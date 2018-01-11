₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Herdsmen Killed Over 756 In Two Years Under Jonathan – Presidency by Desyner: 3:08am
*says killings didn’t start under Buhari:
http://punchng.com/herdsmen-killed-over-756-in-two-years-under-jonathan-presidency/
|Re: Herdsmen Killed Over 756 In Two Years Under Jonathan – Presidency by DearPeople: 3:19am
Dear People,
Can you all see the dummies we have as leaders? Can we all see that Buhari is nothing but a plague to Nigeria and Nigerians?
Can you all see that these people would rather continue to give these herdsmen rooms to kill by blaming Jonathan? I am very sure Jonathan is responsible for the accident Yusuf had. In short, he bought him the power bike just so he can kill himself
|Re: Herdsmen Killed Over 756 In Two Years Under Jonathan – Presidency by PrinceMario(m): 3:25am
Useless government. Buhari is a veteran terrorist funding the terrorist organization called fulani herdsmen.
|Re: Herdsmen Killed Over 756 In Two Years Under Jonathan – Presidency by Blakjewelry(m): 3:29am
Who even appointed this guy as the presidential spokesman sef
|Re: Herdsmen Killed Over 756 In Two Years Under Jonathan – Presidency by Mrnakeina(m): 3:29am
Oga don't worry, in 2019, we'll look for someone else to do this job.
|Re: Herdsmen Killed Over 756 In Two Years Under Jonathan – Presidency by Baawaa(m): 3:43am
Wasting of innocent souls should stop that is what we want
|Re: Herdsmen Killed Over 756 In Two Years Under Jonathan – Presidency by seuncyber(m): 3:51am
They Need To Stone This Femi Adesina Guy Oh,
|Re: Herdsmen Killed Over 756 In Two Years Under Jonathan – Presidency by odogwubiafra: 3:52am
So the number must at least double before we start complaining? Fools every department.
|Re: Herdsmen Killed Over 756 In Two Years Under Jonathan – Presidency by lovere: 4:03am
What have they not blamed Jonathan on?
|Re: Herdsmen Killed Over 756 In Two Years Under Jonathan – Presidency by eagleeye2: 4:05am
I can't understand the hell why the Buhari administration must compare with Jonathan's administration.
How did we get to this point?
|Re: Herdsmen Killed Over 756 In Two Years Under Jonathan – Presidency by Ebios(m): 4:14am
eagleeye2:i didnt even waste my time to read d details...just the caption...
See,m just speechless bc of the blame game of this empty administration.Do these people even have a conscience at all?
|Re: Herdsmen Killed Over 756 In Two Years Under Jonathan – Presidency by careytommy7(m): 4:15am
Seems these people can't get an erection if they don't mention GEJ's name
|Re: Herdsmen Killed Over 756 In Two Years Under Jonathan – Presidency by FisifunKododada: 4:25am
truth
|Re: Herdsmen Killed Over 756 In Two Years Under Jonathan – Presidency by EternalTruths: 4:25am
Northern Christians Ebulachi
Northern Christians Ekaro
Northern Christians Good Morning
Hope you guys are fast holding unto jihadist Fulani people whom you guys love more than peaceful Biafrans.
Pls keep supporting Federal Republic of Nigeria while insulting & attacking Christian Republic of Biafra.
|Re: Herdsmen Killed Over 756 In Two Years Under Jonathan – Presidency by Amberon11: 4:32am
|Re: Herdsmen Killed Over 756 In Two Years Under Jonathan – Presidency by alade112(m): 4:51am
Useless government everywhere. So because fulani herds men killed 756 when Johnathan was in government then they should also kill thousands under you guys? So you guys are counting scores playing 9ja bet with human lives? Blaming past government instead of solving the problem. Since this government came to power the fulanis would've double that 756 . I didn't blame you sha, I blamed the useless voter's that brought you into power and the stupid ones that will still queue to vote you in the next coming general election. Useless politicians.
|Re: Herdsmen Killed Over 756 In Two Years Under Jonathan – Presidency by nnachukz(m): 4:56am
This is why this people will never succeed, always bringing in Jonathan into their mess. Is Jonathan their yardstick?
Are they trying to surpass GEJ in everything bad?
|Re: Herdsmen Killed Over 756 In Two Years Under Jonathan – Presidency by mesoprogress(m): 4:58am
Since it happened during GEJ tenure, it's okay, we can live with it - APC
Let the killing continue , it's okay ,GEJ is now our role model . - APC
|Re: Herdsmen Killed Over 756 In Two Years Under Jonathan – Presidency by abokibuhari: 4:59am
See his useless sense
|Re: Herdsmen Killed Over 756 In Two Years Under Jonathan – Presidency by clevvermind(m): 5:09am
Why is Buhari this dumb? Must he blame Jonathan for everything?
|Re: Herdsmen Killed Over 756 In Two Years Under Jonathan – Presidency by kettykings: 5:13am
if these folks despite knowing that herdsmen killed 756 people under jonathan but rathan than deploying troops against herdsmen decided to deploy troops against unarmed protesters , then Nigeria is really finished and worse than a zoo.
Little wonder they will rather deploy troops against gambian govertment but will turn a blind eye to cameroon and Libya !!! uselesss demons !!
|Re: Herdsmen Killed Over 756 In Two Years Under Jonathan – Presidency by fitzmayowa: 5:15am
So this set of clueless dulllards are using the loss of lives to play a game of statistics How did we sink so low as country So because 756 was killed under GEJ then 100000 must be killed in this administration before people react Or is GEJ failure now a benchmark of success for this clueless set of people
This is just another indication that the dulllard occupying aso rock has nothing to offer, because he is indeed clueless...
How the dulllard scammed 15million Nigerians to vote for him is still a mystery to me...SMH
|Re: Herdsmen Killed Over 756 In Two Years Under Jonathan – Presidency by Haganah: 5:15am
Buhari is dumb and that is his constitutional right.
But to surround yourself with dumb colleagues and supporters? Waoh that’s abuse of his right to be dumb!
Must this uncircumcised Fulani fool continue to paint the worthy ones amongst us as dull to the international community?
|Re: Herdsmen Killed Over 756 In Two Years Under Jonathan – Presidency by Pavore9: 5:17am
Was APC not elected to stop the killings by the murderous herdsmen rather Adesina is comparing numbers as if it is not human lives that is being talked about.
|Re: Herdsmen Killed Over 756 In Two Years Under Jonathan – Presidency by fitzmayowa: 5:20am
clevvermind:
If he fails to perform in the other room with a!sha, he will blame GEJ How can you ask if a dulllard the dumb
Is it not obvious that he is clueless and dumb, with no idea on how to pilot the affairs of the nation without blaming someone, anyone and everybody for his failures...
|Re: Herdsmen Killed Over 756 In Two Years Under Jonathan – Presidency by fakeprophet(m): 5:21am
I was told Bubu had an erectile dysfunction, don't you think is Jonathan that is responsible too?
useless, shameless set of cows
|Re: Herdsmen Killed Over 756 In Two Years Under Jonathan – Presidency by Wesely01(m): 5:22am
Desyner:
If going into 3 years of your government and you are still blaming past administration that shows you are huge failure . You people are trying to politicize everything God will Judge each and everyone of you involved with this tragedy in Nigeria.
|Re: Herdsmen Killed Over 756 In Two Years Under Jonathan – Presidency by fitzmayowa: 5:23am
Pavore9:
Cluelessness is contagious, I wonder how Adeshina is able to sleep at night with this reckless and stupid statement...
To the clueless reta.rd loss of live is now statistics, it's just so unfortunate...
|Re: Herdsmen Killed Over 756 In Two Years Under Jonathan – Presidency by fitzmayowa: 5:24am
Haganah:
|Re: Herdsmen Killed Over 756 In Two Years Under Jonathan – Presidency by Jesusloveyou(m): 5:56am
That is good observation.
|Re: Herdsmen Killed Over 756 In Two Years Under Jonathan – Presidency by Jesusloveyou(m): 5:59am
Blakjewelry:for telling you the bitter truth.
That is how idiotic pigs of Biafra roll
|Re: Herdsmen Killed Over 756 In Two Years Under Jonathan – Presidency by Esseite: 6:01am
Imagine the presidency braging on the number of deaths..
