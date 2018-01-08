₦airaland Forum

Salary Ranges Of University Lecturers In Nigeria? by oluwaniyi66(m): 12:19am On Jan 07
Good day everyone, please do you have an idea of the salary range of lecturers in the Universities we have in Nigeria? Professors, Dr and Masters holder.

Re: Salary Ranges Of University Lecturers In Nigeria? by Condom4Dick: 7:41am On Jan 07
Masters holders, which I can answer, as I'm in that category... Between 200 to 250k

Re: Salary Ranges Of University Lecturers In Nigeria? by Advans(m): 10:06am On Jan 07
Broooooos! take am easy na.
250k for masters holder! what rank in lecturing positions?

Re: Salary Ranges Of University Lecturers In Nigeria? by omogidi234(m): 10:57am On Jan 07
Me think HATISS should be online. That is the scale used.

Re: Salary Ranges Of University Lecturers In Nigeria? by Meel: 11:47am On Jan 07
Re: Salary Ranges Of University Lecturers In Nigeria? by Hallenjay: 12:46pm On Jan 07
help me ask oooo, my uncle salary am seeing neva reach ds oooo

Re: Salary Ranges Of University Lecturers In Nigeria? by akinyeleaa: 1:39pm On Jan 07
Jesu. which kind fabu be dis na
Abi na university wey una establish for ur village

Re: Salary Ranges Of University Lecturers In Nigeria? by kkkp: 1:41pm On Jan 07
graduate assistant around 120k
, masters with experience is 140k,
lecturer 11 around 150-180
,
lecturer 1 around 180k to 250k ,
PhD 250k above,
professor 400k- 600k some even collect up to 700k.

Re: Salary Ranges Of University Lecturers In Nigeria? by kkkp: 1:41pm On Jan 07
graduate assistant around 120k lecturer 11 around 150-180 lecturer 1 around 180k to 250k PhD 250k above professor 400k- 600k some even collect up to 700k

Re: Salary Ranges Of University Lecturers In Nigeria? by talk2emma: 1:44pm On Jan 07
APC member

Re: Salary Ranges Of University Lecturers In Nigeria? by Rhemy2013(f): 2:10pm On Jan 07
Lol this ur monicker seff don confess say nah lie you they lie cheesy

Re: Salary Ranges Of University Lecturers In Nigeria? by smartleo(m): 3:40pm On Jan 07
This information is over correct.gbam

Re: Salary Ranges Of University Lecturers In Nigeria? by Sapiosexuality(m): 5:26pm On Jan 07
Thanks. What about a technologist with B.Tech? How much are Technologists in Federal Universities paid?
Re: Salary Ranges Of University Lecturers In Nigeria? by Sapiosexuality(m): 8:05pm On Jan 07
Leo, you know the salary of a Technologist in a Federal University?
Re: Salary Ranges Of University Lecturers In Nigeria? by kkkp: 8:22pm On Jan 07
As a lecturer or nonacademic staff?
Re: Salary Ranges Of University Lecturers In Nigeria? by Sapiosexuality(m): 8:52pm On Jan 07
As a technologist, an academic staff. The guys who often handle the practical aspects of any course.
Re: Salary Ranges Of University Lecturers In Nigeria? by kkkp: 9:02pm On Jan 07
They are nonacademic staff.

Re: Salary Ranges Of University Lecturers In Nigeria? by Sapiosexuality(m): 9:07pm On Jan 07
You have an idea how much they are paid?
Re: Salary Ranges Of University Lecturers In Nigeria? by ritualist: 9:12pm On Jan 07
lemme consult the gods on this very matter

Re: Salary Ranges Of University Lecturers In Nigeria? by Jozprecious: 1:10am
How about those employed as honorary consultant and lecturer as well? Depending on level
Re: Salary Ranges Of University Lecturers In Nigeria? by Wiseandtrue(f): 4:01am
120k That is what some headmistress in a primary school collects undecided

Educationists are really under paid.

Re: Salary Ranges Of University Lecturers In Nigeria? by Kilanee(m): 6:46am
your username tho
Re: Salary Ranges Of University Lecturers In Nigeria? by Condom4Dick: 7:03am
U should always use a condom bra

Re: Salary Ranges Of University Lecturers In Nigeria? by olumide81(m): 7:17am
na na na...... Grade level determines what lecturers earn irrespective of the qualification. Graduate assistant,assistant lecturer, lecturer3 ,2,1,principal lecturer, senior lecturer, associate prof, and prof the progression pattern . The progression however is a function of publications of journals and more academic qualifications.a bar / limit exist for those who limit their research and academic pursuit.
Re: Salary Ranges Of University Lecturers In Nigeria? by Sapiosexuality(m): 7:35am
Okay. So what do Technologists earn in Federal Universities?
Re: Salary Ranges Of University Lecturers In Nigeria? by supereagle(m): 7:39am
Lower cadres are not well paid. Only Profs collect fat pays.
Re: Salary Ranges Of University Lecturers In Nigeria? by razy75: 8:06am
@ akinyeleaa pls no kill me wit laugh lol
Re: Salary Ranges Of University Lecturers In Nigeria? by fergie001(m): 8:07am
Wetin concern una with people salary?
Re: Salary Ranges Of University Lecturers In Nigeria? by Uyeye(m): 8:07am
sad


Are you about to enter the profession where you have no instrument to teach your student and research fund is almost entirely on you?

Your conscience go fight you tire sometimes down the line

Re: Salary Ranges Of University Lecturers In Nigeria? by LordGuru1: 8:07am
Ok
Re: Salary Ranges Of University Lecturers In Nigeria? by Celestyn8213: 8:08am
But come o, why u dey ask sef?
Re: Salary Ranges Of University Lecturers In Nigeria? by HolyBranches: 8:09am
This one is high. Goan wash your face with cold water then come back and edit or better delete your comment.

