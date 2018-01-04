₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Who Rocked This Gucci Dripset Better?, Wizkids Or This Asian Model! by Teniola2000: 8:12pm On Jan 03
8 days ago the Gucci Dripset wizkid wore to his concert worth N1.3 million and a total of N2million plus the pants went Viral on the Internet.
Photos Circulating online is that of a South-Korean Model,Weiweilin who wore the same outfit as Wizkid to a concert in south korea.
People are saying WizKids wore the outfit better but the Asian guy's fans ain't backing out either! Back to the topic of the moment,Who wore the outfit better?
WizKids or Mr.Wei?
News by JoelsBlog: https://joelsblog.com.ng/who-rocked-this-outfit-better-wizkid-or-this-asian-modelweiweilin/
|Re: Who Rocked This Gucci Dripset Better?, Wizkids Or This Asian Model! by Teniola2000: 8:13pm On Jan 03
|Re: Who Rocked This Gucci Dripset Better?, Wizkids Or This Asian Model! by Teniola2000: 8:13pm On Jan 03
Lalasticlala,Mynd44,Ishilove,MissyB3
|Re: Who Rocked This Gucci Dripset Better?, Wizkids Or This Asian Model! by IamGoke(m): 8:15pm On Jan 03
Na wizzy na!!!!
|Re: Who Rocked This Gucci Dripset Better?, Wizkids Or This Asian Model! by Ufranklin92(m): 8:17pm On Jan 03
Wey the reactions na
|Re: Who Rocked This Gucci Dripset Better?, Wizkids Or This Asian Model! by uzoclinton(m): 8:37pm On Jan 03
|Re: Who Rocked This Gucci Dripset Better?, Wizkids Or This Asian Model! by stainless239(f): 8:47pm On Jan 03
|Re: Who Rocked This Gucci Dripset Better?, Wizkids Or This Asian Model! by emwyy(m): 9:49pm On Jan 03
If it's not Wizkid
It can never be Wizkid
|Re: Who Rocked This Gucci Dripset Better?, Wizkids Or This Asian Model! by Pappyto: 10:04pm On Jan 03
joelsblog rocked it better.
|Re: Who Rocked This Gucci Dripset Better?, Wizkids Or This Asian Model! by lilbest4(m): 5:28am
Are you expecting us to snitch? Wizzy is blood naa
|Re: Who Rocked This Gucci Dripset Better?, Wizkids Or This Asian Model! by KushyKush: 6:12am
Looks better on the Korean. Davido could have worn it better
|Re: Who Rocked This Gucci Dripset Better?, Wizkids Or This Asian Model! by 2chainzz(m): 6:14am
All these Asians that can photocopy things, I'm sure his own is fake sef
|Re: Who Rocked This Gucci Dripset Better?, Wizkids Or This Asian Model! by designVATExcel: 6:14am
I no like the top sef.
But i'll give it up for my naija fellow.
Naija first this 2018.
|Re: Who Rocked This Gucci Dripset Better?, Wizkids Or This Asian Model! by BruncleZuma: 6:14am
I hope it ends the fuel scarcity it started very soon.
|Re: Who Rocked This Gucci Dripset Better?, Wizkids Or This Asian Model! by Optmus(m): 6:15am
|Re: Who Rocked This Gucci Dripset Better?, Wizkids Or This Asian Model! by justi4jesu(f): 6:15am
I rocked it better
|Re: Who Rocked This Gucci Dripset Better?, Wizkids Or This Asian Model! by ralmix(m): 6:16am
This one pass me
|Re: Who Rocked This Gucci Dripset Better?, Wizkids Or This Asian Model! by Emu4life(m): 6:16am
DAVIDO
|Re: Who Rocked This Gucci Dripset Better?, Wizkids Or This Asian Model! by Diso60090(m): 6:17am
This kind question dey vex me even Gucci
|Re: Who Rocked This Gucci Dripset Better?, Wizkids Or This Asian Model! by ruggedmallaam(m): 6:18am
and this trash made front page?
|Re: Who Rocked This Gucci Dripset Better?, Wizkids Or This Asian Model! by pxjosh(m): 6:19am
Were you expecting me to choose the Asian guy?
|Re: Who Rocked This Gucci Dripset Better?, Wizkids Or This Asian Model! by Adeoba10(m): 6:21am
Enough of all this rubbish.... And let's think of it, what's the benefit of this post? How does it affect us?.
|Re: Who Rocked This Gucci Dripset Better?, Wizkids Or This Asian Model! by sinceraconcept(m): 6:21am
the sweater isn't fine. the whites are producing and placing the price they like on their products but the black nation that's mostly loaded with destitute people are buying them . Rubbish mentality .
|Re: Who Rocked This Gucci Dripset Better?, Wizkids Or This Asian Model! by nothernstar: 6:21am
I can't make any comment cos the clothes are not the same. The difference are clear.
|Re: Who Rocked This Gucci Dripset Better?, Wizkids Or This Asian Model! by serenityaliyu(m): 6:22am
hmmm....I'll continue to say this"materialism is not maturity"
|Re: Who Rocked This Gucci Dripset Better?, Wizkids Or This Asian Model! by Antarch: 6:22am
|Re: Who Rocked This Gucci Dripset Better?, Wizkids Or This Asian Model! by bamoski(m): 6:23am
I de find fulani to wounjor, una come de tell me wizkid and china man
|Re: Who Rocked This Gucci Dripset Better?, Wizkids Or This Asian Model! by kolawoleibukun: 6:25am
You no fit compare Wizkid to the model na. If the cloth no fit the model or if him no model am well, people no go gbadun the outfit na. And the comparison no equal cos dem no show fuller picture of the model. if una won compare make una do am well.
I want to thank Omotola for commenting on the January salary tithing. Pastors don finish us. How one person go carry people January salary for this kind hard country. which kind money doubling be that. No wonder everybody won be pastor by force. people bad oh. these men no day belleful. dem go day claim say dem day sell book. even the person way write harry potter way sell millions of copies never fit buy private jet. which kind book na these people say dem day sell way dem fit use take buy private jet?`
|Re: Who Rocked This Gucci Dripset Better?, Wizkids Or This Asian Model! by afbstrategies: 6:25am
Charity begins at home abeg. Expect me to pick the Chinese guy only in your dream. Go Wizzy
|Re: Who Rocked This Gucci Dripset Better?, Wizkids Or This Asian Model! by Joseunlimited(f): 6:26am
Tele nko wiz kid noni
|Re: Who Rocked This Gucci Dripset Better?, Wizkids Or This Asian Model! by directonpc(m): 6:26am
So early?
