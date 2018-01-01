₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor El-Rufai Crawling On His Office Floor While Playing With A Child (Photo by Newshelm: 3:54pm
These photos trending online are images from Governor Nasir El-Rufai's Office showing home playing with a little child and also allowing the little lass some time on his Executive seat.
This is lovely...
Photos below:
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/01/photos-gov-el-rufai-crawling-on-his.html
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Crawling On His Office Floor While Playing With A Child (Photo by HungerBAD: 3:55pm
El-Rufai?
I support the APC party,but there are some elements inside the party that I am still uncomfortable cosying up to,and one of them is El-Rufai.
I am first a Christian and believe in religious tolerance. El-Rufai and the other APC Governor in Osun State,have made comments before, that has made me very uncomfortable with them.
Comments, deeds and actions bordering on Religion and people of other faiths(with emphasis on Christians)
But hey. I deviate,digress and going off topic.
Nice pictures. Cute boy right there.
And to the builders in the house.
I know the Tiles in his office is Italian,but what designs are those exactly?looks like it comes with sprinkle of star dust right?any body here good with something like that?
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Crawling On His Office Floor While Playing With A Child (Photo by NgeneUkwenu(f): 3:56pm
Nigeria's Future President.
16 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Crawling On His Office Floor While Playing With A Child (Photo by Vyolet(f): 3:56pm
I admire men that love children.
15 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Crawling On His Office Floor While Playing With A Child (Photo by Leverageisback(m): 3:57pm
awusa pedophile
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Crawling On His Office Floor While Playing With A Child (Photo by omenkaLives(m): 3:58pm
Waiting for the bitter souls to arrive.
Watch them get pissed and angry over a picture as adorable as this.
46 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Crawling On His Office Floor While Playing With A Child (Photo by omenkaLives(m): 3:59pm
Leverageisback:Just as expected. Who did this thing to you people really?
This has gotta be the worst anomaly I've seen my entire life.
34 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Crawling On His Office Floor While Playing With A Child (Photo by Shiifi(m): 4:00pm
Y
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Crawling On His Office Floor While Playing With A Child (Photo by nwanza1: 4:00pm
omenkaLives:
keep kwayet there
81 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Crawling On His Office Floor While Playing With A Child (Photo by BMCSlayer: 4:01pm
.
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Crawling On His Office Floor While Playing With A Child (Photo by nwanza1: 4:02pm
omenkaLives:
why are you supporting fulani herdsmen
looks adorable to you because that's fulani man
why do you hate your people Benue state omenka
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Crawling On His Office Floor While Playing With A Child (Photo by A7(m): 4:03pm
That might be his grandson, son of Bello who is also in the photo
1 Like
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Crawling On His Office Floor While Playing With A Child (Photo by fergie001(m): 4:09pm
I will wait for those women who lost their children to comment,
Especially when their brother-turned-terrorist here even celebrates their pains.
Nice tiles,though......
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Crawling On His Office Floor While Playing With A Child (Photo by gidgiddy: 4:14pm
The midget governor of Kaduna looks like a cripple when bends to play with a kid.
Maybe we should have "roughed" the midget up a bit the last time he came to Anambra to make it clear to him and his brother Buhari that they are not welcome in Igbo land
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Crawling On His Office Floor While Playing With A Child (Photo by zombieTRACKER: 4:16pm
The midget belongs on the floor
Useless thieves
10 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Crawling On His Office Floor While Playing With A Child (Photo by StainlessH(m): 4:17pm
We need fuel, not starring 2019 electioneering.
D way you guys will fail ehen! E no get part2.
What will you tell the masses this time around?
Will you guys be able to transverse the 36states comfortably like before? Jungle Don mature oh
3 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Crawling On His Office Floor While Playing With A Child (Photo by usba: 4:18pm
omenkaLives:
2 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Crawling On His Office Floor While Playing With A Child (Photo by HegenIkomkeh(m): 4:18pm
NgeneUkwenu:Wow! Really??
5 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Crawling On His Office Floor While Playing With A Child (Photo by Leverageisback(m): 4:18pm
NgeneUkwenu:why you come dey tell me?
3 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Crawling On His Office Floor While Playing With A Child (Photo by princechurchill(m): 4:24pm
omenkaLives:
It was amazing how u disappeared when ur master was appointing ghost to serve in his administration
2 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Crawling On His Office Floor While Playing With A Child (Photo by AngryNaijaMan: 4:54pm
omenkaLives:There are other adorable pics of el- midget's people killing ya people, you seem to run away from those.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Crawling On His Office Floor While Playing With A Child (Photo by CaptainJeffry: 5:10pm
Why not go do that with almajiri kids on the streets and on brown sand instead. Everything is now news. Mtcheeeew
1 Like
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Crawling On His Office Floor While Playing With A Child (Photo by Wiseandtrue(f): 5:25pm
Buhari don show his other side now, it is time for the dwarf to also show his softer side
You guys can't deceive us with this anymore!
Perform or get booted out!
3 Likes
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Crawling On His Office Floor While Playing With A Child (Photo by KENZINCO(m): 5:42pm
Is that governance?
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Crawling On His Office Floor While Playing With A Child (Photo by MrPresident1: 5:42pm
Iyen elRufai na
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Crawling On His Office Floor While Playing With A Child (Photo by SweetJoystick(m): 5:42pm
The tiles must be supper clean considering he is wearing white. However, he needs to wash hands after having played on the floor.
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Crawling On His Office Floor While Playing With A Child (Photo by desreek9(f): 5:44pm
i
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Crawling On His Office Floor While Playing With A Child (Photo by BruncleZuma: 5:44pm
2019 issa Bae
1 Like
|Re: Governor El-Rufai Crawling On His Office Floor While Playing With A Child (Photo by favourmic(m): 5:44pm
Vyolet:
will u be my love? cos i admire kids alot
