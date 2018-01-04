₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Which Farming Business Can I Start With N300 - 350k? / I Have 80k, What business Can I Venture In? / Naira May Appreciate To N300 Per Dollar – BDC Operator
|What Business Can One Start With N300,000? by Matrix100: 11:04pm On Jan 03
Plz i seriously need some business idea on what business to go into with N300,000. A friend of mine sent me N300,000 that i should use it to start any business for myself but i am just confused nw cos i dont have any business and i dont want to misused the money. Plz i need help!
I am thinking of going into phones business or selling of food stuffs.
|Re: What Business Can One Start With N300,000? by sammysammy111(m): 11:14pm On Jan 03
Were is ur location, I av a business plan but don't want open it here, contact me via watsap 07061246614
|Re: What Business Can One Start With N300,000? by kennystones: 11:57pm On Jan 03
Matrix100:you could invest in sports.provide services that people Dont know about or have access to.
|Re: What Business Can One Start With N300,000? by jimjemo: 2:53am
Avoid betting, if you have a skill , use it to monetise it , or you do crash apprenticeship to enable you sell fast moving products !
|Re: What Business Can One Start With N300,000? by dingbang(m): 5:33am
First Bank Agent banking(POS Banking)
Inbox me for more details
|Re: What Business Can One Start With N300,000? by Fxmanager(m): 5:50am
Matrix100:Check our profile signature by clicking the link below
http://www.nairaland.com/fxmanager
|Re: What Business Can One Start With N300,000? by uzoclinton(m): 7:36am
hmm... There's this particular startup idea I have that I'm sure will turn out to be big in Nigeria.. If to Say I get 300k... I'll use it to fund the idea
|Re: What Business Can One Start With N300,000? by john1035: 7:36am
Mini importation, preferably phones.
I swear, import a phone like Xiaomi Redmi 5 plus, you must get buyers within a day. If you understand mini importation well, you can make N10k/piece profit on the phone and 300k can import 5 of them at once.
|Re: What Business Can One Start With N300,000? by OpssonD1: 7:37am
Hehehehe No dey lie brother. It's for Tony Elumelu Grant. So somebody just sent you 300,000k out of the blues to start your own business abi? What exactly did you tell him while you were requesting for the money? Oya show proof of payment, a simple screenshot would do. A previous thread was on Business Ideas in 2018, another was on ict-solutions for transportation problems for a final year project. You dudes just keep changing scope.
|Re: What Business Can One Start With N300,000? by Liamm(m): 7:37am
If Morata were to engage you in an argument, he'd always MISS the point
|Re: What Business Can One Start With N300,000? by Worldbest281: 7:37am
poultry
|Re: What Business Can One Start With N300,000? by Amirullaha(m): 7:37am
You can venture into poultry, but it depends on your location... The only hindrance will be setting up space that's if you leave in a rented apartment...
You could also sell fruits as its very profitable...
It all depend on your location sha...
|Re: What Business Can One Start With N300,000? by rawpadgin(m): 7:38am
Guy, i get 3 sure odds for u
That 300k go turn 900k in one day
|Re: What Business Can One Start With N300,000? by bigandbold: 7:38am
Your location is what will determine the kind of business to do.
|Re: What Business Can One Start With N300,000? by petiteee(f): 7:39am
sammysammy111:this one na scam. Why can't u open it here? Yeye
|Re: What Business Can One Start With N300,000? by SHEAU(m): 7:39am
if u an afonja, u can mine skull, little capital required
|Re: What Business Can One Start With N300,000? by ProsperMVE(m): 7:39am
You can start mini importation or group importation with it
Anyway 2019 is here and we must send the Dullard back home
Join the conversation if you are with us
http://www.nairaland.com/4266624/back-daura
|Re: What Business Can One Start With N300,000? by marsoden: 7:40am
dingbang:
Spill it here.
|Re: What Business Can One Start With N300,000? by Kellz193: 7:40am
sammysammy111:Scam!!!
|Re: What Business Can One Start With N300,000? by Sunnycliff(m): 7:40am
Pls, keep that money and use two to three months to learn any business you are passionate in, before investing this money of yours.
Don't be in a hurry to invest to avoid irredeemable losses.
|Re: What Business Can One Start With N300,000? by CLASSMAN: 7:40am
Instead of u guys telling him to contact u , spill it up here and any body interested will call u
|Re: What Business Can One Start With N300,000? by KingsleyCEO: 7:40am
Laundry business aka dry cleaner. You get close to standard equipment and the location also matters. Good luck.
|Re: What Business Can One Start With N300,000? by Giddiebabalaw(m): 7:40am
Matrix100:You can invest part of it in cryptos.. You will never regret doing that..
|Re: What Business Can One Start With N300,000? by Yungwizzzy28(m): 7:40am
sammysammy111:
So that you will scam him of the money abi?
|Re: What Business Can One Start With N300,000? by qualityGod(m): 7:40am
I'm here to get busiNess ideas
|Re: What Business Can One Start With N300,000? by Enmas078(m): 7:41am
uzoclinton:
john1035:
uzoclinton:
OpssonD1:
uzoclinton:
this is new year fa!!.... una see una lives?
|Re: What Business Can One Start With N300,000? by Ikmontana1: 7:41am
u shud play bet9ja wit dat 300k..u will thank me later..
|Re: What Business Can One Start With N300,000? by MetroBaba1: 7:41am
petiteee:
Lol, You Harsh oo
|Re: What Business Can One Start With N300,000? by xaggar(m): 7:41am
If u reside in a quite new or virgin area, u could carryout rental business. You be sure of little cash every weekend.
Steady flow of cash is what's important. Don't get ur cash tied down unnecessarily.
|Re: What Business Can One Start With N300,000? by Angelou(m): 7:41am
start Hawking boiled cocoyam
|Re: What Business Can One Start With N300,000? by jericco1(m): 7:41am
petiteee:everything na scam to Nigerians
