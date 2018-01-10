₦airaland Forum

2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by Islie: 7:21am
By Seun Opejobi 


Babangida Aliyu, former Governor of Niger State, has said the People Democratic Party, PDP, “won’t need much campaign to take back Aso Rock in 2019.”

The former governor predicated his claim on the abysmal performance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He also noted that Nigerians had realised that the PDP churned out people oriented program, stressing that the former ruling party would not need much campaigning to take back Aso Rock in 2019.

The former Chairman of the Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) said this at his Abuja residence while hosting some executives of the PDP campaign team.

This was contained in a statement sent to DAILY POST by the Publicity Secretary, PDP @Your Door Campaign Forum, Jacob Onjewu Dickson.

He said that Nigerians had seen the difference and can’t wait till 2019 to liberate themselves from the chains of APC.

Babangida decried the spate of insecurity that has bedeviled the country as a result of lack of ideas from the APC.

“APC government said they are doing N-Power for Nigerian youth but out of several millions of youth who constitute about 60 per cent of the population, only I think about 100,000 are captured by the programme,” he added.



http://dailypost.ng/2018/01/10/2019-pdp-wont-need-campaign-defeat-buhari-babangida/

Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by Keneking: 7:22am
Great...

APC spent billions upon billions upon billions to win in 2015.

But PDP does not need to spend much...Buharis'own goals, massive employment, massive power supply etc would make APC's exit easy in 2019.

38 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by frankyychiji(f): 7:24am
This ugly man is a foolish sombori! PDP doesn't need your contribution to send APC back to oblivion where it belongs.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by Ladyhippolyta88: 7:26am
Story for the gods,you better start campaigning to re brand yourself for Nigerians to consider you as an option.

3 Likes

Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by PoliticalThuG(m): 7:28am
Buhari Is A Foolish Goat

4 Likes 4 Shares

Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by sarrki(m): 7:28am
frankyychiji:
This ugly man is a foolish sombori! PDP doesn't need your contribution to send APC back to oblivion where it belongs.

See lack of comprehension

He's even abusing his Superiors

PDP is dead and buried

They are regional party now

6 Likes

Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by sarrki(m): 7:29am
Keneking:
Great...

APC spent billions upon billions upon billions to win in 2015.

But PDP does not need to spend much...Buharis'own goals, massive employment, massive power supply etc would make APC's exit easy in 2019.

PDP is dead

PDP is only popular in 2 Region

South east and south south

They are regional party

The only hatred you guys have for APC is coz of the Yoruba's nothing more nothing less

6 Likes 3 Shares

Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by clevvermind(m): 7:37am
sarrki:


PDP is dead

PDP is only popular in 2 Region

South east and south south

They are regional party

The only hatred you guys have for APC is coz of the Yoruba's nothing more nothing less
Your certificateless old man will be brushed aside by Atiku comes 2019.

26 Likes 3 Shares

Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by sarrki(m): 7:43am
clevvermind:
Your certificateless old man will be brushed aside by Atiku comes 2019.


Lol

Its a regional ,ego and ethnic election

Its to show strength between Southeast and southwest

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by clevvermind(m): 7:48am
sarrki:



Lol

Its a regional ,ego and ethnic election

Its to show strength between Southeast and southwest
No, it is about performance. Apc and Buhari has failed Nigerians.

20 Likes 3 Shares

Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by perez100: 8:06am
PDP under Jonathan scored 40% but APC under Buhari has scored 11%. PDP are like morons but APC appears to be something worst than morons - imbeciles.

29 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by IamPatriotic(m): 8:07am
Maybe he wants to say in Delta, Akwa Ibom or Cross River States, where PDP has a little measure of supporters.
Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by cypruz(m): 8:19am
if apc rescam Nigerians and got elected into power, lemme lay Eggs. .even Dem aboki falafala,dey para

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by cypruz(m): 8:19am
Cc

1 Like 1 Share

Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by Built2last: 8:20am
LETS LOOK AT APC REPORT



Boko Haram ALIVE AND WELL, needing 1billion naira a dayto fight it (1 billion dollars a year is 1 billion a day)

Fulani herdsmen on rampage as never before. No presidential speeches of condemnation or visit to the carnage sites

Farms destroyed causing food shortage and price increase nationwide

Economy tanked

Jobs lost

Nigeria pariah in financial matters as JP Morgan blacklists her

Administration with most loans taken since amalgamation

Civil War part 2 flirted with as Buhari makes a whole region pariah

NNPC quarterly financial reports no more

No idea how much crude we produce or sell

Billions spent in searching for oil in the North to no avail, billions that could have gone to feeding the nation or bettering infrastructure

Soldiers killing as much citizens than Boko Haram, from Niger Delta to Kaduna to Benue through Imo, sometimes over mere stoning of a soldiers vehicle.

Pressmen harrassed and jailed

Diaspora people can no longer visit their family in Nigeria because they posted against Buhari

Billions paid to Remita still unaccounted for, No one knows who contracted them or paid out ten percent of our earning daily to a private company

Billions to cut grass

Billions to buy grass from Brazil for cows while people starve

IDP camps bombed

IDP people abandoned and starved like somalis

Yet 2.1 billion dollar loans taken to help them and their lands

800 million dollars gotten from Norway for them and their lands

Large part of budget to same North East to take of these people and their lands

Yet they starve and are bombed

Debono (dates) donated to Nigerians by Saudi Arabia sold in open market and no one knows who received the fruits and refused to share to Nigerians free, instead selling it and pocketing the money. No one arrested. No one lost their jobs

Billions kept in private unguarded houses in Ikoyi

No one knows till date how much has been recovered from previous administration officials who stole, despite reports of billions recovered, probably so they can RETHIEF from thief who dares not complain

Zero charges brought against the very people like Deziani they called thieves through out her tenure

Where is Al Zak Zakki? What is his crime?

Why is Dasuki not facing charges but resting at home?

Insecurity in Rivers and so many other places

No light despite the huge investments under last administration for which we were beginning to see results eg the cold bottles of beer credited to "body language" and spoken of by Bright Basketmouth

No fuel despite a 100 percent increase in prices

And they said they have ended fuel
subsidies as that is a means of robbing Nigerians

Then we find they still pay people, mostly Northern Muslims billions in the name of subsidy of fuel

Subsidy they said was over

No fuel, no light

And Buhari blames others for it, even though he is minister for petroleum

No injection in Aso Rock hospital as states by Aisha Buhari despite almost 4 billion dished out for it

No new hospitals built or even repaired

No new schools built or repaired

Few airports renovated at omila prices

No new ports. One dry port whose building can be credited to last admin only evidence of anything built

No new rail line added. Kaduna Abuja rail by GEJ is what they pride themselves on

No verifiable roads repaired

All gains in farming under former agric minister lost forever.

Fulani herdsmen could be targeting your village next

But they begin reelection bid

And make a serving minister campaign DG when he should be facing his ministry.

RECESSION is just a word!... a word for how this administration is in all things

10 Likes

Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by Bede2u(m): 8:21am
sarrki:



Lol

Its a regional ,ego and ethnic election

Its to show strength between Southeast and southwest

4 Likes

Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by dignity33: 8:21am
Beware of leuretta Onochie media outlet BMC on Nairaland they open alot of Username to operate and assemble there comments together to distract people from the topic against this evil Government by calling the author names like pigs, afonja, IPOB to create room for tribal media war within the tribes and make the topic useless.

9 Likes 3 Shares

Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by slawomir: 8:21am
I have this feeling that sooner or later we won't be having election in this country anymore
Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by nwanza1: 8:21am
grin
Buhari is a terrorist
aisha is a shameless corrupt prostitute
zarah is a shameless slutt
Yusuf is a useless criminal
kiss the truth

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by BeijinDossier: 8:22am
Bubu brought his own down fall because of his gross illiteracy and incompetence.

1 Like

Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by hakeem4(m): 8:22am
it depends on who pdp's candidate is. if it is Atiku then i think you need more campaign
Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by nwanza1: 8:22am
sarrki:



Lol

Its a regional ,ego and ethnic election

Its to show strength between Southeast and southwest

Victor how far

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by billyG(m): 8:23am
ok!we shall see!if una like make una no bring out una loots to campaign(distribute)

1 Like

Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by DonBenny77(m): 8:24am
I love his analysis of n-power........

1 Like

Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by sorry1(m): 8:25am
Anyone that votes Buhari in 2019 is a fool

3 Likes

Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by Riversides2003(m): 8:26am
Put your house in order
Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by omenkaLives(m): 8:26am
True. All they need to do is keep commissioning their foot soldiers Boko Haram, killer herdsmen and IPOB to do their dirty work.

After all, in the end, we would all blame Buhari.

I would rather vote a mudskipper than vote a candidate from that killer and secessionist party.

Now the door to my mentions has been swung wide open, y'all can crawl in there and wail to death. wink
Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by atiku2019manager: 8:27am
true
Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by RustyRex007(m): 8:27am
Buhari will probably win, some people are enjoying the suffering... Naija is a mess

2 Likes

Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by GoroTango(m): 8:29am
sure why not? The votes of the 5 percenters will sweep you into the presidency
Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by freshkpomo: 8:31am
true
Re: 2019: PDP Won’t Need Campaign To Defeat Buhari – Babangida Aliyu by israelmao(m): 8:31am
Truely it will be an easy if any party can come up with credible and popular candidate.But point of correction N-power has captured 200,000 beneficiaries currently.

(0) (1) (Reply)

