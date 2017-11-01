Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Teacher From Sokoto State And His English On Facebook (Photos) (18358 Views)

This shows that the education system in the country needs total over-haul... Imagine teachers who are to impact knowledge into students can't even express themselves in English especially on social media platform. While Nigerians are still recovering from the situation in Kaduna were many teachers were sacked after failing basic competency tests, a teacher in Sokoto state is in the limelight after "releasing a banger" on Facebook.

SAY BABA COME AND CARRY YOUR BROTHER O.! 78 Likes 3 Shares

The fundamental misjudgment we've made as a country is to assume everyone is cut out for the formal education. Some of these peeps up north will do well as semi skilled artisans.

And the North needs not compete with the South by forcing their people to be educated; they should concentrate on their strength and focus on agriculture. 92 Likes 4 Shares

I keep saying this: the south is a hundred years ahead of the north. 44 Likes 2 Shares

Did you miss the point, or you're just being deliberately diversional? The idiot is a teacher!

kai I like what you say bery bery much.lolz





Dont just judge him. He might be an Islamic or Arabic teacher... So neccessarily don't need to know English well b4 he can teach..



What are u even saying? If you are not qualify to teach on formal education, then why teach formal education if you are artisan? Lol. Very funny people.

Dont just judge him. He might be an Islamic or Arabic teacher... So neccessarily don't need to know English well b4 he can teach..

They impose sharia on their people, yet employ a male teacher to a girls' classroom.

Nothing can ever work under the Islamic cloak of deception, delusion and hypocrisy.



It appears they couldn't get any good female indoctrinator for Suicide Bombing 101. 43 Likes 2 Shares

Dullards with a difference. Im only pitying the young students. When a dullard teaches a dullard, and one of the dullards eventually become a President. What do you think the Country will be like 9 Likes

These abokiii people are insulting us in this country, I swear.



In a reasonable country like US or Germany they will only be in a ranch taking care or cattles not government 8 Likes



These Northerners are the people that dominate our political landscape the most It is finishedThese Northerners are the people that dominate our political landscape the most 3 Likes

I keep saying this: the south is a hundred years ahead of the north.



No, formal education is never the yardstick to measure success. No, formal education is never the yardstick to measure success. 2 Likes

Good luck finding succour in self delusion.

Normal thing for the north 1 Like

I can bet he is the best teacher in the school 12 Likes

What are you saying self. Then let them leave the class room and focus on being semi skilled artisans what ever that is.



What are you saying self. Then let them leave the class room and focus on being semi skilled artisans what ever that is. What are you saying self. Then let them leave the class room and focus on being semi skilled artisans what ever that is. 1 Like

Only the poor in the north attends schools where these kinds of teachers teach. Am proud of some of the best schools in sokoto Iman, khalifa, caliphate etc, but guess wat? 75% of the staff of these schools are southerners. The north only thinks politics and religion while their politicians subject them to slavery, these politicians give their kids the best.

But from wat i saw last time i was in the north, education is really driving into their lives though it will take a long time before they can in anyway come near the south 6 Likes

Hahahaha

Hahahaha

You missed the point, bro. Even if they become semi skilled artisans, according to your advise, they'll still compete with you at the federal level- thanks to quota system.

So let's face it, these people are drawing us back.

You missed the point, bro. Even if they become semi skilled artisans, according to your advise, they'll still compete with you at the federal level- thanks to quota system.

So let's face it, these people are drawing us back. You missed the point, bro. Even if they become semi skilled artisans, according to your advise, they'll still compete with you at the federal level- thanks to quota system.So let's face it, these people are drawing us back. 6 Likes

Successive Nigerian Military governments headed by Northerners deliberately created structures to promote, protect and enshrine their Northern interests. They deliberately enshrined the Federal Character in our constitution which has permeated and bastardized the educational system in Nigeria. An average northern youth believes strongly in the Federal character as a guarantee to secure a placement in federal schools and employment in Federal establishment irrespective of his educational inadequacy as compared to his southern counterpart.

A system so flawed by admitting a dullard who scored less than 15% in an exams ( and who can't even spell or write his name correctly) into a Federal school should expect to churn out Students and Teachers who knows next to Nothing.

Little wonder El Rufai is bent on sacking over 22,000 teachers who couldn't even pass a pry 4 exams.

The backward North has always been a draw back to the contraption called Nigeria.

Same reason they told the Colonial Masters they weren't ready for Independence in 1957 and inevitably condemned us all to additional 3yrs of colonial rule. 7 Likes

And the North needs not compete with the South by forcing their people to be educated; they should concentrate on their strength and focus on agriculture.

I totally agree with you.

Education for an average Northerner is not neccessarily perceived as a means of self development or empowerment. By rather, education is perceived as a tool to effectively compete with the South.

During the colonial era, the Northern elites sponsored some of their kids to English schools not because they believed in Western education,( they never did and still dont) but rather they needed people to be better placed to compete with the South that embraced Western education.

That's why the Northern Nigeria still place premium on Islamic education over western education. I totally agree with you.Education for an average Northerner is not neccessarily perceived as a means of self development or empowerment. By rather, education is perceived as a tool to effectively compete with the South.During the colonial era, the Northern elites sponsored some of their kids to English schools not because they believed in Western education,( they never did and still dont) but rather they needed people to be better placed to compete with the South that embraced Western education.That's why the Northern Nigeria still place premium on Islamic education over western education. 7 Likes

Most of us mock this teachers, yea it awful, but bar some few exceptional teachers in the south, most of them are also the samething, the only difference is that in most yoruba, igbo, calabar and other ethnic groups in the south, they speak most of english or pidgin from childhood which makes them not too vulnerable to vocal errors.. the north on the other hand speak their core hausa from childhood to death except few who are offsprings of their elites...

I believe these teachers are brilliant but they find it hard to express themselves in English language. Maybe vernacular should be adopted. No be by force to teach with English language... Most of them have good things to offer but to express themselves is the main issue. 3 Likes 1 Share

Nice one