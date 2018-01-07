₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,940,091 members, 4,011,396 topics. Date: Sunday, 07 January 2018 at 08:43 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 59 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue For mass Burial on Thursday (910 Views)
"Nigerian Leaders Deserve Mass Burial" - Street Boy Says, Gets Help After (Video / Osita Chidoka Arrives Ojo Maduekwe's Burial On Bicycle (pic) / Police Confirms Incidents Of Herdsmen Attack In Rivers State (1) (2) (3) (4)
|59 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue For mass Burial on Thursday by Jesusfan3(m): 6:47pm
Benue State Government has concluded arrangement to give mass burial to the victims of the New Year attack next Thursday.
Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Terver Akase, disclosed this on Sunday through telephone conversation.
He explained that there would be a memorial service for them by 10am at the IBB Square, Makurdi.
Akase said the 10 persons killed on Saturday would be buried along with the 49 deposited at various mortuaries in the state.
Details: http://anstalk.com/breaking-59-victims-herdsmen-attack-benue-burial-thursday/
|Re: 59 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue For mass Burial on Thursday by taylor88(m): 6:53pm
Nawaoo
|Re: 59 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue For mass Burial on Thursday by PMBmustGo2019(f): 7:04pm
May God accept their soul and give them Paradise
|Re: 59 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue For mass Burial on Thursday by fergie001(m): 7:10pm
I did not know then how much was ended. When I look back now from this high hill of my old age, I can still see the butchered women and children lying heaped and scattered all along the crooked gulch as plain as when I saw them with eyes still young. And I can see that something else died there in the bloody mud, and was buried in the blizzard. A people's dream died there. It was a beautiful dream...(B.E)
May God rest their souls,
Amen.
|Re: 59 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue For mass Burial on Thursday by solochris(m): 8:38pm
All I can say is congrats bubu
|Re: 59 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue For mass Burial on Thursday by CplusJason: 8:39pm
It shall never be well with the bastard Buhari and Governor Ortom.
Buhari will never go unpunished.
#BACK2DAURA
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 59 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue For mass Burial on Thursday by humilitypays(m): 8:39pm
Nigerians are fools
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 59 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue For mass Burial on Thursday by Bossontop(m): 8:39pm
May the wicked neva know peace....may they live long pathetic lives filled wif sorrow and anguish
Rip
|Re: 59 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue For mass Burial on Thursday by bpalace(m): 8:39pm
Said baba, the best thing buhari gave Nigeria was his body odour abi language, since the aura disappeared everything went with it
But if you campaigned and voted for Buhari in 2015, as wear u ve fish brain.
|Re: 59 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue For mass Burial on Thursday by AngelicBeing: 8:39pm
|Re: 59 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue For mass Burial on Thursday by link2ok22: 8:39pm
Pathetic
|Re: 59 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue For mass Burial on Thursday by UbanmeUdie: 8:39pm
|Re: 59 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue For mass Burial on Thursday by jamex93(m): 8:39pm
Rest in peace
And na these same people my brothers for kogi want accommodate
|Re: 59 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue For mass Burial on Thursday by 360great(m): 8:40pm
May their souls rest in peace ......Buhari and the people in charge should be happy o
|Re: 59 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue For mass Burial on Thursday by Oxster(m): 8:40pm
Sai Baba
Buhari 2019
Change::Starts with Us
APC,the best Party
|Re: 59 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue For mass Burial on Thursday by Fidelarinze9(m): 8:40pm
Do we even have a president?
|Re: 59 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue For mass Burial on Thursday by bmxshop: 8:40pm
Rips
|Re: 59 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue For mass Burial on Thursday by jboy73: 8:40pm
Finish them all.
All hail the great Fulani men.
Allah be praised.
What a great new year news
1 Like
|Re: 59 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue For mass Burial on Thursday by Reader1988: 8:40pm
In as much as no reprisal attack by the affected communities, expect more harvoc.
|Re: 59 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue For mass Burial on Thursday by Harrynight(m): 8:41pm
..
|Re: 59 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue For mass Burial on Thursday by TopExcell(m): 8:41pm
humilitypays:My friend say something reasonable
|Re: 59 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue For mass Burial on Thursday by samuelobazu(m): 8:41pm
I sorry for Nigeria
|Re: 59 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue For mass Burial on Thursday by Oxster(m): 8:41pm
Fidelarinze9:
If you ask us,,,Na who we go ask?
|Re: 59 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue For mass Burial on Thursday by Sunnycliff(m): 8:41pm
Too hard to type RIP
But pmb must surely have a taste of this bestial death of his fellow humans having maintained a protracted silence in this his kinsmen menace
|Re: 59 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue For mass Burial on Thursday by CplusJason: 8:41pm
humilitypays:I guess you're from Malawi.
|Re: 59 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue For mass Burial on Thursday by MrMcJay(m): 8:41pm
Sad
|Re: 59 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue For mass Burial on Thursday by Castroii(m): 8:42pm
rip to the dead
|Re: 59 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue For mass Burial on Thursday by Originality007: 8:42pm
g
|Re: 59 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue For mass Burial on Thursday by Olukokosir(m): 8:42pm
jboy73:
Dz man nid psychiatric help
|Re: 59 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue For mass Burial on Thursday by staystrong(m): 8:42pm
Shah
|Re: 59 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue For mass Burial on Thursday by slawomir: 8:42pm
ok
|Re: 59 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue For mass Burial on Thursday by bedspread: 8:42pm
W
Question: Who Deploys Policemen As Escorts To Individuals / Timeline On James Ibori Court Sentence...at A London Crown Court / Woman Gang-raped 2 Weeks To Wedding
Viewing this topic: Polskywolsky, seivey(m), genius43(m), solochris(m), Omoluabi16, ourfather, tee83, humilitypays(m), Jigba(f), jojo2020, bobby1988(m), erekaa(m), link2ok22, frednino, simreal, efela, emperordelis(m), Olowoniking, Royaldave200(m), UbanmeUdie, Chron1cle(m), lordjay, Mickeywilliams(m), 360great(m), globalwaly(m), oreeo, gaburiel(m), iamsparrow(m), haxan919(m), waledeji(m), lankieman, obinon(m), Elliot2(m), fgideon, HenryO2(m), Chalaji080, sklinks(m), shehuaz(m), fmc1, escober90(m), kessiah, physise(m), miikyphil(m), Sunnycliff(m), wealth499(m), Odaveboy(m), yale001(f), sigiyaya(m), whogoesthere, Jino33, canalily(m), zeedof(m), Fidelarinze9(m), mema900, ogunsbanjul(m), cashcity, omotuntun, Castroii(m), Jalubarika(m), objhack(m), SHOLLYDEX17, emeshot, Tonytonic(m), hmabdool(m), slawomir, lugiano1, TheDokita(m), bpalace(m), boman112, infinitypro(m), arigold1304(m), emmaak2(m), imhotep, Harrynight(m), mckazzy(m), Obilo123(m), cardinal12, naijareferee, Dramadiddy(m), DrLikita12(f), bedspread, MrMcJay(m), seyilabi(m), greatest777(m), Bossontop(m), hundu, joebases(m), natnoble(m), luke007(m), Abfinest007(m), myfantasies(f), Antara0503(m), Damitism, frankpro27(m), Oxster(m), Originality007, Dammylois(f), freshkpomo, geagle55(m), Jayuba(m), jamex93(m), theNOISEmaker, SpecialAdviser(m), Zita55(f), MeanChris(m) and 164 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9