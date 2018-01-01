Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife, Iara Oshiomhole, Strike A Pose. Nigerians React (8308 Views)

Source; Former Edo state governor, Adams Oshiomhole, and his beautiful wife Iara Oshiomhole - looked stunning in their dapper outfits during a recent event they attended together. The former labour union leader who donned a suit - struck a pose with his lovely wife and this has got online users talking. See different reactions below;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/adams-oshiomhole-looks-dapper-poses-beautiful-wife-event-photo.html 1 Like

I hate it when broke people jump on rich peoples social media page to abuse them.



If you no get money , hide your face and go double your hustle .



The worst thing that could ever happen to a man is being broke and ugly....



.. oshiomole may not be all that good looking but he's worth over $1 billion dollars to make up for his ugliness.



I believe most of the people calling him beast are good looking than the Ex governor, but been good looking without fat bank account is of no importance to nobody in this present day world.





(Olowo laye mo)





Na person wey get money the world wan know. 24 Likes 1 Share





Money shuts the mouth of a man.



NUC oshiomole.. Chai





Baba u need dixk enlargement to penetrate well oo

No more orphanage visit from you Iara. Weli happen na?

Typical afonja and supporting ugliness...because they too look like Oshiomole. For your information; Oshiomole as the name sounds has yorubaa blood in him. So, not surprised. Typical afonja and supporting ugliness...because they too look like Oshiomole. For your information; Oshiomole as the name sounds has yorubaa blood in him. So, not surprised. 4 Likes

"Badbelleism"

Oshiomhole don dey wear fitted suits dey form young Nigga. Nothing women no go do for money lol 2 Likes







∆ What's people's problem now! ∆ 3 Likes

Lara no dey born pikin.?

Abi she no get womb make Edo witches give am one. 7 Likes

EternalTruths:

Lara no dey born pikin.?



Abi she no get womb make Edo witches give am one.

Chai Chai

When will Nigerians stop reacting and instead start responding to National issues? 3 Likes

My problem what this man's face will look like will cumming 1 Like

nice...i doubt if he is the oly one doing the work...#uknowwatamsaying nice...i doubt if he is the oly one doing the work...#uknowwatamsaying

So this girl never still get belle? Oshio baba, what is ife di otua?

Beauty and the Beast...Literally 1 Like

EternalTruths:

Lara no dey born pikin.?



Abi she no get womb make Edo witches give am one.



Lol.. Ogaaaaaaaaaaa Lol.. Ogaaaaaaaaaaa

This is a clear case of Nigerian Beauty and the Beast, money answereth a lot of things o, this can't be ordinary love 1 Like

period

All these fabricated Nigerian English should end this year.



What the hell is "online users"? 3 Likes

Iyamoh Puff Daddy

Over one billion? How the hell did you come about that figure?



In politics section, we prefer dealing with facts mr. You had best kept your conjectural glorifications to the romance section. Over one billion? How the hell did you come about that figure?In politics section, we prefer dealing with facts mr. You had best kept your conjectural glorifications to the romance section. 3 Likes





I don't remember her being pregnant

And it's been years



Hmmmm.... Are you thinking what am thinking? This woman don born?I don't remember her being pregnantAnd it's been yearsHmmmm.... Are you thinking what am thinking?

At you age you dont even know the value of 1 billion dollars and you are here spewing nonsense..I am sure you also think your employer Mr E money is worth over 1 billion dollars ..Ogbeni you are too shallow At you age you dont even know the value of 1 billion dollars and you are here spewing nonsense..I am sure you also think your employer Mr E money is worth over 1 billion dollars ..Ogbeni you are too shallow 4 Likes

So this man sabi wear better suit

Totally agree with you. Internet bullies are multiplying by the day. Hurting people with their unwanted opinions. It's better to keep quiet if you can't say something nice. It is well sha. Totally agree with you. Internet bullies are multiplying by the day. Hurting people with their unwanted opinions. It's better to keep quiet if you can't say something nice. It is well sha.

Oshio baba is looking nice.

..

Osho be looking so young. looks like an 100 level students,Lara looks like his lecturer. more like a lecturer and her favorite student