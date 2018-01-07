Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Church Using POS To Collect Tithes And Offerings. Right Or Wrong? (Picture) (1727 Views)

Good morning nairalanders and happy first sunday to you.

Some few days ago, I stumbled upon this picture online.

It is a church using Point of sale POS for collection of their offering and tithes.

My question is that, is it right or wrong or modern civilisation?

Our pastors don carry innovation enter church... that's nice..



pastorenpreneurship



Business in d so called house of God. Money is d god on earth here tho.

some churches are going full commercial. 1 Like

To your Question, with the inventions in The financial sector by the CBN it's no problem. 6 Likes

This is extreme nau



In Oyedepo's voice:



Jesu! Brethren, this is my idea. I will advice you do it in nigeria alone.



I tried that in the uk and was banned.

don't think collecting money thru POS is wrong, it's only technology 2 Likes

Pure business centers

They are only trying to make things convenient for their members, considering the down time of most ATMs and the stress of getting cash (queues) before service.





CBN will laud and encourage it.... It's called cashlite/cashless



But Buhari na wah sha!





Africa is the way it is because we are too dull...too tootoo dull.



Africa is the way it is because we are too dull...too tootoo dull.



Fact that they improvised recent technology? Now whats the difference between that and churches that have a donate button on their website? OP receive sense!

And what is so bad about that?Fact that they improvised recent technology? Now whats the difference between that and churches that have a donate button on their website? OP receive sense! 2 Likes

How is it your business my guy?? Face your front and mind your business. If you feel minding your business isn't paying you well, then sorry for your misfortune. Let people live the way they want to live, if they decide to install ATM in their churches sef, leave them. Thank you and have a nice day 1 Like

whatever! it is the giver and taker's cup of tea...

That picture is mountain of fire prayer city

For easy Business transactions 1 Like

My question is will we never stop talking about this issue of money and the church ? 1 Like

Wrong motive

Church don enter digital

They are making the most of technology.



































































To exploit the gullible

Changing with the times.