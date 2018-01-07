₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Unemployment Fear Grows As More Nigerians Lose Jobs by ijustdey: 2:57pm
In this piece , IFEANYI ONUBA examines the unemployment crisis facing the country and what the government needs to do in order to reposition the economy on the path of sustainable growth
http://punchng.com/unemployment-fear-grows-as-more-nigerians-lose-jobs/
|Re: Unemployment Fear Grows As More Nigerians Lose Jobs by bloodmoneyspita: 2:58pm
first we don't need jobs all the Buhari administration need is to borrow and we're all good, just like borrowing 5 trillion from our pension
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/threads/federal-government-acquires-n5-trillion-loan-from-pension-funds-–-the-trent.268836/
|Re: Unemployment Fear Grows As More Nigerians Lose Jobs by SalamRushdie: 2:58pm
Can anything good come from a dullard?
|Re: Unemployment Fear Grows As More Nigerians Lose Jobs by madridguy(m): 2:59pm
PMB should declare war against unemployment.
|Re: Unemployment Fear Grows As More Nigerians Lose Jobs by blackbreed25(m): 3:00pm
|Re: Unemployment Fear Grows As More Nigerians Lose Jobs by Evablizin(f): 3:09pm
Weak government,the leaders are busy serving their family while Nigerians are losing their job.
|Re: Unemployment Fear Grows As More Nigerians Lose Jobs by slawomir: 6:52pm
rubbish
rising unemployment nor be new thing for Naija again na
make I smoke some weed joor
abeg osazee any tie still remain
ehnnnn OK. two tie still dey
alright bring one make I light am up then later we go smoke the other one before we go check our bet9ja ticket wether any game enter
Nigeria matter nor just concern me again
any how we see am we go survive
na so me and my niggarz take dey live am for Benin City until way clear then man go leave this frustrated country
|Re: Unemployment Fear Grows As More Nigerians Lose Jobs by Ulue: 6:52pm
They will come out to deny this soon.... I just tire for this country Walahi!
|Re: Unemployment Fear Grows As More Nigerians Lose Jobs by daniska3yaro(m): 6:52pm
Sai Baba
|Re: Unemployment Fear Grows As More Nigerians Lose Jobs by NothingDoMe: 6:53pm
E-diots will not see that Buhari needs to be sent back to daura fast.
|Re: Unemployment Fear Grows As More Nigerians Lose Jobs by ionsman: 6:53pm
My sister lost her job on the first working day of the year...Talk about having your year destabilized before it began...
|Re: Unemployment Fear Grows As More Nigerians Lose Jobs by LesbianBoy(m): 6:53pm
Buhari why
|Re: Unemployment Fear Grows As More Nigerians Lose Jobs by NubiLove(m): 6:53pm
Sai bubu baba?
|Re: Unemployment Fear Grows As More Nigerians Lose Jobs by merbenko(m): 6:53pm
8m jobs already created
|Re: Unemployment Fear Grows As More Nigerians Lose Jobs by Chiedu4Trump: 6:53pm
BUHARI IS WORKING, HE PROMISED TO DESTROY JOBS!
AND HE DID JUST THAT.
CAN WE GET A SAI BABA
|Re: Unemployment Fear Grows As More Nigerians Lose Jobs by BarryX(m): 6:53pm
Another wonderful achievement to chant Sai Baba I suppose.
|Re: Unemployment Fear Grows As More Nigerians Lose Jobs by ChangetheChange: 6:54pm
Chai Buhari has finished Nigeria
Thunder fire Buhai and all Buhari supporters Insha allah
|Re: Unemployment Fear Grows As More Nigerians Lose Jobs by Kunkiddo(m): 6:55pm
I did not read the post but I don't think that PMB has the right to tell a mad man why a kilometres has no root, but it is natural to see a goat in backyard after no garri was found which was confirmed by Beyonce and the pregnant girl was shocked to see how baseless you are to read this post... which went skraaaaaah...pap pap ka ka ka...
and masked off.
|Re: Unemployment Fear Grows As More Nigerians Lose Jobs by naijareferee: 6:55pm
From the stats from NBS, i now understand why nairaland is always very busy with tribal slurs and religious rubbish... Too much time to spare
|Re: Unemployment Fear Grows As More Nigerians Lose Jobs by Andrewgame42: 6:55pm
Am already unemployed, what's there to fear again
|Re: Unemployment Fear Grows As More Nigerians Lose Jobs by johnbuck81(m): 6:56pm
let all Nigerians be sincere with ourselves...buhari don't really give a damn furk about u and I...sentiment aside,I'm so disappointed with his government.
|Re: Unemployment Fear Grows As More Nigerians Lose Jobs by selfmade22: 6:57pm
#EndBuhariNow
|Re: Unemployment Fear Grows As More Nigerians Lose Jobs by Gerrard59(m): 6:57pm
Provide constant power and watch the unemployment rate drop. Businesses cannot be spending more than 50% of their revenue on petrol and high electricity bills, and one expects them to employ in large numbers.
I knew it from the start that buhari wants to victimize Nigeria. and now I believe peoples eyes as being opened
|Re: Unemployment Fear Grows As More Nigerians Lose Jobs by ckmayoca(m): 7:00pm
your future
|Re: Unemployment Fear Grows As More Nigerians Lose Jobs by fitzmayowa: 7:02pm
They promised 3 million jobs yearly, but the dulllard occupying aso rock succeeded in making over 6million people jobless in 2years plus...
As if that's not enough the burukutu sipping minister of labour (Ngige) was busy dishing out lies of how, this insanely clueless government created 8 million blue collar jobs....
People like Ngige and the clueless dulllard in aso rock should be stoned and re-stoned...SMH
|Re: Unemployment Fear Grows As More Nigerians Lose Jobs by chinedu234: 7:02pm
Even with the weakness of our data collection methods the reality is well represented here. The kiddies club of finance and budget ministries deployed by the present administration can not have an answer to the gargantuan economic challenges facing the country. It will be very unfortunate if this club is the best that can be assembled. That means we are on our own.
|Re: Unemployment Fear Grows As More Nigerians Lose Jobs by gurunlocker: 7:04pm
But I thought they have created 8 million jobs...
