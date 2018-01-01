₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife, Iara Oshiomhole, Strike A Pose. Nigerians React by dainformant(m): 3:58am
Former Edo state governor, Adams Oshiomhole, and his beautiful wife Iara Oshiomhole - looked stunning in their dapper outfits during a recent event they attended together. The former labour union leader who donned a suit - struck a pose with his lovely wife and this has got online users talking. See different reactions below;
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/adams-oshiomhole-looks-dapper-poses-beautiful-wife-event-photo.html
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife, Iara Oshiomhole, Strike A Pose. Nigerians React by dainformant(m): 3:59am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife, Iara Oshiomhole, Strike A Pose. Nigerians React by Airforce1(m): 4:02am
I hate it when broke people jump on rich peoples social media page to abuse them.
If you no get money , hide your face and go double your hustle .
The worst thing that could ever happen to a man is being broke and ugly....
.. oshiomole may not be all that good looking but he's worth over $1 billion dollars to make up for his ugliness.
I believe most of the people calling him beast are good looking than the Ex governor, but been good looking without fat bank account is of no importance to nobody in this present day world.
(Olowo laye mo)
Na person wey get money the world wan know.
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife, Iara Oshiomhole, Strike A Pose. Nigerians React by daewoorazer(m): 4:08am
Money shuts the mouth of a man.
NUC oshiomole.. Chai
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife, Iara Oshiomhole, Strike A Pose. Nigerians React by bpalace(m): 4:19am
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife, Iara Oshiomhole, Strike A Pose. Nigerians React by goggleit: 4:31am
Baba u need dixk enlargement to penetrate well oo
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife, Iara Oshiomhole, Strike A Pose. Nigerians React by jerseyboy: 5:02am
No more orphanage visit from you Iara. Weli happen na?
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife, Iara Oshiomhole, Strike A Pose. Nigerians React by saint7000: 5:04am
Airforce1:
Typical afonja and supporting ugliness...because they too look like Oshiomole. For your information; Oshiomole as the name sounds has yorubaa blood in him. So, not surprised.
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife, Iara Oshiomhole, Strike A Pose. Nigerians React by stellx(f): 5:15am
"Badbelleism"
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife, Iara Oshiomhole, Strike A Pose. Nigerians React by victorvezx(m): 5:21am
Oshiomhole don dey wear fitted suits dey form young Nigga. Nothing women no go do for money lol
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife, Iara Oshiomhole, Strike A Pose. Nigerians React by OrestesDante(m): 5:57am
∆ What's people's problem now! ∆
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife, Iara Oshiomhole, Strike A Pose. Nigerians React by EternalTruths: 6:00am
Lara no dey born pikin.?
Abi she no get womb make Edo witches give am one.
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife, Iara Oshiomhole, Strike A Pose. Nigerians React by otokx(m): 6:02am
EternalTruths:
Chai
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife, Iara Oshiomhole, Strike A Pose. Nigerians React by teemanbastos(m): 6:11am
When will Nigerians stop reacting and instead start responding to National issues?
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife, Iara Oshiomhole, Strike A Pose. Nigerians React by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:33am
My problem what this man's face will look like will cumming
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife, Iara Oshiomhole, Strike A Pose. Nigerians React by mikejj(m): 6:49am
nice...i doubt if he is the oly one doing the work...#uknowwatamsaying
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife, Iara Oshiomhole, Strike A Pose. Nigerians React by CaptainJeffry: 6:56am
So this girl never still get belle? Oshio baba, what is ife di otua?
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife, Iara Oshiomhole, Strike A Pose. Nigerians React by festwiz(m): 6:58am
Beauty and the Beast...Literally
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife, Iara Oshiomhole, Strike A Pose. Nigerians React by ifex370(m): 7:07am
EternalTruths:
Lol.. Ogaaaaaaaaaaa
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife, Iara Oshiomhole, Strike A Pose. Nigerians React by superlanny(m): 7:08am
This is a clear case of Nigerian Beauty and the Beast, money answereth a lot of things o, this can't be ordinary love
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife, Iara Oshiomhole, Strike A Pose. Nigerians React by Rigel95(m): 7:09am
period
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife, Iara Oshiomhole, Strike A Pose. Nigerians React by iAudio: 7:09am
All these fabricated Nigerian English should end this year.
What the hell is "online users"?
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife, Iara Oshiomhole, Strike A Pose. Nigerians React by Malawian(m): 7:13am
Iyamoh Puff Daddy
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife, Iara Oshiomhole, Strike A Pose. Nigerians React by omenkaLives(m): 7:13am
Airforce1:Over one billion? How the hell did you come about that figure?
In politics section, we prefer dealing with facts mr. You had best kept your conjectural glorifications to the romance section.
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife, Iara Oshiomhole, Strike A Pose. Nigerians React by zombieTRACKER: 7:14am
This woman don born?
I don't remember her being pregnant
And it's been years
Hmmmm.... Are you thinking what am thinking?
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife, Iara Oshiomhole, Strike A Pose. Nigerians React by SalamRushdie: 7:17am
Airforce1:
At you age you dont even know the value of 1 billion dollars and you are here spewing nonsense..I am sure you also think your employer Mr E money is worth over 1 billion dollars ..Ogbeni you are too shallow
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife, Iara Oshiomhole, Strike A Pose. Nigerians React by SweetJoystick(m): 7:17am
So this man sabi wear better suit
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife, Iara Oshiomhole, Strike A Pose. Nigerians React by Ovems(f): 7:26am
Airforce1:Totally agree with you. Internet bullies are multiplying by the day. Hurting people with their unwanted opinions. It's better to keep quiet if you can't say something nice. It is well sha.
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife, Iara Oshiomhole, Strike A Pose. Nigerians React by 007author(m): 7:27am
Oshio baba is looking nice.
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife, Iara Oshiomhole, Strike A Pose. Nigerians React by Airforce1(m): 7:31am
..
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife, Iara Oshiomhole, Strike A Pose. Nigerians React by sinceraconcept(m): 7:39am
Osho be looking so young. looks like an 100 level students,Lara looks like his lecturer. more like a lecturer and her favorite student
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife, Iara Oshiomhole, Strike A Pose. Nigerians React by Samusu(m): 7:48am
Hmmm
