|Lady Jailed For Attempting To Sell Her Set Of Twins For N350,000 by laidelaitan(f): 4:54pm
Lady jailed for attempting to sell her set of twins for N350,000
A Katsina State Senior Magistrates’ Court has sentenced to 10 months in jail, Salima Lawal, who was arrested for attempting to sell her 32-day-old twins for N350,000 in December 2017. .
The court, however, gave her an option of N10,000 fine. In his judgment on Wednesday evening, the presiding magistrate, Nuradeen El-Laden, explained that he gave Lawal a light sentence in view of the health of the twins and that of the mother herself.
He noted that a woman attempting to sell her children might have been battling abject poverty. El-Laden noted that the convict and her babies had spent a number of days in the prison custody, adding that Lawal had shown remorse for her action.
https://www.headofsocials.com/2018/01/05/lady-jailed-attempting-sell-set-twins-n350000/
|Re: Lady Jailed For Attempting To Sell Her Set Of Twins For N350,000 by CaptainGOOD: 5:02pm
i blame buhari
|Re: Lady Jailed For Attempting To Sell Her Set Of Twins For N350,000 by Shollyjay90(m): 6:23pm
very pathetic,who get dat meme for “this one tire me”.
|Re: Lady Jailed For Attempting To Sell Her Set Of Twins For N350,000 by Dfire(m): 6:57pm
End time women
|Re: Lady Jailed For Attempting To Sell Her Set Of Twins For N350,000 by efemena5050(m): 6:57pm
Blue she fool
|Re: Lady Jailed For Attempting To Sell Her Set Of Twins For N350,000 by caseclosed147: 6:57pm
BUHARI SEASON
|Re: Lady Jailed For Attempting To Sell Her Set Of Twins For N350,000 by MrHistorian: 6:58pm
|Re: Lady Jailed For Attempting To Sell Her Set Of Twins For N350,000 by Lomprico2: 6:58pm
Hausa twins found!
|Re: Lady Jailed For Attempting To Sell Her Set Of Twins For N350,000 by donblade85555(m): 6:58pm
God dor catch am
|Re: Lady Jailed For Attempting To Sell Her Set Of Twins For N350,000 by justi4jesu(f): 6:58pm
|Re: Lady Jailed For Attempting To Sell Her Set Of Twins For N350,000 by Abfinest007(m): 6:58pm
poverty is an incurable disease it can never be swipe out totally
|Re: Lady Jailed For Attempting To Sell Her Set Of Twins For N350,000 by MusicSots: 7:00pm
Buhari has failed us. The woman wan survive instead of not being able to feed the twins
|Re: Lady Jailed For Attempting To Sell Her Set Of Twins For N350,000 by Memories12411: 7:01pm
I pray God in his mercy will raise helpers for the mother and children if really poverty is the reason she wanted to sale them out. No mother will want to part with her children because of money.
|Re: Lady Jailed For Attempting To Sell Her Set Of Twins For N350,000 by Dollarship(m): 7:01pm
1st to comment happy new year in advance
|Re: Lady Jailed For Attempting To Sell Her Set Of Twins For N350,000 by Umartins1(m): 7:01pm
I am seeing things
|Re: Lady Jailed For Attempting To Sell Her Set Of Twins For N350,000 by lordkush: 7:01pm
buhari falied
|Re: Lady Jailed For Attempting To Sell Her Set Of Twins For N350,000 by cooldipo1(m): 7:02pm
So sad and disappointing!
|Re: Lady Jailed For Attempting To Sell Her Set Of Twins For N350,000 by Shollyjay90(m): 7:02pm
ady23:Thanks bro
|Re: Lady Jailed For Attempting To Sell Her Set Of Twins For N350,000 by fatymore(f): 7:02pm
She looked malnourished
|Re: Lady Jailed For Attempting To Sell Her Set Of Twins For N350,000 by Praktikals(m): 7:02pm
so callous of her.
|Re: Lady Jailed For Attempting To Sell Her Set Of Twins For N350,000 by Amberon11: 7:03pm
Lol
|Re: Lady Jailed For Attempting To Sell Her Set Of Twins For N350,000 by R3p2: 7:03pm
See her face like kunu
|Re: Lady Jailed For Attempting To Sell Her Set Of Twins For N350,000 by jashar(f): 7:04pm
So, they put the babies in jail too?
|Re: Lady Jailed For Attempting To Sell Her Set Of Twins For N350,000 by Amberon11: 7:04pm
In advance? Stop taking that weed.
Dollarship:
|Re: Lady Jailed For Attempting To Sell Her Set Of Twins For N350,000 by Edopesin(m): 7:04pm
Am Weaked
|Re: Lady Jailed For Attempting To Sell Her Set Of Twins For N350,000 by tommykiwi(m): 7:05pm
Please APC should confirm to Nigerians if she is one of the Chibok girls.
|Re: Lady Jailed For Attempting To Sell Her Set Of Twins For N350,000 by Caspian22(m): 7:05pm
Hmmm... very sad.
