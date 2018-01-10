₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Mercy Johnson: I Will Still Celebrate 10 Years With My Sexy Odi
'I Will Still Celebrate 10 Years With My Sexy Odi' - Mercy Johnson Reacts To Marriage Crash
Social media rumor went viral few days ago about a possible crash of Mercy Johnson’s marriage, right after the actress deleted almost all her pictures on Instagram; an indication which spurred rumors that there was trouble in the actresses home (well nobody can blame those concerned because it has become a norm for Nigerian Celebrity couples to unfollow each other and delete photos of their husbands and wives on Instagram).
But Mercy Johnson speaking exclusively with NET dispelled the rumors and described them as evil rumors from bloggers.
“I usually delete all the pictures on my page from time to time and this time around, I didn’t just delete my husband’s pictures, I deleted photos of me and my children. In fact, my husband is in shock at the drama emanating from social media.”
“We had a photo shoot and of course you know the new year swag na, so I said to delete the old pictures I had which is what I do normally, na im e backfire oooo.”
While assuring her fans to stop fretting as her marriage is still intact, she continued
“I will still celebrate 10 years with my sexy Odi by God’s grace and I appreciate all my fans for expressing their concern over the issue. God bless you all” She said.
https://www.headofsocials.com/2018/01/10/i-will-still-celebrate-10-years-sexy-odi-mercy-johnson-reacts-marriage-crash/
Re: Mercy Johnson: I Will Still Celebrate 10 Years With My Sexy Odi
Your life, your husband, your business.
Re: Mercy Johnson: I Will Still Celebrate 10 Years With My Sexy Odi
trying too hard to prove that ure happy ur lies are obvious like the stretchmarks all over ur body
viewing, waiting for ur divorce like
Re: Mercy Johnson: I Will Still Celebrate 10 Years With My Sexy Odi
If not because of her Nunu her husband for don't divorce her and reverse d case on her
Re: Mercy Johnson: I Will Still Celebrate 10 Years With My Sexy Odi
Just here for the drab and hilarious comments...
Re: Mercy Johnson: I Will Still Celebrate 10 Years With My Sexy Odi
hmmmm.
Re: Mercy Johnson: I Will Still Celebrate 10 Years With My Sexy Odi
iamJ:
You're so fake, your brain reads negative. Get a life please
Re: Mercy Johnson: I Will Still Celebrate 10 Years With My Sexy Odi
If u give pple reasons to speculate, they will.
Re: Mercy Johnson: I Will Still Celebrate 10 Years With My Sexy Odi
I see
Re: Mercy Johnson: I Will Still Celebrate 10 Years With My Sexy Odi
Mtchewwww
Re: Mercy Johnson: I Will Still Celebrate 10 Years With My Sexy Odi
When it crashing on them is when they start running to social media to look happy.
Even if you celebrate 20yrs with your stolen husband, it remains your business. Don't help anyone. It never does
Re: Mercy Johnson: I Will Still Celebrate 10 Years With My Sexy Odi
stupid post
Re: Mercy Johnson: I Will Still Celebrate 10 Years With My Sexy Odi
Hit like if you think marriage is a SCAM!!!
Re: Mercy Johnson: I Will Still Celebrate 10 Years With My Sexy Odi
Re: Mercy Johnson: I Will Still Celebrate 10 Years With My Sexy Odi
I really want their marriage to work, and not go the way of Toto Dyke and Shush Heel.
Re: Mercy Johnson: I Will Still Celebrate 10 Years With My Sexy Odi
Re: Mercy Johnson: I Will Still Celebrate 10 Years With My Sexy Odi
Amen o my babe
Re: Mercy Johnson: I Will Still Celebrate 10 Years With My Sexy Odi
laidelaitan:If he had nothing, would you still love him the same? well, all the celebrity i respect your marriage
Re: Mercy Johnson: I Will Still Celebrate 10 Years With My Sexy Odi
Re: Mercy Johnson: I Will Still Celebrate 10 Years With My Sexy Odi
you don't owe anyone an explanation, and we don't care about you and your odi's marriage, trying too hard to prove that your marriage is intact is the reason why people are suspecting its not
Re: Mercy Johnson: I Will Still Celebrate 10 Years With My Sexy Odi
Re: Mercy Johnson: I Will Still Celebrate 10 Years With My Sexy Odi
The lady doth protest too much, methinks...
Re: Mercy Johnson: I Will Still Celebrate 10 Years With My Sexy Odi
Her face looks staged for the photograph
Re: Mercy Johnson: I Will Still Celebrate 10 Years With My Sexy Odi
I just dey see people bringing course on them self by their self,why will you be happy or praying for someone’s marriage to fail and you will be asking God to bless you smh cos 2018 will be hard and tough for all of you with such evil heart .
Re: Mercy Johnson: I Will Still Celebrate 10 Years With My Sexy Odi
iamJ:If she divorced her husband, how's that a thing of joy for you?
Re: Mercy Johnson: I Will Still Celebrate 10 Years With My Sexy Odi
obitee69:
you are sick
u need a brain transplant
Re: Mercy Johnson: I Will Still Celebrate 10 Years With My Sexy Odi
Something is fishy.
Re: Mercy Johnson: I Will Still Celebrate 10 Years With My Sexy Odi
I just tire for these celebrities.
Meanwhile am single to stupor, abeg I need a celebrity girlfriend.
Re: Mercy Johnson: I Will Still Celebrate 10 Years With My Sexy Odi
Guys wants to put his foot down inside
