abeg wetin be the way forward because I dey receive some strange text. Gracias
|Re: 4 Clear Signs Your Phone Was Hacked by Ghostmode2two(m): 7:50am
OP what's the solution?
