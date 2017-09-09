Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Mass Retrenchment In My Place Of Work; Am I Safe? (5456 Views)

I received a great trauma yesterday when i watched about 45% of my fellow teachers received they sack letter. At first I taught it was going to be mere talk by the new director of the school, who happens to be the daughter of the owner of the school. Lo and behold the reality took place yesterday.



Up till now, i have not recovered from the shock as most of the sacked fellows were very to the proprietress. First they said there would be a re-interview and a kind of verification. Then after, we were told to return later the result.



I arrived a little bit late to the venue for the meeting and i met the director sharing a brown envelopes to the bearers. I thought it was cash prize and asked for mine, but they told me my name was not among, i was lost. when i realized what was going on was when i glanced at my colleagues own . and the content briefly.



Now my problem is that they issued a new code of conduct, which most of them as far as am concerned, are like threats and stringent rules and am sure i cannot keep to them.



So dudes, what do you suggest i should do? 2 Likes 1 Share

Work is not a doe or die. If you can't cope, quite. 15 Likes 1 Share

Ontshafega:

Work is not a doe or die. If you can't cope, quite. Abi Abi 3 Likes

The body language of the ornagization is clear.



Start looking for another job 19 Likes

Truly you are scared and as a matter of fact you are scared, it shows a lot in your write up. My advice , start looking for another job. Thank God say an school, very easy to port 6 Likes

and one stupid girl is calling me all sort of names cos I'm saving should incase I loose my job,





#savesavesave 12 Likes

Lalasticlala the impact is now real....



This situation is very hopeless 2 Likes

Keneking:

Lalasticlala the impact is now real....



This situation is very hopeless Hahaha, next time when Nigerians hear the name APC, they will all benjohnson, useless politicians causing pains to the masses Hahaha, next time when Nigerians hear the name APC, they will all benjohnson, useless politicians causing pains to the masses 7 Likes

Hustle and open your school...Goodluck 3 Likes

sounds like jane-hath college,stupid director 2 Likes

pack and prepare

Tell us the name of the damn school do that pple ll take note

And they say recession is over!

I hope you don't teach English Language to those innocent pupils 11 Likes

Don't worry, God will hear your cry and give you another job....

No sir you are not

Honestly, we are in mess in this country, alot of of thing is really wrong and needs to be corrected immediately.



We really need a specialist doctor to threat and cure this country of the diseases.



No jobs, even the little one that graduate are just managing not just to sit at home, they are still sacking.



After some people would be shouting go and start your own business, nah water person go use start business?



Abi dongote and co nah water dem use start?



God would help us in this county 4 Likes

Halo22:

Abi Ur God gat u. Ur God gat u.

Them for give you your own since you don initially vex say dem no give you 2 Likes

You say what?

Are you sure you teach in a school coz it was quite difficult reading and understanding ur grammar 3 Likes

For the sake of the students, i hope you dont teach "English Language"

It's not the end of the world. Sometimes, it pushes one to greatness.

All will be well All will be well

Just prepare your mind. What you already know may/may not occur should not meet you unconscious. If the door opens in or out, abeg make use of your head.



Wen u dey collcet salary, who u tell? sorry for harsh resp jare Na liverpool cause am You resign and hawk Gala in gosslow .Wen u dey collcet salary, who u tell?sorry for harsh resp jare Na liverpool cause am

You can hardly construct a sentence without blunders you shouldn't be a teacher in the first place 2 Likes

Exponental:

It's not the end of the world. Sometimes, it pushes one to greatness. only if buhari is gone....no work outside ooo....better be gentle there.... only if buhari is gone....no work outside ooo....better be gentle there....