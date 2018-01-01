Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor El-Rufai Crawling On His Office Floor While Playing With A Child (Photo (26184 Views)

This is lovely...





Photos below:



These photos trending online are images from Governor Nasir El-Rufai's Office showing home playing with a little child and also allowing the little lass some time on his Executive seat.This is lovely...Photos below:

El-Rufai?



I support the APC party,but there are some elements inside the party that I am still uncomfortable cosying up to,and one of them is El-Rufai.



I am first a Christian and believe in religious tolerance. El-Rufai and the other APC Governor in Osun State,have made comments before, that has made me very uncomfortable with them.



Comments, deeds and actions bordering on Religion and people of other faiths(with emphasis on Christians)



But hey. I deviate,digress and going off topic.



Nice pictures. Cute boy right there.



And to the builders in the house.



I know the Tiles in his office is Italian,but what designs are those exactly?looks like it comes with sprinkle of star dust right?any body here good with something like that? 13 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria's Future President. 16 Likes 4 Shares

I admire men that love children. 15 Likes

awusa pedophile awusa pedophile 20 Likes 3 Shares





Watch them get pissed and angry over a picture as adorable as this. Waiting for the bitter souls to arrive.Watch them get pissed and angry over a picture as adorable as this. 46 Likes 6 Shares

Leverageisback:

awusa pedophile Just as expected. Who did this thing to you people really?



This has gotta be the worst anomaly I've seen my entire life.



Just as expected. Who did this thing to you people really?This has gotta be the worst anomaly I've seen my entire life. 34 Likes

omenkaLives:

Just sad expected. Who did this thing to you people really?



This has gotta be the worst anomaly I've seen my entire life.





keep kwayet there keep kwayet there 81 Likes 5 Shares

omenkaLives:

Waiting for the bitter souls to arrive.



Watch them get pissed and angry over a picture as adorable as this.

why are you supporting fulani herdsmen

looks adorable to you because that's fulani man

why do you hate your people Benue state omenka why are you supporting fulani herdsmenlooks adorable to you because that's fulani manwhy do you hate your people Benue state omenka 37 Likes 1 Share

That might be his grandson, son of Bello who is also in the photo 1 Like

I will wait for those women who lost their children to comment,

Especially when their brother-turned-terrorist here even celebrates their pains.





Nice tiles,though...... 1 Like 1 Share

The midget governor of Kaduna looks like a cripple when bends to play with a kid.



Maybe we should have "roughed" the midget up a bit the last time he came to Anambra to make it clear to him and his brother Buhari that they are not welcome in Igbo land 5 Likes 2 Shares

The midget belongs on the floor







Useless thieves 10 Likes

We need fuel, not starring 2019 electioneering.





D way you guys will fail ehen! E no get part2.

What will you tell the masses this time around?

Will you guys be able to transverse the 36states comfortably like before? Jungle Don mature oh 3 Likes

2 Likes

Nigeria's Future President. Wow! Really?? Wow! Really?? 5 Likes

Mynd44 rule 2 why you come dey tell me? why you come dey tell me? 3 Likes

It was amazing how u disappeared when ur master was appointing ghost to serve in his administration It was amazing how u disappeared when ur master was appointing ghost to serve in his administration 2 Likes

Why not go do that with almajiri kids on the streets and on brown sand instead. Everything is now news. Mtcheeeew 1 Like

Buhari don show his other side now, it is time for the dwarf to also show his softer side



You guys can't deceive us with this anymore!



Perform or get booted out! 3 Likes

Is that governance?

Iyen elRufai na

The tiles must be supper clean considering he is wearing white. However, he needs to wash hands after having played on the floor.

2019 issa Bae 1 Like