|Barcelona Signs Philippe Coutinho From Liverpool For £142 Million by phoenixthefirst(m): 6:46pm
Barcelona have signed Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho in a club-record transfer.
Mirror Football understands that the Reds have settled on an agreement for the Brazilian for an initial fee of €120million (£106.4m), with a further €40m (£35.5m) in add-ons.
It is the second-most expensive transfer of all-time, trailing the £198million PSG paid Barcelona for Neymar last summer - and it is the most money ever received by an English club.
Coutinho will pen a five-year deal, with the Catalan giants likely to give him an extension in the summer to ensure his deal does not run out mid-season.
He was spotted in London on Saturday preparing to jet to Barcelona and link up with his new club.
http://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/barcelona-agree-fee-principle-philippe-11807698?ICID=FB_mirror_main
3 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Signs Philippe Coutinho From Liverpool For £142 Million by Smellymouth: 6:48pm
This Coutinho January move doesn't really make much sense to me..He's not going to play in the champions league and barcelona are comfortable in the league..
They will win la liga without him, he will not be more expensive in d summer, may even be cheaper so why take on the burden of paying his salary between now and june when they don't really need him?
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Barcelona Signs Philippe Coutinho From Liverpool For £142 Million by phoenixthefirst(m): 6:57pm
Smellymouth:It doesn't seem to make sense. But if you look deeply, you will see the huge importance of signing him now.
Though Barcelona are comfortable in the league and Coutinho can only play in the league, playing Coutinho in the league will allow Iniesta to rest well in the league in order to focus on the Champions League.
31 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Signs Philippe Coutinho From Liverpool For £142 Million by Israelconcepts: 7:06pm
|Re: Barcelona Signs Philippe Coutinho From Liverpool For £142 Million by andrew444(m): 7:31pm
Smellymouth:
Will Liverpool win the champions league?i don't know,maybe if Liverpool win the champions league then it's his loss
|Re: Barcelona Signs Philippe Coutinho From Liverpool For £142 Million by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:36pm
I will miss that guy on a red shirt but, life goes on..
#WeAreKopites #WeAreTheReds
YNWA
7 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Signs Philippe Coutinho From Liverpool For £142 Million by phoenixthefirst(m): 7:36pm
andrew444:Even if Liverpool win the Champions League, Barcelona will still be a far better team for Coutinho to win the Champions League, La Liga, and other trophies.
2 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Signs Philippe Coutinho From Liverpool For £142 Million by qualityovenbake(m): 7:49pm
good
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Signs Philippe Coutinho From Liverpool For £142 Million by phoenixthefirst(m): 7:51pm
qualityovenbake:A very good piece of news.
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Signs Philippe Coutinho From Liverpool For £142 Million by austino677(m): 8:00pm
142m...wow... Time for bet9ja to give barcelona 1.09 odds against Chelsea bia Lalasticlala come give us front page
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Barcelona Signs Philippe Coutinho From Liverpool For £142 Million by phoenixthefirst(m): 8:07pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Barcelona Signs Philippe Coutinho From Liverpool For £142 Million by andrew444(m): 8:08pm
phoenixthefirst:
True talk bros
3 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Signs Philippe Coutinho From Liverpool For £142 Million by judedwriter(m): 8:10pm
Wow
With such creative players like dembele and now coutinho, not leaving out messi, barca are now looking like the team that won the treble 3 years ago.
5 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Signs Philippe Coutinho From Liverpool For £142 Million by Flashh: 8:15pm
Trophies fall on you.(Coutinho).
We welcome you!
5 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Signs Philippe Coutinho From Liverpool For £142 Million by rozayx5(m): 8:15pm
Barca is now deadly
Experts in all areas
Messi master of all
6 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Signs Philippe Coutinho From Liverpool For £142 Million by veekid(m): 8:15pm
Liverpool na our new Shopping Centre!!! We go come back for Salah next season and Van Dijk the upper season and their is nothing they can do about it
4 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Signs Philippe Coutinho From Liverpool For £142 Million by drips8(m): 8:16pm
he's a great addition for barca
3 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Signs Philippe Coutinho From Liverpool For £142 Million by IronPants: 8:16pm
My best EPL player
|Re: Barcelona Signs Philippe Coutinho From Liverpool For £142 Million by emeka2847: 8:16pm
You think other clubs wouldn't also try their luck when the time for free transfer comes? Ha ha
Smellymouth:
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Signs Philippe Coutinho From Liverpool For £142 Million by NwanyiAwkaetiti: 8:16pm
Well, I pray Philip cuntiho turns out great.
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Signs Philippe Coutinho From Liverpool For £142 Million by NaoSlay(m): 8:16pm
Barcelona signed Coutinho?
And someone will tell me Buhari is not doing a great Job.
God bless president MUHAMMADU buhari.
3 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Signs Philippe Coutinho From Liverpool For £142 Million by youmour(m): 8:17pm
Good thing he’s gone,now we can invest on our defense
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Signs Philippe Coutinho From Liverpool For £142 Million by miremoses(m): 8:17pm
Seems all PL stars end up in la liga. Kane is next
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Signs Philippe Coutinho From Liverpool For £142 Million by seunny4lif(m): 8:17pm
Who says my children no go play football ?
They must be footballers by force by fire
2 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Signs Philippe Coutinho From Liverpool For £142 Million by Bestchisom(m): 8:17pm
signed or yet to sign.... because i've heard much rumours abt this transfer
|Re: Barcelona Signs Philippe Coutinho From Liverpool For £142 Million by albacete(m): 8:18pm
These people are causing global inflation with all these ridiculous figures.
In 5 years time, transfer fees will cost as much as £1billion for a single player.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Barcelona Signs Philippe Coutinho From Liverpool For £142 Million by maverickdude(m): 8:18pm
Goodnews
I knew this would happen but dude would be ineligible to feature in champions league
Forca Barca
3 Likes
|Re: Barcelona Signs Philippe Coutinho From Liverpool For £142 Million by chukslawrence(m): 8:19pm
Being a barca fan, i'd pick Hazard ahead of him any day any time.
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Signs Philippe Coutinho From Liverpool For £142 Million by nonix22(m): 8:19pm
phoenixthefirst:You are Na analyst o
|Re: Barcelona Signs Philippe Coutinho From Liverpool For £142 Million by olayinkajnr(m): 8:19pm
The day I saw Nike mistakenly posted on their official website Coutinho's Jersey last month, I knew it was a done deal.
1 Like
|Re: Barcelona Signs Philippe Coutinho From Liverpool For £142 Million by wiilly02(m): 8:19pm
I just weak right now!!!
|Re: Barcelona Signs Philippe Coutinho From Liverpool For £142 Million by crazygod(m): 8:19pm
Nice. Klopp now has money to buy quality players. He started well with a nice signing. We need a quality playmaker that can feed the attack.
1 Like
