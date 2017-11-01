₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Teacher From Sokoto State And His English On Facebook (Photos) by dainformant(m): 6:30pm
This shows that the education system in the country needs total over-haul... Imagine teachers who are to impact knowledge into students can't even express themselves in English especially on social media platform. While Nigerians are still recovering from the situation in Kaduna were many teachers were sacked after failing basic competency tests, a teacher in Sokoto state is in the limelight after "releasing a banger" on Facebook. See below;
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/teacher-from-sokoto-shocking-posts-on-facebook.html
|Re: Teacher From Sokoto State And His English On Facebook (Photos) by nittroboy(m): 6:32pm
|Re: Teacher From Sokoto State And His English On Facebook (Photos) by Alisegun(m): 6:34pm
SAY BABA COME AND CARRY YOUR BROTHER O.!
|Re: Teacher From Sokoto State And His English On Facebook (Photos) by quiverfull(m): 6:35pm
The fundamental misjudgment we've made as a country is to assume everyone is cut out for the formal education. Some of these peeps up north will do well as semi skilled artisans.
And the North needs not compete with the South by forcing their people to be educated; they should concentrate on their strength and focus on agriculture.
|Re: Teacher From Sokoto State And His English On Facebook (Photos) by NwaNimo1(m): 6:36pm
Ok
|Re: Teacher From Sokoto State And His English On Facebook (Photos) by EdCure: 6:37pm
I keep saying this: the south is a hundred years ahead of the north.
|Re: Teacher From Sokoto State And His English On Facebook (Photos) by EdCure: 6:39pm
quiverfull:Did you miss the point, or you're just being deliberately diversional? The idiot is a teacher!
|Re: Teacher From Sokoto State And His English On Facebook (Photos) by Kokolet11: 6:40pm
quiverfull:kai I like what you say bery bery much.lolz
|Re: Teacher From Sokoto State And His English On Facebook (Photos) by NextGovernor(m): 6:40pm
Lol. Very funny people.
Dont just judge him. He might be an Islamic or Arabic teacher... So neccessarily don't need to know English well b4 he can teach..
quiverfull:
What are u even saying? If you are not qualify to teach on formal education, then why teach formal education if you are artisan?
|Re: Teacher From Sokoto State And His English On Facebook (Photos) by EdCure: 6:47pm
They impose sharia on their people, yet employ a male teacher to a girls' classroom.
Nothing can ever work under the Islamic cloak of deception, delusion and hypocrisy.
It appears they couldn't get any good female indoctrinator for Suicide Bombing 101.
|Re: Teacher From Sokoto State And His English On Facebook (Photos) by JayCynic(m): 6:50pm
Dullards with a difference. Im only pitying the young students. When a dullard teaches a dullard, and one of the dullards eventually become a President. What do you think the Country will be like
|Re: Teacher From Sokoto State And His English On Facebook (Photos) by dadavivo: 6:52pm
These abokiii people are insulting us in this country, I swear.
In a reasonable country like US or Germany they will only be in a ranch taking care or cattles not government
|Re: Teacher From Sokoto State And His English On Facebook (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 6:55pm
It is finished
These Northerners are the people that dominate our political landscape the most
|Re: Teacher From Sokoto State And His English On Facebook (Photos) by hisgrace090: 6:57pm
EdCure:
No, formal education is never the yardstick to measure success.
|Re: Teacher From Sokoto State And His English On Facebook (Photos) by EdCure: 7:00pm
hisgrace090:Good luck finding succour in self delusion.
|Re: Teacher From Sokoto State And His English On Facebook (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 7:09pm
Normal thing for the north
|Re: Teacher From Sokoto State And His English On Facebook (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 7:12pm
I can bet he is the best teacher in the school
|Re: Teacher From Sokoto State And His English On Facebook (Photos) by GoldNiagara(m): 7:12pm
quiverfull:
What are you saying self. Then let them leave the class room and focus on being semi skilled artisans what ever that is.
|Re: Teacher From Sokoto State And His English On Facebook (Photos) by zionmde: 7:29pm
Only the poor in the north attends schools where these kinds of teachers teach. Am proud of some of the best schools in sokoto Iman, khalifa, caliphate etc, but guess wat? 75% of the staff of these schools are southerners. The north only thinks politics and religion while their politicians subject them to slavery, these politicians give their kids the best.
But from wat i saw last time i was in the north, education is really driving into their lives though it will take a long time before they can in anyway come near the south
|Re: Teacher From Sokoto State And His English On Facebook (Photos) by meccuno: 7:30pm
EdCure:
|Re: Teacher From Sokoto State And His English On Facebook (Photos) by greencard: 7:47pm
|Re: Teacher From Sokoto State And His English On Facebook (Photos) by Ifiegboria(m): 7:49pm
Hahahaha
|Re: Teacher From Sokoto State And His English On Facebook (Photos) by dodelight(m): 8:11pm
quiverfull:.
You missed the point, bro. Even if they become semi skilled artisans, according to your advise, they'll still compete with you at the federal level- thanks to quota system.
So let's face it, these people are drawing us back.
|Re: Teacher From Sokoto State And His English On Facebook (Photos) by CharleyBright(m): 8:14pm
Successive Nigerian Military governments headed by Northerners deliberately created structures to promote, protect and enshrine their Northern interests. They deliberately enshrined the Federal Character in our constitution which has permeated and bastardized the educational system in Nigeria. An average northern youth believes strongly in the Federal character as a guarantee to secure a placement in federal schools and employment in Federal establishment irrespective of his educational inadequacy as compared to his southern counterpart.
A system so flawed by admitting a dullard who scored less than 15% in an exams ( and who can't even spell or write his name correctly) into a Federal school should expect to churn out Students and Teachers who knows next to Nothing.
Little wonder El Rufai is bent on sacking over 22,000 teachers who couldn't even pass a pry 4 exams.
The backward North has always been a draw back to the contraption called Nigeria.
Same reason they told the Colonial Masters they weren't ready for Independence in 1957 and inevitably condemned us all to additional 3yrs of colonial rule.
|Re: Teacher From Sokoto State And His English On Facebook (Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 8:26pm
Na wa o
|Re: Teacher From Sokoto State And His English On Facebook (Photos) by CharleyBright(m): 8:29pm
quiverfull:
I totally agree with you.
Education for an average Northerner is not neccessarily perceived as a means of self development or empowerment. By rather, education is perceived as a tool to effectively compete with the South.
During the colonial era, the Northern elites sponsored some of their kids to English schools not because they believed in Western education,( they never did and still dont) but rather they needed people to be better placed to compete with the South that embraced Western education.
That's why the Northern Nigeria still place premium on Islamic education over western education.
|Re: Teacher From Sokoto State And His English On Facebook (Photos) by Mockaroo: 8:37pm
Most of us mock this teachers, yea it awful, but bar some few exceptional teachers in the south, most of them are also the samething, the only difference is that in most yoruba, igbo, calabar and other ethnic groups in the south, they speak most of english or pidgin from childhood which makes them not too vulnerable to vocal errors.. the north on the other hand speak their core hausa from childhood to death except few who are offsprings of their elites...
|Re: Teacher From Sokoto State And His English On Facebook (Photos) by sexybbstar(f): 8:38pm
I believe these teachers are brilliant but they find it hard to express themselves in English language. Maybe vernacular should be adopted. No be by force to teach with English language... Most of them have good things to offer but to express themselves is the main issue.
|Re: Teacher From Sokoto State And His English On Facebook (Photos) by Macgreat(m): 8:38pm
|Re: Teacher From Sokoto State And His English On Facebook (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 8:39pm
Nice one
|Re: Teacher From Sokoto State And His English On Facebook (Photos) by kelvinUchiha(m): 8:39pm
Chai Naija abeg naa...Dem go sack this teacher today!
