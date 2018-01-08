Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Salary Ranges Of University Lecturers In Nigeria? (9584 Views)

Government Begins Payment Of University Lecturers' Salary Arrears / ASUU: FG Set To Release N23bn To University Lecturers – Education Minister / Ambrose Alli University Lecturers Arrested For Cultism, Guns Recovered

Good day everyone, please do you have an idea of the salary range of lecturers in the Universities we have in Nigeria? Professors, Dr and Masters holder. 1 Like

Masters holders, which I can answer, as I'm in that category... Between 200 to 250k 3 Likes 1 Share

Masters holders, which I can answer, as I'm in that category... Between 200 to 250k

Broooooos! take am easy na.

250k for masters holder! what rank in lecturing positions?

Me think HATISS should be online. That is the scale used. 1 Like

Broooooos! take am easy na.

help me ask oooo, my uncle salary am seeing neva reach ds oooo

Jesu. which kind fabu be dis na

Abi na university wey una establish for ur village

graduate assistant around 120k

, masters with experience is 140k,

lecturer 11 around 150-180

lecturer 1 around 180k to 250k ,

PhD 250k above,

professor 400k- 600k some even collect up to 700k. 35 Likes 2 Shares

graduate assistant around 120k, masters with experience is 140k, lecturer 11 around 150-180, lecturer 1 around 180k to 250k, PhD 250k above, professor 400k- 600k some even collect up to 700k.

Masters holders, which I can answer, as I'm in that category... Between 200 to 250k

APC member APC member 4 Likes

Masters holders, which I can answer, as I'm in that category... Between 200 to 250k

Lol this ur monicker seff don confess say nah lie you they lie

graduate assistant around 120k

masters with experience is 140k

lecturer 11 around 150-180

lecturer 1 around 180k to 250k

PhD 250k above

professor 400k- 600k some even collect up to 700k. This information is over correct.gbam

graduate assistant around 120k

masters with experience is 140k

lecturer 11 around 150-180

lecturer 1 around 180k to 250k

PhD 250k above

professor 400k- 600k some even collect up to 700k. Thanks. What about a technologist with B.Tech? How much are Technologists in Federal Universities paid?

Leo, you know the salary of a Technologist in a Federal University?

As a lecturer or nonacademic staff?

As a technologist, an academic staff. The guys who often handle the practical aspects of any course.

They are nonacademic staff.

You have an idea how much they are paid?

lemme consult the gods on this very matter 2 Likes

How about those employed as honorary consultant and lecturer as well? Depending on level

graduate assistant around 120k

masters with experience is 140k

lecturer 11 around 150-180

lecturer 1 around 180k to 250k

PhD 250k above

professor 400k- 600k some even collect up to 700k. 120k That is what some headmistress in a primary school collects



Educationists are really under paid.

your username tho

U should always use a condom bra

na na na...... Grade level determines what lecturers earn irrespective of the qualification. Graduate assistant,assistant lecturer, lecturer3 ,2,1,principal lecturer, senior lecturer, associate prof, and prof the progression pattern . The progression however is a function of publications of journals and more academic qualifications.a bar / limit exist for those who limit their research and academic pursuit.

Okay. So what do Technologists earn in Federal Universities?

Lower cadres are not well paid. Only Profs collect fat pays.

Jesu. which kind fabu be dis na

@ akinyeleaa pls no kill me wit laugh lol

Wetin concern una with people salary?







Are you about to enter the profession where you have no instrument to teach your student and research fund is almost entirely on you?



Your conscience go fight you tire sometimes down the line



Are you about to enter the profession where you have no instrument to teach your student and research fund is almost entirely on you? Your conscience go fight you tire sometimes down the line

But come o, why u dey ask sef?