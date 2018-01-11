Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Herdsmen Killed Over 756 In Two Years Under Jonathan – Presidency (8638 Views)

Pictures Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Plateau Shared By Fulanis / I Spent 10-years Under Lagos Bridges - Dolapo Osinbajo / Dickson: Jonathan’s Presidency Was A Waste For Ijaws (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)

*says killings didn’t start under Buhari



Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja



The Presidency on Wednesday said over 756 people were killed by herdsmen in two years under former President Goodluck Jonathan.



It said it would, therefore, be wrong to insinuate that the recent killings happened because President Muhammadu Buhari is a Fulani man.



The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed these in a video he posted on his Facebook page. He insisted that the recent spate of killings by herdsmen in parts of the country had nothing to do with Buhari being Fulani.







The Presidency on Wednesday said over 756 people were killed by herdsmen in two years under former President Goodluck Jonathan.







It said it would, therefore, be wrong to insinuate that the recent killings happened because President Muhammadu Buhari is a Fulani man.



The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed these in a video he posted on his Facebook page. He insisted that the recent spate of killings by herdsmen in parts of the country had nothing to do with Buhari being Fulani.



The presidential spokesman said, “Something that is disturbing that I have heard about it is linking those developments to the fact that a Fulani man is President and so, he is brooking such kind of evil acts.



“I think that is very unkind. And I will try to back my position with statistics.



“In 2013, particularly, there were nine cases of herdsmen invading communities in Benue state alone and more than 190 people were killed.



“In 2014, there were about 16 of such tragic developments with more than 231 people killed. And then there was a change of government in May 2015.

:

http://punchng.com/herdsmen-killed-over-756-in-two-years-under-jonathan-presidency/ 1 Like





Can you all see the dummies we have as leaders? Can we all see that Buhari is nothing but a plague to Nigeria and Nigerians?



Can you all see that these people would rather continue to give these herdsmen rooms to kill by blaming Jonathan? I am very sure Jonathan is responsible for the accident Yusuf had. In short, he bought him the power bike just so he can kill himself Dear People,Can you all see the dummies we have as leaders? Can we all see that Buhari is nothing but a plague to Nigeria and Nigerians?Can you all see that these people would rather continue to give these herdsmen rooms to kill by blaming Jonathan? I am very sure Jonathan is responsible for the accident Yusuf had. In short, he bought him the power bike just so he can kill himself 341 Likes 33 Shares

Useless government. Buhari is a veteran terrorist funding the terrorist organization called fulani herdsmen. 19 Likes

Who even appointed this guy as the presidential spokesman sef 84 Likes 5 Shares

Oga don't worry, in 2019, we'll look for someone else to do this job. 124 Likes 8 Shares

Wasting of innocent souls should stop that is what we want 10 Likes 2 Shares

They Need To Stone This Femi Adesina Guy Oh, 108 Likes 5 Shares

So the number must at least double before we start complaining? Fools every department. 114 Likes 7 Shares

What have they not blamed Jonathan on? 106 Likes 6 Shares

I can't understand the hell why the Buhari administration must compare with Jonathan's administration.

How did we get to this point? 110 Likes 3 Shares

eagleeye2:

I can't understand the hell why the Buhari administration must compare with Jonathan's administration.

How did we get to this point? i didnt even waste my time to read d details...just the caption...







See,m just speechless bc of the blame game of this empty administration.Do these people even have a conscience at all? i didnt even waste my time to read d details...just the caption...See,m just speechless bc of the blame game of this empty administration.Do these people even have a conscience at all? 44 Likes 2 Shares

Seems these people can't get an erection if they don't mention GEJ's name 71 Likes 4 Shares

truth

Northern Christians Ebulachi

Northern Christians Ekaro

Northern Christians Good Morning



Hope you guys are fast holding unto jihadist Fulani people whom you guys love more than peaceful Biafrans.



Pls keep supporting Federal Republic of Nigeria while insulting & attacking Christian Republic of Biafra. 36 Likes 2 Shares

Useless government everywhere. So because fulani herds men killed 756 when Johnathan was in government then they should also kill thousands under you guys? So you guys are counting scores playing 9ja bet with human lives? Blaming past government instead of solving the problem. Since this government came to power the fulanis would've double that 756 . I didn't blame you sha, I blamed the useless voter's that brought you into power and the stupid ones that will still queue to vote you in the next coming general election. Useless politicians. 68 Likes 7 Shares

This is why this people will never succeed, always bringing in Jonathan into their mess. Is Jonathan their yardstick?

Are they trying to surpass GEJ in everything bad? 43 Likes 1 Share

Since it happened during GEJ tenure, it's okay, we can live with it - APC



Let the killing continue , it's okay ,GEJ is now our role model . - APC 31 Likes 3 Shares

See his useless sense See his useless sense 7 Likes 2 Shares

Why is Buhari this dumb? Must he blame Jonathan for everything? 8 Likes 2 Shares

if these folks despite knowing that herdsmen killed 756 people under jonathan but rathan than deploying troops against herdsmen decided to deploy troops against unarmed protesters , then Nigeria is really finished and worse than a zoo.



Little wonder they will rather deploy troops against gambian govertment but will turn a blind eye to cameroon and Libya !!! uselesss demons !! 20 Likes 2 Shares

How did we sink so low as country So because 756 was killed under GEJ then 100000 must be killed in this administration before people react Or is GEJ failure now a benchmark of success for this clueless set of people





This is just another indication that the dulllard occupying aso rock has nothing to offer, because he is indeed clueless...





How the dulllard scammed 15million Nigerians to vote for him is still a mystery to me...SMH So this set of clueless dulllards are using the loss of lives to play a game of statisticsHow did we sink so low as countrySo because 756 was killed under GEJ then 100000 must be killed in this administration before people reactOr is GEJ failure now a benchmark of success for this clueless set of peopleThis is just another indication that the dulllard occupying aso rock has nothing to offer, because he is indeed clueless...How the dulllard scammed 15million Nigerians to vote for him is still a mystery to me...SMH 31 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is dumb and that is his constitutional right.



But to surround yourself with dumb colleagues and supporters? Waoh that’s abuse of his right to be dumb!



Must this uncircumcised Fulani fool continue to paint the worthy ones amongst us as dull to the international community? 22 Likes 1 Share

Was APC not elected to stop the killings by the murderous herdsmen rather Adesina is comparing numbers as if it is not human lives that is being talked about. 14 Likes 1 Share

clevvermind:

Why is Buhari this dumb? Must he blame Jonathan for everything?



If he fails to perform in the other room with a!sha, he will blame GEJ How can you ask if a dulllard the dumb





Is it not obvious that he is clueless and dumb, with no idea on how to pilot the affairs of the nation without blaming someone, anyone and everybody for his failures... If he fails to perform in the other room with a!sha, he will blame GEJHow can you ask if a dulllard the dumbIs it not obvious that he is clueless and dumb, with no idea on how to pilot the affairs of the nation without blaming someone, anyone and everybody for his failures... 14 Likes 1 Share

I was told Bubu had an erectile dysfunction, don't you think is Jonathan that is responsible too?



useless, shameless set of cows 26 Likes 2 Shares

Desyner:





Read More Here :

http://punchng.com/herdsmen-killed-over-756-in-two-years-under-jonathan-presidency/







If going into 3 years of your government and you are still blaming past administration that shows you are huge failure . You people are trying to politicize everything God will Judge each and everyone of you involved with this tragedy in Nigeria. If going into 3 years of your government and you are still blaming past administration that shows you are huge failure . You people are trying to politicize everything God will Judge each and everyone of you involved with this tragedy in Nigeria. 16 Likes 1 Share

Pavore9:

Was APC not elected to stop the killings by the murderous herdsmen rather Adesina is comparing numbers as if it is not human lives that is being talked about.



Cluelessness is contagious, I wonder how Adeshina is able to sleep at night with this reckless and stupid statement...





To the clueless reta.rd loss of live is now statistics, it's just so unfortunate... Cluelessness is contagious, I wonder how Adeshina is able to sleep at night with this reckless and stupid statement...To the clueless reta.rd loss of live is now statistics, it's just so unfortunate... 8 Likes

Haganah:

Buhari is dumb and that is his constitutional right.



But to surround yourself with dumb colleagues and supporters? Waoh that’s abuse of his right to be dumb!



Must this uncircumcised Fulani fool continue to paint the worthy ones amongst us as dull to the international community?





10 Likes

That is good observation. 1 Like

Blakjewelry:

Who even appointed this guy as the presidential spokesman sef for telling you the bitter truth.

That is how idiotic pigs of Biafra roll for telling you the bitter truth.That is how idiotic pigs of Biafra roll 1 Like