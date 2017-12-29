Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Amazing 3-Month Transformation Of A UNIABUJA Gas Explosion Survivor (14557 Views)

Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) / Makurdi Nursing Student Burnt By Gas Explosion In Her Hostel. Photos / The Lady That Was Injured By Gas Explosion Last Year, See How She Looks Now (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Below is her story and picture of her in hospital bed in October and then in December 2017. Read her story below:





Source:

http://www.dizboy.com/2018/01/see-amazing-transformation-of-unibuja.html?m=1 This lady has an amazing skin I must say, within three months the burn scars are gone. She was caught up in a cooking gas explosion in October 2017 after her final year exams.Below is her story and picture of her in hospital bed in October and then in December 2017. Read her story below: 2 Likes





See more of her pics here===>>

http://www.dizboy.com/2018/01/see-amazing-transformation-of-unibuja.html?m=1 Lalasticlala seun mynd44

Wao God is indeed Awesome.. Thank God for your life. He is worthy of our praise forever. 26 Likes 1 Share

It's indeed a great transformation. God will continue to protect us all. 4 Likes

Don't want to be a hater but since the invention of make ups anything can happen...not saying that that is not her real face o, just saying that the transformed pix would be more believelable without makeup.





In all, thank God for her recovery. 61 Likes 1 Share

God be praise for ur survival..

But can I see u without makeup 36 Likes 2 Shares

Beauty!

This is astonishing. God is truly amazing.







The Lord is Good...



All the Time...





1 Like

So its still as bad as it was?

Jst asking

Beautiful though.

Give me ur makeup menu, I'll surprise u.

power of brown powder power of brown powder

Not a hater n thank God for recovery!



But these days eh... Makeup artists are used to patch cracked wall/foundations...not bricklayers again! 2 Likes

princechurchill:

God be praise for ur survival..

But can I see u without makeup



Bad belle Bad belle 12 Likes 1 Share

something is not ryt ....

Buh I wish her well

I did not read the post but I don't think that PMB has the right to tell a mad man why a kilometres has no root, but it is natural to see a goat in backyard after no garri was found which was confirmed by Beyonce and the pregnant girl was shocked to see how baseless you are to read this post... which went skraaaaaah...pap pap ka ka ka...

and masked off.

luminouz:

G G for goat G for goat 1 Like

blessed skin.. meanwhile, some people will have crawcraw at age 10 and carry the spots till old age





I would also like to know the cream she used

luminouz:

G



G.for Goat! G.for Goat!

God is Great....











buh she me fit see ur makup free pinshure?

its a make up.... zoom her chest in the first picture

Nice! Glory be to GOD!

sosodevf:



G for goat Nah...in ur case its for Gorilla Nah...in ur case its for Gorilla

OgahBohz:









G.for

Goat! Nah..its for u n it means Gollum! Nah..its for u n it means Gollum!

she is very silly, instead if her to give all glory, honour, thanks and praise to the medical team that handled her case, she is thanking one god, not even one single word to acknowledge the doctors. If she trust her God so much to heal her, why did she have to go to the hospital, she should have stayed at home.

.

Imagine what she said, she's alive because of all the prayers she received abi she's alive because of the expertise and competence of the doctors that attended to her.

.

Ungrateful creature 1 Like

wow amazing meanwhile Arsenal fans how market na

You have a glorious Destiny to fulfill, your enemies shall not be able to frustrate or stop you in YAHSHUA CHRIST JESUS.

Wow. . . See how devil wan use devilish make-up destroy ya face but God decided that mary kay is your portion!!

take her swimming before taking her to mama 1 Like

I am secretly crushing on KimberlyWest to the extend i have lost my sanity.





So she like her person nd how she looks Am happy for her ooooooooSo she like her person nd how she looks