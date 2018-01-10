₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,942,102 members, 4,018,469 topics. Date: Thursday, 11 January 2018 at 09:03 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu (4203 Views)
Falana To Buhari: Babangida Detained You, Remember How It Felt & Free El-Zakzaky / Lagos LG Polls: PDP Won’t Win Any Council – Tinubu / Who Can Defeat Buhari In 2019? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by Islie: 7:21am
By Seun Opejobi
http://dailypost.ng/2018/01/10/2019-pdp-wont-need-campaign-defeat-buhari-babangida/
|Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by Keneking: 7:22am
Great...
APC spent billions upon billions upon billions to win in 2015.
But PDP does not need to spend much...Buharis'own goals, massive employment, massive power supply etc would make APC's exit easy in 2019.
38 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by frankyychiji(f): 7:24am
This ugly man is a foolish sombori! PDP doesn't need your contribution to send APC back to oblivion where it belongs.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by Ladyhippolyta88: 7:26am
Story for the gods,you better start campaigning to re brand yourself for Nigerians to consider you as an option.
3 Likes
|Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by PoliticalThuG(m): 7:28am
Buhari Is A Foolish Goat
4 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by sarrki(m): 7:28am
frankyychiji:
See lack of comprehension
He's even abusing his Superiors
PDP is dead and buried
They are regional party now
6 Likes
|Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by sarrki(m): 7:29am
Keneking:
PDP is dead
PDP is only popular in 2 Region
South east and south south
They are regional party
The only hatred you guys have for APC is coz of the Yoruba's nothing more nothing less
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by clevvermind(m): 7:37am
sarrki:Your certificateless old man will be brushed aside by Atiku comes 2019.
26 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by sarrki(m): 7:43am
clevvermind:
Lol
Its a regional ,ego and ethnic election
Its to show strength between Southeast and southwest
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by clevvermind(m): 7:48am
sarrki:No, it is about performance. Apc and Buhari has failed Nigerians.
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by perez100: 8:06am
PDP under Jonathan scored 40% but APC under Buhari has scored 11%. PDP are like morons but APC appears to be something worst than morons - imbeciles.
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by IamPatriotic(m): 8:07am
Maybe he wants to say in Delta, Akwa Ibom or Cross River States, where PDP has a little measure of supporters.
|Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by cypruz(m): 8:19am
if apc rescam Nigerians and got elected into power, lemme lay Eggs. .even Dem aboki falafala,dey para
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by cypruz(m): 8:19am
Cc
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by Built2last: 8:20am
LETS LOOK AT APC REPORT
Boko Haram ALIVE AND WELL, needing 1billion naira a dayto fight it (1 billion dollars a year is 1 billion a day)
Fulani herdsmen on rampage as never before. No presidential speeches of condemnation or visit to the carnage sites
Farms destroyed causing food shortage and price increase nationwide
Economy tanked
Jobs lost
Nigeria pariah in financial matters as JP Morgan blacklists her
Administration with most loans taken since amalgamation
Civil War part 2 flirted with as Buhari makes a whole region pariah
NNPC quarterly financial reports no more
No idea how much crude we produce or sell
Billions spent in searching for oil in the North to no avail, billions that could have gone to feeding the nation or bettering infrastructure
Soldiers killing as much citizens than Boko Haram, from Niger Delta to Kaduna to Benue through Imo, sometimes over mere stoning of a soldiers vehicle.
Pressmen harrassed and jailed
Diaspora people can no longer visit their family in Nigeria because they posted against Buhari
Billions paid to Remita still unaccounted for, No one knows who contracted them or paid out ten percent of our earning daily to a private company
Billions to cut grass
Billions to buy grass from Brazil for cows while people starve
IDP camps bombed
IDP people abandoned and starved like somalis
Yet 2.1 billion dollar loans taken to help them and their lands
800 million dollars gotten from Norway for them and their lands
Large part of budget to same North East to take of these people and their lands
Yet they starve and are bombed
Debono (dates) donated to Nigerians by Saudi Arabia sold in open market and no one knows who received the fruits and refused to share to Nigerians free, instead selling it and pocketing the money. No one arrested. No one lost their jobs
Billions kept in private unguarded houses in Ikoyi
No one knows till date how much has been recovered from previous administration officials who stole, despite reports of billions recovered, probably so they can RETHIEF from thief who dares not complain
Zero charges brought against the very people like Deziani they called thieves through out her tenure
Where is Al Zak Zakki? What is his crime?
Why is Dasuki not facing charges but resting at home?
Insecurity in Rivers and so many other places
No light despite the huge investments under last administration for which we were beginning to see results eg the cold bottles of beer credited to "body language" and spoken of by Bright Basketmouth
No fuel despite a 100 percent increase in prices
And they said they have ended fuel
subsidies as that is a means of robbing Nigerians
Then we find they still pay people, mostly Northern Muslims billions in the name of subsidy of fuel
Subsidy they said was over
No fuel, no light
And Buhari blames others for it, even though he is minister for petroleum
No injection in Aso Rock hospital as states by Aisha Buhari despite almost 4 billion dished out for it
No new hospitals built or even repaired
No new schools built or repaired
Few airports renovated at omila prices
No new ports. One dry port whose building can be credited to last admin only evidence of anything built
No new rail line added. Kaduna Abuja rail by GEJ is what they pride themselves on
No verifiable roads repaired
All gains in farming under former agric minister lost forever.
Fulani herdsmen could be targeting your village next
But they begin reelection bid
And make a serving minister campaign DG when he should be facing his ministry.
RECESSION is just a word!... a word for how this administration is in all things
10 Likes
|Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by Bede2u(m): 8:21am
sarrki:
4 Likes
|Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by dignity33: 8:21am
Beware of leuretta Onochie media outlet BMC on Nairaland they open alot of Username to operate and assemble there comments together to distract people from the topic against this evil Government by calling the author names like pigs, afonja, IPOB to create room for tribal media war within the tribes and make the topic useless.
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by slawomir: 8:21am
I have this feeling that sooner or later we won't be having election in this country anymore
|Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by nwanza1: 8:21am
Buhari is a terrorist
aisha is a shameless corrupt prostitute
zarah is a shameless slutt
Yusuf is a useless criminal
kiss the truth
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by BeijinDossier: 8:22am
Bubu brought his own down fall because of his gross illiteracy and incompetence.
1 Like
|Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by hakeem4(m): 8:22am
it depends on who pdp's candidate is. if it is Atiku then i think you need more campaign
|Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by nwanza1: 8:22am
sarrki:
Victor how far
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by billyG(m): 8:23am
ok!we shall see!if una like make una no bring out una loots to campaign(distribute)
1 Like
|Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by DonBenny77(m): 8:24am
I love his analysis of n-power........
1 Like
|Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by sorry1(m): 8:25am
Anyone that votes Buhari in 2019 is a fool
3 Likes
|Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by Riversides2003(m): 8:26am
Put your house in order
|Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by omenkaLives(m): 8:26am
True. All they need to do is keep commissioning their foot soldiers Boko Haram, killer herdsmen and IPOB to do their dirty work.
After all, in the end, we would all blame Buhari.
I would rather vote a mudskipper than vote a candidate from that killer and secessionist party.
Now the door to my mentions has been swung wide open, y'all can crawl in there and wail to death.
|Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by atiku2019manager: 8:27am
true
|Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by RustyRex007(m): 8:27am
Buhari will probably win, some people are enjoying the suffering... Naija is a mess
2 Likes
|Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by GoroTango(m): 8:29am
sure why not? The votes of the 5 percenters will sweep you into the presidency
|Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by freshkpomo: 8:31am
true
|Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by israelmao(m): 8:31am
Truely it will be an easy if any party can come up with credible and popular candidate.But point of correction N-power has captured 200,000 beneficiaries currently.
Dora Akunyili Tasks Religious Leaders On Re-branding Campaign / Ex-gov Turaki Involved In Accident / Reps To Summon Okiro, Efcc Over N16bn Collected From Ex-igp
Viewing this topic: Aminat508(f), Rori(m), kings09(m), ojiakuchike1(m), wakaman, Zionbel(m), Ojoto1979(m), afanda(m), Ayo7, adesola89, ebigberi, Felixalex(m), phemy36(m), deji68, DrPlato, FJustus, fingerlin(m), unto(m), Firstorderwizard(m), icemann(m), HoneySwag(f), Lamba22, glinty, Neil0072009(m), JohnJohn001, brimoknight(m), freshkpomo, jchioma, Dajibola(m), iykeslim82(m), venoc200(m), Neyohhh(m), IBBG(m), KingHenry2, ticker(m), Arinze96(m), trustyshoess(f), breathcutter(m), ken4reel27(m), Fistop, IFEANYI50(m), Ebulonse(m), Slymonster(m) and 127 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28