₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,939,796 members, 4,010,423 topics. Date: Sunday, 07 January 2018 at 08:42 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Church Using POS To Collect Tithes And Offerings. Right Or Wrong? (Picture) (1727 Views)
How Many Times Do They Collect Tithes And Offering In Your Church? / Church That Uses Calabash With Red Pieces To Collect Offering In Nigeria (Video) / “I Am Scared To Collect Offerings!" - TB Joshua Talks About Blood Money (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Church Using POS To Collect Tithes And Offerings. Right Or Wrong? (Picture) by blogbuilder: 7:37am
Good morning nairalanders and happy first sunday to you.
Some few days ago, I stumbled upon this picture online.
It is a church using Point of sale POS for collection of their offering and tithes.
My question is that, is it right or wrong or modern civilisation?
|Re: Church Using POS To Collect Tithes And Offerings. Right Or Wrong? (Picture) by uzoclinton(m): 7:38am
Our pastors don carry innovation enter church... that's nice..
Below are the Surest way to make money in Nigeria
1. Open a church - You don't even need to do much work... Every Sunday just ensure you heal someone of a particular fake disease and before u know it you will need a bigger auditorium to hold all your members....
2. Become a politician - A crooked one who is willing to do whatever it takes to please his Godfathers.
3. Yahoo plus - for obvious reasons
|Re: Church Using POS To Collect Tithes And Offerings. Right Or Wrong? (Picture) by EmekaBlue(m): 7:43am
pastorenpreneurship
Business in d so called house of God. Money is d god on earth here tho.
2 Likes
|Re: Church Using POS To Collect Tithes And Offerings. Right Or Wrong? (Picture) by liri(m): 7:43am
Cc: @Daddy freeze
some churches are going full commercial.
1 Like
|Re: Church Using POS To Collect Tithes And Offerings. Right Or Wrong? (Picture) by bedspread: 7:51am
Old pics......
To your Question, with the inventions in The financial sector by the CBN it's no problem.
6 Likes
|Re: Church Using POS To Collect Tithes And Offerings. Right Or Wrong? (Picture) by sinaj(f): 7:52am
This is extreme nau
Na wa o!
1 Like
|Re: Church Using POS To Collect Tithes And Offerings. Right Or Wrong? (Picture) by SAMBARRY: 8:01am
|Re: Church Using POS To Collect Tithes And Offerings. Right Or Wrong? (Picture) by xreal: 8:05am
In Oyedepo's voice:
Jesu! Brethren, this is my idea. I will advice you do it in nigeria alone.
I tried that in the uk and was banned.
|Re: Church Using POS To Collect Tithes And Offerings. Right Or Wrong? (Picture) by LilSmith55(m): 8:05am
This on na real wa ooooo
|Re: Church Using POS To Collect Tithes And Offerings. Right Or Wrong? (Picture) by samuelizz(m): 8:07am
... looks stupid tho...
|Re: Church Using POS To Collect Tithes And Offerings. Right Or Wrong? (Picture) by clefstone(m): 8:12am
don't think collecting money thru POS is wrong, it's only technology
2 Likes
|Re: Church Using POS To Collect Tithes And Offerings. Right Or Wrong? (Picture) by dikeigbo2(m): 8:23am
Pure business centers
|Re: Church Using POS To Collect Tithes And Offerings. Right Or Wrong? (Picture) by internationalman(m): 8:32am
Food is ready for daddy freeze
1 Like
|Re: Church Using POS To Collect Tithes And Offerings. Right Or Wrong? (Picture) by BuhariNaWah: 8:32am
They are only trying to make things convenient for their members, considering the down time of most ATMs and the stress of getting cash (queues) before service.
CBN will laud and encourage it.... It's called cashlite/cashless
But Buhari na wah sha!
2 Likes
|Re: Church Using POS To Collect Tithes And Offerings. Right Or Wrong? (Picture) by DLondonboiy: 8:32am
Africa is the way it is because we are too dull...too tootoo dull.
Tufiakwa
|Re: Church Using POS To Collect Tithes And Offerings. Right Or Wrong? (Picture) by Ayodejioak(m): 8:32am
And what is so bad about that?
Fact that they improvised recent technology? Now whats the difference between that and churches that have a donate button on their website? OP receive sense!
2 Likes
|Re: Church Using POS To Collect Tithes And Offerings. Right Or Wrong? (Picture) by TerrorSquad147: 8:32am
How is it your business my guy?? Face your front and mind your business. If you feel minding your business isn't paying you well, then sorry for your misfortune. Let people live the way they want to live, if they decide to install ATM in their churches sef, leave them. Thank you and have a nice day
1 Like
|Re: Church Using POS To Collect Tithes And Offerings. Right Or Wrong? (Picture) by castrol180(m): 8:33am
whatever! it is the giver and taker's cup of tea...
|Re: Church Using POS To Collect Tithes And Offerings. Right Or Wrong? (Picture) by eedriy: 8:34am
|Re: Church Using POS To Collect Tithes And Offerings. Right Or Wrong? (Picture) by RadicallyBlunt: 8:34am
That picture is mountain of fire prayer city
|Re: Church Using POS To Collect Tithes And Offerings. Right Or Wrong? (Picture) by bjhaid: 8:34am
For easy Business transactions
1 Like
|Re: Church Using POS To Collect Tithes And Offerings. Right Or Wrong? (Picture) by Diso60090(m): 8:34am
Daddy freeze must hear this
|Re: Church Using POS To Collect Tithes And Offerings. Right Or Wrong? (Picture) by blackbeau1(f): 8:34am
My question is will we never stop talking about this issue of money and the church ?
1 Like
|Re: Church Using POS To Collect Tithes And Offerings. Right Or Wrong? (Picture) by rattlesnake(m): 8:34am
Wrong motive
|Re: Church Using POS To Collect Tithes And Offerings. Right Or Wrong? (Picture) by Uyi168(m): 8:35am
xreal:..lol
|Re: Church Using POS To Collect Tithes And Offerings. Right Or Wrong? (Picture) by Sunymoore(m): 8:36am
Allah ya kyauta
|Re: Church Using POS To Collect Tithes And Offerings. Right Or Wrong? (Picture) by 8stargeneral: 8:36am
Church don enter digital
|Re: Church Using POS To Collect Tithes And Offerings. Right Or Wrong? (Picture) by Millz404(m): 8:36am
They are making the most of technology.
To exploit the gullible
|Re: Church Using POS To Collect Tithes And Offerings. Right Or Wrong? (Picture) by YorubaMuslims: 8:36am
The church's Managing Director right now
|Re: Church Using POS To Collect Tithes And Offerings. Right Or Wrong? (Picture) by GoroTango(m): 8:36am
Zombie Christians
|Re: Church Using POS To Collect Tithes And Offerings. Right Or Wrong? (Picture) by DeSepiero(m): 8:37am
Changing with the times.
|Re: Church Using POS To Collect Tithes And Offerings. Right Or Wrong? (Picture) by NubiLove(m): 8:37am
okay.
Will God Answer Our Prayers?! / Spiritual Conjucration /help / Christian Clerics Present Praying Materials To Muslims In Kaduna
Viewing this topic: ProveT, Jamiubond009(m), prisiluv(f), Lekan6ix, Abbeyme, ujahboy(m), ojoboycity, DieBuhari, Dosinspector(m), xmanco42(m), Jckleiin(m), yurmieP(m), arizonababa, Jibham73, noblebaba, dynamicshow, Chukwuemeka007(m), assavin, gratiaeo(m), ct2(m), adanny01(m), Watsoneology, AYOUNG(m), bopm, Integrafamoo, SAGE07, Codedrock(m), ojoagba, donestk(m), akinwaley, Journey1, hoodboy(m), enuelsmith, Uche0610(m), mambani, iswallker(m), AnnyDaniel(m), adetes, echelons(m), numbi, ekuwe, betatalk, Lyth, Miketomi, EGBAX(m), yinusabass(m), Funnicator, OLUWOLEYINKA(m), Alexrayz(m), akymholic(m), jerseyboy, Kenmatt(m), kristisking(m), sleekier(m), Frankbaro(m), Worksunlimited, Nace5(m), popov, Fatherly, choiceboy99, Olonade02(m), Chevronstaff, irunmoleaiye, Trunaijian, geolabious(m), vivlyviv, KillJoy62(m), frank2075, Dannybouy, VitaminB12(m), Biggers82(m), benson4u(m), Godsaves18(m), james17, OlaSalo(m), mikuz(m), IAmFreeman(m), abioila(m), Ultimate300(m), blank(f), Dodo5, JUO(m), gr8cany, dominique(f), retake89(m), Xda59, valdes00(m), imarrpopson, Abrahamdada1, Nexxy007, tom12345, jaykay68, DonFreshmoney(m), Smellymouth, Titilope98(m), dissybling(f), boygeorge, thedondada(m), animasaun, dayveed1(m), etall, uzoclinton(m), xty50(f), Emmyloaded, maestro2000(m), venoc200(m), sadeeq08, prodiG(m), dongreatty(m), ebenreloaded, micflo28(m), lexio(m), MISTAICEY02288(m), Emmafe(m), wanakak, jonero4(m), adosam(m) and 206 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6