|Amazing 3-Month Transformation Of A UNIABUJA Gas Explosion Survivor by rapcy(m): 3:04pm
This lady has an amazing skin I must say, within three months the burn scars are gone. She was caught up in a cooking gas explosion in October 2017 after her final year exams.
Below is her story and picture of her in hospital bed in October and then in December 2017. Read her story below:
|Re: Amazing 3-Month Transformation Of A UNIABUJA Gas Explosion Survivor by rapcy(m): 3:17pm
Lalasticlala seun mynd44
|Re: Amazing 3-Month Transformation Of A UNIABUJA Gas Explosion Survivor by cyndy1000(f): 3:20pm
Wao God is indeed Awesome.. Thank God for your life. He is worthy of our praise forever.
|Re: Amazing 3-Month Transformation Of A UNIABUJA Gas Explosion Survivor by DAMMYORES: 3:22pm
It's indeed a great transformation. God will continue to protect us all.
|Re: Amazing 3-Month Transformation Of A UNIABUJA Gas Explosion Survivor by Agadsman(m): 3:24pm
Don't want to be a hater but since the invention of make ups anything can happen...not saying that that is not her real face o, just saying that the transformed pix would be more believelable without makeup.
In all, thank God for her recovery.
|Re: Amazing 3-Month Transformation Of A UNIABUJA Gas Explosion Survivor by princechurchill(m): 3:48pm
God be praise for ur survival..
But can I see u without makeup
|Re: Amazing 3-Month Transformation Of A UNIABUJA Gas Explosion Survivor by MrHistorian: 6:59pm
Beauty!
|Re: Amazing 3-Month Transformation Of A UNIABUJA Gas Explosion Survivor by ANNOY(m): 6:59pm
This is astonishing. God is truly amazing.
|Re: Amazing 3-Month Transformation Of A UNIABUJA Gas Explosion Survivor by Narldon(f): 7:00pm
The Lord is Good...
All the Time...
|Re: Amazing 3-Month Transformation Of A UNIABUJA Gas Explosion Survivor by sosodevf(m): 7:00pm
So its still as bad as it was?
Jst asking
Beautiful though.
Give me ur makeup menu, I'll surprise u.
|Re: Amazing 3-Month Transformation Of A UNIABUJA Gas Explosion Survivor by UncleSnr(m): 7:00pm
power of brown powder
|Re: Amazing 3-Month Transformation Of A UNIABUJA Gas Explosion Survivor by luminouz(m): 7:00pm
Not a hater n thank God for recovery!
But these days eh... Makeup artists are used to patch cracked wall/foundations...not bricklayers again!
|Re: Amazing 3-Month Transformation Of A UNIABUJA Gas Explosion Survivor by 3Dobserver(f): 7:01pm
princechurchill:
Bad belle
|Re: Amazing 3-Month Transformation Of A UNIABUJA Gas Explosion Survivor by OgahBohz(m): 7:01pm
something is not ryt ....
Buh I wish her well
|Re: Amazing 3-Month Transformation Of A UNIABUJA Gas Explosion Survivor by Kunkiddo(m): 7:03pm
|Re: Amazing 3-Month Transformation Of A UNIABUJA Gas Explosion Survivor by sosodevf(m): 7:03pm
luminouz:G for goat
|Re: Amazing 3-Month Transformation Of A UNIABUJA Gas Explosion Survivor by Heywhizzy(m): 7:03pm
blessed skin.. meanwhile, some people will have crawcraw at age 10 and carry the spots till old age
I would also like to know the cream she used
|Re: Amazing 3-Month Transformation Of A UNIABUJA Gas Explosion Survivor by SnakeXenzia(m): 7:03pm
|Re: Amazing 3-Month Transformation Of A UNIABUJA Gas Explosion Survivor by OgahBohz(m): 7:04pm
luminouz:
G.for Goat!
|Re: Amazing 3-Month Transformation Of A UNIABUJA Gas Explosion Survivor by Alonso91(m): 7:04pm
God is Great....
buh she me fit see ur makup free pinshure?
|Re: Amazing 3-Month Transformation Of A UNIABUJA Gas Explosion Survivor by Salex007(m): 7:04pm
its a make up.... zoom her chest in the first picture
|Re: Amazing 3-Month Transformation Of A UNIABUJA Gas Explosion Survivor by ICEMAN(m): 7:04pm
Nice! Glory be to GOD!
|Re: Amazing 3-Month Transformation Of A UNIABUJA Gas Explosion Survivor by luminouz(m): 7:05pm
sosodevf:Nah...in ur case its for Gorilla
|Re: Amazing 3-Month Transformation Of A UNIABUJA Gas Explosion Survivor by luminouz(m): 7:06pm
OgahBohz:Nah..its for u n it means Gollum!
|Re: Amazing 3-Month Transformation Of A UNIABUJA Gas Explosion Survivor by ultron12345: 7:07pm
she is very silly, instead if her to give all glory, honour, thanks and praise to the medical team that handled her case, she is thanking one god, not even one single word to acknowledge the doctors. If she trust her God so much to heal her, why did she have to go to the hospital, she should have stayed at home.
.
Imagine what she said, she's alive because of all the prayers she received abi she's alive because of the expertise and competence of the doctors that attended to her.
.
Ungrateful creature
|Re: Amazing 3-Month Transformation Of A UNIABUJA Gas Explosion Survivor by AlphaStyles(m): 7:07pm
wow amazing meanwhile Arsenal fans how market na
|Re: Amazing 3-Month Transformation Of A UNIABUJA Gas Explosion Survivor by EternalBeing: 7:09pm
You have a glorious Destiny to fulfill, your enemies shall not be able to frustrate or stop you in YAHSHUA CHRIST JESUS.
|Re: Amazing 3-Month Transformation Of A UNIABUJA Gas Explosion Survivor by rayopt(m): 7:09pm
Wow. . . See how devil wan use devilish make-up destroy ya face but God decided that mary kay is your portion!!
|Re: Amazing 3-Month Transformation Of A UNIABUJA Gas Explosion Survivor by GAZZUZZ(m): 7:11pm
take her swimming before taking her to mama
|Re: Amazing 3-Month Transformation Of A UNIABUJA Gas Explosion Survivor by Banter1: 7:12pm
I am secretly crushing on KimberlyWest to the extend i have lost my sanity.
|Re: Amazing 3-Month Transformation Of A UNIABUJA Gas Explosion Survivor by delli(m): 7:12pm
Am happy for her oooooooo
So she like her person nd how she looks
|Re: Amazing 3-Month Transformation Of A UNIABUJA Gas Explosion Survivor by OgahBohz(m): 7:13pm
luminouz:
OK
