|Byton Unveils 323mile 5g-enabled Electric SUV With 50 Inch Dashboard Touchscreen by Automotive1(m): 2:41am
Byton has finally unveiled its first drivable prototype at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas today and claims it will perceive more than what a human being will ever do.It is equipped with gesture recognition, facial recognition, and even emotion recognition, to differentiate between the driver and passenger and personalize the rider experience.
It also has a touch screen built right onto the steering wheel, in what the firm claims is a world first. This means the driver can always interact with the vehicle in the direct line of vision. It also feature a massive 50 by 10 inch touchscreen display spanning the length of the dashboard.
The car is designed to be smart and sleek, with invisible door handles and flat antennas integrated into the roof, It will also feature an array of cameras instead of side view mirrors.
The firm says the new smart vehicle will be the fastest car on the data highway by providing users with constant connection, with a bandwidth roughly five times higher than conventional systems, at up to 1000Mb/s.This is also roughly 100 times faster than your smartphone.
This means passengers can stream TV shows, play games, and video chat through the car.The cars will also be able to read traffic signs, monitor blind spots, and communicate with other cars using an array of sensors and advanced image processing.
Two versions will be offered. A rear-wheel-drive model will pack a 71-kilowatt-hour battery pack that can help the vehicle travel 248.5 miles. This model features a single motor delivering 295 lb-ft of torque.
The four-wheel-drive version boasts a 95-kWh battery and a driving range of up to 323 miles. It has a dual-motor setup good for 523 lb-ft.Recharging to 80 percent takes just 30 minutes in fast charge mode. The Nanjing-based company plans to roll out the mid-sized crossover vehicle with level 3 autonomy in China in 2019, starting at $45,000, before hitting the US and Europe in 2020.
What do you make of the new By ton Electric SUV?
Source https://autojosh.com/byton-unveils-323mile-5g-enabled-electric-suv-50-inch-dashboard-touchscreen/
|Re: Byton Unveils 323mile 5g-enabled Electric SUV With 50 Inch Dashboard Touchscreen by Mrphylor09: 7:05am
Ok
|Re: Byton Unveils 323mile 5g-enabled Electric SUV With 50 Inch Dashboard Touchscreen by ivili(m): 7:08am
Looks good,but it's no different from all other SUV's.
|Re: Byton Unveils 323mile 5g-enabled Electric SUV With 50 Inch Dashboard Touchscreen by Ufranklin92(m): 7:09am
Sweet
|Re: Byton Unveils 323mile 5g-enabled Electric SUV With 50 Inch Dashboard Touchscreen by Aldebaran(m): 7:09am
See tech...
Truely,no one can match the chinese in terms of techs now...
唱了半个多世纪的《义勇军进行曲》--中国人大新闻- I hale...
|Re: Byton Unveils 323mile 5g-enabled Electric SUV With 50 Inch Dashboard Touchscreen by onosprince(m): 7:09am
If you get this one for naija, Your deek go get blister because some naija babes no dey use their eye see motor.
|Re: Byton Unveils 323mile 5g-enabled Electric SUV With 50 Inch Dashboard Touchscreen by Sellfish(m): 7:09am
Where is the steering airbag located?. .. Please don't tell me it's right there behind that steering screen because its purpose will be defeated if so
Imagine a collision happening and the airbag deploying only to be punctured by pieces of that steering screen's glass, in addition to the windscreen, 50 inch screen all being shattered .....
In fact both steering and dashboard airbags will be rendered useless, in addition to far more shards of glass being released into the vehicle thus putting the driver and passenger in far more danger than they would normally have been in if all this plenty screen stuff had been avoided
I will choose safety before convenience and effizy any day
So for now, a simple traditional Mercedes Benz AMG will do for me
|Re: Byton Unveils 323mile 5g-enabled Electric SUV With 50 Inch Dashboard Touchscreen by simplemach(m): 7:09am
For Yusuf and his father, the corruption fighters.
Lemme comman be going
|Re: Byton Unveils 323mile 5g-enabled Electric SUV With 50 Inch Dashboard Touchscreen by sodiqapril(m): 7:10am
virtually all areas, the Americans have a Chinese competitor. I'm sure they will make it a cheaper version of Tesla and it will probably be as efficient.
|Re: Byton Unveils 323mile 5g-enabled Electric SUV With 50 Inch Dashboard Touchscreen by maingate27: 7:10am
.
|Re: Byton Unveils 323mile 5g-enabled Electric SUV With 50 Inch Dashboard Touchscreen by busar(m): 7:10am
Why this life con hard like this ��
|Re: Byton Unveils 323mile 5g-enabled Electric SUV With 50 Inch Dashboard Touchscreen by McGg(m): 7:11am
the way am looking at the future our "OYEL" is in a big trouble
JUST BIKO NEGODU TECHNOLOGY
|Re: Byton Unveils 323mile 5g-enabled Electric SUV With 50 Inch Dashboard Touchscreen by pawesome(m): 7:11am
All in one
|Re: Byton Unveils 323mile 5g-enabled Electric SUV With 50 Inch Dashboard Touchscreen by Creamz(m): 7:12am
Nice one. With all these electric cars coming, what is going to happen to our oil? We better brace up and demand right accountability from our leaders because if things continue like this, the future is indeed about to be darker than it is now.
|Re: Byton Unveils 323mile 5g-enabled Electric SUV With 50 Inch Dashboard Touchscreen by tonytony208(m): 7:12am
Very soon Nigeria's crude oil will become useless
|Re: Byton Unveils 323mile 5g-enabled Electric SUV With 50 Inch Dashboard Touchscreen by Emekus92(m): 7:12am
I have been reading many post about cars lately seems this is my year to acquire one by God's grace
|Re: Byton Unveils 323mile 5g-enabled Electric SUV With 50 Inch Dashboard Touchscreen by pawesome(m): 7:12am
busar:Bros...nothing is hard....focus your mind on positive things and trust in God... It will turn around...the difference between you and anyone finding it smooth is TIME
|Re: Byton Unveils 323mile 5g-enabled Electric SUV With 50 Inch Dashboard Touchscreen by pawesome(m): 7:13am
Emekus92:amen
|Re: Byton Unveils 323mile 5g-enabled Electric SUV With 50 Inch Dashboard Touchscreen by chronique(m): 7:14am
This is impressive. Would have been a lot more expensive if it was coming from Mercedes Benz or BMW or land rover or Porsche. I like it though.
|Re: Byton Unveils 323mile 5g-enabled Electric SUV With 50 Inch Dashboard Touchscreen by vertueptime: 7:14am
Sun go roast the dash
|Re: Byton Unveils 323mile 5g-enabled Electric SUV With 50 Inch Dashboard Touchscreen by Lomprico2: 7:14am
ivili:
Blindness creeping in.
|Re: Byton Unveils 323mile 5g-enabled Electric SUV With 50 Inch Dashboard Touchscreen by ithink7: 7:15am
Good look is not enuf. The "thinking" that goes into the design is more important.
With all the screens everywhere, the car better be fully autonomous because focus will be a challenge for the driver.
They also need to talk more about the safety features in case of crash at high speed, if everyone is thinking what I'm thinking.
|Re: Byton Unveils 323mile 5g-enabled Electric SUV With 50 Inch Dashboard Touchscreen by Macgreat(m): 7:17am
Wow!
|Re: Byton Unveils 323mile 5g-enabled Electric SUV With 50 Inch Dashboard Touchscreen by talk2emma: 7:19am
How much
|Re: Byton Unveils 323mile 5g-enabled Electric SUV With 50 Inch Dashboard Touchscreen by Rigel95(m): 7:21am
nice car. But my Mercedes is still bae.
|Re: Byton Unveils 323mile 5g-enabled Electric SUV With 50 Inch Dashboard Touchscreen by Tekzyflex(m): 7:21am
ivili:
Show me one wheel barrow Nigeria has produced.
|Re: Byton Unveils 323mile 5g-enabled Electric SUV With 50 Inch Dashboard Touchscreen by Endtimesmith(m): 7:21am
Awww...l love this,it's sexy!
|Re: Byton Unveils 323mile 5g-enabled Electric SUV With 50 Inch Dashboard Touchscreen by Peachberry(m): 7:22am
Hmmmmmmmm[i][/i]
|Re: Byton Unveils 323mile 5g-enabled Electric SUV With 50 Inch Dashboard Touchscreen by talk2emma: 7:22am
A friend in chian told me that China have everything and thats ture
|Re: Byton Unveils 323mile 5g-enabled Electric SUV With 50 Inch Dashboard Touchscreen by emeejinsm: 7:24am
Imajin ! And our importers are busy sending home accidented fuel cars
|Re: Byton Unveils 323mile 5g-enabled Electric SUV With 50 Inch Dashboard Touchscreen by anyimontana(m): 7:30am
Next 20years,we never see the tokumbo for OLX
|Re: Byton Unveils 323mile 5g-enabled Electric SUV With 50 Inch Dashboard Touchscreen by busar(m): 7:30am
pawesome:smiles.... Didn't mean it that way bro
