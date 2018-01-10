LETS LOOK AT APC REPORT







Boko Haram ALIVE AND WELL, needing 1billion naira a dayto fight it (1 billion dollars a year is 1 billion a day)



Fulani herdsmen on rampage as never before. No presidential speeches of condemnation or visit to the carnage sites



Farms destroyed causing food shortage and price increase nationwide



Economy tanked



Jobs lost



Nigeria pariah in financial matters as JP Morgan blacklists her



Administration with most loans taken since amalgamation



Civil War part 2 flirted with as Buhari makes a whole region pariah



NNPC quarterly financial reports no more



No idea how much crude we produce or sell



Billions spent in searching for oil in the North to no avail, billions that could have gone to feeding the nation or bettering infrastructure



Soldiers killing as much citizens than Boko Haram, from Niger Delta to Kaduna to Benue through Imo, sometimes over mere stoning of a soldiers vehicle.



Pressmen harrassed and jailed



Diaspora people can no longer visit their family in Nigeria because they posted against Buhari



Billions paid to Remita still unaccounted for, No one knows who contracted them or paid out ten percent of our earning daily to a private company



Billions to cut grass



Billions to buy grass from Brazil for cows while people starve



IDP camps bombed



IDP people abandoned and starved like somalis



Yet 2.1 billion dollar loans taken to help them and their lands



800 million dollars gotten from Norway for them and their lands



Large part of budget to same North East to take of these people and their lands



Yet they starve and are bombed



Debono (dates) donated to Nigerians by Saudi Arabia sold in open market and no one knows who received the fruits and refused to share to Nigerians free, instead selling it and pocketing the money. No one arrested. No one lost their jobs



Billions kept in private unguarded houses in Ikoyi



No one knows till date how much has been recovered from previous administration officials who stole, despite reports of billions recovered, probably so they can RETHIEF from thief who dares not complain



Zero charges brought against the very people like Deziani they called thieves through out her tenure



Where is Al Zak Zakki? What is his crime?



Why is Dasuki not facing charges but resting at home?



Insecurity in Rivers and so many other places



No light despite the huge investments under last administration for which we were beginning to see results eg the cold bottles of beer credited to "body language" and spoken of by Bright Basketmouth



No fuel despite a 100 percent increase in prices



And they said they have ended fuel

subsidies as that is a means of robbing Nigerians



Then we find they still pay people, mostly Northern Muslims billions in the name of subsidy of fuel



Subsidy they said was over



No fuel, no light



And Buhari blames others for it, even though he is minister for petroleum



No injection in Aso Rock hospital as states by Aisha Buhari despite almost 4 billion dished out for it



No new hospitals built or even repaired



No new schools built or repaired



Few airports renovated at omila prices



No new ports. One dry port whose building can be credited to last admin only evidence of anything built



No new rail line added. Kaduna Abuja rail by GEJ is what they pride themselves on



No verifiable roads repaired



All gains in farming under former agric minister lost forever.



Fulani herdsmen could be targeting your village next



But they begin reelection bid



And make a serving minister campaign DG when he should be facing his ministry.



RECESSION is just a word!... a word for how this administration is in all things