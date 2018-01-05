Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Webmasters / Please Dont Start A Blog,look For A Good Job (3310 Views)

i knw a lot of people think that blogging is a sharp way to success,but am telling you that blogging is harder than studying medicine. I mean professional blogging nt copy and paste. The truth is that blogging sphere is saturated and to be since new comers hav less than 1% chance to succeed except u hav more than 10million naira for promotion just like naij.com. Blogging require sacrifice,and patience,can u sacrife daily and wait 4 d next 4 years to earn. Thats a no. All niches you can think of hav bin filled even useles niches like slippers niche lol. My dear wannabe bloggers dnt be fooled by the income reports bloggers flaunt online,their main aim is to sell something to you, if they were actualy making such money they wil kip shut to avoid competition. Get a job first pls,a gud job that wil be feeding u,leave lindaikeji story alone,there are a lot to her succees than wat u are seeing,if you are webmaster that can calculate traffic and earnings you wil question her kind of wealth 26 Likes 2 Shares

Bt as it is nobody can prove ha otherwise. Blogging should be ur side hustle. Without that blogging can make u super rich that is if you started earlier bt 4 nw the chances are super slim. The truth is that if blogging was easy we would hav over 100k blogger milionaires in naija. I am nt discouring anyone, am just being sincere. The truth is bitter, bt u can struggle if you can persist. Dnt hav big dreamz wen starting a blog unles u would be depressed,a lot of people can relate to this. If you want to make it blogging in 2025 then start today,bt if u want to buy a car from blogging by 2020 dnt bother because it slim. There are profitable niches bt how many people wil visit ur blog if u hav such niche,just few. The money niches are al gone,u can stand the competition. My advice to entertainment bloggers is that they should quite,theirs is d worst case because there is no hope. Linda was a pioneer set. Sha people hav diferent views bt i feel i hav said d sad truth. 3 Likes 1 Share

wow, something STRONG must have happened to you. But your words are nothing short of the truth 13 Likes

U are wrong it depends on ur skills and ability to provide relevant information.



Not news like buhari and Aisha.... Or buhari commission a rail line in Kaduna.



Information that can solve real time problem

That's my earnings as at 9.06 pm today

Mind u traffic are low now there are times I male 17 to 20$ and the blog was open October last week year. And I have over 5000 visitors per day, at times 3000 and over 10k to 15k page views



U might say money generated is low .. Yes it's based on Nigeria audience so u require much traffic to make a $





All traffic from Google....









You made reference to naij.com, have you taken ur time to analyze the site...... Naij.com traffic comes majorly from Google not even Facebook.... There is a post I searched through Google and landed on naij page... Guess what they have gotten over 130k visitors in just 2weeks on that single post alone and naij have over 50,000 of such post 7 Likes 1 Share

naij is nt a one man blog Stop giving excuses.... No business is easy, even selling pure water.

Lindaikeji has paid her dues, she started early when blogging was next to nothing and stood her grounds while other bloggers of her time quited. It will be wrong to make use of a business strategy of about 10 years ago in this 2018 it won't work.

I know a guy that earn 2000$ a month and he opened the blog 2016 August ... I would have mentioned the blog name but let that be.



Note: I don't share my blogs content to anyone, even if u searched it using this username u won't see it here on nairaland.com.





Am telling u this to up ur game. But blogging is not for everyone



Below was my final visitors of yesterday.





I spend an average of 18hrs a day writing, researching and also studying what people wants on a blog then I composed. See the time I replied u 1:47am, I have been awake since 12am, I will sleep towards 5am..

I don't copy /past its original content, even if u visit my blog u won't see my blog post cos I hide it using a code at the function.php section. It's only visible to Google n other search engines but there is a search box and menus to major articles.







Wow. What a way to kill other aspiring bloggers spirit. Because you failer doesn't mean others will fail. 6 Likes

, even more people are going out.



Everybody cannot pass an exam even if they went in with the textbook. Good luck on your new adventure. Funny tho, lots of people are entering the same niche everyday. Including me, even more people are going out.Everybody cannot pass an exam even if they went in with the textbook. Good luck on your new adventure.

Everyone is jumping into blogging and doing the same thing. Sorry for una, nothing again. Even Linda Ikeji isn't making it from blogging like before. Instagram has killed her exclusivity. People now follow celebs directly and get the news themselves.



If you want to blog, why don't you blog on the following and stand out:



Real Estate

Primary and secondary education

Maternity and babycare



These niches aren't saturated and there's constant need for them. There are others but I'll let you discover them. 4 Likes

I guess you are right, people now follow celebrities on their instagram and Twitter handle to get the information at first hand.



But truth be told it depends on what u put on about celebrities......

Like Linda ikeji siblings and house

Will buhari contesting for president in 2019?



Is pet edochi dead or alive?

20 nollywood actors that died in 2017

So on n so forth...

But if u now started talking about

Psquare visits unilag and Romans one girl

Buhari commission rail line in Kano

Buhari travel to space

Lindaikeji in cubana hotel ... And mind you you copied this from other blogs and such information is on hundreds of blog too... My brother u won't get traffic unless u want to advertise on Facebook nd Google.





Lindaikeji has diversified.









But to me the biggest blog in Nigeria now is naij.com it has much article that makes sense.... That u hardly find on their homepage except through search engines.





Nairaland on the other hand don't believe in advertisement, I have never seen where seun advertised his blog on Facebook or Google.

But most of my friends are following naij on Facebook.



There is a time your business needs Advert to push it to the next level. I believe by now 5 out of everything 10 of every Internet user in Nigeria should be following nairaland.com on Facebook. 3 Likes

Well.... Blogging fun for some of us 1 Like

When some people hear the word "blogging", the first things that come to their minds are "celebrity gossip" and "adsense". And that alone explains why most Nigerian newbie blogger never go far.



Succeeding as a blogger, especially these days, is all about creativity. Gone are the days when blogging for passion would cut it. These days, get ready to blog about what people are actively searching the web for, not necessarily your passion. And you must be ready to look beyond Adsense.



For example, one of my Amazon niche sites earns about $600 monthly. The same site generates just 150-200, visits per day. If I were to rely on Adsense with such meager traffic, I won't earn $100 in one year! Ironically, I recently sold another site of mine that was earning around $120 per month through Adsense. Could you believe this site generates about 2000 daily unique visits? That's 1/5 of what I earn with an affiliate site that attracts less than 10% of the traffic. So, it's not all about Adsense. Adsense is a traffic volume game, and making headway with it takes a lot of time. Of course, it's much easier to reach 100 daily visits than it is to reach 1000 daily visits. And remember, 100 daily visits is enough to fetch you decent profit from Amazon affiliate marketing or any other reputable foreign affiliate program.



I agree with the OP that it's better to have a good job when starting a blog. And that's because blogging doesn't bring overnight returns. Sometimes, it could take up to one year or longer to start fetching decent monthly income. And of you're expecting quick returns from blogging, you'll get frustrated.



Finally, the argument that people should avoid blogging because it's saturated is the dumbest I've heard in recent times. Don't you know that most blogs out there end up being abandoned? Don't you know that more than 70 percent of blogs on the web are actually not fetching their owners anything? So, there's not as much competition as you think. I still started 2 fresh blogs six months ago, and both have started gaining traction, each already generating hundreds of visits daily. And they're even both targeted at Nigerians. So, no matter what, there will always be room for new players who have the sense creativity to stand out and can play their cards right. 3 Likes

I believe it has to do with passion. Also knowing your niche and vast in it will help you to go very far. Copying and pasting takes you no where because you will run out of idea very soon.



To succeed in anything determination is also very important.





Everyone is jumping into blogging and doing the same thing. Sorry for una, nothing again. Even Linda Ikeji isn't making it from blogging like before. Instagram has killed her exclusivity. People now follow celebs directly and get the news themselves.



If you want to blog, why don't you blog on the following and stand out:



Real Estate

Primary and secondary education

Maternity and babycare



These niches aren't saturated and there's constant need for them. There are others but I'll let you discover them.



Whatever you do between 8am and 5pm pays the bills, but what you do between 5pm and midnight builds your LEGACY.

My friend quit his well paying job of 400k for blogging. I warned him o. Linda self has diversified

Are you saying this to reduce competition for yourself

Dude... You dont knwo what you are saying.... We make good money, i mean the established ones amongst us.. I was inspired by Linda's story in 2013.. Today i have masters degree people working in my news platform.. And we make good money i mean millions... Even tho i am still an average guy... See sites like Naij make nothing less than 50million a month... Don't forget thta we have what is called direct advert from companies like MTN, BANKS, COCA COLA and so on each pay as high as 600k per month... Imaging having 6 of that kinda ads on your site? That is aside sponsored posts and your adsense gangan... Believe me... Stop beefing... Linda makes that money if you don,'t know.. You dont know!..





Modified * i'm not bragging but by next month i should start making as much as $12000, mind you im not a cheap blogger.. Im a news publisher with 5 people working on my site.. If you do it right you will make money right... It is not for the lazy! Or Dumb!





Modified again.. I wish i could tell you more but from my experience... Linda actually makes more thnan you are even seeing... Trust me!



Below is my earnings and im not even in top 400 in nigeria...



I've never typed this long on Nairaland 2 Likes

Majority of them started blogging when they are broke and expect to hit some fortune just by copying and pasting some gossip on their blog.



Blogging is a real business and unless you approach it as such, you are preparing for failure. You must have a plan and stick by it.



Aside that, when going into blogging you must have an active income that will allow you to grow your blog and scale up your investment.



Take myself for instance, I am a web designer and pro blogger but when I decided to launch my official blog -



So, like any business, it's all about your approach and plan and your willingness to make it succeed.



