8 days ago the Gucci Dripset wizkid wore to his concert worth N1.3 million and a total of N2million plus the pants went Viral on the Internet.Photos Circulating online is that of a South-Korean Model,Weiweilin who wore the same outfit as Wizkid to a concert in south korea.People are saying WizKids wore the outfit better but the Asian guy's fans ain't backing out either! Back to the topic of the moment,Who wore the outfit better?

You no fit compare Wizkid to the model na. If the cloth no fit the model or if him no model am well, people no go gbadun the outfit na. And the comparison no equal cos dem no show fuller picture of the model. if una won compare make una do am well.



I want to thank Omotola for commenting on the January salary tithing. Pastors don finish us. How one person go carry people January salary for this kind hard country. which kind money doubling be that. No wonder everybody won be pastor by force. people bad oh. these men no day belleful. dem go day claim say dem day sell book. even the person way write harry potter way sell millions of copies never fit buy private jet. which kind book na these people say dem day sell way dem fit use take buy private jet?`