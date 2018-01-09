₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ekiti 2018: Adeyeye, Olujimi, Others Ask Secondus To Stop Fayose by Ekitidefender(m): 6:12pm
Four leading governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State have urged the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, and other National Working Committee members to stop Governor Ayodele from imposing a candidate for the July 2018 governorship election.
The governor has endorsed his deputy , Prof . Kolapo Olusola , as the “ most preferred candidate ” for the party in the election.
The aggrieved aspirants are a former Publicity Secretary of the PDP National Caretaker Committee , Prince Dayo Adeyeye , Senator representing Ekiti South , Mrs Biodun Olujimi ; a former Nigerian High Commissioner to Canada , Dare Bejide and the immediate past commissioner for Justice , Mr Owoseeni Ajayi.
At a joint press conference in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, they argued that the party stood the risk of losing Ekiti if Fayose was allowed to subvert the party ’ s constitution and impose his anointed candidate .
They called for the setting up of a caretaker committee to conduct the primary.
Specifically , the aspirants want the national leadership of the party to stop the governor and the Gboyega Oguntuase - led State Executive Committee from playing any role in the process leading to the PDP primary.
They argued that the duo had already compromised , having taken positions and cannot be fair to all the aspirants.
Adeyeye , who read the text of the press conference , said , “ We reject without reservation the adoption of Prof Olusola as the sole candidate for the July 14 governorship election.
“ The State Working Committee having betrayed its expected neutrality role , should be disqualified in the process leading to the gubernatorial primary in April . We demand a caretaker committee to replace them for the state .
“ Governor Fayose has pitched his tent with Prof Olusola and he should be disqualified from playing any role . The relevant provisions of the electoral Act and the PDP constitution should be followed strictly and arbitrary and illegal use of state apparatus like radio and television stations to subvert the truth must stop. ”
Adeyeye advised Secondus to act fast and caution Fayose to prevent the calamity that befell the PDP in Ondo from playing out in Ekiti .
In her contribution , Olujimi warned that no politician that wanted to win election in the state could wish any of them away .
“ Whoever says we are politicians that can be wished away will have himself to blame , the result will be grievous .
“ We don ’ t want to lose Ekiti but Governor Fayose is messing up the whole process. It was because people like us worked hard in 2014 that made the 16- 0 possible for PDP .
“ Prof Olusola was only a beneficiary of our sweat , he didn ’ t contribute anything and now he wants to be adopted against the party ’ s constitution , this we will not accept , ” she vowed .
http://ekitidefender.com/2018/01/09/ekiti-2018-adeyeye-olujimi-others-ask-pdp-national-chairman-stop-fayose/
Re: Ekiti 2018: Adeyeye, Olujimi, Others Ask Secondus To Stop Fayose by elvischukie(m): 6:24pm
Re: Ekiti 2018: Adeyeye, Olujimi, Others Ask Secondus To Stop Fayose by yarimo(m): 7:11pm
And FAYOSE is busy claiming true democrat, definitely FAYOSE Only impress the illiterates - - UCHE SECONDUS 2016
Re: Ekiti 2018: Adeyeye, Olujimi, Others Ask Secondus To Stop Fayose by sarrki(m): 7:32pm
I want pdp to win ekiti
I am not impressed with development in ondo state
Truly
Re: Ekiti 2018: Adeyeye, Olujimi, Others Ask Secondus To Stop Fayose by LessNoise(m): 7:45pm
sarrki:
Were you hacked?
Re: Ekiti 2018: Adeyeye, Olujimi, Others Ask Secondus To Stop Fayose by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:46pm
That is the beauty of politics
Re: Ekiti 2018: Adeyeye, Olujimi, Others Ask Secondus To Stop Fayose by sarrki(m): 7:47pm
LessNoise:
I am not for any party
I am a patriot
I don't patronized anyone
Re: Ekiti 2018: Adeyeye, Olujimi, Others Ask Secondus To Stop Fayose by LessNoise(m): 7:49pm
sarrki:
The governor in ondo has been in office barely a year....you wouldn't expect him to work miracles in such a short time bro
Re: Ekiti 2018: Adeyeye, Olujimi, Others Ask Secondus To Stop Fayose by sarrki(m): 7:55pm
LessNoise:
Let's have a blue print
It takes less than a year for Dankwambo ,bindow and martins Elechi to show impact
Re: Ekiti 2018: Adeyeye, Olujimi, Others Ask Secondus To Stop Fayose by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:05pm
sarrki:
Can you mention one achievement of Bindow? Or are just dropping names?
Re: Ekiti 2018: Adeyeye, Olujimi, Others Ask Secondus To Stop Fayose by staystrong(m): 8:33pm
Re: Ekiti 2018: Adeyeye, Olujimi, Others Ask Secondus To Stop Fayose by Lomprico2: 8:33pm
sarrki:
Not even a drop of shame. I pity u
Re: Ekiti 2018: Adeyeye, Olujimi, Others Ask Secondus To Stop Fayose by Rscotty55: 8:34pm
It's not new that d governor is d sole administrator and state party leader..so nothing secondus cn do Fayose cuz even Fayose put him in dat position
Anyway PDP CNT win Ekiti...quote me
Re: Ekiti 2018: Adeyeye, Olujimi, Others Ask Secondus To Stop Fayose by sarrki(m): 8:34pm
Lomprico2:
Please keep quiet
If you don't had any reasonable thing to say
Re: Ekiti 2018: Adeyeye, Olujimi, Others Ask Secondus To Stop Fayose by Lomprico2: 8:35pm
this thread go sweet.
ngwereukuenu is attacking sarrik.
Re: Ekiti 2018: Adeyeye, Olujimi, Others Ask Secondus To Stop Fayose by Hector09: 8:36pm
Fayose wont be first, nor we he be the last, is there any political candidate in nigeria that is not impose, thats why we dont get things rite in this country
Re: Ekiti 2018: Adeyeye, Olujimi, Others Ask Secondus To Stop Fayose by sarrki(m): 8:36pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Bindow in terms of road infrastructure in Adamawa he's one of the best
In Education bindow did well
Go to Adamawa and you will be glad you did
Was in Adamawa yesterday
Re: Ekiti 2018: Adeyeye, Olujimi, Others Ask Secondus To Stop Fayose by Masama: 8:36pm
Oshokomole is right, continuity is needed
Re: Ekiti 2018: Adeyeye, Olujimi, Others Ask Secondus To Stop Fayose by jerflakes(m): 8:38pm
LessNoise:
Lomprico2:
Una get time for this sarrki of a character
Whenever he knows APC will not win a state, he starts playing neutral politics
Re: Ekiti 2018: Adeyeye, Olujimi, Others Ask Secondus To Stop Fayose by Masama: 8:38pm
sarrki:Abeg sharrap and stop talking rubbish, you don't know anything about Adamawa state
Re: Ekiti 2018: Adeyeye, Olujimi, Others Ask Secondus To Stop Fayose by Lomprico2: 8:38pm
sarrki:
Atansan boy, u want ur state to develop quick abi?
Re: Ekiti 2018: Adeyeye, Olujimi, Others Ask Secondus To Stop Fayose by Oma307: 8:43pm
sarrki:is it because Atiku has decamped to pdp
Re: Ekiti 2018: Adeyeye, Olujimi, Others Ask Secondus To Stop Fayose by markbenny(m): 8:46pm
sarrki na you be this?.
Re: Ekiti 2018: Adeyeye, Olujimi, Others Ask Secondus To Stop Fayose by laurel03: 8:46pm
sarrki:show us projects image abeg...
Re: Ekiti 2018: Adeyeye, Olujimi, Others Ask Secondus To Stop Fayose by laurel03: 8:46pm
sarrki:show us projects image abeg...
