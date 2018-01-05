



A Katsina State Senior Magistrates’ Court has sentenced to 10 months in jail, Salima Lawal, who was arrested for attempting to sell her 32-day-old twins for N350,000 in December 2017. .



The court, however, gave her an option of N10,000 fine. In his judgment on Wednesday evening, the presiding magistrate, Nuradeen El-Laden, explained that he gave Lawal a light sentence in view of the health of the twins and that of the mother herself.



He noted that a woman attempting to sell her children might have been battling abject poverty. El-Laden noted that the convict and her babies had spent a number of days in the prison custody, adding that Lawal had shown remorse for her action.



