Porsche first revealed its plans to release a Tesla rival sports car back in 2015, and we can now reveal that it is likely to release three electric all-wheel-drive versions as early as 2019. According to the automobile, the German-automaker will launch three ‘Mission E‘ derivatives with 300 kW (402 hp), 400 kW (536 hp) and 500 kW (670 hp). It will feature a two-speed transmission and reach 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, with a maximum speed of 155 mph (249 km/h).
Porsche all-electric ‘Mission E’ will boast an acceleration time of just 3.5 seconds from 0 to 60 mph, which is a full second slower than the quickest tesla ‘model S’ currently on the market. the four-seater will feature inductive charging (without a cable) and it could reportedly charge to 80 percent in just 20 minutes. Details have yet to be revealed on exterior styling, however, dimensions-wise it appears to be similar to the German automaker's ‘Panamera‘ sports car, with an elongated profile to accommodate two passengers in the rear. Back seat occupants can enter through rear-hinged coach doors, opening up to create a dramatic passageway to its luxurious interior.
http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/01/porsche-set-to-displace-tesla-rival.html
Re: Porsche Set To Displace Tesla Rival Supercar With Mission E (photos) by HungerBAD:
What?
3.5 seconds from 0 to 60 mph?the motor company should keep their cars far away from Nigeria for our own safety.
Re: Porsche Set To Displace Tesla Rival Supercar With Mission E (photos) by AutoReportNG:
Its all about battle for the speed.
Re: Porsche Set To Displace Tesla Rival Supercar With Mission E (photos) by Ibj50(m):
hmmm still liking a tesla
Re: Porsche Set To Displace Tesla Rival Supercar With Mission E (photos) by Kbanka:
Nice. Although Tesla's latest is doing 0-60 mph in 1.9 secs. Even their SUV, the model X P90D is doing it in 3.3.
Tesla's are kinda ugly though imo
Re: Porsche Set To Displace Tesla Rival Supercar With Mission E (photos) by iAudio:
Ordinary infiniti FX35 is doing 0-100mph in 9 seconds.
Re: Porsche Set To Displace Tesla Rival Supercar With Mission E (photos) by hobermener:
T
Re: Porsche Set To Displace Tesla Rival Supercar With Mission E (photos) by tballeyy(m):
iAudio:lier
Re: Porsche Set To Displace Tesla Rival Supercar With Mission E (photos) by Esseite:
One sentence....
Africa is getting left behind.
- if we buy it, we cant charge it
- if we buy it, all the bumpers would go off.
- if we buy it, repairing it would buy another.
A friend had to wait 3mths to import, after 2mths search in Nigeria market just to buy a hybrid battery at almost N300k.
Re: Porsche Set To Displace Tesla Rival Supercar With Mission E (photos) by Mandynews(f):
Na wa o
Re: Porsche Set To Displace Tesla Rival Supercar With Mission E (photos) by tballeyy(m):
iAudio:huun mr liar mohammed
Re: Porsche Set To Displace Tesla Rival Supercar With Mission E (photos) by dhardline(m):
How I wish this electric cars will just take over our Nigerian market so this battle for oil can end then we can focus more on human potential...car dealers should start thinking this direction as soon as possible especially the quick charge ones so even if there is no light I can quickly switch on my Generator and charge to 80percent in 20mins.
Re: Porsche Set To Displace Tesla Rival Supercar With Mission E (photos) by darkid1(m):
Kbanka:
Exactly. They need to change their head of design .
Re: Porsche Set To Displace Tesla Rival Supercar With Mission E (photos) by NubiLove(m):
okay.
Re: Porsche Set To Displace Tesla Rival Supercar With Mission E (photos) by vilkizzy(m):
papa I thank you ooh!! its been YOU all the way. even when I thump at my chest, drowning in arrogance n morales YOU still kept me. thank YOU for being GOD. happy birthday to me! show me 'Likes' nairalanders!
Re: Porsche Set To Displace Tesla Rival Supercar With Mission E (photos) by Frankskaf(f):
iAudio:
Chai !!!!! ......I don die
Any source or Backup please?
Re: Porsche Set To Displace Tesla Rival Supercar With Mission E (photos) by Africacelebcar(m):
Porsche has always been at the top of it's game www.africacelebcarblog.com
Re: Porsche Set To Displace Tesla Rival Supercar With Mission E (photos) by nonut:
vilkizzy:Whoring for likes this early morning?
Re: Porsche Set To Displace Tesla Rival Supercar With Mission E (photos) by iAudio:
Frankskaf:
tballeyy:
tballeyy:
I even went higher, it's 7.1 seconds
Re: Porsche Set To Displace Tesla Rival Supercar With Mission E (photos) by mormoney85(m):
darkid1:that's why in like Porsche
D only car that has a unique design no copy copy
Re: Porsche Set To Displace Tesla Rival Supercar With Mission E (photos) by Anyanwugold(f):
Wow awesome
Re: Porsche Set To Displace Tesla Rival Supercar With Mission E (photos) by ednut1(m):
The essense of these speedy cars is wat exactly
Re: Porsche Set To Displace Tesla Rival Supercar With Mission E (photos) by Cuteamigo1(m):
i think tesla will still beat them in pricing.
Re: Porsche Set To Displace Tesla Rival Supercar With Mission E (photos) by Day169:
tballeyy:..look at his statement again. 0-100mph he said. He may very well be right!
I think he deserves an apology from you.
Re: Porsche Set To Displace Tesla Rival Supercar With Mission E (photos) by Mckandre(m):
the future is here, while we re still forming opulent with Mercedes Vboot?
Re: Porsche Set To Displace Tesla Rival Supercar With Mission E (photos) by Drizzyd:
Anyanwugold:
Re: Porsche Set To Displace Tesla Rival Supercar With Mission E (photos) by abdeiz(m):
Meh Tesla would always be my sweetheart
