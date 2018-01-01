₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Daniel Elombah: "SARS Arrested Me Over IGP Ibrahim Idris Article" by zoba88: 5:23pm
Blogger Daniel Elombah has given insight on why he was arrested by SARS.Below is what he said....
'I was abducted by SARS
My name is Daniel Elombah, a UK based lawyer and publisher.
On the 1st day of January 2018, men of the Federal Special Anti-Armed Robbery Squad, SARS, numbering about 15 and armed to the teeth stormed our family compound in Edoji Uruagu Nnewi, Anambra state.
The men who struck around 5:am on the new year day climbed over the gate with their ladder and ransacked the entire house. At the end of the operation, 6 adult male members of the family including myself were handcuffed, herded into a rickety bus and driven to the SARS Nnewi office where we were briefly detained.
No one explained to us the reason for our arrest thereby throwing the entire family including our aged mother, our wives and our little children into great distress. Our repeated requests for the reason for our arrest was met with a terse, "you'll be told at the station".
From Nnewi we were driven to the SARS headquarters in Awkuzu, near Awka, again without being told the reason for our arrest.
At the SARS state headquarters we were handed over to a different set of four armed men who were later identified as officers from the Special Tactical Squad, STS, a crack team of operatives directly in the office of Nigeria's Inspector General Of Police.
Their team leader explained that the IGP personally ordered our arrest because my brother Tim Elombah, was accused of publishing an article on an online media, Elombah.com which article was allegedly aimed at blackmailing the IGP. We requested for details of the offending article but were told that we will be given the details in Abuja where we were headed shortly. The STS team leader thereafter released 3 of my brothers who were told to find their way back home to Nnewi, while the 3 of us namely: myself, Tim and Izuchukwu Elombah were herded in handcuffs into another Bus after we were briefly interrogated.
At this point I repeatedly requested to be told the offence for which I was arrested but was ignored. The allegation against Izuchukwu, a trader in Niger State was also not provided to us.
We left Anambra state and arrived at the STS Abuja office around 5:00pm.
My brother Tim who is also the editor-in-chief of the online news medium, Elombah.com was grilled for nearly three hours while I, and Izuchukwu were detained behind the Counter.
All of us were eventually interrogated separately for several hours. It thereafter emerged that my brother Tim was accused of publishing a defamatory article on a website. The article titled "IGP Ibrahim Idris's Unending Baggage of Controversies" was published as an opinion piece on opinionnigeria.com, an online medium that was hitherto unknown to any us. Moreover the author of the said article was one Ebiowei Dickson, again a very strange name to the three of us.
My brother, Tim repeatedly denied writing the article which in any case was NOT published on Elombah.com. Tim also denied knowing the identity of Ebiowei Dickson.
Around midnight, my friend, Chief Obunike Ohaegbu who was a Federal Commissioner used his influence to secure my release and that of my brother Izuchukwu Elombah, but Tim Elombah remains in detention.
Let me emphasise that up till now the Police have not revealed to me and Izuchukwu our alleged offences. No one has informed me why I was abducted from my country home, handcuffed like a criminal and transported in a bus over a very bad road for 700 miles to Abuja. Izuchukwu was assaulted, slapped, punched and beaten. We were physically and psychologically tortured and traumatised! My mother's blood pressure shot through the roof and she is presently undergoing medical treatment. Our children were traumatised at the sight of gun totting hefty men that we initially mistook for armed robbers or kidnappers banging at our doors and waking up the entire household in the wee hours of the morning of the new year day. My movement is restricted and I'm not allowed to leave the country. That means that I and my family could not travel back to London as scheduled to enable our children resume schooling. The schools resumed on Wednesday 3rd January'
Re: Daniel Elombah: "SARS Arrested Me Over IGP Ibrahim Idris Article" by zoba88: 5:24pm
Re: Daniel Elombah: "SARS Arrested Me Over IGP Ibrahim Idris Article" by mgbadike81: 5:39pm
since I accepted that Nigeria is hopelessly beyond redemption, I now sleep well at night. All these horrible news on nairaland doesn't shake me again. God bless Biafra, the land of the rising sun.
Re: Daniel Elombah: "SARS Arrested Me Over IGP Ibrahim Idris Article" by igbodefender: 5:46pm
Welcome back, Bro. Some of us were unrelenting in securing your release. We hope Tim will soonbe released too.
Lalasticlala
Re: Daniel Elombah: "SARS Arrested Me Over IGP Ibrahim Idris Article" by ebujany(m): 6:00pm
U never see anything. Elombah was among those criticizing IPOB. Now his country is dealing with him his crying....Oga this is just the beginning
Re: Daniel Elombah: "SARS Arrested Me Over IGP Ibrahim Idris Article" by TarOrfeek: 6:05pm
This isn't news anymore.
News is, something like an earthquake or a tsunami in Lagos.
Also Tiwa Savage without bra is news these days.
Re: Daniel Elombah: "SARS Arrested Me Over IGP Ibrahim Idris Article" by valentineuwakwe(m): 6:11pm
and the funny thing, no official statement is coming from the presidency..where is garba shehu and co.....let them come and talk now ooo.....this thing is turning to something else...cant someone be free in his own country again...what arrant, stupendious, laladesical, erronous, monsterous, demonic, baboonous.....infact make i stop before them come trace and carry me ooo
Re: Daniel Elombah: "SARS Arrested Me Over IGP Ibrahim Idris Article" by omololu2020(m): 6:13pm
What's stop you from taking them to court?
Re: Daniel Elombah: "SARS Arrested Me Over IGP Ibrahim Idris Article" by yanshDoctor: 6:18pm
lalasticlala, mydd44, seun
Re: Daniel Elombah: "SARS Arrested Me Over IGP Ibrahim Idris Article" by yanshDoctor: 6:18pm
..lol one of the reasons seun identity is unknown.
i like how seun hides from public with no trace, if not sars would have been regular customer to pick seun up from his house. if i were him i would have migrate to USA or canada since. then operate nairaland from there.
i plan to operate a criticising blog very soon, criticise the Nigeria government with fact. but that will be operated from another country. like saharareporters
Re: Daniel Elombah: "SARS Arrested Me Over IGP Ibrahim Idris Article" by fuckpro: 6:20pm
mgbadike81:...welcome to the club
Re: Daniel Elombah: "SARS Arrested Me Over IGP Ibrahim Idris Article" by john1035: 6:38pm
Serves him right. The right to freedom of speech isn't absolute.
I'm not a fan of APC, but his blog his full of lies against them
Re: Daniel Elombah: "SARS Arrested Me Over IGP Ibrahim Idris Article" by goma78: 6:40pm
This is serious.
Re: Daniel Elombah: "SARS Arrested Me Over IGP Ibrahim Idris Article" by NubiLove(m): 6:40pm
Okay.
Re: Daniel Elombah: "SARS Arrested Me Over IGP Ibrahim Idris Article" by JusticeSeeker: 6:40pm
Those who were saying he was arrested because of Buhari should all be arrested now and prosecuted. This man Buhari is too gentle for my liking. OBJ knows how to handle this kind of people better.
Re: Daniel Elombah: "SARS Arrested Me Over IGP Ibrahim Idris Article" by usba: 6:41pm
Na was oh I thought Failing Fagni kolotide aka I slept with Bianca said it was an article he wrote about PMB? All his ipob thugs were hailing him and insulting PMB for that.
another foolish kayode fake news falls yakata
Re: Daniel Elombah: "SARS Arrested Me Over IGP Ibrahim Idris Article" by mayowascholar: 6:41pm
toh
Re: Daniel Elombah: "SARS Arrested Me Over IGP Ibrahim Idris Article" by frankdre: 6:42pm
hisses..
Re: Daniel Elombah: "SARS Arrested Me Over IGP Ibrahim Idris Article" by oshe11(m): 6:42pm
Re: Daniel Elombah: "SARS Arrested Me Over IGP Ibrahim Idris Article" by Donbigi2(m): 6:44pm
JusticeSeeker:You and Sars I don't know who is even better
Re: Daniel Elombah: "SARS Arrested Me Over IGP Ibrahim Idris Article" by Coldfeets: 6:45pm
yanshDoctor:
How sure are you that the seun of a character has not already migrated to usa or canada since?
2 Likes
Re: Daniel Elombah: "SARS Arrested Me Over IGP Ibrahim Idris Article" by somehow: 6:46pm
Well since he's a lawyer and connected to enough lawyers, he should sue the IGP and the NPF. He should be winning this case since lawyers stand for each other.
Re: Daniel Elombah: "SARS Arrested Me Over IGP Ibrahim Idris Article" by johnstar(m): 6:47pm
Or arrest which one??
Dm arrest u na
Re: Daniel Elombah: "SARS Arrested Me Over IGP Ibrahim Idris Article" by ezenwajosh(m): 6:47pm
ebujany:
Did you hear him....he said i was HANDCUFFED LIKE A CRIMINAL IN MY HOME COUNTRY
Nnamdi kanu- they are feeling the heat
Re: Daniel Elombah: "SARS Arrested Me Over IGP Ibrahim Idris Article" by linearity: 6:47pm
yanshDoctor:
O boy na wao for your mouth oh!
Hope say your mouth no go put you for wahala for dis new year.
For giving advance notice of your intended blog that will be used to criticize the government; what if SARS pay you advance visit just to check on the status of your project? They can come knocking in the dead of the night and haul you to Abuja by road in a racketeer bus for further questioning.
Re: Daniel Elombah: "SARS Arrested Me Over IGP Ibrahim Idris Article" by denkyw(m): 6:48pm
Damn!, what an impunity. This is not a country I swear, this is a zoooooooooo!!!
......modified.....
So he was among those blasting Ipob then, I know he must have written articles justifying the barbaric invasion and brutalization of the army meted on Ipob.
I bet he never saw this coming, idiota. What goes around comes around
Re: Daniel Elombah: "SARS Arrested Me Over IGP Ibrahim Idris Article" by burticious(m): 6:48pm
Just like instablog
yanshDoctor:
Re: Daniel Elombah: "SARS Arrested Me Over IGP Ibrahim Idris Article" by yanshDoctor: 6:48pm
Coldfeets:maybe. but as at 2010 seun was in nigeria.
Re: Daniel Elombah: "SARS Arrested Me Over IGP Ibrahim Idris Article" by ezenwajosh(m): 6:49pm
omololu2020:
The same court handling abduction of innocent biafrans against Nigeria government
U haven't learned....wait small u will before six months....more hits is coming
Re: Daniel Elombah: "SARS Arrested Me Over IGP Ibrahim Idris Article" by Opoki(m): 6:49pm
mgbadike81:The sun is Making Nnamdi Kanu and he has been kidnapped, my broda, no sun anywhere, we are together in this, we have to send that foolani mallam back to daura
Re: Daniel Elombah: "SARS Arrested Me Over IGP Ibrahim Idris Article" by babyfaceafrica: 6:50pm
Is that all?
