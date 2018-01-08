₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yusuf Buhari Secretly Acquired Power-Bikes, DSS Operatives Sacked - Daily Post by johnnyn1(m): 6:13pm
Following the involvement of President Muhammadu Buhari’s only son, Yusuf in a ghastly accident, during a power-bike racing on Tuesday, December 26,2017; facts have emerged on how Yusuf secretly acquired the multi million naira bikes.
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Secretly Acquired Power-Bikes, DSS Operatives Sacked - Daily Post by whitebeard(m): 6:19pm
Who Yusuf matter help..abeg
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Secretly Acquired Power-Bikes, DSS Operatives Sacked - Daily Post by jdluv(f): 6:19pm
this guy don use him inheritd mumuness to cause hold up for another man career
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Secretly Acquired Power-Bikes, DSS Operatives Sacked - Daily Post by sarrki(m): 6:20pm
Hmm enemies of the state good news for you here
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Secretly Acquired Power-Bikes, DSS Operatives Sacked - Daily Post by Alaniyiokorausa(m): 6:20pm
like father like son tbey are thieves .
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Secretly Acquired Power-Bikes, DSS Operatives Sacked - Daily Post by Alaniyiokorausa(m): 6:21pm
like father like son tbey are thieves .tell me which work is he doing after school.
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Secretly Acquired Power-Bikes, DSS Operatives Sacked - Daily Post by frankyychiji(f): 6:22pm
If your father was president of the fed republic of Nigeria, would you ride a Qlink Okada, Beremx asked me?
My answer was Noooo!
How did the Sonofagun get such huge amount of money to indulge in this suicide mission??
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Secretly Acquired Power-Bikes, DSS Operatives Sacked - Daily Post by frankyychiji(f): 6:24pm
sarrki:It's actually good news for all Nigerians, the son of a president will be representing Nigeria in this year's Paralympics.
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Secretly Acquired Power-Bikes, DSS Operatives Sacked - Daily Post by BuariCopyPaste: 6:27pm
Petty thief he is....
Father=thief
Mother=thief
Son=thief
Daura is now a germinating ground for thieves
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Secretly Acquired Power-Bikes, DSS Operatives Sacked - Daily Post by 2cato: 6:30pm
Betwix bubu and gej who is the bigger thief Share for gej Like for buhari
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Secretly Acquired Power-Bikes, DSS Operatives Sacked - Daily Post by hobermener: 6:39pm
$157000 for power bikes
Blooood of lukaku!!
And one bastard was trying to fool his family with an article on yusuf buhari's ascetism, simple nature and prudent lifestyle, just the way they succeeded in fooling a country of idiots on how his father was corrupt free and austere. These guys deserve special seats in hell!!
And for those idiots who are thinking of voting out the terrorist in 2019, i can only lafffff . Thumb printing next to the evil broom in 2015 meant giving buhari an 8 year mandate till 2023, buhari dont need you all now, he has the power of INCUMBENCY. Elections will hold, results announced, and buhari declared winner. And just as NOTHING happened when there was a hike in fuel price by over 80 percent under this administration, NOTHING will happen when the results are announced as the docile cowards will crawl tail between legs to their respective caves.
In life there are mistakes that should NEVER happen, a buhari presidency was one of them.
If you doubt buhari victory in the polls come 2019, put your money on it, ill be waiting
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Secretly Acquired Power-Bikes, DSS Operatives Sacked - Daily Post by ngwababe(f): 6:39pm
E no concern me joor
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Secretly Acquired Power-Bikes, DSS Operatives Sacked - Daily Post by jamace(m): 6:40pm
How did he get such heavy secret money?
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Secretly Acquired Power-Bikes, DSS Operatives Sacked - Daily Post by talk2emma: 6:40pm
Where did he get the money to buy it
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Secretly Acquired Power-Bikes, DSS Operatives Sacked - Daily Post by gurunlocker: 6:40pm
So the president son is having such amount? I guess he is also one of the government appointees?
Integrity my foot!
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Secretly Acquired Power-Bikes, DSS Operatives Sacked - Daily Post by merit455(m): 6:40pm
ngwababe:Why e go concern you
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Secretly Acquired Power-Bikes, DSS Operatives Sacked - Daily Post by BruncleZuma: 6:40pm
Where him dey work?
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Secretly Acquired Power-Bikes, DSS Operatives Sacked - Daily Post by Burger01(m): 6:41pm
Yusuf o, Bashir o, DSS o... Everyone of them should be jailed..
Really, Buhari has turned his government to a joke
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Secretly Acquired Power-Bikes, DSS Operatives Sacked - Daily Post by NaoSlay(m): 6:41pm
Nigerians, both opposition and supporters, if your dad was the president, is it Mazda , Volvo, Bajaj you would be riding?
Let leave the young dude alone, let him enjoy his dad stay as the president .
And people saying 56million, where is the receipt, why not do a favour of showing us the receipt instead of displaying foolishness all in the name of being wise.
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Secretly Acquired Power-Bikes, DSS Operatives Sacked - Daily Post by Haganah: 6:41pm
And the blame game continues! I am shocked that GEJ was not blamed for this.
1. Blame DSS operatives
2. Blame poor Bashir Gwandu
No one to blame on how a jobless boy laid his hands on 157,000 dollars and yet BMC have not gotten December alert!
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Secretly Acquired Power-Bikes, DSS Operatives Sacked - Daily Post by babaskool(m): 6:41pm
K
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Secretly Acquired Power-Bikes, DSS Operatives Sacked - Daily Post by doctimi(m): 6:41pm
just ruined peoples career. chaiii...badluck
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Secretly Acquired Power-Bikes, DSS Operatives Sacked - Daily Post by emmyw(m): 6:42pm
I Really Hate The poo Going On In This Country!
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Secretly Acquired Power-Bikes, DSS Operatives Sacked - Daily Post by jaytee01(m): 6:42pm
How did he come about such a huge sum of money?
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Secretly Acquired Power-Bikes, DSS Operatives Sacked - Daily Post by eruchboy(m): 6:42pm
It runs in the family lineage
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Secretly Acquired Power-Bikes, DSS Operatives Sacked - Daily Post by johnstar(m): 6:43pm
I'm not surprised d money dey recovered from the abacha loot is already been shared among there family
See him dirty black face
Buhari y will never go unpunished
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Secretly Acquired Power-Bikes, DSS Operatives Sacked - Daily Post by OlujobaSamuel: 6:43pm
good for them, na their type dey beat road users because bubu son wan waka.
Recover If Possible
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Secretly Acquired Power-Bikes, DSS Operatives Sacked - Daily Post by So101: 6:43pm
frankyychiji:cmon don’t be so heartless
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Secretly Acquired Power-Bikes, DSS Operatives Sacked - Daily Post by oyetunder(m): 6:43pm
What he bought secretly has openly slammed him on the road for all to behold. Eve and Adam ate the fruit secretly...but they became Unclad openly.
|Re: Yusuf Buhari Secretly Acquired Power-Bikes, DSS Operatives Sacked - Daily Post by wingmanII: 6:43pm
Animal Farm. Nigeria is reenacting George Orwell 's classic.
