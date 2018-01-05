₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Video Of Professional Wrestling In Nigeria by newsynews: 4:13pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MjZxKd5KOVg&feature=youtu.be
lalasticlala seun
2 Likes
|Re: Video Of Professional Wrestling In Nigeria by newsynews: 5:53pm
lalasticlala seun
|Re: Video Of Professional Wrestling In Nigeria by FisifunKododada: 7:40pm
2 Likes
|Re: Video Of Professional Wrestling In Nigeria by oshe11(m): 7:40pm
FisifunKododada:See as u sun teeth like who see crazewoman yansh....
I remember abt 20yrs ago wen I was a fan of wrestling until I discovered it was another branch of HOLLYWOOD
19 Likes
|Re: Video Of Professional Wrestling In Nigeria by oviejnr(m): 7:40pm
This looks real, dont try this at home
|Re: Video Of Professional Wrestling In Nigeria by BeReaSonAble(m): 7:40pm
this topic got here just with a video link and the call of that name.....
1 Like
|Re: Video Of Professional Wrestling In Nigeria by nairavsdollars: 7:40pm
This is not wrestling. It is what Yorubas call Gidigbo or Ijakadi
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Video Of Professional Wrestling In Nigeria by ogwoliun: 7:40pm
This one na small thing if and only if you see how they are doing well in my area.
|Re: Video Of Professional Wrestling In Nigeria by onward007: 7:40pm
Baba God, dis habit of nt watching a video cos of no mb nd yet comment on such thread must not continue this year
3 Likes
|Re: Video Of Professional Wrestling In Nigeria by G1ms: 7:41pm
What's this?
1 Like
|Re: Video Of Professional Wrestling In Nigeria by chukkystar(m): 7:41pm
Better than what I was Initially thinking it would look like
|Re: Video Of Professional Wrestling In Nigeria by Sirme411(m): 7:41pm
.......
wen I borrow data to watch the video...I'll comment
|Re: Video Of Professional Wrestling In Nigeria by watchindelta(m): 7:42pm
wety b dat
|Re: Video Of Professional Wrestling In Nigeria by kullozone(m): 7:42pm
Lmao! This shii nor fit us
|Re: Video Of Professional Wrestling In Nigeria by cooldipo1(m): 7:42pm
I love wrestling like kilode
1 Like
|Re: Video Of Professional Wrestling In Nigeria by VIPERVENOM(m): 7:42pm
these ones neva chop. see as dat one dey fly like mugu. they think wrestling na beans. though its entertainment but it takes a lot a strength
1 Like
|Re: Video Of Professional Wrestling In Nigeria by colly22boy: 7:43pm
nawa oo . only two times I dor Bleep this year
|Re: Video Of Professional Wrestling In Nigeria by iluvpomo(m): 7:44pm
Undertaker de there??
1 Like
|Re: Video Of Professional Wrestling In Nigeria by mansakhalifa(m): 7:44pm
Pro-Wrestling in Nigeria?! WTF!?! This is a must watch. Hope they get paid though.
|Re: Video Of Professional Wrestling In Nigeria by bot101(m): 7:44pm
ayaf die ooo
|Re: Video Of Professional Wrestling In Nigeria by kenzysmith: 7:44pm
The real wrestling for usa them they act am hw nija own go be live nollywood
1 Like
|Re: Video Of Professional Wrestling In Nigeria by chimavalentine(m): 7:45pm
warisdis na
|Re: Video Of Professional Wrestling In Nigeria by jboy73: 7:45pm
There's nothing like professional wrestling in Nigeria or Africa as a whole.
That video is worst than amateur wrestling when compared to what the whites and Asian do.
Nigeria is cursed.... Wrestling doesn't fit us.
Those men should be in their farm working and not punching themselves and later getting 15-20kas pay
5 Likes
|Re: Video Of Professional Wrestling In Nigeria by iluvpomo(m): 7:45pm
colly22boy:you de fork wrestlers??
|Re: Video Of Professional Wrestling In Nigeria by CzarChris(m): 7:46pm
This na old video na
newsynews:
|Re: Video Of Professional Wrestling In Nigeria by unilorin: 7:46pm
Kids play.......Happy new year...
|Re: Video Of Professional Wrestling In Nigeria by iheartellah(m): 7:47pm
That guy in blue sef
|Re: Video Of Professional Wrestling In Nigeria by donshaddow(m): 7:48pm
mmmmm, so professional.
|Re: Video Of Professional Wrestling In Nigeria by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:48pm
Ibkayee come and pick husband from here, I know you like your men strong
1 Like
|Re: Video Of Professional Wrestling In Nigeria by ChangetheChange: 7:49pm
HUNGER BAD
|Re: Video Of Professional Wrestling In Nigeria by iluvpomo(m): 7:49pm
oshe11:Thank you, I was in denial for a long time before I accepted reality that the whole think from A to Z was scripted
1 Like
|Re: Video Of Professional Wrestling In Nigeria by mansakhalifa(m): 7:50pm
nairavsdollars:This is how the likes of John Cena,Tripple H,Dean Ambrose,Kane and Undertaker started. Have faith,man,we 'll get there. Give us like a century.
