Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / What Business Can One Start With N300,000? (5263 Views)

Which Farming Business Can I Start With N300 - 350k? / I Have 80k, What business Can I Venture In? / Naira May Appreciate To N300 Per Dollar – BDC Operator (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Plz i seriously need some business idea on what business to go into with N300,000. A friend of mine sent me N300,000 that i should use it to start any business for myself but i am just confused nw cos i dont have any business and i dont want to misused the money. Plz i need help!

I am thinking of going into phones business or selling of food stuffs. 2 Likes

Were is ur location, I av a business plan but don't want open it here, contact me via watsap 07061246614 1 Like

Matrix100:

Plz i seriously need some business idea on what business to go into with N300,000. A friend of mine sent me N300,000 that i should use it to start any business for myself but i am just confused nw cos i dont have any business and i dont want to misused the money. Plz i need help! you could invest in sports.provide services that people Dont know about or have access to. you could invest in sports.provide services that people Dont know about or have access to.

Avoid betting, if you have a skill , use it to monetise it , or you do crash apprenticeship to enable you sell fast moving products ! 6 Likes 1 Share

First Bank Agent banking(POS Banking)





Inbox me for more details

Matrix100:

Plz i seriously need some business idea on what business to go into with N300,000. A friend of mine sent me N300,000 that i should use it to start any business for myself but i am just confused nw cos i dont have any business and i dont want to misused the money. Plz i need help!



http://www.nairaland.com/fxmanager Check our profile signature by clicking the link below

hmm... There's this particular startup idea I have that I'm sure will turn out to be big in Nigeria.. If to Say I get 300k... I'll use it to fund the idea

Mini importation, preferably phones.



I swear, import a phone like Xiaomi Redmi 5 plus, you must get buyers within a day. If you understand mini importation well, you can make N10k/piece profit on the phone and 300k can import 5 of them at once. 5 Likes

Hehehehe No dey lie brother. It's for Tony Elumelu Grant. So somebody just sent you 300,000k out of the blues to start your own business abi? What exactly did you tell him while you were requesting for the money? Oya show proof of payment, a simple screenshot would do. A previous thread was on Business Ideas in 2018, another was on ict-solutions for transportation problems for a final year project. You dudes just keep changing scope. 9 Likes 1 Share

If Morata were to engage you in an argument, he'd always MISS the point 2 Likes

poultry 3 Likes

You can venture into poultry, but it depends on your location... The only hindrance will be setting up space that's if you leave in a rented apartment...

You could also sell fruits as its very profitable...

It all depend on your location sha... 1 Like





That 300k go turn 900k in one day Guy, i get 3 sure odds for uThat 300k go turn 900k in one day 7 Likes 1 Share

Your location is what will determine the kind of business to do. 2 Likes

sammysammy111:

Were is ur location, I av a business plan but don't want open it here, contact me via watsap 07061246614 this one na scam. Why can't u open it here? Yeye this one na scam. Why can't u open it here? Yeye 17 Likes

if u an afonja, u can mine skull, little capital required 3 Likes

You can start mini importation or group importation with it





Anyway 2019 is here and we must send the Dullard back home

Join the conversation if you are with us



http://www.nairaland.com/4266624/back-daura 2 Likes

dingbang:

First Bank Agent banking(POS Banking)





Inbox me for more details

Spill it here. Spill it here. 1 Like

sammysammy111:

Were is ur location, I av a business plan but don't want open it here, contact me via watsap 07061246614 Scam!!! Scam!!! 7 Likes 1 Share

Pls, keep that money and use two to three months to learn any business you are passionate in, before investing this money of yours.



Don't be in a hurry to invest to avoid irredeemable losses. 13 Likes

Instead of u guys telling him to contact u , spill it up here and any body interested will call u 2 Likes

Laundry business aka dry cleaner. You get close to standard equipment and the location also matters. Good luck. 1 Like

Matrix100:

Plz i seriously need some business idea on what business to go into with N300,000. A friend of mine sent me N300,000 that i should use it to start any business for myself but i am just confused nw cos i dont have any business and i dont want to misused the money. Plz i need help!

I am thinking of going into phones business or selling of food stuffs. You can invest part of it in cryptos.. You will never regret doing that.. You can invest part of it in cryptos.. You will never regret doing that.. 2 Likes

sammysammy111:

Were is ur location, I av a business plan but don't want open it here, contact me via watsap 07061246614



So that you will scam him of the money abi? So that you will scam him of the money abi? 10 Likes

I'm here to get busiNess ideas

uzoclinton:

hmm john1035:

uzoclinton:

hmm OpssonD1:



V. uzoclinton:

hmm

this is new year fa!!.... una see una lives? this is new year fa!!.... una see una lives? 1 Like

u shud play bet9ja wit dat 300k..u will thank me later..

petiteee:

this one na scam. Why can't u open it here? Yeye

Lol, You Harsh oo Lol, You Harsh oo 1 Like

If u reside in a quite new or virgin area, u could carryout rental business. You be sure of little cash every weekend.



Steady flow of cash is what's important. Don't get ur cash tied down unnecessarily.

start Hawking boiled cocoyam