Social media rumor went viral few days ago about a possible crash of Mercy Johnson’s marriage, right after the actress deleted almost all her pictures on Instagram; an indication which spurred rumors that there was trouble in the actresses home (well nobody can blame those concerned because it has become a norm for Nigerian Celebrity couples to unfollow each other and delete photos of their husbands and wives on Instagram).



But Mercy Johnson speaking exclusively with NET dispelled the rumors and described them as evil rumors from bloggers.



“I usually delete all the pictures on my page from time to time and this time around, I didn’t just delete my husband’s pictures, I deleted photos of me and my children. In fact, my husband is in shock at the drama emanating from social media.”



“We had a photo shoot and of course you know the new year swag na, so I said to delete the old pictures I had which is what I do normally, na im e backfire oooo.”



While assuring her fans to stop fretting as her marriage is still intact, she continued



“I will still celebrate 10 years with my sexy Odi by God’s grace and I appreciate all my fans for expressing their concern over the issue. God bless you all” She said.





Your life, your husband, your business. 10 Likes 1 Share

ur lies are obvious like the stretchmarks all over ur body



viewing, waiting for ur divorce like

trying too hard to prove that ure happyur lies are obvious like the stretchmarks all over ur bodyviewing, waiting for ur divorce like 16 Likes 2 Shares

If not because of her Nunu her husband for don't divorce her and reverse d case on her





Just here for the drab and hilarious comments... Just here for the drab and hilarious comments... 2 Likes

hmmmm.

iamJ:

trying too hard to prove that ure happy ur lies are obvious like the stretchmarks all over ur body



viewing, waiting for ur divorce like





You're so fake, your brain reads negative. Get a life please You're so fake, your brain reads negative. Get a life please 19 Likes

If u give pple reasons to speculate, they will. 1 Like

I see 3 Likes

Mtchewwww

When it crashing on them is when they start running to social media to look happy.



Even if you celebrate 20yrs with your stolen husband, it remains your business. Don't help anyone. It never does 1 Like

stupid post

Hit like if you think marriage is a SCAM!!! 5 Likes

Cvg

I really want their marriage to work, and not go the way of Toto Dyke and Shush Heel. 2 Likes

Amen

Amen o my babe











Check my signature

laidelaitan:

If he had nothing, would you still love him the same? well, all the celebrity i respect your marriage If he had nothing, would you still love him the same? well, all the celebrity i respect your marriage 1 Like

Ur odi

you don't owe anyone an explanation, and we don't care about you and your odi's marriage, trying too hard to prove that your marriage is intact is the reason why people are suspecting its not 3 Likes

nice one

The lady doth protest too much, methinks...

Her face looks staged for the photograph

I just dey see people bringing course on them self by their self,why will you be happy or praying for someone’s marriage to fail and you will be asking God to bless you smh cos 2018 will be hard and tough for all of you with such evil heart . 4 Likes 1 Share

iamJ:

trying too hard to prove that ure happy ur lies are obvious like the stretchmarks all over ur body



viewing, waiting for ur divorce like

If she divorced her husband, how's that a thing of joy for you? If she divorced her husband, how's that a thing of joy for you? 2 Likes

obitee69:

Hit like if you think marriage is a SCAM!!!

you are sick

u need a brain transplant you are sicku need a brain transplant 1 Like

Something is fishy. 1 Like





Meanwhile am single to stupor, abeg I need a celebrity girlfriend. I just tire for these celebrities.Meanwhile am single to stupor, abeg I need a celebrity girlfriend. 1 Like