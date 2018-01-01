Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Porsche Set To Displace Tesla Rival Supercar With Mission E (photos) (4469 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Porsche all-electric ‘Mission E’ will boast an acceleration time of just 3.5 seconds from 0 to 60 mph, which is a full second slower than the quickest tesla ‘model S’ currently on the market. the four-seater will feature inductive charging (without a cable) and it could reportedly charge to 80 percent in just 20 minutes. Details have yet to be revealed on exterior styling, however, dimensions-wise it appears to be similar to the German automaker's ‘Panamera‘ sports car, with an elongated profile to accommodate two passengers in the rear. Back seat occupants can enter through rear-hinged coach doors, opening up to create a dramatic passageway to its luxurious interior.





Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/01/porsche-set-to-displace-tesla-rival.html



Lalasticlala

Seun

Mynd44

Marpol Porsche first revealed its plans to release a Tesla rival sports car back in 2015, and we can now reveal that it is likely to release three electric all-wheel-drive versions as early as 2019. According to the automobile, the German-automaker will launch three ‘Mission E‘ derivatives with 300 kW (402 hp), 400 kW (536 hp) and 500 kW (670 hp). It will feature a two-speed transmission and reach 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, with a maximum speed of 155 mph (249 km/h).Porsche all-electric ‘Mission E’ will boast an acceleration time of just 3.5 seconds from 0 to 60 mph, which is a full second slower than the quickest tesla ‘model S’ currently on the market. the four-seater will feature inductive charging (without a cable) and it could reportedly charge to 80 percent in just 20 minutes. Details have yet to be revealed on exterior styling, however, dimensions-wise it appears to be similar to the German automaker's ‘Panamera‘ sports car, with an elongated profile to accommodate two passengers in the rear. Back seat occupants can enter through rear-hinged coach doors, opening up to create a dramatic passageway to its luxurious interior.Source:LalasticlalaSeunMynd44Marpol 1 Like

What?



3.5 seconds from 0 to 60 mph?the motor company should keep their cars far away from Nigeria for our own safety. 13 Likes





See more pictures here...



http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/01/porsche-set-to-displace-tesla-rival.html Its all about battle for the speed.See more pictures here...

hmmm still liking a tesla 1 Like

Nice. Although Tesla's latest is doing 0-60 mph in 1.9 secs. Even their SUV, the model X P90D is doing it in 3.3.



Tesla's are kinda ugly though imo 3 Likes

Ordinary infiniti FX35 is doing 0-100mph in 9 seconds. 3 Likes

T

iAudio:

Ordinary infiniti FX35 is doing 0-100mph in 9 seconds. lier lier 1 Like

One sentence....



Africa is getting left behind.

- if we buy it, we cant charge it

- if we buy it, all the bumpers would go off.

- if we buy it, repairing it would buy another.



A friend had to wait 3mths to import, after 2mths search in Nigeria market just to buy a hybrid battery at almost N300k. 1 Like

Na wa o

iAudio:

Ordinary infiniti FX35 is doing 0-100mph in 9 seconds. huun mr liar mohammed huun mr liar mohammed 1 Like

How I wish this electric cars will just take over our Nigerian market so this battle for oil can end then we can focus more on human potential...car dealers should start thinking this direction as soon as possible especially the quick charge ones so even if there is no light I can quickly switch on my Generator and charge to 80percent in 20mins. 1 Like

Kbanka:

Nice. Although Tesla's latest is doing 0-60 mph in 1.9 secs. Even their SUV, the model X P90D is doing it in 3.3.



Tesla's are kinda ugly though imo

Exactly. They need to change their head of design . Exactly. They need to change their head of design .

okay.

papa I thank you ooh!! its been YOU all the way. even when I thump at my chest, drowning in arrogance n morales YOU still kept me. thank YOU for being GOD. happy birthday to me! show me 'Likes' nairalanders! 4 Likes

iAudio:

Ordinary infiniti FX35 is doing 0-100mph in 9 seconds.

Chai !!!!! ......I don die

Any source or Backup please? Chai !!!!! ......I don dieAny source or Backup please?

Porsche has always been at the top of it's game www.africacelebcarblog.com

vilkizzy:

papa I thank you ooh!! its been YOU all the way. even when I thump at my chest, drowning in arrogance n morales YOU still kept me. thank YOU for being GOD. happy birthday to me! show me 'Likes' nairalanders!



Whoring for likes this early morning? Whoring for likes this early morning?

Frankskaf:

[/b]

Chai !!!!! ......I don die

Any source or Backup please?

tballeyy:

huun mr liar mohammed

tballeyy:

lier

I even went higher, it's 7.1 seconds I even went higher, it's 7.1 seconds

darkid1:





Exactly. They need to change their head of design . that's why in like Porsche

D only car that has a unique design no copy copy that's why in like PorscheD only car that has a unique design no copy copy

Wow awesome

The essense of these speedy cars is wat exactly

i think tesla will still beat them in pricing.

tballeyy:

huun mr liar mohammed ..look at his statement again. 0-100mph he said. He may very well be right!

I think he deserves an apology from you. ..look at his statement again. 0-100mph he said. He may very well be right!I think he deserves an apology from you.

the future is here, while we re still forming opulent with Mercedes Vboot?

Anyanwugold:

Wow awesome