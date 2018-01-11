Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Lawyer Corper Returns Missing Phone In Anambra (Photos) (2887 Views)

A corp member Ogbu Joshua serving in anambra state pick a misplaced phone and return it to the owner here is wat he share on his Facebook



# Jesus lawyer

#Jesus copa

I boarded a keke yesterday. A passenger dropped off n left his phone. The truth is that, I am desperate to get a small phone cos of my hot line that has gone on exile for many months now... U guys who try reaching me knows what am talking about.

Guess what? I picked a good android phone, asked d keke driver to stop, I ran into d bank where he headed towards but could not see him. Blablabla...we later got in contact n I gave him his phone. He gv me token n stuffs. My joy is that he said "Do we still hv good Nigerians in Nigeria?, U are a good person". Perhaps I am not perfect in my ways, I can be good then better n become the best thing that will happen to humanity

My question to u is that, are u still a good Nigerian amidst our corrupt brand?

Can u do that one good thing for someone or the country?

#Jesus lawyer#Jesus copa's diary

Nice move. Good to see some people are still God fearing and honest in Nigeria



FTC. Seun wey my money? 1 Like

lalasticlala mynd4 move it to promise land

We Still have good people in Nigeria, despite our battered image in the outside world. Nice one bro 3 Likes

Who do we ask?... This format is one of the easiest ways of going viral.... Well whatever it worked congratulations 1 Like

It's always good when one stands out in a courpt world,



especially in a country where the president keeps



blaming the previous administration for more death and failure.



There is only one Panacea to our plight. 1 Like 1 Share

The original owner of the phone must be a Celestial member, you don't fvck with them. 1 Like

Story for the gods

So this small something you did, you think you've made heaven?





I thought of robbing a bank or scamming a top government official buh one thing that never entered my mind was stealing from my fellow struggling individual or steal petty things..



So what am I saying This is a normal thing... I would have done the same if I was in his shoes... what am I saying sef I have done more than this...



I have returned people's money and phones buh ohhh, I don't bring it on social media... so yes, there are still good Nigerians in Nigeria... My service year was the most trying time of my life... Had so many problems both financial and emotional..I thought of robbing a bank or scamming a top government official buh one thing that never entered my mind was stealing from my fellow struggling individual or steal petty things..So what am I sayingThis is a normal thing... I would have done the same if I was in his shoes... what am I saying sefI have done more than this...I have returned people's money and phones buh ohhh, I don't bring it on social media... so yes, there are still good Nigerians in Nigeria...

Well-done and God bless you. The devil probably brought the phone your way to tempt you because you also needed another phone like he tempted Jesus with food when he was hungry.

Congratulations! Something bigger is coming your way soon, prepare for it.



NB

Remove the robbed picture if you wrote this yourself. Remember RPC.

And why praise yourself? Signs of hypocrisy if you ask me.

good

Ok.

Comot for here with una planned work joor, which kain yeye Jesus Corper.

Comot for here with una planned work joor, which kain yeye Jesus Corper.Rubbish.

I didn't know that Jesus needed lawyers? 1 Like

na so

Why dem no show the make of the fone make we no weda charge and bail money big pass am first.



Look at the living condition of the lawyer you will cry for my country. See the cheap desktop way a whole lawyer day use.



At the level of exposure and education of this man, the best place in his living room to take a picture is beside an old desktop. That spot is the finest place in his house.



If this man at this age and level of education has no presentable place in his room, tell me how such a person can represent a poor man in this life. He has to seek killers, kidnappers and polithiefcians to represent to be able to afford the basic things of life.

Him wig be like wetin dem take sack of beans take plait.



We thank God for am sha. At this stage Nairaland sef don reach website way suppose day honor goodwill Nigerians like this. Nothing bad say Seun dole out 500 gees for the young lawyer to start life.

Good one.

And l lost mine last year no body returned it. 1 Like

Yea we do. Only that i picked and returned a phone only for the owner to claim the phone was stolen with some cash. I thought he was joking but dude was not. I had to involve some elders in my community and my dad. They invited him and spoke with him, i was actually ready to pay him the money he said was stolen with the phone. It was a bad experience for me i must confess.



Every one has the tendency to be good but individual mindset matters too. 1 Like

We should be crying and weeping how we got here, when doing simply worth ought to be done as humans is now what we feel we should celebrate.



Returning what is not yours and you're seeing yourself as a super hero.



The world will one day be a better a place.



It begins with you!!!...

1.I lost my phone some 14 months ago. Someone picked it up for me, and brought it back intact. Was so grateful....that i even dash the person some money! Also made me realize how dependent we are on our phones, as i felt helpless without the thing.



2.I also found someone's phone ....back when i was a student. Was happy to return it to the owner within 3-4 hours of finding it.

This lawyer that cannot write proper tenses, is it with this suspect English he will be drafting documents for people?



More and more I see why the Nigerian educational system is a joke

edidiongmichael:

So this small something you did, you think you've made heaven?



We know them. We know them.

There is hope for our country...

So, he thinks he deserves a national honour and presidential handshake for doing the right thing? Him posting this on social media so people can praise him only shows that he didn't return the phone with all his heart or that he regrets doing that.



Jesus Lawyer indeed !!!!

So?...

edidiongmichael:

So this small something you did, you think you've made heaven?

Small thing made that thief on the left side of Jesus while was on missed heaven,he is simply refused to ask for forgiveness. Small thing made that thief on the left side of Jesus while was on missed heaven,he is simply refused to ask for forgiveness.

? our breed scarce for 9ja nor be small...na one slay queen or one internet fraudster go come return missing phone