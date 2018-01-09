Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Byton Unveils 323mile 5g-enabled Electric SUV With 50 Inch Dashboard Touchscreen (5412 Views)

Byton has finally unveiled its first drivable prototype at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas today and claims it will perceive more than what a human being will ever do.It is equipped with gesture recognition, facial recognition, and even emotion recognition, to differentiate between the driver and passenger and personalize the rider experience.



It also has a touch screen built right onto the steering wheel, in what the firm claims is a world first. This means the driver can always interact with the vehicle in the direct line of vision. It also feature a massive 50 by 10 inch touchscreen display spanning the length of the dashboard.











The car is designed to be smart and sleek, with invisible door handles and flat antennas integrated into the roof, It will also feature an array of cameras instead of side view mirrors.



The firm says the new smart vehicle will be the fastest car on the data highway by providing users with constant connection, with a bandwidth roughly five times higher than conventional systems, at up to 1000Mb/s.This is also roughly 100 times faster than your smartphone.











This means passengers can stream TV shows, play games, and video chat through the car.The cars will also be able to read traffic signs, monitor blind spots, and communicate with other cars using an array of sensors and advanced image processing.



Two versions will be offered. A rear-wheel-drive model will pack a 71-kilowatt-hour battery pack that can help the vehicle travel 248.5 miles. This model features a single motor delivering 295 lb-ft of torque.



The four-wheel-drive version boasts a 95-kWh battery and a driving range of up to 323 miles. It has a dual-motor setup good for 523 lb-ft.Recharging to 80 percent takes just 30 minutes in fast charge mode. The Nanjing-based company plans to roll out the mid-sized crossover vehicle with level 3 autonomy in China in 2019, starting at $45,000, before hitting the US and Europe in 2020.



What do you make of the new By ton Electric SUV?



Ok 1 Like

Looks good,but it's no different from all other SUV's.

Sweet 3 Likes





Truely,no one can match the chinese in terms of techs now...



唱了半个多世纪的《义勇军进行曲》--中国人大新闻- I hale... See tech...Truely,no one can match the chinese in terms of techs now...唱了半个多世纪的《义勇军进行曲》--中国人大新闻- I hale... 2 Likes

If you get this one for naija, Your deek go get blister because some naija babes no dey use their eye see motor. 7 Likes 1 Share

.. Please don't tell me it's right there behind that steering screen because its purpose will be defeated if so



Imagine a collision happening and the airbag deploying only to be punctured by pieces of that steering screen's glass, in addition to the windscreen, 50 inch screen all being shattered .....



In fact both steering and dashboard airbags will be rendered useless, in addition to far more shards of glass being released into the vehicle thus putting the driver and passenger in far more danger than they would normally have been in if all this plenty screen stuff had been avoided





I will choose safety before convenience and effizy any day





So for now, a simple traditional Mercedes Benz AMG will do for me Where is the steering airbag located?... Please don't tell me it's right there behind that steering screen because its purpose will be defeated if soImagine a collision happening and the airbag deploying only to be punctured by pieces of that steering screen's glass, in addition to the windscreen, 50 inch screen all being shattered.....In fact both steering and dashboard airbags will be rendered useless, in addition to far more shards of glass being released into the vehicle thus putting the driver and passenger in far more danger than they would normally have been in if all this plenty screen stuff had been avoidedI will choose safety before convenience and effizy any daySo for now, a simple traditional Mercedes Benz AMG will do for me 4 Likes

For Yusuf and his father, the corruption fighters.

Lemme comman be going 1 Like

virtually all areas, the Americans have a Chinese competitor. I'm sure they will make it a cheaper version of Tesla and it will probably be as efficient. 1 Like

Why this life con hard like this �� 1 Like

the way am looking at the future our "OYEL" is in a big trouble









JUST BIKO NEGODU TECHNOLOGY 1 Like

All in one

Nice one. With all these electric cars coming, what is going to happen to our oil? We better brace up and demand right accountability from our leaders because if things continue like this, the future is indeed about to be darker than it is now. 2 Likes

Very soon Nigeria's crude oil will become useless

I have been reading many post about cars lately seems this is my year to acquire one by God's grace 4 Likes

busar:

Why this life con hard like this �� Bros...nothing is hard....focus your mind on positive things and trust in God... It will turn around...the difference between you and anyone finding it smooth is TIME Bros...nothing is hard....focus your mind on positive things and trust in God... It will turn around...the difference between you and anyone finding it smooth is TIME 2 Likes

Emekus92:

I have been reading many post about cars lately seems this is my year to acquire one by God's grace amen amen 1 Like

This is impressive. Would have been a lot more expensive if it was coming from Mercedes Benz or BMW or land rover or Porsche. I like it though.

Sun go roast the dash

ivili:

Looks good,but it's no different from all other SUV's.

Blindness creeping in. Blindness creeping in. 1 Like

Good look is not enuf. The "thinking" that goes into the design is more important.

With all the screens everywhere, the car better be fully autonomous because focus will be a challenge for the driver.

They also need to talk more about the safety features in case of crash at high speed, if everyone is thinking what I'm thinking. 1 Like

Wow! 1 Like

How much

nice car. But my Mercedes is still bae.

ivili:

Looks good,but it's no different from all other SUV's.

Show me one wheel barrow Nigeria has produced. Show me one wheel barrow Nigeria has produced. 1 Like 1 Share

Awww...l love this,it's sexy! 1 Like

Hmmmmmmmm[i][/i]

A friend in chian told me that China have everything and thats ture 1 Like

Imajin ! And our importers are busy sending home accidented fuel cars

Next 20years,we never see the tokumbo for OLX 1 Like