Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Terver Akase, disclosed this on Sunday through telephone conversation.





He explained that there would be a memorial service for them by 10am at the IBB Square, Makurdi.



Akase said the 10 persons killed on Saturday would be buried along with the 49 deposited at various mortuaries in the state.



Nawaoo

May God accept their soul and give them Paradise



I did not know then how much was ended. When I look back now from this high hill of my old age, I can still see the butchered women and children lying heaped and scattered all along the crooked gulch as plain as when I saw them with eyes still young. And I can see that something else died there in the bloody mud, and was buried in the blizzard. A people's dream died there. It was a beautiful dream...(B.E)







May God rest their souls,

Amen.

All I can say is congrats bubu

It shall never be well with the bastard Buhari and Governor Ortom.









Buhari will never go unpunished.







#BACK2DAURA 1 Like 1 Share

Nigerians are fools 3 Likes 1 Share



May the wicked neva know peace....may they live long pathetic lives filled wif sorrow and anguish

Rip May the wicked neva know peace....may they live long pathetic lives filled wif sorrow and anguishRip

Said baba, the best thing buhari gave Nigeria was his body odour abi language, since the aura disappeared everything went with it

But if you campaigned and voted for Buhari in 2015, as wear u ve fish brain.

Pathetic

Rest in peace





And na these same people my brothers for kogi want accommodate

May their souls rest in peace ......Buhari and the people in charge should be happy o

Sai Baba





Buhari 2019



Change::Starts with Us



APC,the best Party

Do we even have a president?

Rips

Finish them all.

All hail the great Fulani men.

Allah be praised.

What a great new year news 1 Like

In as much as no reprisal attack by the affected communities, expect more harvoc.

humilitypays:

Nigerians are fools My friend say something reasonable My friend say something reasonable

I sorry for Nigeria

Fidelarinze9:

Do we even have a president?



If you ask us,,,Na who we go ask? If you ask us,,,Na who we go ask?

Too hard to type RIP



But pmb must surely have a taste of this bestial death of his fellow humans having maintained a protracted silence in this his kinsmen menace

humilitypays:

Nigerians are fools I guess you're from Malawi. I guess you're from Malawi.

Sad

rip to the dead

jboy73:

Finish them all.

All hail the great Fulani men.

Allah be praised.

What a great new year news





Dz man nid psychiatric help Dz man nid psychiatric help

