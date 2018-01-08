Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yusuf Buhari Secretly Acquired Power-Bikes, DSS Operatives Sacked - Daily Post (29299 Views)

Following the involvement of President Muhammadu Buhari’s only son, Yusuf in a ghastly accident, during a power-bike racing on Tuesday, December 26,2017; facts have emerged on how Yusuf secretly acquired the multi million naira bikes.



DAILY POST exclusively gathered from a reliable source at the presidency that the BMW power-bikes, with a whopping sum of $157, 000 each from Germany were acquired secretly by Yusuf around June, 2017 at the instance of his friend, Bashir Gwandu.





Our source revealed that upon the purchase of the two power bikes, they were kept at Gwandu’s residence, located in Gwarinpa District, in the Bwari Local Government Area.



Yusuf, whois attached with three operatives from the Department of State Service (DSS) reportedly struck a deal with his security details, who allowed him to always sneak out in the night for racing at Gwandu’s place.



The operatives, against their pattern of operation and procedure of duty perpetually rolled out their daily reports without that aspect of Yusuf’s movement, the compromise that got President Buhari seriously infuriated.



DAILY POST, however learnt that the three operatives have since been shown out of the service.





A source at the yellow house, who confirmed the development said the affected operatives were first suspended indefinitely and later dismissed.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2018/01/08/yusuf-buhari-presidents-son-secretly-acquired-power-bikes-dss-operatives-sacked-incident/amp/

Who Yusuf matter help..abeg 60 Likes

this guy don use him inheritd mumuness to cause hold up for another man career 174 Likes 8 Shares

Hmm enemies of the state good news for you here 4 Likes 3 Shares

like father like son tbey are thieves . 91 Likes 2 Shares

like father like son tbey are thieves .tell me which work is he doing after school. 85 Likes 3 Shares





If your father was president of the fed republic of Nigeria, would you ride a Qlink Okada, Beremx asked me?

My answer was Noooo!



How did the Sonofagun get such huge amount of money to indulge in this suicide mission?? If your father was president of the fed republic of Nigeria, would you ride a Qlink Okada, Beremx asked me?My answer was Noooo!How did the Sonofagun get such huge amount of money to indulge in this suicide mission?? 60 Likes 2 Shares

sarrki:

Hmm enemies of the state good news for you here It's actually good news for all Nigerians, the son of a president will be representing Nigeria in this year's Paralympics. It's actually good news for all Nigerians, the son of a president will be representing Nigeria in this year's Paralympics. 139 Likes 8 Shares

Petty thief he is....



Father=thief



Mother=thief



Son=thief



Daura is now a germinating ground for thieves 54 Likes 3 Shares

Betwix bubu and gej who is the bigger thief Share for gej Like for buhari 153 Likes 6 Shares



Blooood of lukaku!!

And one bastard was trying to fool his family with an article on yusuf buhari's ascetism, simple nature and prudent lifestyle, just the way they succeeded in fooling a country of idiots on how his father was corrupt free and austere. These guys deserve special seats in hell!!

And for those idiots who are thinking of voting out the terrorist in 2019, i can only lafffff . Thumb printing next to the evil broom in 2015 meant giving buhari an 8 year mandate till 2023, buhari dont need you all now, he has the power of INCUMBENCY. Elections will hold, results announced, and buhari declared winner. And just as NOTHING happened when there was a hike in fuel price by over 80 percent under this administration, NOTHING will happen when the results are announced as the docile cowards will crawl tail between legs to their respective caves.

In life there are mistakes that should NEVER happen, a buhari presidency was one of them.

E no concern me joor

How did he get such heavy secret money? 24 Likes 3 Shares

Where did he get the money to buy it 17 Likes

So the president son is having such amount? I guess he is also one of the government appointees?



Integrity my foot! 26 Likes 1 Share

ngwababe:

E no concern me joor Why e go concern you Why e go concern you 3 Likes

Where him dey work? 11 Likes





Really, Buhari has turned his government to a joke Yusuf o, Bashir o, DSS o... Everyone of them should be jailed..Really, Buhari has turned his government to a joke 11 Likes 1 Share



Nigerians, both opposition and supporters, if your dad was the president, is it Mazda , Volvo, Bajaj you would be riding?



Let leave the young dude alone, let him enjoy his dad stay as the president .





And people saying 56million, where is the receipt, why not do a favour of showing us the receipt instead of displaying foolishness all in the name of being wise.



7 Likes 3 Shares

And the blame game continues! I am shocked that GEJ was not blamed for this.



1. Blame DSS operatives

2. Blame poor Bashir Gwandu



No one to blame on how a jobless boy laid his hands on 157,000 dollars and yet BMC have not gotten December alert! 48 Likes 3 Shares

K

just ruined peoples career. chaiii...badluck 8 Likes

I Really Hate The poo Going On In This Country! 2 Likes 1 Share

How did he come about such a huge sum of money? 1 Like

It runs in the family lineage It runs in the family lineage 21 Likes





I'm not surprised d money dey recovered from the abacha loot is already been shared among there family





See him dirty black face







Buhari y will never go unpunished I'm not surprised d money dey recovered from the abacha loot is already been shared among there familySee him dirty black faceBuhari y will never go unpunished 12 Likes

good for them, na their type dey beat road users because bubu son wan waka.

Recover If Possible 5 Likes

frankyychiji:

It's actually good news for all Nigerians, the son of a president will be representing Nigeria in this year's Paralympics. cmon don’t be so heartless cmon don’t be so heartless

What he bought secretly has openly slammed him on the road for all to behold. Eve and Adam ate the fruit secretly...but they became Unclad openly. 2 Likes