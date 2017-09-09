₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mass Retrenchment In My Place Of Work; Am I Safe? by Halo22: 9:28am
I received a great trauma yesterday when i watched about 45% of my fellow teachers received they sack letter. At first I taught it was going to be mere talk by the new director of the school, who happens to be the daughter of the owner of the school. Lo and behold the reality took place yesterday.
Up till now, i have not recovered from the shock as most of the sacked fellows were very to the proprietress. First they said there would be a re-interview and a kind of verification. Then after, we were told to return later the result.
I arrived a little bit late to the venue for the meeting and i met the director sharing a brown envelopes to the bearers. I thought it was cash prize and asked for mine, but they told me my name was not among, i was lost. when i realized what was going on was when i glanced at my colleagues own . and the content briefly.
Now my problem is that they issued a new code of conduct, which most of them as far as am concerned, are like threats and stringent rules and am sure i cannot keep to them.
So dudes, what do you suggest i should do?
|Re: Mass Retrenchment In My Place Of Work; Am I Safe? by Ontshafega: 9:33am
Work is not a doe or die. If you can't cope, quite.
|Re: Mass Retrenchment In My Place Of Work; Am I Safe? by Halo22: 9:36am
Ontshafega:Abi
|Re: Mass Retrenchment In My Place Of Work; Am I Safe? by kennygee(f): 9:37am
The body language of the ornagization is clear.
Start looking for another job
|Re: Mass Retrenchment In My Place Of Work; Am I Safe? by liricaliblunt: 10:43am
Truly you are scared and as a matter of fact you are scared, it shows a lot in your write up. My advice , start looking for another job. Thank God say an school, very easy to port
|Re: Mass Retrenchment In My Place Of Work; Am I Safe? by chidichuddo: 1:00pm
and one stupid girl is calling me all sort of names cos I'm saving should incase I loose my job,
#savesavesave
|Re: Mass Retrenchment In My Place Of Work; Am I Safe? by Keneking: 2:54pm
Lalasticlala the impact is now real....
This situation is very hopeless
|Re: Mass Retrenchment In My Place Of Work; Am I Safe? by AngelicBeing: 3:19pm
Keneking:Hahaha, next time when Nigerians hear the name APC, they will all benjohnson, useless politicians causing pains to the masses
|Re: Mass Retrenchment In My Place Of Work; Am I Safe? by meelerh(f): 3:28pm
Hustle and open your school...Goodluck
|Re: Mass Retrenchment In My Place Of Work; Am I Safe? by ChocolateBunny: 6:24pm
sounds like jane-hath college,stupid director
|Re: Mass Retrenchment In My Place Of Work; Am I Safe? by LukeLook: 8:49pm
pack and prepare
|Re: Mass Retrenchment In My Place Of Work; Am I Safe? by Buffalo2(m): 8:50pm
Tell us the name of the damn school do that pple ll take note
|Re: Mass Retrenchment In My Place Of Work; Am I Safe? by lomprico(m): 8:50pm
And they say recession is over!
|Re: Mass Retrenchment In My Place Of Work; Am I Safe? by Vivly(f): 8:50pm
I hope you don't teach English Language to those innocent pupils
|Re: Mass Retrenchment In My Place Of Work; Am I Safe? by CosmeticChemist(m): 8:50pm
Don't worry, God will hear your cry and give you another job....
|Re: Mass Retrenchment In My Place Of Work; Am I Safe? by Omonph: 8:50pm
No sir you are not
|Re: Mass Retrenchment In My Place Of Work; Am I Safe? by wunmi590(m): 8:51pm
Honestly, we are in mess in this country, alot of of thing is really wrong and needs to be corrected immediately.
We really need a specialist doctor to threat and cure this country of the diseases.
No jobs, even the little one that graduate are just managing not just to sit at home, they are still sacking.
After some people would be shouting go and start your own business, nah water person go use start business?
Abi dongote and co nah water dem use start?
God would help us in this county
|Re: Mass Retrenchment In My Place Of Work; Am I Safe? by Nma27(f): 8:51pm
Halo22:Ur God gat u.
|Re: Mass Retrenchment In My Place Of Work; Am I Safe? by Pidginwhisper: 8:51pm
Them for give you your own since you don initially vex say dem no give you
|Re: Mass Retrenchment In My Place Of Work; Am I Safe? by sam4(m): 8:51pm
You say what?
|Re: Mass Retrenchment In My Place Of Work; Am I Safe? by hardywaltz(m): 8:51pm
Are you sure you teach in a school coz it was quite difficult reading and understanding ur grammar
|Re: Mass Retrenchment In My Place Of Work; Am I Safe? by soberdrunk(m): 8:52pm
For the sake of the students, i hope you dont teach "English Language"
|Re: Mass Retrenchment In My Place Of Work; Am I Safe? by Exponental(m): 8:52pm
It's not the end of the world. Sometimes, it pushes one to greatness.
|Re: Mass Retrenchment In My Place Of Work; Am I Safe? by ipobarecriminals: 8:52pm
All will be well
|Re: Mass Retrenchment In My Place Of Work; Am I Safe? by Lawrry(m): 8:53pm
Just prepare your mind. What you already know may/may not occur should not meet you unconscious. If the door opens in or out, abeg make use of your head.
|Re: Mass Retrenchment In My Place Of Work; Am I Safe? by softworker(m): 8:53pm
You resign and hawk Gala in gosslow .
Wen u dey collcet salary, who u tell? sorry for harsh resp jare Na liverpool cause am
|Re: Mass Retrenchment In My Place Of Work; Am I Safe? by Esepayan(m): 8:56pm
You can hardly construct a sentence without blunders you shouldn't be a teacher in the first place
|Re: Mass Retrenchment In My Place Of Work; Am I Safe? by josielewa(m): 8:56pm
Exponental:only if buhari is gone....no work outside ooo....better be gentle there....
|Re: Mass Retrenchment In My Place Of Work; Am I Safe? by eagleonearth(m): 9:00pm
first, be careful with the new director as she's a woman and you know the pattern of reasoning of women. what she's doing is normal as she is trying to stamp her authority.
two, a new younger lady being a daughter will be threatened by all the employees older than her especially the loyalists of her dad/mum. all those she feels threatened by are already gone. Just be prayerful and trust God. Thread softly and make sure you are highly disciplined now to retain your job. if you can measure up, tender your resignation, its better than getting sacked.
