Mirror Football understands that the Reds have settled on an agreement for the Brazilian for an initial fee of €120million (£106.4m), with a further €40m (£35.5m) in add-ons.



It is the second-most expensive transfer of all-time, trailing the £198million PSG paid Barcelona for Neymar last summer - and it is the most money ever received by an English club.



Coutinho will pen a five-year deal, with the Catalan giants likely to give him an extension in the summer to ensure his deal does not run out mid-season.



He was spotted in London on Saturday preparing to jet to Barcelona and link up with his new club.



This Coutinho January move doesn't really make much sense to me..He's not going to play in the champions league and barcelona are comfortable in the league..



They will win la liga without him, he will not be more expensive in d summer, may even be cheaper so why take on the burden of paying his salary between now and june when they don't really need him? 16 Likes 1 Share

They will win la liga without him, he will not be more expensive in d summer, may even be cheaper so why take on the burden of paying his salary between now and june when they don't really need him? It doesn't seem to make sense. But if you look deeply, you will see the huge importance of signing him now.



It doesn't seem to make sense. But if you look deeply, you will see the huge importance of signing him now.

Though Barcelona are comfortable in the league and Coutinho can only play in the league, playing Coutinho in the league will allow Iniesta to rest well in the league in order to focus on the Champions League.

Will Liverpool win the champions league?i don't know,maybe if Liverpool win the champions league then it's his loss

I will miss that guy on a red shirt but, life goes on..











#WeAreKopites #WeAreTheReds



YNWA 7 Likes

Even if Liverpool win the Champions League, Barcelona will still be a far better team for Coutinho to win the Champions League, La Liga, and other trophies.

good 1 Like

A very good piece of news.

bia Lalasticlala come give us front page 142m...wow... Time for bet9ja to give barcelona 1.09 odds against Chelsea

Even if Liverpool win the Champions League, Barcelona will still be a far better team for Coutinho to win the Champions League, La Liga, and other trophies.

True talk bros



With such creative players like dembele and now coutinho, not leaving out messi, barca are now looking like the team that won the treble 3 years ago. Wow

Trophies fall on you.(Coutinho).



We welcome you! 5 Likes







Experts in all areas





Messi master of all















Barca is now deadly
Experts in all areas
Messi master of all

Liverpool na our new Shopping Centre!!! We go come back for Salah next season and Van Dijk the upper season and their is nothing they can do about it 4 Likes

he's a great addition for barca 3 Likes

My best EPL player





Well, I pray Philip cuntiho turns out great. 1 Like



Barcelona signed Coutinho?



And someone will tell me Buhari is not doing a great Job.



God bless president MUHAMMADU buhari.

3 Likes

Good thing he’s gone,now we can invest on our defense 1 Like

Seems all PL stars end up in la liga. Kane is next 1 Like

Who says my children no go play football ?

They must be footballers by force by fire 2 Likes

signed or yet to sign.... because i've heard much rumours abt this transfer

These people are causing global inflation with all these ridiculous figures.

In 5 years time, transfer fees will cost as much as £1billion for a single player. 5 Likes 1 Share



I knew this would happen but dude would be ineligible to feature in champions league

I knew this would happen but dude would be ineligible to feature in champions league
Forca Barca Goodnews

Being a barca fan, i'd pick Hazard ahead of him any day any time. 1 Like

It doesn't seem to make sense. But if you look deeply, you will see the huge importance of signing him now.



You are Na analyst o

The day I saw Nike mistakenly posted on their official website Coutinho's Jersey last month, I knew it was a done deal. 1 Like

I just weak right now!!!